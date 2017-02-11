Contemporary democratic revolutions

There is a mood to sweep away the old centre left and centre right parties on the continent in a desperate bid to have something better . In the USA and the UK there is the wish to force change on the body politic by voting for Brexit and Donald Trump, within the traditional party structures. On both sides of the Atlantic and the Channel there is that same impatience with politics as it has been practised for the last twenty years, and anger at the way the governing corporate,civil service and Ministerial elites have behaved.
The anger is justified. The elites told us they knew best. They assured us they had the expertise. On the continent Tweedledum and Tweedledee parties alternated in government but little of substance changed. In the UK a puppet Parliament pretended to be in control whilst shovelling through thousands of pages of laws and many spending programmes that the EU required, with both parties claiming to support them without criticism or proper debate. In the UK we were made to live through the Exchange Rate Mechanism recession, the Banking Crash recession and the Euro crisis at one remove. The US was put through the Great Recession and the Iraq war. The Euro area had to endure the most economic pain with the ERM crash, the Banking Crash and the continuing Euro crisis.
People not very interested in politics, or pessimistic about their chances of changing anything for many years, have decided to take back control. In the USA Mr Trump first tossed aside all the serious professional well honed politicians of the Republican party to take their crown. He then went on to defeat the doyenne of political insiders, the darling of the elite, Hilary Clinton, who ran on a ticket of expertise and experience. The public said if it meant the expertise that had brought them the Great Recession and the Iraq war, they would rather try something new.
In the UK many groups of people with very varied political opinions united behind a campaign with the express slogan of Take Back Control. The more Remain paraded every great figure of the established governing and corporate bosses, the more the Leave case was supported. The experts who had led much of southern and western European economy into mass unemployment with their Euro currency were surprised when people did not believe their forecasts of gloom if the UK dared to vote Out. My belief Leave would win was strengthened at a big public meeting when many in the audience laughed and cried out their disbelief when the Project Fear forecasts were put before them.
If parties wish to run and support technocratic government it must at least be competent technocratic government. If they believe only they have the expertise to make the decisions and that the people just need bread and circuses, they must make sure everyone can afford the bread and get to the circus. The main reason the old establishment is being swept away is it failed to deliver.
Tomorrow I will look at the parlous light of the Conservative and Labour look alike parties on the continent.
The EU commission/parliament reminds me of the Chinese, PRC, government; its only claim to legitimacy is that it continuously improves the living standards of the people it governs. As soon as it fails to do so, as has happened already in Europe, the governed will seek a change. The PRC may not be far behind…..
The living standards of the people increase due to improvements in technology, business efficiency and science. The government, like a parasitic growth, grab most (or even all)of this and further damage the productive with absurd red tape, energy religions and other red tape lunacies.
Singapore has twice the GDP per cap PPP (from these same innovations), and yet the state sector has been kept to a sensible size. If anything the U.K. Would be richer still with a state sector cut of similar proportions. But Theresa Miliband is clearly a bloated state, red tape, ever higher taxes interventionist.
Let us have this bargain basement economy (as Corbyn calls it) please. The electorate (other than some of the feckless and state parasites) would far prefer it.
And I think it’s important to recognise that “The living standards of the people increase due to improvements in technology, business efficiency and science”, and now with only minor contributions from increases in the volume of international trade. That is why the natural growth of the UK economy in each of recent quarters, about 0.6% of GDP, has been similar in magnitude to all the projected one-off benefits of TTIP, despite the grossly over-hyped claims of some that it would usher in a new era of transatlantic prosperity. I imagine that at one time trade may have been so restricted that it significantly slowed down economic progress, but it seems to me that we are now well into a zone of diminishing overall returns from further trade liberalisation. That would explain the finding that world GDP has been increasing faster than the volume of world trade, which some see as a matter for concern but maybe unnecessarily. Of course this does not mean that the disruption caused by a sudden cessation of the existing trade would not have hugely damaging consequences.
‘But how can the unelected House reject the will of the people in the referendum and the will of the Commons by such a big majority?’
If ever there was a British ‘swamp’ it must surely be the House of Lords in its current form. With the Commons in a process of contraction, it is truly bizarre that the numbers of Lords is rising steadily upwards with no sign of a ceiling in sight. Perhaps it is time for radical surgery. Instead of the government talking about flooding the Lords with new members if necessary to ensure the passing of Brexit, how about reducing the numbers of peers to a level half that of the numbers of Commons.
300 peers should be enough if the camera angles are carefully controlled at the State Opening of Parliament. Anything more is a racket at tax-payer expense.
Who put them there? The same swamp that needs to be be disinfected. Remember Cameron claiming openness is the best disinfectant? Now look at Cameron’s so called honour list. A hair stylist, an EU campaigner and his spokesman! Lords needs to be cleared of all former MPs and cronies to PM.
Do we really need an Upper Chamber nowadays? New Zealand seems to have managed very well without one for well over half a century.
Henry,
I’m not a fan of the House of Lords and suspect you too are that way inclined, but I do think there’s something to be said for proper scrutiny of proposed legislation where those with experience in certain fields can point out flaws or pitfalls before it is enacted into law.
The trouble is, the present system is open to abuse and manipulation. Stuffing the House of Peers with cronies to influence the debate one way or another, or worse still, for purely nepotistic reasons to benefit some minority to the disadvantage of everyone else, must be resisted at all costs.
A simple revising chamber could work, so I am bound to ask, do we really have to give somebody a title in order for them to lend their considered opinion or expertise?
Many of us would do it without reward of any kind, and see it as a duty to our country.
Tad
Irrespective of home they behave on the Article 50 Bill, the House of Lords should be abolished forthwith. The democratic revolution should not stop at leaving the EU; we need to purge the system of anti-democratic elements and the Lords is the next worse body after the EU institutions.
While we are having interminable debates about reform or abolition of the Lords, yet again, I think that the first immediate step should be reduce their scope for doing harm by reducing the permitted period of delay for Bills.
Under the present Parliament Acts it is one month for Money Bills and thirteen months for other Bills, and it would only need a simple short third Parliament Act modelled on the 1949 Act:
http://legislation.data.gov.uk/ukpga/Geo6/12-13-14/103/enacted/data.htm?wrap=true
to cut that thirteen months to three months. That way they could still have their say and still suggest useful amendments but with less ability to block Bills.
Would it also not be sensible only to ennoble a strictly-limited number of experienced people – from many fields – to give their expertise?
The HoL has a very useful function: to scrutinise proposed legislation. But it should be done by those who have knowledge of what they are talking about, and those who are still consistently alert and can keep themselves up-to-date. So I’m afraid I would also propose a lower and upper age-limit (and one for the HoC too!).
All other honours (whether justified in one’s personal opinion or not) should be restricted to membership of Orders and a knighthood.
That’s the bit that bothers me too Denis.
Call me a pessimist, but I can see lots of trouble on the horizon. They won’t get their way, ultimately, but we can expect all-manner of shenanigans along the way.
Interesting to see the number of Lib Dem peers in the HoL, so I can’t quite reconcile the ‘Democrat’ bit in their party’s title, but I’ll bet a pound to a penny they’re the ones who will make the most noise about our leaving the EU, and who will do the most to stop the people having their democratic rights upheld!
Tad
In addition, the composition (or the voting composition if it was considered sensible to have debating members without a vote) of the HOL should be based upon a proportional system decided by the votes cast for each party at the GE for the HOC MPs.
Introduce a spending bill that sets the spending on the Lords at zero.
With no expenses they won’t turn up.
It’s a spending bill and they can’t veto.
Freeborn John
Totally agree, if we wish to have a second chamber then it really is very simple. Make the HoL into an English parliament
Good morning, and another fine post from our kind host.
The two political parties did indeed seem to merge almost into one. For Labour to get power the has to reinvent themselves. Out went their objections to Trident. Out went Clause 4. Out went their opposition to the EU. Gone, they said, were the days of boom and bust. They became more conservative, at least on the outside, than the Conservatives.
For the Conservatives they had to be more seen as more New Labour than old Conservative. Less the, Nasty Party and more, lets hug a husky. The had a new, fresh faced leader and, while upper-class, had enough of the common man touch to reach out to people with the; “Call me Dave !” approach. Heir to Blair ? I never thought so.
The problems for all the political parties came with the expenses scandal. I am sorry Mr.Redwood MP sir, that was the moment when I lost all faith in our institutions, and parliament especially. I held, much like so much about my dear country, its institutions above all others, but I was wrong. Our MP’s, Civil Servants and Councils were no better than a Banana Republics. We are use to reading of the nonsense going on in the EU and elsewhere but, this was England ! More fool me.
People are quite savvy. They can sense change and know whether it is for the good or not. Many could see, like the Gordon Brown; “British jobs for British workers'” fiasco that power of our elected parliament was ebbing away. So as parliament had fewer and fewer powers in key areas, in order to remain relevant, it had to start inventing things for itself to do. The area where it had control was over we the little people. Smoking in Public Houses and the workplace were banned. Tax imposed on certain foods and evermore intrusion into our lives sought through so called thought crimes. Instead of being free people we became property of the State. We became more European both in political terms and legal terms. We no longer had a law that said what we could not do, but one where we could not anything unless the State allowed it. We were becoming something we were not and it was that they people, through various ways, sought to change in the referendum.
Parliament must be free to make and abolish our laws. Free to raise and abolish taxes. And above all, responsible to the people for the former.
We have voted to return back those powers which parliaments once had and should have never ever gave away.
—
As to your future post(s) on the continental political parties. Can we please get one thing right ? The French Front Nationale is not Right Wing ! They are Left Wing.
Thank you.
When this is all over (Brexit) We need to mobilise the common man in England. We need to take up the case for an English Parliament with the same vigour displayed in the successful ‘leave’ campaign. As you have said, the time is right for change.
You are the man to lead such a campaign, JR.
The judiciary in various forms is the latest threat….certainly in the USA and EU. A tangle of Acts and Statutes that obstructs the progress and authority of leaders. Yet another joke alongside the various swamps.
Already we have potential capitulation with your government wanting to keep the Patent Office as an EU institution. Luckily Carswell is on it. We must be vigilant otherwise leaving the EU will be a cosmetic affair.
So Barnier wants €60billion before we begin negotiations. 43 years and all we have accrued is liabilities. No assets. Dream on sunshine.
This item seems to have very little exposure yet it is certainly important . I only heard of it late last year from a judicial friend in Oz who advised:
“I was disturbed to learn … the May government is said to be proposing to join an EU-wide patent system; and, worse, that this might be a precursor to a return by United Kingdom in some measure to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. If there is anything in it, I would be aghast: the prospect of getting away from the ECJ and its legal system was a prime mover of my espousal of Brexit.”
This presumably is the “unitary patent”, a system which was set up in 2012. As against other patent laws which are European, the unitary patent is an EU initiative. Although maybe worthwhile in some respects, it possibly provides a point of leverage for the UK to be absorbed back into the EU legal system generally. We will indeed need to be vigilant!
60 bn Euro as the UK share of their pensions.
UK share of the budget. 11.5%
33,000 Eurocrats.
That’s over 13 million Euros in pension debts per Eurocrat.
The big game changer is the availability of information through technology, and the ability of the masses to express their opinions using the same means. Political parties tend to be ring fenced in their beliefs which does not always satisfy their traditional supporters. Given a subject, my opinions might be termed socialist even though I see myself in general terms as a conservative. Parties will need to get used to responding to these more individual thought patterns with MPs whose principal loyalty is to those they represent, not necessarily to the party they belong to. The current labour party is seeing this drama being played out big time.
This people or party dilemma could not be typified more markedly than the fight of a small number of MPs and the majority of the people against the collective wisdom of the political parties when it came to being in the EU or out of it. It was won by those few MPs because they carried the people with them.
The remaining elephant in the room is the civil service who must re- find their true purpose as servants of the people, rather than a covert governing body.
I am angry . I daily have to live with the ramifications of all those bad decisions and fight to keep my head above water as those with stolen qualifications, superficial qualifications try to put me down. They try to demean our state saying that the state which founded our post war beliefs of a support system is not up to par as they bring in staff whose training has not been based on the principles of NHS humanity . It is status which rules and not the belief that all health care should be equal. Universities try to instil waffle into medics and nurses to replace knowledge of medicine for the nurses and doctors and then tangle the graduates up in their vacuous war on which University is best , when they should be thinking about whether the staff are equipped .
We need bright principled people to take up positions in important institutions with ethics being the force to take the country forward. Ethics is a discipline which trains people to think about how we use science , how we treat people , how to keep strength to reduce suffering . It doesn’t mean being too soft to think.
I certainly think more ordinary people have engaged in politics in some way since we were given the real opportunity of changing things, with a referendum each vote was equal and each vote counted.
So is there a case for using referenda for other major decisions ?
Well put, John. I see today in ‘Der Spiegel’ that this is noted by some in the EU who are calling for a European Broadcasting Company (EBC) to counter ‘the false news and falsehoods being propagated on the internet’. The article suggests the EBC should be part publicly funded, and complemented substantially by a levy on the major digital platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter.
The authors say the EBC should be launched early 2019 before the major elections, ‘with a well-produced talk show format, a kind of European Champions League of talk shows, during which European figures discuss, argue and seek solutions. Every week in a different place in Europe and with a different audience’. It sounds a little sinister to me but happily, perhaps, the chances of getting 27 nations to agree to it and decide proportionality of representation by 2019 seems unlikely….
You are totally right: we have to get out of the EU as fast as possible. Those of us who have been keeping up with the thinking know – as people who read your blog know – that the EU is dynamic and will soon become even more centralised, even more elitist, even more corrupt and arrogant. We need to get out.
BUT
We aren’t just facing one danger: we are on a tightrope. Scylla – yes. But do not forget Charybdis.
“the audience laughed and cried out their disbelief when the Project Fear forecasts were put before them.” The whole trouble is that Mr Cameron trashed, for no good reason, “the Norway Option” and Mr Osborne organised “project Fear”. Actually, if we join EFTA, we get all the benefits and none of the disadvantages of staying with the EU pillar of the EEA.
It is all there on Dr North’s blog.
Another alias Mike. RN’s blog is down to about 10 people. We don’t want EFTA/EEA as these will lead to associate membership and still have free movement.
We are getting out and do not want ECJ influence on our laws which EFTA entails. Disputes are generally adjudicated according to ECJ influence.
out is out.
Dr. North is a remainer in leaver’s clothing.
Dr North is an excellent researcher but he is not infallible, and as he is never minded to accept any criticism there is an unfortunate tendency for any errors to get perpetuated. Today he concludes that “Mrs May’s free trade agreement ambitions are lining us up for twenty years of negotiation, all to be squeezed into two years”; so presumably that twenty years is how long we would have to remain in the supposed “interim” stage of EFTA/EEA before moving on? Well, maybe, but surely that would also depend on whether the EU was even prepared to start the twenty years of negotiations apparently needed to agree a replacement FTA – without the unrestricted freedom of movement of persons, and other undesirable features of the EEA – before we had formally notified the other countries of our intention to leave EFTA/EEA – with the notice periods for those withdrawals, both EFTA and the EEA, being just twelve months rather than the two years notionally allowed for negotiations in Article 50 TEU, so that would then be “lining us up for twenty years of negotiation, all to be squeezed into just one year … “
The only thing recent politicians have been good at is:- the over regulation of everything, increasing the size of taxes and the bloated state and this while delivering generally dire or appalling public services.
Another hugely damaging ruling in relation of Pimlico Plumbing yesterday. Do the government and courts realise how damaging these “you were actually an employee despite all the evidence” rulings will be to business efficiency and models?
The government needs to intervene by relaxing employment laws and making clearly that people can work freelance for companies too without being able to claim otherwise years later.
“There is a mood to sweep away the old centre left and centre right parties on the continent in a desperate bid to have something better ….The main reason the old establishment is being swept away is it failed to deliver.”
The main reason is that this is the only way to begin to remove the unelected EU officials who are wanting to change the EU in a way not wanted by the indigenous populations.
The EU officials who introduced the Euro with the intention to eventually federalise the Union with the elimination of nation states, helped by mass migration within the EU.
The EU officials who believe that the EU should continue to accept mass immigration from outside the EU even if this eventually changes the very essence of Europe itself.
The remaining mystery to many of us is why these elites “huddle together” rather than breaking ranks?
Just why did Cameron stick so closely to the idea that being in the EU, regardless of his success at negotiating and its success at delivering for the UK, was a “good thing?”.
Was Carney really convinced that the economy was going to fall apart on the basis of a vote for independence? Was there an historical precedence or any empirical evidence whatsoever for this assertion?
Given the supposed reasonable academic intelligence of at least some of these folk, why don’t they break ranks when they see the unveiled truth of the matter? Or are they all so ensconced in “group think” world that this is impossible? In which case, all that should be left of them and their careers are dinosaur footprints.
I wonder whether it has to do with being ostracised from the gravy train?
I do not recall Messrs Lawson or King, who these days are quite analytical of the problems caused by a consensus of 28 (27 in reality) within the EU, when they were more fully renumerated through the establishment with our money. Similarly Mr Hague who went native in the foreign office but who has recently been more critical.
Ex PM Cameron transformation from anti Lisbon treaty to stay in whatever remains wholly inexplicable to me.
Even though I am delighted by the Referendum result, pleased by the A50 Commons vote I am nervous about the final deal. After Cameron’s comment that he would walk away from a bad deal but accepted the laughable crumbs from Merkel’s table. He also failed to deliver after the Scots referendum with a deal for England and it is possible that UKIP might morph into ENGIP. My view at the 2015 GE was a vote for the SNP was a de facto vote for independence and with their continued antics that view is stronger. Then there is the joke House of Lords. In summary there are still several windmills for the “ordinary people” to assail.
When will the people get the BBC off its back? Why are they taxed for a self-selecting ‘elite’ that doesn’t look them or think like them to get a free run at insulting them and working against them at every opportunity?
“On the continent Tweedledum and Tweedledee parties alternated in government but little of substance changed.”
“To what extent is this applicable to the UK? Discuss…”
Clearly it’s not the case that Labour and Conservative are wholly interchangeable, but to a disturbingly large extent they are pereceived as such by many voters. For example, in their different ways they were each hostile to the idea of a referendum on EU membership, until in effect bounced into it by years’ worth of pressure from UKIP… I am aware that Mr Redwood (one of very few Conservatives whose ideas I have admired consistently) dislikes mention of UKIP, indeed his colleagues practically all emulate his dislike for the upstart Party: but it is very hard for Conservatives to argue that UKIP did not in fact have this effect.
Our two established Parties have acted like a cartel, aided & abetted by our voting system designed to make it as hard as possible for newcomers to gain seats. For me it is indisputably the case that the 2015 General Election produced perverse, undemocratic results: when UKIP attracted more votes nationally than the SNP and LibDems put together, for one seat compared with their 60+, who can argue this is truly representative of the electorate?
For me as for many others, out 2-Party duopoly represents a Tweedledum & Tweedledee approach to government. It’s not good enough.
Labour and the Conservatives are indeed largely interchangeable. They have a different presentation (as their voting supporters are rather different). The outcome however is largely the same, ever more government, virtual monopoly Stalinist healthcare and education, a bloated incompetent state, the climate alarmist religion, counterproductive wars, economic incompetence, endless government waste, uncompetitive banking, red tape strangling every one, a devaluing currency, a huge PSBR and huge state debt, PC drivel everywhere, more and more Lawyers and other essentially parasitic jobs for bureaucrats and yet more parasitic “experts” to guide you through the swamp of red tape and the bonkers tax laws swamp.
May seems as bad as most of them. Worse in many ways.
On the continent due to PR voting it is far harder to remove the elites from government, they simply form “grand coalitions” of left and right leaning establishment parties to keep out the insurgents.
If the children in care are being raped, parents have no choice of rubbish school, sub third world health care, out of control immigration, taxed to pay for diversity officers and all the other waste, drivers persecuted, state encouraging family breakup…
There has to be another way
Your sentence
“People not very interested in politics…decided to take back control”
sums me up and is why we will win.
Also if I were a prospective male refugee /economic migrant, I too would make every effort to get here.
The American term Great Recession needs ditching. It may be my imagination, but it does seem to be being phased out. The US had one of the lesser recessions in 2008-09, contracting 4.2% peak to trough (UK: 6.3%). While larger than any US recession since the 1930s, it was not way out of comparison with 1981-2 (2.8% contraction). True, it is a complete mystery why it was so large, but that is only one element of wider economic issues confronting the west since 2000. At a guess, the US electorate is more concerned with the current grindingly slow “expansion” than 2008. As often pointed out, the US economy bounced back vigorously from 1983 onwards. By contrast, BarryO left office with 2.6% growth in 2015 as his best year! This is worth pointing out, since none of it is particular to the US.
This revolution must extend beyond politics. Our institutions are filled with elitists who restrict our views and behaviours because they think their world view is superior, much like the political elites. We cannot be complacent. If we are to have change and a more representative society many must be removed or they will continue to oppose the people.
This extends into the police and other authorities, the educational establishment and so on. It is concerning that the police do not seem to be acting against the threats and intimidation we see coming from the anti-Trump anti-Brexit side with their attempts to close down discussions they do not like.
They prove their impartiality and belief in blind justice.
A very perceptive post. Technocratic control will fail because it promises certainties where there are none. This was very evident during the referendum campaign when, as you point nout, people relied on their common sense to laugh at the experts, the prophets of doom. Economists seem especially keen to offer precise forecasts where such precision is not possible. We get the same claims made about the weather and the “climate” and have had prescribed in law, reinforced by wasteful subsidies, all kinds of measures that will do nothiong to affect or abate climate change.
The reality is that in all areas of public life we must deal with uncertainty – Macmillan’s “events, dear boy, events” which more often than not turn up to upset the best laid plans of mice and men.
Lord Kerr who drafted the article 50 clause in the Lisbon Treaty has been quoted quite regularly in the Media of late. He now says the two year negotiating limit is inadequate, so why did he write it in?
Perhaps if Lord Kerr in his EU capacity and past Prime Ministers (Major and Brown) and Governments had paid more attention to where (political union) the Maastricht and Lisbon Treaties were leading Brexit would not have become necessary.
Instead we have become enmeshed in the web of Regulations and Directives that control every aspect of trade with our European neighbours. Our very lives are subject to hegemony of the Brussels bureaucracy.
All I personally can hope for to render our escape is the demise of the EU.
For several decades we have gradually passed power to the unelected such as:
1. Quangos
2. Judiciary
3. Overseas bodies
It was becoming perilously close to the point of no return in the UK before the Brexit referendum dramatically reversed the process.
Now we must go to work in disarming these unelected technocrats and consolidating People power.
The UK led the world in the march towards the restoration of democracy which is now being rekindled in the U.S, and continental Europe.
I am extremely proud of my country and look forward to a bright future.
PTF parties, which includes all parties Point The Finger instead of talking about how to get new ideas for democracy. The faults in the system need to be itemised and improved. There is a sort of malaise thinking that affects all parties, which is a kind of hypnotic mantra: “This is the best we’ve got because we cannot think of anything better; it’s not perfect, so we have to make do.”
The “factual summary” type of thinking lists all the bad things the elites have done, though the “elites” are never described clearly. PTF thinking is easily disguised in academic argument as calm, clear and well organised.
New ideas can arise from any party including the elites. What is interesting is to hear elites mentioning third parties as elites but never actually putting the spotlight on them or making it clear exactly who these elites are. PTF thinking needs replacing from time to time with some fresh ideas.
I have followed John Redwood’s career for years. He appears to be a decent, humble and moral person and yet over the years even he’s been exposed to the slanderous attacks by the ‘liberal’ left.
For the record, I utterly despise the ‘liberal’ left. They are a pernicious, poisonous, deceiving clique of sanctimonious professionals determined to shame into silence anyone who dares to question their beliefs, ideas and role in public life.
The ‘liberal’ left politicise everything. They desire to politicise everything. They do this for one simple reason. If you can politicise our very existence you can manipulate that very existence for political ends.
The ‘liberal’ left despise the private sphere because they can’t gain access to it. And no access means no political influence
They see not your humanity nor your individuality but your political potential. Humanity is too be politicised to its core. If they can achieve this they can achieve political leverage.
Moreover the LL despise free society, freedom of speech and freedom of thought. They even try to control the vocabulary of human interaction in an attempt to control how you view the world
It is the above that I find so appallingly disgusting almost totalitarian in its construct but these cliques hold significant power across the public space and they operate without restraint (BBC) without any sense of balance or impartiality
In time these nefarious, subtle efforts to control and manage will produce a response from the silent majority that they will find absolutely disagreeable
There is no doubt that our system of politics and control like those in other countries have run out of steam and needs drastic overhaul . Priorities have changed and the allocation of resources have to be-aligned to need . The media – quite rightly , have reported on the scandalous use of ” foreign aid ” at a time when hospital overcrowding and the ageing population have been ignored . The proposal now to require LGAs to increase rates in order to deal with the care of the elderly is idiotic when China , Pakistan and other places receive billions .
The size and function of the H of Lords is equally out of date ; any form of representation without public authority needs to be ” binned “. Pomp and elegance is one thing but , today , it is the will of the people that really counts ; any politician who gets this wrong is past his/her sell by date . Elitism and youth is no longer a route to power ; the “establishment” is a dead duck on the water . Priorities are different now and those anywhere near power and influence would be wise to recognise this .
We really are in need of becoming a democracy.
We need root and branch reform
We must have direct elections for the post of Prime Minister , 1 person 1 vote
Cut the number of MP’s along the lines of regional constituencies so in my county East, West, North,South and Mid and the two candidates in each constituency with the most votes get elected we have 17 MP’s this system would reduce to 10
H of L should be scrapped
There must be an English Parliament
One level of local government should be removed
Here in Kent , 4 local authorities are discussing merging their operations. If that is the way forward why bother with them at all, we already have Kent County Council why not do away with the middle tier of local government, split responsibilities between KCC and parish/town councils.
Politics of the old left/right knockabout stuff is well past its sell by date. It forces people into camps in which a lot of the manifesto of each group isn’t actually supported. I really am astonished as an entrepreneur that there is such a lack of vision, creativity and leadership amongst the political class. In fact it leads one to believe that the vast majority of people in politics are failures in life with a good line in patter.
Surely someone with political ambition can see the huge obvious gap in the market? Most new successful businesses disintermediate the market. The same should be true of politics . How about the iDemocracy party, manifesto created and voted for by all party members via internal electronic voting. Funded purely by party member subscriptions, & using Steve Hiltons Crowdpac political crowd funding platform to raise funds.
The establishment has with it’s progressive and mostly leftist views (even the Conservative party is moving leftwards) and their dismissive attitude of any opinion other than their own has raised the ire of the electorate. The complacency of the establishment and the belief in it’s own omniscience that it has failed to live up to has exposed it. That exposure tells me that governments when they become too big and have too much power they become corrupt and incompetent beyond an acceptable level.
The answer then is to scale back the size and role of government so that it’s corruption and incompetence is at an acceptable level. However most of the electorate do not see that as the answer instead turn to alternative and/or extreme parties. The result is the corruption and incompetence remains it is just being done by a different section of society. Who in the end become the new establishment elite and the cycle begins all over again.