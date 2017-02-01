Follow up on flooding

By johnredwood | Published: February 1, 2017

I am pursuing the issues of whether the following actions would help reduce local flood risk. This includes asking the authorities what progress they have made on the possible projects beneath. I would be interested in local comment on what is needed.

 

  1. Bund water containment on flood plain by the Emm
  2. Emm deepening and widening of water course in Wokingham and Winnersh
  3. Dredging of River Loddon at Loddon Bridge
  4. Containment of Loddon with higher banks at Loddon bridge roundabout
  5. Raising of road at Loddon bridge roundabout
  6. Increased water retention capacity in safe areas in Shinfield and Arborfield
  7. Further measures around Emmbrook School
  8. Measure to contain water which currently can reach homes in Earley
  9. Larger measures being considered for the course of the Loddon more generally
This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page