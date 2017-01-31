Why we should trigger Article 50

This is a written version of a speech I made in Parliament earlier today. It was to be tomorrow’s blog, but I have decided to publish it early in view of the interest. This is not identical to my speech in Parliament which I gave without reference to notes or text.
UK voters decided to take back control
They decided our once mighty Parliament must be mighty again
After exhaustive debate of the dangers, they voted to leave
Told the EU would bully us on exit,
they voted to stand up to the bully.
Told the economy would plunge into recession this winter and suffer early damage
They vote to leave because they did not believe the experts
It is good news the experts were wrong
Voters want this Parliament to decide our laws, control our borders, spend our money on our priorities –
and answer directly to the voters for how we do it
The people have proved they have more courage, more vision, more belief in freedom than their recent Parliaments
If the referendum vote had gone the other way I would not have sought election again
I have had enough of belonging to a puppet Parliament,
Of having to support endless European laws and decisions we are instructed to accept
or acting as the permanent rebel, out of sorts with the ruling follies of the EU accepted by both front benches
Had we stayed, the only future I saw for these great buildings
Was as a mausoleum to our dead democracy
A museum to a once powerful Parliament,
A history lesson of how we used to be self governing
Instead, today, thanks to the people
This is now the once and future sovereign Parliament of the UK
When we have swept aside the power of the Commission and extinguished the sovereignty of the European Court
We will at last control our own destiny as a nation
The day we leave the EU will be a day for celebration
It will be the day everything changes and nothing changes
It will be the day we take back control
From that day onwards we can change any law, reverse any EU decision we opposed, spend any money we collect as we choose
It will be the day when all current EU laws are confirmed as UK law so there is no disruption or lack of clarity
I will vote for this Bill with more enthusiasm and more conviction than any other measure brought before us in recent years
It is time to do what the people demand
It is time to recreate their sovereign Parliament
The Parliament they can support or alter at their will.
