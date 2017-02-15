Cheaper energy

The news of problems with Toshiba’s nuclear power generation investment plans will prompt some new thinking here in the UK. Some in the press are suggesting that in order to carry forward a programme of additional nuclear stations beyond Hinkley, the UK government will now itself have to venture into being a minority investor in these new plants. Private sector companies are finding it a stretch to handle the very high up front investment costs of a new nuclear station. They also have to worry about the long term nature of their commitments, and the eventual costs of decommissioning the facilities when they are worn out.
It is true, as the government argues, that nuclear has merits compared to wind power. It is much more reliable, and the plants can be run permanently without the same amount of back up power than interruptible renewable sources require. Whilst a nuclear plant is dear, you do not need an equivalent amount of stand by capacity, as you do for wind. The idea has been to supply unsubsidised power from nuclear plants. That means guaranteeing them a high and constant price for the power they will generate, given the high fixed costs involved. Some see guaranteed prices as just another variant of subsidy.
The enthusiasm for UK nuclear is based around the decarbonisation plans of Labour and the Coalition governments, in harmony with the EU requirements. The new government, leaving the EU, can rethink our energy needs and vary the policy. The overriding objectives should be to provide a sufficient supply of affordable power. We need that both to pursue the new Industrial strategy,. and to tackle fuel poverty. Building a new nuclear industry here may make sense, but only if it can be done in a way which delivers sufficient power at affordable prices. It may be the case that a new fleet of gas powered stations would b e a better way of ensuring plentiful good value energy.
What is sure is that you don’t have a meaningful policy to fire up many industries we have lost or where there has been decline unless they have access to cheap power.
“Some see guaranteed prices as just another variant of subsidy”, well of course they do they clearly are. The Hinkley C deal is an appalling waste of tax payers money, it makes no economic sense. Why was it not cancelled, are Hammond and May incapable of basic sums and did they do them?
“It may be the case that a new fleet of gas powered stations would be a better way of ensuring plentiful good value energy.” May be? It very clearly is a far better way.
Nuclear is a “reliable” base load but it is not efficient otherwise nor as “on demand” as gas or coal. It cannot be turned up and down quickly and efficiently, as hydrocarbons generators can. Not that I am against the right nuclear projects at the right cost.
The Trump administration is going to expose the great carbon “pollution” lie and all the fraud that has gone on with the climate alarmism agenda, the scientific “experts” and the blatantly distorted temperature records and lies. This will change the agenda, even the BBC may have to stop their climate lies and fire the dreadful alarmists they employ.
The government “expert” forecasts have all proved wrong and all in the same direction high.
No warming now for 19 years, this despite the CO2 increased concentrations. Nothing very significant before that either, it is not driven significantly by human CO2, there is no climate catastrophe lurking round the corner.
Find which entities use the most power.Then downsize them to manageable proportions.Or, eliminate them.
How much extra power is needed for X amount of railway, including power of those used to service it? Our media has not costed it!
How much power is used in ball-bearing production, for example? Is it cheaper, power wise, for the NATION ( not the private or nationalised company ) to import them?
The point: Electricity and gas are taken for granted in this country. Industrial development is not looked at holistically, merely as unit production/profit/employment. Our nation should not afford high energy consuming industries if low energy ones produce equal wealth.
There is a reported coal fired generating plant in Chennai (Madras ) that following capture of it’s emissions turns CO2 into baking powder. Can I suggest that this is investigated before we get carried away on a nuclear solution. Of the myriad committees in the H o C, do you have one that is qualified to make a scientific judgement.
No, no, no, no, no !!!!
It is not government money, it is taxpayers money ! I and other taxpayers do not want to underwrite private enterprise and subsidise their profits. If an idea cannot be funded by private capital, then it is probably a bad idea that will not give a return.
We should have an energy policy that allows investors to invest in the best means to provide energy generation and supply.
Early Canals, roads, bridges and railways were all built using private capital. Even our former Empire owned much to private venture than State involvement.
I do not ask the government to subsidise my investments, so why should the government ask me to do so for others.
There is more than a whiff of wrong-doing here for me.
I am currently working on a small landfill gas generation facility in the USA.
Compare and contrast prices paid for green energy.
USA $38 per MW or circa £30.
UK renewable obligation £107 per MW.
How can our industry compete on such an uneven playing games field.
We are being deindustrialised in the name of sustainability which is anything but.
The lack of any cohesive, long term plans for our existing coal generation stock shows a gross dereliction of duty by successive governments.
Phased upgrades of existing plants to utilise modern, relatively high efficiency turbines (i.e. building in parallel, decommissioning the old generator) on site is cheap and effective. Existing road and rail connections can be used, overall emissions drop, and generation capacity is secured.
Our supply of natural gas depends on comrade Putin’s goodwill. Renewables aren’t reliable or cost effective yet, and the cold kills more people right now than exposure to emissions or climactic change. Buying in capacity from France is business as usual at the moment, which is scandalous.
Oh how I wish our politicians would allow a simple but honest price, reliability, sustainability, and emissions comparison to take place with regards to all sorts of energy production, and without any sort of subsidy involved, so we could actually compare one source with another, and then make some sensible plans for the future based on that, rather than some fake ideology or dogma.
I can see yet another decade of procrastination and muddled thinking taking place whilst our energy resources simply dwindle away, or/and until power rationing is the norm.
Hinkley C is a massive mistake along with HS2.
Your repeated suggestion concentrating on a number of new gas fired power stations is the obvious 20 – 30 year solution. After that new technology in battery storage and nuclear power and harnessing solar power will have advanced significantly.
I have found this website really helpful. No, not pages and pages of stuff, just a very understandable set of dials which even I can understand.http://www.gridwatch.templar.co.uk
Nuclear: steady, reliable. Diesel (emitting lots and lots of carbon) comes second easily. Wind, variable and, at peak, only produces a fraction of the power the other two do. Coal (and the hypocritical and stupid biomass): being cut back and phased out, but still there, faithful, reliable. Solar – doesn’t register.
If only someone could invent a way of storing electricity for later! The “pumped” system is interesting, but insignificant.
There are some things the state does better than the private sector, nuclear power is one of them. The costs and timescale puts it beyond the capability of the private sector to fund such operations, or as we have seen with Hinkley point the guarantees that have to be given are so extensive it makes private sector an expensive option. We should stop faffing around trying to get private sector involvement with building nuclear power stations, re-nationalise British energy and rebuild our state nuclear power sector.