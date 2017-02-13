The established media peddle plenty of alternative facts

It is fascinating to see the traditional media wrestling with other ways of looking at the world. They dont seem to like competitive opinions. It is high time some of their own alternative facts were exposed to criticism.
The media regularly tells us that the Conservatives in government cut public spending. If you look at the figures you find that it climbed in real terms from £249bn to £292 bn under Mr heath, from £326 bn to £437 bn under Mrs Thatcher and Sir John Major, and has risen again under Mr Cameron. (2011-12 constant price basis). The OBR forecasts further real growth this Parliament. The media instead usually takes a figure about the proportion of National Income, so that if the private sector grows faster than the state sector they can call this a cut! They never use the cash figures because these have surged.
The media also regularly tells us Sir John Major’s government fell because the party was split on Europe. If you look at the polls you see the Conservative ratings plunged when the economic damage of the European Exchange Mechanism became clear when we were forced to abandon that crazy policy and never picked up. All the rows over Maastricht and the Euro made no difference to the poll ratings.
The media often present Treasury and Other consensus economic forecasts as if they were reality. They rarely ask why these bodies failed to forecast the Exchange Rate Mechanism recession, the Banking Crash recession or the Euro crisis. Now they should ask why these bodies did forecast a 2016-17 recession for the UK which visibly is not happening.
The media love running Big business threatens to pull out stories about their presence in the UK if we resist features of the EU. They ran these stories when we decided to stay out of the Euro and were wrong then. Now they run them about leaving the EU, and were wrong about the short term impact and will doubtless be wrong about the long term as well.
26 Comments
Media – singular or plural?
In any case, JR, I suggest it is only some parts of the media (notably the BBC of course) which offend in this way.
If Liz Truss is trying to find ways to relieve pressure on prisons, then I would suggest decriminalising watching telly without a licence.
Also, deport non British national convicts upon release, before they have a chance to re-offend.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/766461/Brexit-outrage-peers-stall-Theresa-May-European-Union-exit-bill-Article-50
If the unelected house goes against the elected house and the will of the people on the biggest issue to be debated for decades, then they will be committing political suicide, and they will be removed from there cussy £300 a day jobs
Major does have the excuse of not being very bright. Cameron, May, Hammond and Osborne have no such excuse.
So is the May government going to cut the state down to size (which would clearly boost jobs and the economy hugely), 0r is she (as she clearly seems to be the case) going the other way which will not work?
Is May yet another fake Tory as she seems to be? It she an ever bigger state pushing, BBC think, workers on company boards, gender pay reporting, red tape pushing, while elephant building, vanity project pushing, greencrap promoting, tax increasing, central pay controlling, nanny state pushing, tax, borrow, print and piss down the drain lefty interventionist? One doomed to failure like Heath, Major & Cameron? It is her choice.
The MSM are only reliable in reporting facts, such as a plane crash, about which there can be no dispute. All matters of opinion are given “spin” in order to influence the public perception of events. Thus, UKIP was “far right” and a joke, Remain would win, Trump was a joke candidate….the list is endless.
Happily, the “wisdom of the crowd” eventually triumphs….but only after much damage has been done.
Didn’t you forget that they continually tell us how good for us mass immigration is?
When the entire decent population including the immigrants thinks otherwise
Please would some very kind person explain to me how the Conservative Government plans to deal with the European Common Aviation Area after March 31st 2019? When they have done that, please would they then explain how they intend to approach Regulation (EU) 2016/429 (or preceding legislation) which affects Road Transport. Who, from the HMRC will be handling the negotiations on the Irish border?
Oh dear! We don;t know yet. And Article 50 is due to be handed in in a few weeks!
But – hey! it will all be all right because we are British!
If finances are as you outline John, they why has the government allowed such biased news to go unchallenged.
Simply release the correct figures as proof of the governments policy and position.
Seems so very simple, unless of course that would have meant that the government had to admit it failed to control spending as it had promised, or had changed its policy to allow spending to rise.
So which is fact, you cannot have it both ways.!
Seconded. May be not an alternative fact, but certainly a nicely biased analysis. But what can you expect of politicians, that’s the air they breathe.
Looking for something else yesterday I happened across this from last May, issued under the joint names of Cameron and Osborne, now archived:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/britain-to-enter-recession-with-500000-uk-jobs-lost-if-it-left-eu-new-treasury-analysis-shows
“New Treasury analysis shows a vote to leave the EU would tip Britain’s economy into a year-long recession.”
“Speaking at B&Q in Eastleigh, Hampshire, the Prime Minister and Chancellor set out the Treasury’s analysis of the impact on the nation’s economy over the immediate period of two years following a vote to leave.
This analysis shows that such a decision would cause an immediate and profound economic shock across the country, creating instability and uncertainty which would be made worse by the complex negotiations that would follow to agree the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU and its new relationship with the rest of Europe.”
I know that even now we should be saying that it’s still too early to say how Brexit will work out because it hasn’t happened yet, but this publication referred specifically to the predicted consequences immediately after the vote itself.
It has always been a recognised fact that “good stories” do not sell newspapers or make dynamic viewing.
So the standard of the whole media industry flows and ebbs along in the gutter to ensure survival.
Your comments about growing expenditure applies to councils as well. They readily tell the public that they have made major savings yet the council bill rises. When I asked a local Councillor where his massive savings were lodged he replied that other departments had spent them !
The problem with the traditional media isn’t just with the facts they misrepresent, it is also with the questions they refuse to ask. So they don’t accurately represent the politics they dislike, while also failing to scrutinise the politics they do like.
One good example of not asking questions of the politics they like is that they never question the EU or the powerful leaders within it, like Angela Merkel.
They, could for example, have been questioning the EU and Frau Merkel about the status and rights of British residents within the EU continental countries, and why the EU and Frau Merkel have vetoed discussions.
They could be asking the EU for their “plans” for Brexit, and their negotiating hand as they continually do of the PM here.
They could be asking about mass immigration from outside the EU.
They could be asking the EU why they are undermining NATO and what are their exact plans on defence.
English is now the lingua franca on the Continent, so they have no excuse for not going there. They could be quizzing the extablished politicians about the rise of more popular politicians with more popular policies. But they aren’t.
Seconded, but I’ll replace “traditional media” with “politicians”.
Exactly. Bias by ommission
The established media peddle plenty of alternative facts – indeed to at the doctored temperature records that the BBC and their staff keep using and the way any weather event is used to promote climate alarmism.
Your fogot ‘the Russians did it’ Mr Redwood !! Every time I hear the term ‘fake news’, I think Project Fear – it was a first class example of it. This all just feels like another ‘plot’ to move towards officially sancitioned news sources: another step towards totalitarianism and shutting down democracy.
Democracy, requires a wide range of news souces , and a variety of opinions. Educated to think critically, to read widely, to understand the lessons of history, people are perfectly capable of working things out for themselves and debating ideas, which is where creative solutions are made.
Leave the media to the market, and ‘The People’ will sort out the wheat from the chaff – as we already do; which is why the MSM is suffering, and the channels of news are opening up. Technology companies should provide technology, not enter the world of politics !! (NB please either deal with the BBC, or take away their guaranteed funding and let the market deal with them.)
The broadcasting media have become propagandists rather than purveyors of news presented accurately and impartially as is their duty under broadcasting code. Complaints to Ofcom about this seem to be just ignored.
News of celebrities and their happenings seems to be the focus of the media ; I find this disturbing – irritating to say the least . The BBC are no longer an impartial source of information , it has become a system of expression of their management .
Any suggestion of increased government borrowing is also bad news to me ; the extreme wastage that we all know that exists in the management of our affairs is shameful . I wish we had more business experience behind the direction of how we prioritise things ; if we did we would not be in such a mess .
Oh John .It is not solely the media . The lies and inconsistencies I come up with daily are more than frustrating. They put their own slant on it purely for power however far removed from the facts or actual history they are. ‘If we all say this we can get what we want mode’ goes on every day . ‘If I put this lot down , I will get promotion’ is a daily part of our amoral existence now.’ If I take 40 years work and knowledge and make it look as my own and put them down , my boss will love me and give me the job’ is a daily trip. If I go to court and the facts do not add up to a conclusion of error or crime , then the prosecution will find another angle to veneer their mistake and dismiss their wrong doing by letting the culprits go … It is corrupt out there.
Most people in public life are reluctant to call out the BBC’s bias explicitly.
It’s understandable as, by definition, if you make a living by being known – whether that is to sell a book, promote a film or a politician needing to reach their electorate, you need to be on the ‘right side’ of the BBC.
The only person who can do this without suffering these consequences is the Prime Minister.
She should take a leaf out of Mr Trump’s book and call out the bias – especially on the BBC, citing actual examples.
I would hope that she invites the BBC to interview her live (so no-one can edit it) and uses this interview to push this issue (not easy with a combative interviewer I know).
That is the only way imho this problem will cut through to the public.
Ministers and others, with a few honourable exceptions appear to be afraid of the broadcast media. They are rarely robust in challenging aggressive interviewers nor do they refute unfair accusations with vigour. They always seem on the defensive having caved to loaded questions and onslaughts. It’s time they grew some, but then they must always show how ever so reasonable they are mustn’t they?
This needs to change; the broadcast media has taken a blatant political stance especially about Brexit.
Bias, self interest and lazy and myopic thought has to be what drives the majority of journalistic output. That can be the only reason for so much suppressed, fake and badly researched news and opinion that is churned out by the media. The left wing media are the worse but even the right wing press has been infected by this progressive mediocrity. Including of course the BBC whose charter demands it’s impartiality which it ignores seemingly with impunity.
We are being subjected to 24/7 propaganda by the media and political correctness by social justice pressure groups all aimed at bolstering progressive ideology. An ideology that demands the same commitment that all ideologies do that are faith and not evidence based. Somewhere in the last 100 years or so Western civilisation took the wrong path and abandoned values, standards and traditions that although not without flaws was working well in improving our well being. A well being that is now under threat by over socialisation that is leading to a society whose cohesion can only be maintained by force.
John,
An excellent post as ever. Perhaps with the pro-EU Commons as it is, should there be a snap election, a Conservative pledge to de-criminalise the TV Tax would win very many a vote. The BBC is nothing more than a protection racket,(qwords left out ed). They offer a service, and whether you want it or not, you have to pay, otherwise they exercise their right to (prosecute ed).
“Alternative facts” are not lies. They are alternative facts. WE put plastic bags in the North Sea. Alternative fact=No we don’t, WE put them in our wheelie bins.
The “facts” you cite of the media may well be lies.