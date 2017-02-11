New houses and Grazeley

I was given some more information about the Council’s possible project for a new town at Grazeley with 15,000 homes at a meeting on Friday. This is the project the Council is currently consulting about.

My comments included

1. Will the Council seek some guarantees that were it to go ahead at Grazeley there would be a direct reduction in pressure on other sites around the Borough?

2. What will the bid be for infrastructure investment? It would need to be large given the number of people who would go to live there.

3. What impact would 30,000 more cars have on the area? What extra capacity would be needed on our current highway network?

4. What would the impact of the railway plans be on Mortimer and on current rail use on that line?

5. How many primary and secondary schools will be needed – the indication is 5 and 2 – and is there provision for them?

6. What would the impact be on flooding and drainage patterns?

7. What extra provision will be needed for NHS and social care services?

Our infrastructure and public service provision is struggling to catch up with all the latest developments. Before committing to any major new project there needs to be detailed plans to tackle the extra required and to deal with the backlog.