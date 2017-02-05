Double standards – no democracy on EU matters

Most people in the UK currently pay for and take instructions from at least three or four governments – EU, UK, County, District or Unitary Council. Many also have Parish Councils.
One of the reasons people voted to get rid of one of the layers of government is that we have too many competing layers, seeking more money and imposing more rules on us than are needed. Sometimes the competing layers seek to achieve different things or impose contradictory rules and requirements. Defra, the Agriculture Department, often lost cases in the ECJ because they found it impossible to implement EU policy in a way which did meet with the satisfaction of the European Court. They were trying to comply!
One of the odd things about UK Opposition politicians and the media that feeds off them was the complete absence of any informed opposition to the EU government whenever the Conservatives were in office. All the government had to do was to claim some law, payment or decision had come from Brussels, and the Opposition parties backed off. They either acquiesced in not even debating it, or they went through perfunctory motions of asking a few polite questions and then voted with the government or abstained so the measure could pass. Bill Cash, aided by a few good Labour MPs who did wish to probe and question, led his European Scrutiny Committee to require the important issues to be debated in the Commons chamber itself. These debates were usually peopled by a stalwart group of Eurosceptics pointing out the problems or undesirable features to a disinterested House. Government Ministers whichever side was in office always sought to make the debates low profile and could avoid answering any difficult question, safe in the knowledge that there was always a front bench consensus so they would win easily any vote we forced . The media rarely covered them, on the grounds that government and the official opposition both supported whatever measure it was.
This lack of democracy on EU matters allowed Ministers to push through a vast library of new laws and controls, and large amounts of public spending with effectively no democratic check or balance. Whole areas of government, from fishing and farming, through the environment, to trade, energy and business received this treatment. The EU was brilliant at extending the acquis by increasing the occupied field -their language for the process of establishing their dominance in area after area. Once the EU had legislated on a subject, the UK Parliament then had to leave it alone or work round the EU laws and rules, never contradicting or modifying them in unapproved ways.
It will take years for successive Parliaments to review and modify where it wishes what was done in our name without our proper consent. Legislation and decisions are better for a probing and sometimes hostile opposition forcing Ministers to think things through and sell them to the public as necessary and desirable. EU laws were pushed through on a vast scale in a lazy way. It meant many people in our country had little idea just how much is now controlled by the EU, and how little room for change the UK has all the time it accepts this legal framework.
Exactly, it is an absurd form of government, lots of levels very often fighting against each other. All funded by tax payers who get nothing but inconvenience, damaging uncertainty and the bill.
The Government’s main aim (if they actually want better productivity as they claim) should be to get out of the way, reduce the levels and size of government, reduce the levels and arbitrary nature of the courts, reduce the number of lawyers, tax accountants, regulation, HR and other “red tape” experts and all the other layers of essentially parasitic non jobs.
What sensibly run company would fund one department to have expensive arguments with others in the same company (thus damaging their profitability). Yet this is exactly what government does all the time. The government (soon hopefully to be parliament again) need to set the direction and stop all this waste.
In health we have a huge financial battle between LEA’s, the NHS, GP’s and others pushing patients form pillar to post rather then treating them. All costing a fortune and benefiting few but bureaucrats.
“Tories break with Thatchers home policy” says the Observer today.
Totally wrong as is usual from the Guardian/Observer stable. The person who was attacking tenants & landlords massively was George Osborne (now continued by Philip Hammond). The extra 3% stamp duty, the taxing of profits that are not even being made, the restricting buy to let mortgages through bank regulation. Each of which reduces the supply of rental properties, decreases choice and thus pushes up rents.
Thatcher actually gave tax relief (under the old Business Expansion Scheme) to investors providing properties for rent to increase the rental supply. She sensibly wanted both options available and to let the customers choose.
It seems we are to get a white paper on Tuesday. Given Theresa (Miliband) May I assume it will be damaging, interventionist, government know best, lefty, red tape pushing, counterproductive stupidity. We shall see.
Review and modify, you say, but I have a sneaky feeling that not much will change. Once things have been implemented someone will say “it’s far too expensive to reverse it”.
Maybe a relaxation in fisheries and agriculture, but not much done in other areas.
I’d be interested to hear what is going to be done in the area of Defence. It seems we are carrying on with helping to form an EU ‘army’, still sharing everything with the French.
Who are these MPs, name and shame any one who is against us leaving the dreaded eu, I can guess who one of the leaders of them is and she is female with blonde hair, plus it’s getting abit like crying wolf went they insist they recognise the leave vote, no they don’t they carn’t except it, well tough I’ve said it before if you love the eu that much then pack your bags and catch one of the transports to Europe , bye bye you’ll not be missed