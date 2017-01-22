Contributions to this site

Some contributors have not responded to my appeal. I have to reduce the amount of time I am spending on moderating this site, which is now considerably more time than it takes me to write my pieces for it. As a result, from today I will not be publishing comments which are
- Long
- Part of a series of multiple comments the same day from the same person
- Require me to investigate a named third party site or other sources to check out allegations about named people of named institutions.
I value all contributions from constituents, who are welcome to make a longer comment or comments on relevant issues under a local issues story. They should include the first part of their post code as an identifier if they want to submit long or multiple postings.
Dear John–Your appeal is ultra reasonable and given effect would work with certainty to minimise the occasional delays in moderation which spoil your site–Looking back possibly days and making comments days later is hopeless, indeed difficult (Why I use a salutation). Surely one thing that we can all agree on is that you are already working your butt off so as things stand or have been standing recently you sometimes have to let moderation drag behind.
Fair enough. Last night I went to a debate at which Asa Bennett had the thankless task of apologising for Brexit. ( I made quite an impact myself actually … )
Confronted by a well-informed and angry audience from political and business backgrounds he was reduced to pretending that the Brexit we have got was not so hard as all that .
Two points of fact were made ,in which I would be interested in the views of the Redwood fan club.
1 He claimed that Theresa May had hinted in her speech that we would not leave the customs union
2 He claimed that it might be presumed there would be a transition deal and the process would extend well beyond two years . This was presented as a done deal
Are either of these suggestions true?
I hope not. Hopefully he was just trying to quell the tantrums of all those on the losing side.
Yes but not the “done deal” bit. Mrs May has an ongoing string of contradictory “hints” which give talking and debating points for thoroughly beaten Remainers who, in practice, have now nothing useful to contribute on Brexit.
“Whether that means we must reach a completely new customs agreement, become an associate member of the Customs Union in some way, or remain a signatory to some elements of it, I hold no preconceived position. I have an open mind on how we do it. It is not the means that matter, but the ends.”
That is what she said on the Customs Union and I suggest you look up what she said on phasing.
It has been clear all along that we cannot be in the Customs Union and make our own arrangements with other countries. We have a whole department devoted to the latter, with its own Cabinet minister, and Mrs May is talking to the USA, so you had better reconcile yourself to the fact we are leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union as we are leaving the EU. That is what we consciously voted for.
Whereas it is clearly a nonsense to talk of being out of the EU but a member of the single market (which means accepting unlimited and uncontrolled immigration, subordination to diktats of EU institutions and payment of a substantial sum) there is at least a debate to be had over whether its better to pool trade negotiation with the EU and then to have to apply the EUs protectionist external tariffs or to go our own way. Since Trump’s election makes a trade deal with the US possible (membership of a reformed NAFTA?) and many other free trading nations such as Australia seem to be interested in a free trade deal with the U.K. I’d have thought it’s worth having a crack at independence on trade. The EU will probably agree a free trade deal also in the end after much interim grandstanding.
My Bookmark list still says John Redwood’s Diary | Speaking for England. You have concentrated on Brexit for the UK for some while; an English parliament argument, would probably not go down well with the Whips for the next few years. Who knows, we may get to be England by default, if the other parts leave.
The Brexit campaign is over, its down to the nitty gritty technicalities now. I can’t see short comments / rants with no links to source documents, being of much use from here on to March 2019. I imagine MP’s will be getting a lot of questions on detailed affects from Constituents in the next two years at least.
BTW: “Gibraltar is ‘one EU entity’ with UK, ECJ says in Brexit gambling blow.” So that will be another land border with the EU.
Action on curtailments is long overdue John as it will compel some people (who seem to live only for this website) to find alternative distractions to fill their hours of each day.
We live for this website because it is so terribly good.It is a pity you do not appreciate it more
Quite understandable John. Rather this than nothing at all due to too much of your time being taken up with this blog. I will keep my comments short and to the point in future.
Why not just remove moderation altogether and then go through any comments you find offensive and delete them afterwards? Much quicker…
I understand. Something had to be done.
A sensible step; I have always been amazed at how you find the time and am most grateful.
Perfectly acceptable, John. Have often wondered how you find the time to do so much across a very broad canvas……
I understand that President Trump has assumed the POTUS name for his Twitter account from President Obama. I still wonder if either has the time/energy to devote to writing/reading this form of communication and if they have a small team to do it for them. I do not suggest that you do!
Oh well I will just have to get on with my absurdly complicated UK tax returns for amusement instead.
Why oh why is UK tax system so absurdly complex? It is hugely damaging to productivity and the UK economy. It must waste millions of hours of people’s time and creates many thousands of unproductive, pointless and essentially parasitic jobs. These often bright people, in the state and private sectors could so easily be released to do real & productive jobs I am sure they would be far happier too. Simplification is an easy win, win but they just cannot manage it, it seems.
No problem at all in complying if it is what will enebale us all to continue this useful dialogue. But :
Could we please have a guideline as to the number of words above which you will in future regard a contribution as being “Long” ?
Secondly, I’ve long supported your imposing a rule that only one comment per topic should be allowed per person per day but are you still going to allow us to post brief responses to posts made by others within the subject of the day ?
Lastly, I do appreciate your not wanting to have to check references but if we post the link to the source, do you actually need to check that source out ?
I’m particularly thinking of the tremendous contributions that Denis makes where he often direct us to a third party website. That would be a great loss.
Lifelogic you will have to buy a house in Wokingham
A site this successful needs a secretary/intern moderating it. Otherwise rules for commenting need to be published permanently at the top of the page as people gradually forget them.
Reply I do not have a secretary for this freelance site. I pay the bills myself for the web service to deliver it. The people who blog too often and at too great length are regulars and will remember this.