The quiet rise of the pound

When the pound was declining a bit more after the Brexit vote we got daily commentaries from the media on this and how they thought it was caused by the decision of UK voters. Most of the devaluation of the pound actually occurred between July 20165 and April 2016, long before the media thought we would leave the EU. There was a further leg down after June 23rd. Over the last month the pound has been rising against the dollar and the Euro. We rarely get news of this, and the rise is not attributed to the moves recently taken to press on with Brexit.
If someone believes Brexit was the crucial variable when it was falling, why do they change their view when it is rising? Why didn’t the pound fall this month, given the clear indication that the government does now intend to send the Article 50 letter and has Parliamentary support to do so?
The Brussels Broadcastng Corporation have a duty to inform, educate & entertain.
I would say that they are failing in all three, they constantly fail to break news stories that go against their globalist agenda.
Mr Whittingdale failed miserably to reform the BBC after they dished the dirt about his girlfriend. I suspect that they would do the same to anyone who stands in their way, as Rupert Murdoch discovered to his cost.
It would take a brave politician to call time on the BBC.
There must surely be somebody in the House of Commotions who is clean enough to call time on these lop-sided b****rds?
Re-asserting our identity will undoubtedly boost the £ . The role of the IMF in propping up the ECB was one of the hurdles we faced ; hopefully the new disciplines on the other side of the Atlantic will put currencies into a more realistic perspective .
Whatever about the ups and downs of the pound we’ll know soon enough with the increasing drift of british retirees returning home from the european continent if they see they cannot afford to live in these countries any more- that’ll be the real test
What’s the test?
Would it be a problem is retirees drift home? The pensions we pay out of UK funds will then be spent back in the UK and we pay retirees healthcare costs in Spain and other EU countries anyway “The UK government pays Spain an annual sum per pensioner to cover their health costs”. https://www.theguardian.com/money/2008/apr/08/expat-finance-spain
Maybe the ‘drift’ is due to the expectation that years of self-harming in the U.K. are finally ending?
All the British retirees need to do to avoid being affected by the value of the pound is to put all their money and investments into the currency of their resident country, generally the Euro.
The real reason why British retirees return to the UK eventually is to access our NHS.
Could be that pensioners can see that things are going to get better in Britain and worse in the EU. They don’t want to be cut off.
The pound goes up and down as do other currencies around the World, the fact that they do not go up and down all at the same time is due to many factors, some are related to what the home currency government does, some by what other Countries governments do, some by global demand or crisis.
If we all guessed right, would would all be millionaires, the fact is those who speak loudest tend to be journalists, and many of those are not millionaires whose wealth has been gained with successful currency transactions.
Dr Redwood’s comment was on the selective reporting of the pound’s fluctuations.
The BBC’s deathwish for Brexit.
When the pound is rising the BBC usually just switch their line to declining stock markets. So they get their propaganda in either way.
Of course were May and Hammond real Conservatives and moved away from their silly, high tax, expensive energy, vanity project pushing, interventionist, red tape pushing, wage controlling, pension and landlord mugging, climate alarmism and artificially low interest rates (an essentially socialist agenda) then the pound would be much stronger still.
If they changes the structure of the NHS, from free at the point of delay, incompetence and rationing (so it actually could work) it would help too.
Much of the “mainstream media” is out of touch with reality with its bias by omission.
Take immigration. The argument by many moderate people is that immigration is a good thing, but a high rate of immigration is a bad thing.
Have a listen from 30 minutes here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04pmst8#play
You will hear a BBC lecture against Mr Trump’s policies.
At 38 minutes a caller to the programme tries to make the point that the high rate of immigration is damaging to communities. There follows another BBC lecture about the merits of immigration and the problems of deprivation.
The BBC’s broadcasting licence should be reviewed as it may be irresponsible to allow these people to have broadcast equipment and access to powerful transmitters that push such one-sided political propaganda.
And on BBC Breakfast Tuesday morning –
“Parliament is debating as to whether we will be leaving Europe”
No, no, no – We are leaving the EU…
They were actually debating, not whether we should leave the E.U. or not, but whether the popular vote should be ignored. Their own views on membership should be irrelevant, since that was not the subject of debate.
Apparently a hundred odd DID believe that the vote should be ignored. Their names should be printed out and distributed to every household.
We all hope we are.
It is Fake News. The BBC does not check sources of information. It merely repeats the likes of CNN which has recently suffered the supreme criticism that its own Head of State and Government have barred it from attending any interview or statement in Official Head of State addresses.
The BBC was also referred to sarcastically on international television services as “Another Beauty ” ie similar to CNN. The BBC historically is an embarrassment to our country
And when the BBC radio channels aren’t doing that their presenters are telling us how much they’re looking forward to seeing Trainspotting 2 at the cinema that evening.
I’d also like to know how much R2 pays those with the rights to Queen’s musical catalogue.
The BBC advertises like MAD.
Another MP with no grasp of basic economics.
1. The US has a vastly larger number of $ in circulation.
2. Electing Trump has caused much uncertainty.
3. Because of it’s larger density, the US$ falls faster than the £.
The same goes for the Euro with brexit replacing Trump.
Sad these fools are the ones “running” the country and the sheep just follow along.
I don’t understand all the noise about the exchange rate. For 20 years I worked in the Middle East and was paid in dollars
Looking back at bank remittance slips I got between 1.07 to the pound and 1.72 over this period.
3 years ago I got 1.07 € to the pound. Last week I got 1.18.
It’s swings and roundabouts.
Silly article on BBC this morning. Car salesman saying that he was selling more super cars due to the low pound.
He showed a Masserati which was presumably bought in Euros so would be more expensive.
The pound as been going up for a while now, not that the BBC or Sky are going to give it air time, but when the the pound was going down they all reported it as armagadon or the earth had opened up and we were going to be swallowing up, but then what do you expect from the mouthpiece of the eu, about time the licence fee was scrapped, its not just that but anything positive about Brexit the BBC/ Sky will find something negative to broadcast you only have the listen the the left wing reporters and the snide way they talk, eu loving muppets the lot of them, that’s my rant for the day😤
P.s great result yesterday Mr Redwood 😄😄
There are exaggerations and misrepresentations on all sides. Journalists are happy to use them for headlines to draw in readers, that is their nature, but more worrying is when MPs uncritically adopt them rather than making sober assessments of the reality.
For example, when an MP claims in his contribution to a debate that:
“The financial services sector is vital for London’s success. It employs 2 million people and is our biggest tax generating sector – I do not need to go on.”
Well, in fact he could have gone on and told House how many – or rather, how few – of those 2 million employees are in any way involved with the EU, beyond having to obey whatever laws passed by the EU may affect their work.
Similarly the Remainers who were vocal on my behalf when my commercial property fund investments went down after the vote are now silent now they have mostly recovered to pre-vote levels.
The £ is of course a lot lower than before we joined the EEC – doesn’t that the EEC/EU has been bad for us?
Media performance is lumpy. Take yesterday’s BBC News LIVE coverage of Article 50. As MPs went to vote on an Amendment, the BBC stated it was the vote on the Bill proper, then immediately cut to something to do with Trump: their ongoing obsession.
But Sky News gave an accurate report on the “divisions” of the vote. Later in their feature “Skypapers” they obsessed on Trump despite the Article 50 vote… showing footage of Trump and his daughter Ivanka boarding a helicopter travelling to pay respects to Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, a Navy Seal who was killed in recent anti-terrorist activity in Yemen. They detailed nothing of the raid nor the people injured and killed but giggled and smiled that Ivanka should be going and not Mrs Trump. This is our media.: incompetent and disrespectful. They are FakeNews and JokeNews.
If the £ is rising, then inflation will fall. So, it would be a good time to match the BOE bank rate with the CPI inflation rate on a quarterly (3 mths) basis, automatically. As Ed Conway tweets, there is a risk of savings accounts falling. Also, we must stop ordinary people borrowing so much (£1 bn in December). If BOE bank rate matched inflation, then the retail giants might temper price increases because of the increased borrowing cost (I’m assuming most of them have debts).
I just look at the pound and it going down, maybe later today it will be going up again, seems to go up and down like a whores drawers, seen funny that a country that is growing more than most should have such a cheap currency with talk of it getting even cheaper when the growth rate has been forecast to stay at 2%, maybe if you brought the growth rate down more the currency would go up.
‘If someone believes Brexit was the crucial variable when it was falling, why do they change their view when it is rising?’
It’s called lop-sided journalism John, and we all know who the chief protagonists are. We want and demand a mechanism that is fit for purpose, that ensures such things cannot happen in future, especially when we are forced to pay for the claptrap, like it or not.
It simply is not good enough that a so-called ‘trusted national broadcaster’ can push their own slanted pro-EU agenda. Mind you, to be fair, they’re not the only ones, but I don’t have to pay for the others via a compulsory licence fee.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Do you think that it’s about time that the MPC put the base rate back up again to its “temporary” emergency level?
When is the government going to take action against the continuing Leftist bias of the BBC and Sky ? Since the democratic vote to leave the European Union, there has been an unrelenting diatribe of prejudice and fear mongering from both broadcasters.There is no attempt to balance the news. Commentators are apparently selected for their pro European preferences. Cannot something be done, JR, to balance political commentary ? It should not be the remit of either broadcaster to follow a duel political agenda i.e. rubbishing Trump and opposing Brexit.
The pound fell on each occasion Brexit became clearer or more likely. No-one but John Redwood denies it .The Brexit line is that Brexit only prompted a beneficial realignment which can only be answered …“ Stop making stuff up” .
The 20% down grade to the UK is complete but the US has embarked on a protectionist experiment and it is becoming clear that the EU is also going to suffer from Brexit. Like the UK, the EU is set to place political above economic considerations and we are headed for an acrimonious divorce.
The fact we will all be poorer is not a cause for celebration and the fact that we are the cause of the whole catastrophe is one of the reasons many of us no longer feel any pride in the country we live in.
Reply This week leaving has become more certain yet the pound went up
Newmania:
A) We didn’t cause the catastrophe. EU overstretch without mandate did.
B) I now feel immense pride in my country and the people who defied Project Fear.
C) It is the EU which has insisted on Hard Brexit. Had it offered reasonable controls on immigration it would not now be facing total collapse.
I predict you will blame everything on Britain. Including the rise of rival powers and the credit crunch crisis which was seeded in the Clinton reforms.
Newmania
You say…..The fact we will all be poorer is not a cause for celebration and the fact that we are the cause of the whole catastrophe is one of the reasons many of us no longer feel any pride in the country we live in.
Well, maybe you don’t feel proud of our country but I and many others do. Perhaps if you feel so strongly about the UK you should consider moving to one of the EU nations. Don’t speak for all of us.
The BBC does not report the news!
It gives an interpretation of the news which it selects so that the Viewer can fully understand the opinion which the BBC wishes to advance.
Beecee
That sums it up perfectly. Well done.
What planet are the lib/?? On, both the Libs in the commons and the lords saying there should be a second referendum on the end deal,
I didn’t hear them calling for another election for the people when they went into coalition with the torys in 2010, because I didn’t vote for a coalition government , what a bunch of hypocrites
From a low of Eu 1.13 on the 15th January it is now at Eu 1.16, almost inaudible. I would not write any more into this than the exchange rate dealers trying to make a profit. When the UK economy thrives further after Brexit, and I have every faith it will, plus the EU stagnating further, we may see an exchange rate that enhances my pension and spending power. Whatever happens, having just spent an enjoyable three weeks in the UK, the quality of life here in Spain wins every time. It remains for the politicians to get Brexit right, but I am not holding my breath.
The BBC interviewed an expert economist today and asked why Mr Carney has got the consequences of Brexit wrong. She replied British consumers CAUSED it.
It seems the British consumed normally.
We should all alter our economic and social behaviour so enabling experts to get their sums marked with a tick
“Where is the Brexit effect ???” BBC news this evening.
Obviously not coming fast enough for them.
You know when people say never trust experts then some smartarse says oh so you wouldn’t want a Neurosurgeon to do an operation on you then.
Why dont we do what they suggest ?
Instead of asking economists, i.e. people that have never actually done any business or trade and are either civil servants, academics or bureaucrats why dont we have people from manufacturing, service industries, and retail come an tell us how things are going IN REALITY and the direction of travel they see. Rather the casters of horoscopes, chicken entrails and voodoo statistics
A number of high profile Brits are quietly challenging ‘liberal’ fake / partial news, if anyone is interested. Especially important given the BBC this week made much of a new fake news committee that looked to be staffed by classic ‘liberal’ SJW’s;
The most influential of these is Milo – he is THE Trojan horse of the right, winning over swathes of ‘liberals’ to the right. He is touring American Universities confounding the ‘liberal’ student audiences, many of whom convert there and then. Find him on Youtube.
It is most important all of us on the right understand the critical difference someone like Milo can make as he looks, sounds and dresses like a progressive.
They even prevent distinguished guests finishing their points too 😉 Mr Neil does seem to be one of the fairest presenters on there though.