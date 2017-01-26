A simple and important Bill

A BILL TO
Confer power on the Prime Minister to notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU.
Be it enacted by the Queen’s most Excellent Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Lords Spiritual and Temporal, and Commons, in this present Parliament assembled, and by the authority of the same, as follows:
1 Power to notify withdrawal from the EU
(1) The Prime Minister may notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU.
(2) This section has effect despite any provision made by or under the European Communities Act 1972 or any other enactment.
2 Short title
This Act may be cited as the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017.
Article 127. Surely this is for members of the EEA. Full members of the EU as we are will automatically leave the EEA when we leave the EU.
Why are individuals allowed to waste time and money on these actions.
Didn’t they understand the government leaflet sent to every household that leave means leaving all the component parts.
I know it’s short but can it still be held up or blocked in anyway by the remainers , hopefully it does get the free passage through parliament is there any chance of Mrs May not waiting till the end of march but do it straight after the vote thereby stopping any chance of a court or member of the public or MPs action to stop it, because i don’t think I’m on my own being worried that someone will try and put a spanner in the works to stop iy
No mention of the Single Market.
Because there never had to be in the first place !
Dennis Cooper has cited an article in the Guardian where written is that this succinct approach may be seen as arrogant . It needs to be brief and to the point . Waffle for waffles sake is out of touch with the real world.
Great !
Now how long do you think we will actually be able to invoke it, Mr. Redwood MP sir ?
And do not give me the standard answer – the end of March.
We all know that it has far to go and I for one will not believe it until the letter is finally issued and 2 year countdown begins.
Well, at last Mrs May is really getting on with it.
Unfortunately the usual suspects are determined to frustrate the decision of the people, hiding behind the entirely fraudulent argument about us leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union. Everyone posting here has known that this was inevitable from the moment that the result was announced.
Ken Clarke, Soubry, Clegg, that Tim Bloke and all the Labour Remoaners know equally well that this is the case, yet they are grossly misleading the electorate in pretending otherwise.
How the SNP can find 60 ammendments to table on this very precise bill beggars belief. It is nothing more than a filibuster.
Despite these Luddites, I suspect that the bill will successfully negotiate the Commons and the real problems will start in the Lords where the LibDems are grossly over-represented.
As I said yesterday, Mrs May has an easy way of circumventing the Lords by appointing 100-150 Brexit-supporting Peers. This quick solution will pull the teeth of the opposition parties in the upper house at a stroke.
Hopefully before the end of March, A50 will have been successfully triggered and we can finally be sure that we really are leaving.
JR, please can you cast any light upon this part of the Explanatory Notes?
http://www.publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/2016-2017/0132/en/17132en07.htm
“The power that is provided by clause 1(1) applies to withdrawal from the EU. This includes the European Atomic Energy Community (‘Euratom’), as the European Union (Amendment) Act 2008 sets out that the term “EU” includes (as the context permits or requires) Euratom (section 3(2)).”
So does this present context permit or require that “EU” includes Euroatom?
Now that there is a potential challenge to us leaving the EEA why didn’t the bill include provision to leave it.
Reply Because we are only members as we are members of the EU. We are not a named separate member of the EEA