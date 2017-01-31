How are the EU and Turkish border fences and walls going?

Last year I drew attention to the big work programme highlighted on the EU website to strengthen Turkey’s borders as part of its Visa Liberalisation programme with the EU. The officials wrote that they needed “ditch excavation, lighting, wire entanglement, trellis fence, road maintenance and construction and modular wall construction” along the extended Turkish border with Syria and Iraq. It would be good to have an update on how far they have got with their 900 km Syria/Turkey wall.
I raise it again because many in the EU are hostile to Mrs Trump’s proposal to extend the already substantial USA/Mexico wall. I wonder why they apply different standards to this wall than to the ones the EU is helping finance and design closer to home. I invite proponents of the EU to tell us why they think these two walls are different, and why they support the Turkish one which is part of the EU/Turkey Agreement.
The EU approved border controls including ones along EU borders can incorporate watch towers, constant camera surveillance and plenty of “guards” to deal with any problems at crossing points. The 10th action point in the 72 point “Visa Liberalisation Roadmap” is to ensure sufficient well trained guards and surveillance equipment at crossing points. The 33rd point in the 72 point “Visa Liberalisation roadmap” agreed with Turkey by the EU is to “ensure effective expulsion of illegally residing 3rd country nationals.”
If it is moral to oppose border walls and barriers in Mexico, surely it is similarly necessary to oppose them in Europe and Middle East?
7 Comments
Good point. But as soon as border guards start shooting people the liberals will force the walls to come down.
Well being rational or consistent has never been a strong point of lefties, the “BBC think” types or the remainers. You say:- “I wonder why they apply different standards to this wall than to the ones the EU is helping finance and design closer to home.”
Simple, Trump is an enemy and they will use any stick they can find to beat him, these people are never remotely consistent. Trump however has clearly has scored an own goal by such arbitrary targeting, catching many innocent people in the net.
Careful Mr R! You’ll melt generation snowflake with such facts.
John, I am sure that Melania had nothing to do with it 😉…..
But surely you must see the perfect symmetry in their argument. You see, anything the EU does is good good good and anything Trump does is bad bad bad…. i see that Guy V has come back from USA to say that Trump is an existential threat to the EU, along with Putin and ISIS! The battlelines are being drawn, and one angry influential man who lost over a billion dollars is not very happy…..
zorro
Good morning.
It is a simple deflection technique. All the while people are being made to look over there, they are not able to concentrate on what is happening in front of them.
All over the world walls are being erected. Not much mention of these walls and, like so much else, when I try to expose these things here they never get posted. Let us hope this one makes it ?
But walls and borders are only as good as those that wish to maintain them. Sadly we in this country, despite having a moat rather than a wall, do not take the matter as seriously as we should. So it is nice to see someone in the form of President Trump putting these people to shame.
“If it is moral to oppose border walls and barriers in Mexico, surely it is similarly necessary to oppose them in Europe and Middle East”? Well, indeed, of course the walls should be equally opposed but the ‘everything EU good, all else bad’ chatterati in Parliament and across the world will ensure that there is no chance of it happening.
I always wonder how such folk can drop shutters in their mind in defence of their beloved EU when it comes to anything that doesn’t fit their opinions, whilst ignoring the facts of a particular matter such as this…..
John,
By rights, the EU will insist on splattering the wall with signs showing the world that it was built with EU money!