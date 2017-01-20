Mr Trump’s tax reforms

Welcome to the new President. On his Inauguration day I want to send him best wishes for his period in office. I want to encourage him to concentrate on improving the economic lot of voters in the USA. Tax reductions and tax reform can be a crucial element in his programme.
Mr Trump himself campaigned to cut income tax for the many, to reduce the number of income tax bands from 7 to 3, and to take more people out of income tax altogether. He argued for a corporation tax rate of just 15%, and an incentive rate to get offshore profits of US corporations repatriated to mainland and Main Street America.
To get any of this through he needs the active engagement of Congress. Paul Ryan, the Speaker, is also a tax cutter and reformer by instinct. He has made more radical proposals than Mr Trump’s. The two of them need to get together and sort out their differences, so something can get done.
Speaker Ryan wants to change company profits tax to a cashflow tax, where the destination of the goods or services matters. He wants to tax imports and exempt exports. He believes his proposals would pass muster with the WTO, though others disagree. Mr Trump is not persuaded by this element of the Ryan plan, maybe because he does worry about the international repercussions of such a direct intervention in favour of domestic as opposed to traded activity.
Some Republicans worry that Mr Trump’s reforms would lose the US too much revenue at a time of large deficits already. Others reckon the positive effects on growth and the onshoring of profits would mean the tax cuts were affordable. There is no doubt that a sensible tax package for companies can assist the President’s aim of making more in the USA. Cutting taxes on individual earnings can boost incomes, increase consumption, and start to deal with the feeling of many that they have been left behind in recent years.
One Comment
The USA indeed need tax cuts and tax reform but the UK needs it far, far more.
Just three examples Real Property Transfer Tax 1% – 1.425% UK stamp duty up to 15%
Inheritance threshold USA $5,450k UK £325K
Income tax up to 39% but only over $400,000 in the UK you are on 40% at just £43,000 plus NI and 45%+NI.
High taxes damage the economy, push the hard working and wealthy abroad, and often raise less tax too. Hammond did nothing sensible in the Autumn statement just the dire Osborne agenda continued. He need to wake up, cut rates and simplify now.
Oh and energy is already far cheaper in the USA too. So get rid of all the green crap here how too. We need to know the May/Hammond plan on taxes, red tape and energy, why are they dithering so much?