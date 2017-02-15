UK employment continues to grow to new record levels

The UK has 302,000 more jobs than a year ago, in today’s employment figures. There are 2.7m more jobs than in 2010. The UK’s employment rate, at 75%, is around the German level, and well above France at 65% and Italy at 57%.

I doubt we will hear these figures on the main news bulletins. All those who tell me a country has to be in the single market to prosper, have to explain two inconvenient facts. Why are Greece, Portugal, Spain and other countries in the single market so cursed with mass unemployment? Why do countries like New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Singapore and the USA flourish with low unemployment by EU standards whilst not being in the single market?