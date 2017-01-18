The waning of Germany

Mrs Merkel has been feted and courted as the de facto leader of the EU for the past decade. Mr Obama was a strong believer in the Euro and EU project, and looked to Mrs Merkel to provide its discipline and to be its voice. Mr Cameron decided Mrs Merkel was the main person he had to win over when he sought to renegotiate the UK’s relationship. She did not offer him much, which led to the decisive vote by the UK electorate to leave. It was another of her damaging misjudgements, to go alongside the mistake she made over migration into Germany.
Today Mrs Merkel’s power is visibly waning. The UK now has a Brexit government. It sees Mrs Merkel as an obstacle when she blocks early resolution of the residency issues, or when she grandstands telling us we have to accept freedom of movement. In the USA President Trump has launched public criticisms of her immigration policy and has said he sees the EU as a “German vehicle”. He speaks up for European countries which want to restore their own identities. Her voting base is also under attack from the anti Euro anti migrant AFD party.
The diminution of Mrs Merkel’s power is helpful to UK as it seeks to negotiate its future relationship with the EU on leaving. Mr Trump will be aware of the huge size of Germany’s balance of payments surplus, which matches part of the large deficits the USA and UK run up. He wishes to alter this, and is busily seeking to repatriate motor car capacity and investment to the USA given the large stake Germany has in the world car industry.
The German electors will have their say on whether she should continue as Chancellor this autumn. They will also be voting on how big a contribution will Germany provide to the new EU absent its UK paymaster. What is clear is that Mrs Merkel, or any replacement to her, can no longer count on the automatic support of the USA to keep Euro and EU together. Nor can they count on UK cash and support in the Council for lower budgets and better discipline.
The danger with a UK-EU comprehensive trade agreement is that it will require the UK to implement EU law or ”acquis” and keep it aligned in future. This is the case with the already existing ‘deep and comprehensive trade agreements’ such as that between the EU and Ukraine:
The “Great Repeal” bill will in that case become just the Trojan Horse upon which EU law continues to apply in the Uk ad infinitum with all changes in EU law more or less automatically transposed into Uk law as happens in Norway’s “fax democracy”. In that case the compressive free trade agreement would become the vehicle for an unacceptable Brexit In Name Only (BINO). Any Uk-EU agreement has to be different from the existing comprehensive trade agreements in not accepting the EU acquis in UK domestic legislation, but only in product regulation for this products that are exported to the EU27.
Indeed. The Trump victory should be a great asset to the UK in the EU negotiation.
At last we have some sense from Theresa May, but why could she not have said this about six months back? Why are we still waiting to serve notice? I do not think she said anything on the ECHR either, can we now have some sense on this, on cheap energy, on bonfires of red tape and on lower taxes and a much smaller government please.
Or do we have to wait another six months before she says something sensible? Just an indication of a sensible direction of travel is helpful.
Trump has outlined most of his agenda already and is not even in office yet.
Given that Cameron had irresponsibly done no planning – indeed, had forbidden it – realistically it made sense to sit back, take stock and plan before moving forward. Giving notice is one thing whose timing is under the control of the UK.
Good morning.
What a perfect storm 2017 is turning out to be for the German Chancellor. 🙂
What also has to be factored in is the rise in rebelliousness of the Eastern European nations. They do not like a German dominated EU and now realise all that free money they have been getting comes at a price.
@MarkB
It’s only the UK politicians that give money away with no strings attached and nothing in return.
I blame the people who vote for such idiotic politicians.
I suspect it would do the Tories no harm to repeal the ludicrous Cameron Clegg 0.7% foreign aid law. If Labour tried to oppose such repeal, they would get a drubbing in 2020.
Especially when there will be a lot less free money when we are gone.
Merkel represents the self-satisfied German middle- class. Former East Germans, many of whom still finding foreign travel a rich man’s luxury though they always had plenty of money to visit the eastern part of all the world. The novelty is wearing thin however.
Migrants literally in boatloads do jobs Germans are too lazy and proud to do. Without their cheap energetic labour, Germany would fall apart. You can’t build a country laying on foreign swimming-pool deck chairs. The myth of German engineering skills vaporised in diesel admission fumes and an app called Deception.
When Merkel falls, so will the German middle class. They will blame everything on migrants. Me thinks that is another reason they are there in abundance.
Sterling rose 2-3% during and after Mrs May’s speech. Did anyone follow exactly when? The BBC announced that the rise came at the moment she said Parliament would be able to vote on – and therefore block – a Brexit deal. At least Mrs May has learnt the critical lesson of Mr Cameron’s negotiation – there’s no chance of a good deal unless you are prepared to walk away.
Dear Richard–Whenever Cameron mentioned negotiation I never had the first idea whether he meant the scarcely existent negotiation he reckoned he had already (not) achieved or the pie-in-the-sky one he was going to achieve that was clearly impossible. The EU may be regretting its misreading of the situation and its unhelpful response but even for that Cameron was largely responsible–who can doubt that he told them there was nothing to worry about?
The BBC said stock markets fell as they would if sterling (the currency they are valued in) rose. So the the Bbc can make it negative either way.
On Newsnight a guest was asked but what can we offer the EU in these negotiations, they replied free trade into the UK. The presenter then said “they already have that”
What part of they export more to us than we do to them do these block head Bbc presenters not get!
Trump likes money. We are a tenth the size of the EU. Do the maths John. I know you like to claim to have experience in business but the “Spirit of Ecstasy” is not the thing that drives the Roller.
We will soon discover how bitter snakeoil tastes and I can only watch and remember what you said before you hurt so many hard working families across the country.
We’re almost 15% of EU (excluding UK) population, and about 21% of GDP.
Rather more than a tenth.
“hard working families” is a horrible soundbite used by both left and right.
You are so narrow minded and you clearly fail to understand that true British people (who you disparage) are aware of the cost of getting their democracy back.
It’s only you that clutch at any straw you can to keep us in the thrall of EU dictatorship and which incidentally clearly illustrates your lack of faith in yourself to do what is right for your countrymen (giving you the benefit here of being a true patriot.
Grow up
The logic and maths says do sensible deals with both not one or the other. The UK deal should be far easier to do and we should be far more nimble than the sclerotic, multi headed, socialist EU with all there conflicting interests.
This is nonsense. There is no reason countries of different sizes can’t negotiate good trade deals. Australia has just concluded a good trade deal with the US (in 15 months). I was a floating voter in the referendum but it’s amazing how negative Remain stalwarts are about what should be undiluted good news – that the US administration wants a trade deal with the UK. Remain spent the whole referendum campaign arguing that they wouldn’t!
Newmainia, you are not allowing for the fact Trump and his team of deal makers also believe in Bi-lateral deal making, not doing deals with lumbering great blocs that squabble over Feta cheese definitions for a decade.
Again remoaners posses an innate sense of British impotence instead of recognising our great strengths
I’ve long thought that Merkel was vastly overrated and she has been a disaster for Europe. By kicking the problem of the Euro down the line all she has done is compound the problems and she has wrought more havoc on the Southern States, particularly in Greece. The sooner she is gone the better. It needs fresh ideas and fresh thinking.
This is all very true. What a contrast to the BBC telling us this morning that Mrs May’s splendid speech was a victory for Frau Merkel. Their way, I suppose, of not admitting they were too stupid to work out that the internal market was going to be left along with the EU.
The German car companies have an enormous influence on German politics.
A threat to imports of German cars to the USA and, to a lesser extent, the U.K. would be an effective bargaining tool.
The UK represents 20% of EU GDP, not 10 – $2.9T of $16T 2015 figures from tradingeconomics.com.
The UK contributed 12.7%, not 10%, of the 2015 EU budget according to statista.com
Or perhaps you mean we are 10% of land area? You’d be wrong there also.
As you doubtless recall, as recently as 5th. January I commented upon your post that day that “Soon after the referendum result became known, you called for a Brexit government. Can we have one now please?”.
Today, less than a fortnight later, you state, “The UK now has a Brexit government.”
Your celerity is unmatched. This blog delivers like no other. I cannot recall an occassion when I have been more impressed or pleased. Thank you!
Mindful of Mr Trump’s endeavours “given the large stake Germany has in the world car industry”, should your friend Mr Javid not be encouraging Daimler amongst others perhaps to site a manufacturing plant in England or Wales?
The Germano-French Empire on the retreat. Who would have thunk it?
P.S. It used to be the Franco-German Empire, but times change…
For anyone whose heart sinks at the thought of Frau Merkel, may I suggest they think instead of the charming and accomplished Ambassador of Latvia, whose constructive and friendly comments on our Brexit must have disappointed the various broadcasters who have interviewed her.
The worse thing about Merkel is that she managed to make Cologne famous for mass sex attacks.