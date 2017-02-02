Well done the Bank

I was delighted to read that the Bank now thinks the UK economy will grow by 2% this, year and confirms it did grow by 2% last year after all. I trust the Treasury will now raise their forecasts as well, as they were too pessimistic at the time of the Autumn Statement as pointed out at the time.
I look forward to the comments of various bloggers who wrote in over the past year to tell me I was wrong to argue the UK economy would grow at 2% both years. Do they now think the Bank is wrong, having backed its much lower forecasts so strenuously?
And the lower interest rates and QE actually reduce demand, so the economy will grow 2% in spite of BoE measures, not because of them.
Though, I personally support a permanently zero interest rate policy (ZIRP), as raising rates directly feeds into CPI inflation through the term-structure of costs they present to the economy. Likewise, higher rates mean more people are receiving entirely risk-free money, which can reduce real output if the economy is at maximum capacity. Lower interest rates keeps costs down, help keep shop shelves stacked, and keep unnecessary inflation at a minimum.
Also, it’s worth noting that even 2% GDP growth is painfully slow. Let’s aim higher, at least 6% annual GDP growth should be the target, and can easily be achieved through expanding the fiscal deficit (payroll tax cuts are my preferred policy).
It must be the Brexit effect JR. 🙂
Just as you said and that Philip Hammond would get more revenues than he was planning to get.
How many times have they made announcements that they and others would have to revise up their growth expectations. Must be a bit embarrassing for them. Glad they seem to be looking more to the real word now.
2%, not too bad, and that is with a lefty PM and Chancellor in charge. Both pushing expensive religious energy, central wage controls, bonkers employment laws (to be build on), a dysfunctional NHS that kills thousands, a bloated & largely inept state sector, dysfunctional banking, more & more red tape, endless wasteful vanity projects and absurdly high taxes on the productive.
Just think how much better it could be if the leadership actually had a working compass.
Fillon’s bid for French presidency in chaos I see. Rather a shame as he was the only one suggesting the right solutions, but surely he must go, even in France.
Why do the BBC keep suggesting that Marine Le Pen & the Nation Front are from the “extreme right”? They are nothing of the sort. So can Le Pen beat the pro EU Macron? Worth a punt at about 3:1 perhaps.
Ha,ha,ha. We have the last laugh. Who really thinks these experts are experts???? They are all in it for their own benefit and sod all of us. I always thought you would be right John.
Mr Carnage is still talking Britain down.
Telegraph headline
The economy is growing more strongly than expected and inflation is starting to rise.
It is time the 0.25% cut in interest rates was reversed and a gradual rise in rates started to bring them to a normal level.
This is over due and we will regret it if it does not start soon.