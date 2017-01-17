The Chancellor’s new model?

In his Delphic interview in Germany the Chancellor implied that if the rest of the EU does make try to make life difficult for the UK the UK has plenty of options in response. He did not spell out the detail, but the UK could cut taxes more to make itself a more attractive destination for investment. It could match anything the USA decides to do to switch taxation in ways which promote investment and manufacturing at home and for exports, and penalise imports. Financial regulation could be altered to make the City the most flexible value for money major market, whilst ensuring proper standards and disclosures.
I do not think we need worry. If we have no deal with the EU and operate under the most favoured nation status at the WTO it will be fine. I still think faced with the reality of high tariffs on agricultural products and a 10% tariff on cars which will do them more damage than us they are unlikely to want this. We carry on a good and faster growing trade with the rest of the world than with the EU. That is largely conducted under most favoured nation status with modest tariffs under WTO rules.
The question for the Chancellor is rather, if there are tax changes and regulatory alterations which would boost UK jobs and incomes, shouldn’t we be contemplating those anyway, whether the rest of the EU tries to be nice or nasty to us? There are voices in the City now saying we should aim for the “Financial Centre” model, where we organise a strong but business friendly framework to maximise the attractiveness of London to legal business. It is interesting to see even City UK, a past cheer leader for EU engagement, is no longer demanding we keep the passports. It reminds me that the City made passionate interventions to try to get us to join the Euro, saying the City would be damaged if we did not. They soon discovered the opposite was true. The City grew faster outside the Euro.
Ireland has fought long and hard to maintain a tax advantage over the rest of the EU. Luxembourg does well in investment management along with Dublin out of low taxes. The Chancellor needs to review tax rates with the intent to charge the rate that maximises revenue by attracting more business. This will usually be a lower rate than the one currently charged.
8 Comments
You say:- “The Chancellor needs to review tax rates with the intent to charge the rate that maximises revenue by attracting more business. This will usually be a lower rate than the one currently charged.”
Certainly most rates and especially stamp duty, income tax, inheritance tax, VAT and capital gains (without even indexation) are far too high, even for maximum government revenue.
But the tax rate should not be fixed for “maximum government revenue”, but for maximum good for the people. This is a rate well below the one for maximum government revenue. Government should spend no more than about 25% of GDP about half what they currently spend (and largely waste). It would of course then be a far larger overall GDP anyway.
Maximum good for the economy and the people would mean the government had to stop pissing money down the drain on HS2, Hinkley C, heating empty barns, the green crap subsidies, payments to augment the feckless and endless other damaging waste they endlessly indulge in. Then cut red tape, relax planning, go for cheap energy, fire the half of the state sector that produces little of any real value, only do the rather few things that government can do best and stand back watch the economy boom.
Alas we seem to have two potty socialists at number 10 and 11, judging from the autumn statement and May’s daft speeches with workers on boards, the jams and gender pay reporting.
Let us hope they finally get real.
I too thought, What a lot of nonsense, we can and very arguably should do that anyway. After all there is not the slightest reason why what suits us and what we choose to do should be the same as the EU, rather the opposite. What Trump says rings true to me sound as a bell.
I thought the Chancellors interview was strange. It would be an excellent idea to make the UK & industries such as the City as competitive as possible whatever the result of the EU negotiation. Protectionist tax changes of the kind Trump is reportedly considering to penalise imports would be a disaster and would surely bring retaliation. Hopefully Congressional Republicans will stop his sillier plans. Let’s just have simpler lower and flatter taxes and get rid of all the embellishment and exemptions put in place by the likes of Gordon Brown and even by the supposedly tax reforming George Osborne.
To suggest government should tax at a “rate to maximises government revenue” is profoundly wrong. Politicians should ensure government acts in the interest of the public and maximise public good. This by having a state sector that taxes only as much as is really needed (to do the rather few things that a government can actually do better than the private sector).
The rate should be well below the Laffer rate not at or above it, as has been mainly the case under Major, Clark, Brown, Darling, Osborne and Hammond.
It is a bit like saying a managing agent of a block of flats should charge the leaseholders at a level to maximise the agents revenue. Even if this means they have redecorate and carpet the communal areas every other day and pay their staff £1 million pounds each PA, just to spend all the money they extract from leaseholders!
MP should remember they represent the 80% who work in the private sector too and not just the 20% who work for the state.
“if there are tax changes and regulatory alterations which would boost UK jobs and incomes, shouldn’t we be contemplating those anyway”
Yes and No. I think a contemplation of what is meant by boosting jobs and income needs to be considered first. GDP is a bottom line measure and does not capture the whole economy, Gini for both wealth and income do matter, type of job vs. life satisfaction matters. Vision of the country does matter (some credit to the PM here), structure of money creation matters (small vs large banks will create differently, amount created for speculation not investment may be an issue), form of tax matters (e.g. Taxing income – savings rather than just income) etc.
So Yes to thinking through, but No as simply a reaction to EU.
While the continent is waiting patiently for a start of the talks, with only slight exasperation (will it be by 31 March?? Ever??), your deeply divided country is still quarreling with itself, taking its government to court, expressing threats (Philip Hammond), trying out nastiness (the “deliberate hostility” policy – see yesterday’s Guardian).
Is all this supposed to be a sign of strength???
More gloating here another drop in the pound over there
So we are to get Train wreck Brexit. Out of the single market, out of the customs Union, cut off from selling Services into our biggest market, facing the loss of all inward investment for export to the EU( practically all of the motor industry) and the Loss of the City in that it is the center of Europe`s Financial Trade.
The passionate views of the majority of those under 50, almost all young people, a majority of the working population, are to be ignored entirely, trampled underfoot and jeered at form the Sun as “Remoaners”
The pound predictably took another lurch downwards at the news and the holding tactic of keeping interest rates on zero and borrowing more is failing. Inflation is rising and will hit, with an interest rate rise” After article 50 is signed” as they planned .
Trump is already plotting a trade war with Europe and Hammond has threatened the same here , no surprise that’s how trade is done.
I cannot imagine a bleaker outlook and all the while the lies keep coming , the Brexit line is now that we all knew the economy would suffer . That was not the leave line as I recall it . Au contraire
What was this for? To buttress a failed democratic system currently serving up a choice of UKIP blue or Communism lightish , because we hate foreigners ( apparently ), to assist the careers of Conservative MP`s grovelling to their superannuated membership, to please Donald Trump Marine Le Pen and bring about a dark age of small minded demagoguery .
Fantastic !!!!
Revenge Required and if not now then later