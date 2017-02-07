The government’s White Paper today needs to look at ways to provide more homes, all the time we remain in the EU and have to accept more than 300,000 additional people each year coming to stay in the UK. Even after we are out it is likely we still want to invite in a large number of people. Ministers have made clear we will still welcome talent from around the world, whilst controlling the numbers seeking low paid employment. It’s no good inviting people here if we do not provide homes for them to buy or rent, and if we fail to provide all the other public services people expect in a rich country.
Much has been made of the need for more homes to rent. We should not forget that there are many more people wanting to buy who currently rent, than there are people who currently own who want to become tenants. Many of the people who now settle for the rented option do so because they cannot afford the deposit or think they will have problems getting the mortgage to buy.
Nor should we forget that it is much dearer over a lifetime to rent than to buy. If someone needs a home for 60 years as an adult, it will be much cheaper to take on a 25 year mortgage and pay it off over the 25 years, leaving you free of any rent or mortgage costs for more than half your life, than to have to pay rent for all 60 years. The joy of owning comes in retirement when you have no rent or mortgage payments to make, and when you also have a capital asset which you can sell to pay the nursing home fees in a home of your choice if need arises. In rented accommodation you will be paying the highest rent of your life as a pensioner, because rents always seem to rise. You have no asset to fall back on if you need to move to a care home.
The good news today is more mortgages are available and mortgage rates of still very low by historical standards. The bad news is house prices are high, and saving for the deposit even with the help of government schemes can be difficult.
JR, your number is incorrect. 865000 in numbers issued last year. Not the govt estimate of 330000. This is a mass immigration problem that your govt has encouraged and despite false promises has done nothing about it despite Year on Year record numbers. Public services overwhelmed, no control of our borders, EU criminals allowed to enter our country at will and commit further crime, despite May’s false claim during the referendum. The vast numbers continue, benefits paid to people who never set foot in this country as well as record amounts of our taxes wasted on overseas aid! Madness brought by the Tory govt. sadly not all EU related as you claim.
It was said yesterday that at least forty five per cent of all homes built will be needed to house people who come into the UK from other countries. That means we will never catch up! In my opinion, we should be very selective as to who we invite in, and should only take in those who have the skills we need. We should also be very protective of our beautiful countryside, and try to pass it on for future generations to enjoy. We do not own it exclusively. Frankly, I have no faith in housing White Papers, nor the idea to ‘encourage’ older people to downsize and free up their homes for families. Various Governments have got us in this mess. They shouldnt be given an easy ride!
The solution to the problem is in front of you. Stop all immigration and let the market decide. DO NOT build anymore homes. Let prices rise to the point where they will find their natural balance. All the time the government is in the market it is distorting it and making it worse. Higher rent and house prices will drive out most low skilled foreigners allowing those foreigners that we want, the ones with higher skills and wages, to buy into the market.
Of course none of this is any good for the human ponzi scheme the government has concocted to get more cash from Stamp Duty / Tax.
We want the good immigration and not the bad, just be selective (but according to socialist May we cannot use “points” for some reason) so lets give them + and – banana credits – for salary, health, money for their own housing, private health insurance, age, skills, numbers of dependents, net benefit to the country and the likes.
Let’s be sensibly “discriminating”!
I am very concerned about the messages now coming from the government about the expected volume of immigration in the future. I can understand that it may be necessary to gradually wean some businesses and other organisations off their present dependence on cheap and biddable foreign labour, but in almost cases that should only be for a limited transitional period. The government seems to envisage that even when we have regained complete control of our immigration policy we will still want to continue with the “human Ponzi scheme” of mass immigration on a scale similar to now and continue that forever more, directly contrary to the wishes of the great majority of citizens.
Mortgages for freelancers are far too hard to get. Compared to the ease with which they are dished out to PAYE workers. This part of the market is broken.
Indeed, yet a PAYE worker could lose his job the next day whereas the freelancer has more rather options as they work for several customers. Banks are so rarely rational nowadays, in relation to lending risks.
Doubtless why they crashed so badly, robbing their shareholders, while over paying their top staff hugely for driving the businesses into the ground.
Dear Iain–You might see it differently if you were a lending banker–By the time your freelancer had proved himself he might not even need the mortgage
Afraid we should adopt a rather more selective immigration scheme than you suggest John.
No one should come to this Country unless they have a job, and unless that job has been fully advertised here for 6 months and is still vacant, thus people already here get first choice, then it should be a work permit for say 3 years which could be extended, not a permanent right to stay.
No benefits for anyone who comes here until they have been registered with HMRC and paid tax for 5 years.
Companies should be encouraged to up skill or train people who are already here.
When people like me ask why areas in parts of the country other than the SE of England cannot be targeted for housing regeneration/garden cities, the response is that there are no jobs.
Perhaps I’m being naive, but wouldn’t a major growth in population generate, of itself, employment? Building, repairing, maintaining not just homes but all the services that are needed – drains, lights, traffic management, policing; then these people would need to buy food, get educated, require health and social services, some entertainment….fill in the gaps for yourselves. Wouldn’t State assistance be of more use in both helping people AND rebalancing the country?
More homes! It’s one bloody great building site around here. Kent countryside is disappearing under concrete to house immigrants. Stop immigration, you will have the power.
And this statement is a disgrace;
and when you also have a capital asset which you can sell to pay the nursing home fees in a home of your choice if need arises.
After a lifetime of paying tax, shouldn’t the people of England be protected by government just like the Scots?
Problem with just building more housing, and I agree we need more homes for people who are already here, is the risk that some areas become over developed and we end up with large areas which are so concentrated with people, that it leads to stressful living.
People need a certain amount of space to feel comfortable, space is needed for recreation, for clean air, for less stressful travel, for less noise.
Of course our housing policy is a mess, of course people need freedom to move about to change properties as required for either job or family reasons., but successive governments seem to like more housing built, simply because of the tax it raises.
We are now taxed if we move, up or down, what next, tax if we breath ?
This being not far away as we are now taxed for polluting the air with certain emissions etc.
Afraid the government seems to want it always, the chaos in the NHS is simply down to more people seeking treatment, the chaos on many of our roads is because more people need/have to travel etc.
Too many people are the real problem, not the solution.
Buy a home so you can cover your nursing costs in later life!
Sir that is not a great tag line for your government.
My father died with no assets having followed just such a course, others in his nursing home getting the same treatment were being paid for by the taxpayer. Some had not been in the country for a lengthy period.
Suggest the government stops paying housing benefit which will reduce the cost of housing for all and uses those funds for elderly care for those who have paid in and saved.
John
Politicians and the media maintain that we need thousands more new homes so where is the water coming from to flow through the taps of all those new homes? What happens if we experience a succession of dry summers?
Do we have an infinite supply of water from our exisiting reservoirs or are there plans to construct new reservoirs that I know nothing about and where would they be located?
The mass house building here coincides with the local hospital crisis. No other provision was made except new housing on crowded estates. Clearly it wasn’t done for locals as we were told as demand for everything has shot up.
(I noticed that the BBC used the expression ‘frail’ people rather than ‘old’ people when reporting on the hospitals crisis last night.)
Perhaps the complaints have finally got through to the BBC. Hopefully they have dropped blaming the ‘ageing population’ – though ‘frail’ will become a euphemism for ‘old’.
We never hear from the BBC who the suspects are in the rise of anti-semitism both here and on the Continent. On this they are far less specific: one is left to presume it is the booted skinheads we see just about everywhere in Britain today. #sarcasm
Communities cannot possibly go on accepting pressures for more houses . Things are already stretched to breaking point : traffic volumes , hospital overcrowding , GP waiting times , insufficient schools , inadequate roads , trains – ad infinitum . Media headlines everyday focus on one sort of problem or another entirely due to over-population ; my principal reason for voting for Brexit was the need to control and restrict immigration . We simply cannot handle the numbers we have – use the Trump approach – stop it !!.
Is the cost of maintenace of property included in your 60 years better to buy than rent?
We should be aiming for a target population of circa. 35 million.
Some of my neighbours are renting their houses. In the last 25 years they will have had their bathrooms and kitchens replaced twice and the building insulation improved. They will also have paid lower rates than me because my house was re-valued before I bought it and theirs have never been.
Now I pay no mortgage. If they are short on income they will get housing benefit. Should I go into local authority care I might have to sell my house. If they go into local authority care, if they are smart, their dependents will take over the tennancy and the local authority will pay for their care.
Buying maybe makes sense if house prices can be guaranteed to always rise.
Abolish the Community Infrastructure Levy (local authority fine for building a house) of £120 per sq m and many more houses will be built
With the backlog of ‘dwellings’ at several million on top of the 22 million homes in England and Wales I think we can imagine the congestion and reduction in quality of life that will build.
That aside buying a home will become impossible for most and we have to deal with that for future generations. Building a further 10 million homes on top of the say 8 million backlog will not solve it.
We need to create the environment that will attract residential property funds to exist. A low return but very low volatility and a hedge against many other assets. A fund with thousands of properties in it will drive down the service costs and rents.
House prices are high BECAUSE mortgage rates are so low. Get interest rates back to normal asap so that people can save deposits faster and to bring house prices down.
Perhaps the richer, older generation could dip deeper into their pockets to help the young pay for first home / pay into existing mortgage.
Perhaps, we need to become far more family minded in this country (both ways, old towards young, and young towards old).
Being more family minded would resolve so many issues: economic, mental and health (and the direct and indirect cost of all this to the government and tax payer), with strong family life, above all, helping to create a stable, sane country.
And instead of just talking about family values (and the benefit of this to the country), the government needs to do more to promote family values through direct government policy as well as by more indirect ways by working closer with church groups, the media, and people in education etc to try and promote family values more in this country.
Gideons whole growth strategy was based on increasing the population.
By importing half a million immigrants annually it gives an impression of growth
Hammond is just extending this.
Today we learnt there is a £1.3billion aid fund for Chinese elderly whilst we treat our own disgracefully
Housing affordable..some hopes. Policies don’t build houses especially the open/invite anyone in border types. You’ll need a good education, skill, experience or parents that have a achieved much before you and enough to defeat an inheritance tax.
Landording…thats another long joke. Perhaps Trump may achieve as he stated and I hope he can get into the Westminster swamp to offer good advice….some hopes now and who would want to face the likes of that fools playground.
We do not have a housing crisis, we have an immigration crisis.
England is already one of the most densely populated countries in the EU, if not the whole world, and yet mass immigration continues unabated.
Continually bringing into the country migrants who cannot afford our housing, nor make worthwhile tax contributions to provide the necessary investments in schools, in social/health care, or in infrastructure such as a transport and utilities, will eventually lead to a completely different housing and social structure around our large towns.
This is in addition to the problems arising from increasing pollution and decreasing social cohesion and just “space”.
Modern education encourages everyone to be ‘chiefs’: to be an ‘indian’ is to be consigned to ignominy. This means few are prepared to work on farms or in care homes – perfectly honourable , but hard work and ‘poorly’ paid. It becomes impossible for them to buy their own home – another iniquity – the obscene price of housing.
Our country is thoroughly sick everywhere you look – the NHS, the BBC, the House of Commons…. of which Mr Speaker’s latest outburst was a sickening disgrace. Brexit is the first step on a very long ladder….and without a spiritual renewal, will be a ladder to nowhere.
Highlighted today on the Beeb is the con of developers selling the house to the owner but keeping the freehold to sell to investors.
This has got to be addressed and pressure surely must be put on the legal profession to highlight this to the purchaser. Sadly it seems that the developers appear to insist you have to use their tame solicitor.
The full force of the government must be bought to bear and name and shame these companies.
Developers are like the three Ms advert,
Me Me Me
Money Money Money
Nothing more. nothing less
Having worked in the industry for over 45 years it has never changed
Economies with underlying/underpinning home ownership have not worked.
There should be a principle that if you work, you can afford better homes than people on benefits. Sadly that is not the case now. I remember once a pro single mum telling me in my flat that she would never live in my area – I thought I have to pay for you to live somewhere better than me?
I wonder in fact how many new homes we really need. Normally when government interferes in a market it usually produces either a large surplus or a considerable shortage, both of which hamper the market.
John
What’s going on? I made a post and have been accused of being a spambot and asked to fill in a numbers box. Did that and my post disappeared. Is this how it is going to be in future? Maybe you need to find a better system.
According to the ONS, 629k NI cards were issued to EU citizens and 195k tp ROW. This suggests that they go home in less than a year and are not recorded in net figures. From conversations overheard on the tube, I am informed that many workers in London are sharing houses. Councils are prosecuting landlords letting to more than two unrelated persons. The latest landlords newsletter informs that two landlords have been fined £20k each.
We have been building around 140k house pa and are trying to double this number. Given than people working in the UK need houses, how is this policy going to come anywhere near solving the problem. Listening to the BBC this morning discussing housing, there was plenty of talk about greedy landlords and high prices but no mention of increased population.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/internationalmigration/bulletins/migrationstatisticsquarterlyreport/dec2016
Yes John, but we need to focus on the government seriously reducing immigration/settlement to less than 100,000 (more like 50,000)…. That is what fuels the rent and house price increases. We did not vote Brexit to merrily continue with immigration anywhere near the current rate!
zorro