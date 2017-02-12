The collapse of Labour and Conservative sister parties in the Euro area

It looks as if neither the Republicans (Conservative) nor Socialists (Labour) will have a candidate in the last two to be French President. It looks as if a third force party run by Mr Wilders will be the top performing party in the Netherlands election in March. Syriza came from nowhere to be the largest party and form the government in Greece. Pasok (Labour) have no seats in the present Greek Parliament. In Italy Grilllo’s 5 Star Movement is well ahead of the two old main parties in the polls. In Spain Podemos and Cuidadanos have made huge inroads into the traditional centre right and left main parties, making it impossible for either to form a stable government easily.
I find it extraordinary that these once great governing parties of the post war world in Europe have given up their pre-eminence so easily. It shows just how out of touch they have become. The main driver of their demise and of the popular discontent seems to be the bad impact of EU austerity economics and the Euro on their economies. When a country has half its young people out of work and around a fifth of its entire workforce laid off, it is no wonder voters seek a better way. The traditional parties are either deaf to the entreaties of those who want change, or impotent to change the things that matter because they have locked themselves into the EU and Euro schemes.
Whenever a country gets into a predictable governing crisis owing to its fractured party politics the EU proposes a technocrat led coalition government following the Brussels rules. When a country votes for decisive change, as Greece did when it elected Syriza to government, the EU works to ensure there can be no positive change and redoubles its efforts to enforce the very policies that have led to the political explosion in the first place. Economic failure can lead to a cry for strict controls on the movement of people, and a sharper nationalist rhetoric, as people hit out in search of a solution to a problem which their EU loving rulers scarce admit exists.
It is one thing for the traditional parties to decline, as they are. It is another for a single strong challenger party to emerge and take over government. That so far has only happened in Greece, though it could happen elsewhere this year. It is an even more difficult thing for that challenger party to break free from the shackles of conventional EU politics and improve the outlook. So far Syriza has been unable to do that, owing to voter ambiguity about the Euro project.
Marine Le Pen is made of sterner stuff than Syriza. Were she to win she would take France out of the Euro and run an economic policy she thinks would change France for the better. The AFD in Germany want to take their country out of the single currency, and have recently defeated the two traditional parties in Lande elections. They remain well behind Mrs Merkel’s party in polls for a national election.Sgnr Grillo is playing on the growing unpopularity of the Euro in Italy and may want to exit were he to win.
The ruling elite of the EU, with its single currency and panoply of Brussels controls, is on trial in this years elections in the Netherlands, France, Germany and probably Italy too. The triumph of Brexit and Trump show there could be an upset for the ruling EU group in one or more of these. Meanwhile the Euro elite fasten their seatbelts and proceed with the same approach.
It is a slight aside but one does have to wonder what would have happened in the UK after UKIP won the European elections, if the incumbents were not protected by the FPTP system in the national elections.
Effectively 4 mill voters had no representation (especially compared to SNP share).
Indeed. Cameron could so easily have moved the Tories towards the sensible policies of UKIP and would have comfortably won both elections. Alas he decided he was just another dire, high tax, EUphile, open door immigration, LibDim.
Ending up in the dust bin of history due to his broken compass. Alas passed on to May and Hammond it seems (on economics anyway).
It’s quite simple Caterpillar. If we had been foolish enough to abandon the excellent FPTP electoral system at the 2015 general election in favour of PR, we would have got a Conservative/UKIP coalition. This would then have resulted in a referendum on the EU and a majority for Leave!
The idea that the FPTP ‘protects’ the incumbents is a myth. Ask the Labour party in Scotland about this. Even the great Liberal Party of the 19th century found that the FPTP system could not save them from electoral oblivion in the first part of the 20th century. And why are the pundits now worrying about the future of the Labour party in the rest of the UK if Labour have some sort of failsafe protection from the electoral system?
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will have more influence on the EU than anyone dare think, in my opinion. The EU is economically walled in by Russia and the USA. Too slow to make deals with China and India. Martin Schulz has called it a day and left the EU with a view to standing for Chancellor. Now Juncker is going…”just when everyone got to know who they are” [sic]
Martin Schulz hasn’t called it a day at the EU. He knows where the real power of the EU lies – lead the Germans, run the EU.
But for UKIP and the backbench Tories, there goes the UK Conservative party!
Peter Wood
Just what I said to my husband. There are precious few that inspire me in the Conservative party anymore, John being one of them.
Thank you for a really succinct and accurate summary of the future year’s adventures.
I think for many in the Euro Area it has to get a lot worse before they will finally wake up.
The Euro, the EU’s symbol for a united Europe, is the very thing that it is killing it. A poison chalice if ever there was one.
2016 was the start. Could 2017 be the end !
“Meanwhile the Euro elite fasten their seat belts and proceed with the same approach” – indeed they seem totally incapable of any change.
The solutions needed are:- much smaller state sectors, a breakup of the EURO, far less EU, lower taxes, cheaper energy and far fewer regulations. Unfortunately Mrs May seem to be set against nearly all these moves in the UK.
The one thing Trump is completely right on is the great climate alarmism fraud and need for cheap, reliable and on demand energy. He has a sound team in this area and they will surely soon expose for all to see the temperature record manipulation and scientific fraud and intimidation that has gone on to try to “justify” the great “carbon pollution” fraud.
Let up hope that even the dithering, lefty, politically correct May government can finally catches up on this.
@ Lifelogic
need for cheap, reliable and on demand energy.
Too bleeding true. 15% of my electricity bill is for all this green crap.
The idiots who believe in it want us to have electric cars, they are having a laugh , where is the infrastructure for all the charging points and god help us when the wind don’t blow?
In the big wide world picture how much does this little island add to the total of carbon dioxide?
The price we pay for all the wrong type of “educated people” we elect to serve us.
Indeed Electric Car make little sense with current expensive and short lived battery technology. The is no point in rolling out duff technology with government subsidy and tax bias, it is moronic to do so. R&D first get it working and then if it does roll it out.
It it works it will need no subsidy.
L/L Regarding cheap energy.
Goodness knows the Conservative party have had enough time to do something on this front. It is well known that the climate change religion is an excuse for the elite to make money from the poorest in society. It has now emerged that burning wood is far worse than coal, fracking is not dangerous and could be cheaper, nuclear is clean and could be cheaper if left to market forces as before all the carbon taxing, subsidies and ROC’s came into play. Transport for London said that we would need a further 20 nuclear facilities if electric cars were to be introduced. With the dithering that has gone on with just one and the fact that the government has not considered smaller installations I will be surprised if the great electric car, boiler, cooker and heater ever gets off the ground with any security of supply. I honestly thought that when we got rid of Clegg and Davey something might happen but we are still going down the renewables path much to the detriment of many other industries. Where have all the brains gone in the outfit?
As I intimated yesterday, the traditional parties are out of touch with the people they are supposed to serve. In some parts of Europe they have a habit of serving themselves. The electorates are now better informed and seek other new parties to better reflect their interests. The EU is increasingly seen as irrelevant to the needs of the people and riding a handcart to hell.
In a sense our Brexit is more than the UK breaking away from an organisation it sees as irrelevant and self serving. It is incumbent upon us to set an example by making a great success of it. Three times we have led Europe away from it’s own follies at great expense to life. This time we have the opportunity to do it again in a bloodless manner that could light a path for many more European countries.
Things will only ever change when people change. And the people are now beginning to do just that. Hence why the EU and all its members are suddenly realising that the people do matter.
BREXIT in the great scheme of things was nothing but a snow drift, the avalanche may soon now follow.
Your analysis didn’t mention Scotland and the demise of the two main parties largely, as you say because they were out of touch with voters.
Are the Scots still canny?
David John
Sorry, I beg to differ. Scottish Labour is in disarray but Ruth Davidson is the only leader talking any common sense. Let’s be clear. The SNP have done nothing for Scotland except blackmail Westminster with independence referendums in exchange for getting more and more ‘control’ which they have used badly. The Scots have only got the freebies they enjoy through English taxes and Labour who have failed not only the Scots but the English too.
Looking at these issues through a particularly cynical pair of specs, one wonders how much of this collapse of traditional Parties is actually quite welcome to Brussels?
The threat of ultra-Nationalist groups being in power may persuade sufficient voters to adhere to the old Parties, who will need ever more EU support, and thence be further subsumed into an ‘ever deeper Union’.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/02/11/much-longer-will-europeans-tolerate-disabling-experiment/
I haven’t read the article but I can guess the substance of it. In my recent experience, most western europeans (save the French and UK citizens) have become so meek and subservient they’ll tolerate anything. They apologise to waiters when the waiters are unnecesarily rude, they apologise for sharing a lift and selecting a different floor. In short, they’ve become doormats who are content to accept all manner of abuses even in their own homes. Exactly what the EU bureaucrats wanted.
Macmillan 1957 referring to Africa.
The wind of change is blowing through this continent. Whether we like it or not, this growth of national consciousness is a political fact.
Appropriate for Europe 2017.
When you think about it, that quote by Super-Mac is a bit ironic 😉
OK, but “slightly more interesting analysis” can be found in Wolfgang Streeck’s How capitalism will end, Verso, with in particular some real insights why the situation in European countries has become what it is today.
For anyone interested, there is a (longish) summary of the 272 page book on the (free) site of the NewLeftReview, 87, May-June 2014.
So how do you deal with a 10,000 bn pound welfare state debt?
Socialism in action
hefner
Dream on….
Sorry, but what this book is saying has nothing to dream on about.
If you actually read even the summary, you get the message that in the present context with or without any “left-ish” opposition (and clearly the socialist/Marxist/centre left or left parties are now completely out of the frame) the present system, capitalist by lack of better of denomination, seems unable to regenerate itself to provide any balanced society.
As another contributor had told me yesterday that the important is the ideas. I find Streeck’s ideas worth maybe more than a one-liner, and possibly even a proper thought.
The tragedy for many of these countries is that they are locked into the Eurozone. They want to escape, as we have done, but the pernicious influence of Euroland has so weakened their national confidence that they daren’t make the leap. And because of their systems of coalition government, they will need large majorities, not the small numbers we are seeing at present, prepared to be bold. In Germany there is no hope at all because the SPD will clean up as the CDU declines, forming a coalition with the Greens etc. if necessary. Germans have been too brainwashed to get their country back, and the other countries are too timid.
As long as we keep land and don’t build rabbit hutches all over the green belts we have space to develop a new society where community could grow and share . This seems a little retrograde , but I assure you it is happening already. Building a society less dependent on the shiny stuff would be a step forward.
For the Euro to work, all Countries would have to work to the same rules throughout the whole governing process, and that would include wages, employment laws, benefits, pensions, budgets, etc.
Likewise richer areas would have to subsidise poorer areas, indeed it would have to operate as it does for a normal Country where they have their own currency.
The simple fact is the EU people and separate Governments do not want those rules, but are still attempting to apply some of them in part.
If anyone wants their cake and to eat it, it is not the UK, but those in the Euro Zone.
Financial failure is inevitable if the Eurozone remains as it is, its just a question of timescale.
In the meantime the citizens of the Countries involved are beginning to recognise that fact before the politicians, because they are the ones who are suffering.
Very desperate people vote for almost anyone who promises change for the better, as History shows.
Thank goodness we never joined the Euro !
@ Alan Jutson
Very desperate people vote for almost anyone who promises change for the better,
Got it in one, AKA Scotland.
On a daily basis we experience the flaws and non delivery of the promises made and created for many of the Scottish population a full bloodied dictatorship.
Agreed, that’s what the EU Super State is all about.
Not something with all the best will in the world that I want.
Thank goodness we never joined the Euro !
Indeed, and the majority of the Conservative MP and government economic “experts” all wanted to Major, Clark types and the rest wanted to. Otherwise why on earth join the farcical ERM – yet still they learned nothing and failed even to say sorry! Lion’s led by brainless donkeys.
It shows democracy at work, at long last, and why it is a better system compared to all others. Autocratic systems might be able to have great 5 year plans, and might look attractive in the order they establish, but in the end they can’t renew themselves, where as we have the chance to clear them out and install a new administration . What was frightening was how close we flirted with autocracy in the form of the EU, and how much damage had to be visited on us before we were able to moblise the necessary support to remove ourselves from their clutches. I hope other European nations take heart from our resolve, but I fear a lot more damage will have to be inflicted on them before they free themselves from the EU.
What ever happens in the EU, we should make it impossible for any Government , (as it was cross party support that inflicted the EU on us , it was more like an establishment) is allowed to sell out our sovereignty. The 1689 Bill of Rights should have been sufficient to have protected us, but it wasn’t. But I can’t think of another form of words that are any better to secure our sovereignty. Perhaps as no Government can bind the hands of its successor , the first act of a new Parliament should be to individually vote to support all active treaties, at least then all MPs would have to actively support a treaty and put their name to it, rather than allow them to go along with what was previously decided.
Some people compare the EU to an octopus with its tentacles getting everywhere, into all the nooks and crannies of national life as Douglas Hurd once said, wrapped around Europe.
But another analogy would be dry rot, which left untreated will gradually penetrate all parts of the building, weakening the fabric and eventually causing structural collapse.
In the past year all three elements of the EU have not moved on, their solution is still greater integration and control from Brussels. The result of Cameron’s negotiations – “Ever Closer Union” will remain in the Treaty and the summit deal makes no difference to the UK’s legal obligations.
In the European Parliament, we still have the MEP’s who want to deepen the greater Federal State. Documents such as – on improving the functioning of the European Union building on the potential of the Lisbon Treaty (2014/2249(INI)) have not been shredded, but in abeyance.
The likes of Guy Verhofstadt who says the UK will remain subject to European Courts ‘for years’ under transitional deal. They cannot backtrack to a looser, co-operative Union which many members now want.
Well if what you are saying is true John it might mean a very easy exit for us and I am all for that. The Europeans will wake up from their slumber one day and then watch this space. I note Juncker is already deserting a sinking ship and one that he put the biggest hole in.
John,
The EU go on and on about those pesky populists yetreally fail to understand where they have come from.
I’m no military genius, but even I can see that if you expose your flanks the enemy will fill attack it.
Luckily in the UK our idea of extremism is UKIP and we should actuslly be proud of that. But lets also not be blind to those extremists on the left and centre, they
hide behind slogans of tolerance yet practice little of it.
If populism is bad then those in politics should be ashamed of themselves.
Off-topic, here’s an interesting article today:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/12/leaving-eea-madness-will-lead-shortages-supermarket-shelves/
“Leaving the EEA is madness and will lead to shortages on our supermarket shelves”
I wonder if anybody here could predict when in the future leaving the EEA would cease to be “madness”, and explain why we should expect that to be the case?
This is Christopher Booker’s argument that leaving the EEA means leaving the automatic customs clearance procedures which he says will lead inevitably to extensive delays and disruption to the 12,000 lorries per day passing to and from the UK from the EU. It is difficult to see why such a technicality could become such a big issue, but I have not heard any good argument or explanation from the Leave side to explain why Booker is wrong.
It would be good if JR would do a post on the issue.
Reply Why? There are no customs problems with our non EU trade and no reason to suppose there will be once we have left.
“The main driver of their demise and of the popular discontent seems to be the bad impact of EU austerity economics and the Euro on their economies.”
Although the Euro disaster is still very important the number one issue is now immigration since Mrs. Merkel’s unilateral invitation to the world to come to Europe.
The newer “third force” parties are battling against the EU elite’s/establishment’s idea that the EU can halt the sectarian fighting in the ME and solve Africa’s problems by inviting into the EU anyone who wants to come.
The fact that Africa alone has a population of 1.2bn people expanding rapidly at a rate of 30m people per year should be sufficient information to understand that such an immigration policy is seriously flawed and will fail both the donor and recipient populations.
All the indicators of national opinion point to the elimination of the establishment . This , surely , is no surprise . Bureaucracy – in all its forms , is wasteful , it destroys national pride and identity , it creates confusion , it does not identify with the individual , it simply promulgates its own presence and future . No-one can be surprised at Brexit , the change in Italy , France , Germany , the Netherlands and elsewhere ; Trump has shown that individualism does win support and can create necessary change .
In this country the LibDems have virtually disappeared , Labour is in complete disarray and the division of opinion in the Conservatives is very apparent . The function of the Lords is , now , highly questionable and out of touch with the public . Change must now happen here to recognise and accept that individualism is more important than Party politics .
EU austerity economics
============
30% of UK state spending is going on the debts that you’ve run up.
Austerity economics is bogus. It’s a symptom.
It is very hard to understand why anyone with the faintest confidence in their country would want it to be a member of the EU as it now is: autocratic and institutionally incompetent. Paralysed by its own philosophies and rules.
The issue really is where does it end. The EU can accept the need to change and bring it about or they can try and keep a lid on it. But that will be like sitting on a bin with a lid on it and the longer the lid stays on the bigger explosion you end up with.
Europe has had many explosions like this in the past and they all end up with young me lying dead on European fields.
We may learn soon whether the Peace Prize given to the EU was the biggest black commedy ever’
This is why FPTP is bad, if we had PR Labour might have vanished years ago – and quite rightly. Sadly very few politicians in the UK like removing this barrier to new entrants to their market .
Fixed exchange rates and export-led growth strategies are toxic, especially when combined together as in the case of the Eurozone. On the way up, especially with a credit bubble, they can be very good for growth (Ireland hit 28.4% real annual GDP growth in 2016 thanks to weak Euro boosting domestic output), but on the way down it’s a horrible, horrible mess.
Thankfully, Ireland’s 28.4% GDP growth could have been achieved in a better way with a sovereign currency and a larger fiscal deficit, and additionally the beneficiaries would have been the Irish people to a greater extent, since they would have been able to consume more of that output rather than exporting it for foreigners to consume.
But when we talk about the Eurozone failing, don’t think the UK is doing that much better. True, we still have our own currency and therefore the UK government is monetarily sovereign, but we’re not putting the potential that gives us to use.
2.2% annual GDP growth is terrible, we can do so much better. And I think JR knows this, but I don’t see anyone speaking up for massive payroll tax cuts, nor do I see even the proposed VAT tax cuts proposed during the referendum campaign being discussed. Fiscal policy is far too tight, expand the budget deficit by a decent amount and watch real GDP growth pick up overnight!
Thanks for pointing out that bit of hilarity from Ireland:
http://www.thejournal.ie/ireland-gdp-figures-2874900-Jul2016/
“The figure is ridiculous not only for representing a growth rate nearly four times that of China, but mainly because it shows the scale of the effect multinationals have on Ireland’s small economy.
The massive figure comes in large part from multinational companies, like pharmaceuticals Medtronic and Allergan, moving intellectual properties here.
It’s not an exaggeration to say Ireland’s accounts became the punchline of the economic world for the day. Nobel laureate and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman called the stats ‘leprechaun economics”, a wonderfully cutting term that could be here to stay.
The Financial Times had the most fun of all, comparing the numbers to some of Ireland’s greatest works of fiction … “
Cannot see any change in europe coming, hear at the next election i see the liberals back in power again because of the brexit vote and the snp power in scotland going down.
Modern Western political theory centres around socialism and progressive dressed up as liberal thinking. The two are synonymous as you cannot have socialism without obedience and progressiveness is aimed to create that. That is why we have Keynesian economics, political correctness and the drive toward political and economic centralisation. It is to the most part a failure which should be no surprise as evidence past and present tells us that left wing inspired governments in the end always do fail.
That failure is now becoming very apparent to those who are not in denial or are blind to that failure. The aware ones are looking to those who purport to have a solution and will turn failure into success. Hence the rise of protest parties none of which except those who wish to leave the EU have a solution as the EU is and never was a institution fit for purpose. In fact the EU’s purpose was one manufactured in the minds of well intended idealists. Who mistakenly believed they were creating and institution that would keep the peace and secure prosperity for Europe. When in fact both could be achieved just as well and in most cases better without it.
and what with the NHS in a total collapse by 2020 with social care and the debt still going up even with the student loan book being sold off this year to 2006 to try to keep the this year debt on target, 50 odd seats for liberals seem a sure thing for years to come.
If Le Pen wins in France her strange extreme socialist economic policies should ensure she only lasts one term, the traditional parties will presumably then return.
Also interesting is the decade-long decline of the Democrat Party in USA at all levels of government, whether that unique two-party duopoly can survive is open to doubt.