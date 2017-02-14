UK inflation falls in January compared to December. Core inflation holds steady.

By johnredwood | Published: February 14, 2017

The CPI index fell 0.5% in January compared to December. Food prices also fell 0.5% over the same time period, despite the bad weather effects on vegetables.

Core inflation  over the last twelve months stayed at the same level as in  December, at 1.6%.

Overall the CPI  rose  by 1.8% over the last twelve months. This was a higher annual rate than December owing to the fall out of a very good month a year ago. The main factor, accounting for half the annual increase came from higher oil prices affecting transport. The UK inflation rate is mirroring the German and US rates, affected by the same world oil price rise. The other most buoyant item was the increase over the last year in restaurant and hotel bills, reflecting higher wages.

January’s figures were helped by falls in clothing and footwear prices, and by the intense supermarket competition which kept food prices down.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. alan jutson
    Posted February 14, 2017 at 11:39 am | Permalink

    If it gets much higher Mr Carney is surely going to have to write a letter to the Chancellor.

    Shame Mr Carney panicked and reduced interest rates just after the referendum, meaning the Banks automatically reduced depositors rates by much more than the Bank rate cut, to once again increase their margins, but to also reduce the depositors ability to keep up with inflation at the same time.

    Reply
  2. Peter Wood
    Posted February 14, 2017 at 11:44 am | Permalink

    The economy is in ‘not too bad’ condition, there is growing enthusiasm for leaving the EU, there are hopeful new trade deals to encourage the export market, and most of all – the opposition parties are in disarray. Would this not be an excellent time to call a general election, following issue of our notice to quite the ‘evil federation’?

    Reply
  3. Denis Cooper
    Posted February 14, 2017 at 11:54 am | Permalink

    The target is still that set by Gordon Brown, 2% a year on the CPI measure.

    Irrespective of whether that target is too high or too low or there should be no target at all, it’s not so long ago that a great fuss was being made about inflation being too low with a risk that the economy would enter a deflationary spiral – hence the official pretext for the large scale money printing.

    Now the great fuss is about inflation soaring, or being about to soar, or could perhaps soar later, as one of the many bad consequences of the decision to leave the EU.

    It should all be taken with a very large pinch of salt – Keep Calm and Carry On.

    Reply
  4. Bert Young
    Posted February 14, 2017 at 12:01 pm | Permalink

    Spring looks just around the corner ; with the snowdrops in full bloom it is a welcome sign that the economy is in relatively good shape . Tell that to the ” remainers “. Heartfelt greetings to all the ladies on Valentine’s Day .

    Reply
  5. ian
    Posted February 14, 2017 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

    Maybe if they put housing costs into inflation and other things instead of just a basket of goods which they pick out, we might then see the real inflation instead of just artificial inflation which they choose to report, everything with all government is all smoker and mirrors, you never get the truth.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page