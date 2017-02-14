UK inflation falls in January compared to December. Core inflation holds steady.

The CPI index fell 0.5% in January compared to December. Food prices also fell 0.5% over the same time period, despite the bad weather effects on vegetables.
Core inflation over the last twelve months stayed at the same level as in December, at 1.6%.
Overall the CPI rose by 1.8% over the last twelve months. This was a higher annual rate than December owing to the fall out of a very good month a year ago. The main factor, accounting for half the annual increase came from higher oil prices affecting transport. The UK inflation rate is mirroring the German and US rates, affected by the same world oil price rise. The other most buoyant item was the increase over the last year in restaurant and hotel bills, reflecting higher wages.
January’s figures were helped by falls in clothing and footwear prices, and by the intense supermarket competition which kept food prices down.
6 Comments
If it gets much higher Mr Carney is surely going to have to write a letter to the Chancellor.
Shame Mr Carney panicked and reduced interest rates just after the referendum, meaning the Banks automatically reduced depositors rates by much more than the Bank rate cut, to once again increase their margins, but to also reduce the depositors ability to keep up with inflation at the same time.
The last one he wrote was in December, explaining why inflation was too low.
http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetarypolicy/Documents/pdf/cpiletter151216.pdf
Whereupon Hammond sent one of the usual “Never mind, just carry on” replies:
http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetarypolicy/Documents/pdf/chancellorletter151216.pdf
The economy is in ‘not too bad’ condition, there is growing enthusiasm for leaving the EU, there are hopeful new trade deals to encourage the export market, and most of all – the opposition parties are in disarray. Would this not be an excellent time to call a general election, following issue of our notice to quite the ‘evil federation’?
The target is still that set by Gordon Brown, 2% a year on the CPI measure.
Irrespective of whether that target is too high or too low or there should be no target at all, it’s not so long ago that a great fuss was being made about inflation being too low with a risk that the economy would enter a deflationary spiral – hence the official pretext for the large scale money printing.
Now the great fuss is about inflation soaring, or being about to soar, or could perhaps soar later, as one of the many bad consequences of the decision to leave the EU.
It should all be taken with a very large pinch of salt – Keep Calm and Carry On.
Spring looks just around the corner ; with the snowdrops in full bloom it is a welcome sign that the economy is in relatively good shape . Tell that to the ” remainers “. Heartfelt greetings to all the ladies on Valentine’s Day .
Maybe if they put housing costs into inflation and other things instead of just a basket of goods which they pick out, we might then see the real inflation instead of just artificial inflation which they choose to report, everything with all government is all smoker and mirrors, you never get the truth.