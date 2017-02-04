The Malta declaration on migrants

At Malta the EU once again paraded its lack of common decency. The 27 failed to reassure all UK citizens living in other member states that they are legally and morally entitled to stay! The UK of course has offered those assurances for EU citizens legally settled today in the UK on a reciprocal basis.
There are two main problems with the EU’s decisions on migrants at Malta.
The first is the EU has effectively shifted the responsibility to stem the rapid flow of migrants across the Mediterranean to the Government of National Accord in Libya. This government is struggling to exert its control over Libya, which remains a deeply divided country with a rival government in Tobruk and areas of the country under tribal and rebel control. No doubt it will welcome the money promised to strengthen its coastguard and for related purposes, but can it spend it nationally to achieve the EU’s aims? Will it be tempted to spend it for other purposes related to its own difficult position?
The second is the request for a policy to return people who have already arrived in the EU following illegal migration. How are they going to do this? Why do they bring people in to the EU in the first place if they want to take them back to countries like Libya? Will it be legal to require people to leave? What will they do if they refuse?
It is difficult to believe this statement will work to stop the flow. It is also difficult to see how it squares with the EU vision of itself as a home to welcome migrants as outlined by Mrs Merkel last year. How does this differ from Mr Trumps wish cut numbers crossing the Mexican frontier?
4 Comments
It should at last be clear that the EU is not fit for purpose. It is attempting to act as a nation-state, but without political cohesiveness, support of the majority of its population and no military capacity. It is incompetent and undemocratic.
Once again our PM was treated disrespectfully; its time to stop the charade of an ‘amical divorce’. The EU apparatchiks seek to do us harm; acknowledge it and respond accordingly.
Please encourage Mrs May to leave our departure from the EU to her chosen team and she should continue with developing worldwide (especially Commonwealth) trade opportunities.
I predict this wont work. They’ll all go home saying they’ve ‘done something’ about the migrant problem, when in reality they have only ‘ ‘said something’. We’ve been here before, and people won’t be fooled!
Meanwhile trump is significantly changing the H1B visa regime, to reduce the mass import of cheap foreign workers undercutting Americans in the information technology business. On the information technology message forums the whole of the British information technology workforce is asking why the UK doesn’t make similar changes to our equivalent intra company transfer visas. And like trump tell India that we will not be swapping trade deals for mass visa issuing.
The worry about where the money is spent, is as usual out of our hands as soon as we hand it over.
Why do we continue to act like this, its not as if we are so rich as a Country we can throw it away.
Why do we simply not agree to help by having ships standing by at sea to tow them back, then we know the result,and the policy is clear.
Every time we go to a meeting abroad it seems to cost us millions or billions, indeed it now seems to happen so often I wonder why we need a foreign aid budget/department at all