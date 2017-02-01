Follow up on flooding

I am pursuing the issues of whether the following actions would help reduce local flood risk. This includes asking the authorities what progress they have made on the possible projects beneath. I would be interested in local comment on what is needed.
- Bund water containment on flood plain by the Emm
- Emm deepening and widening of water course in Wokingham and Winnersh
- Dredging of River Loddon at Loddon Bridge
- Containment of Loddon with higher banks at Loddon bridge roundabout
- Raising of road at Loddon bridge roundabout
- Increased water retention capacity in safe areas in Shinfield and Arborfield
- Further measures around Emmbrook School
- Measure to contain water which currently can reach homes in Earley
- Larger measures being considered for the course of the Loddon more generally