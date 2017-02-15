UK employment continues to grow to new record levels

The UK has 302,000 more jobs than a year ago, in today’s employment figures. There are 2.7m more jobs than in 2010. The UK’s employment rate, at 75%, is around the German level, and well above France at 65% and Italy at 57%.
I doubt we will hear these figures on the main news bulletins. All those who tell me a country has to be in the single market to prosper, have to explain two inconvenient facts. Why are Greece, Portugal, Spain and other countries in the single market so cursed with mass unemployment? Why do countries like New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Singapore and the USA flourish with low unemployment by EU standards whilst not being in the single market?
This cannot be so, for are we not still in the middle of the year long recession threatened by Osborne and Cameron if we dared to cock a snook at them by voting to leave the EU?
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/britain-to-enter-recession-with-500000-uk-jobs-lost-if-it-left-eu-new-treasury-analysis-shows
“New Treasury analysis shows a vote to leave the EU would tip Britain’s economy into a year-long recession.”
“Britain’s economy would be tipped into a year-long recession, with at least 500,000 jobs lost and GDP around 3.6% lower, following a vote to leave the EU, new Treasury analysis launched today by the Prime Minister and Chancellor shows.
Speaking at B&Q in Eastleigh, Hampshire, the Prime Minister and Chancellor set out the Treasury’s analysis of the impact on the nation’s economy over the immediate period of two years following a vote to leave.”
The BBC oddly interviewed some American in their London studio today. When the American stated that possibly people from the Trump administration had spoken to Russians, the BBC interviewer did not reply typically as we British would “So what? ” Nor did the interviewer perhaps more diplomatically say “Well, as you know some people say the Republican Party is in a few ways equivalent to the Tory Party and no-one would find it noteworthy if any of them had spoken to Russians. Even in Soviet days HRH The Princess Anne went privately to Moscow showjumping. It was taken for granted she may have spoken to Russians.” Then await what the American would say in reply.The BBC should not humour hysteria when it is manifesting itself in their London studio even if they humour it when interviewing in America.
As I have been telling this board for some time the job creation machine has a way to go yet and we should be at 4.7% unemployment in the next quarter. The only likely problems here are the massive skills shortages of people to do the jobs or if the government does something silly
And hey ho what do the idiots do? This so called Conservative Gov ( which hates small business with a vengence) has implemented another tax via workplace pensions, raised the national min wage again, and now introduced a massive increase in business rates ( that were already way to high) and added a BID levy on top of the rates in selected places. They have also instructed HMRC to have another go at self employed people having already implemented IR35 and caused the closing of 300,000 businesses.
What is it with politicians hating small business & the self employed? The very people that have saved this and the previous governments sorry arses
“What is it with politicians hating small business & the self employed?”
Remember Lenin’s famous rallying cry :”Kill the kulaks,all of them!”
The modern leftist state requires dependency on it (or the large corporations which own it) and cannot tolerate the prospect of widespread self-sufficiency.
Politicians travel around at tax payer expense looking for innovation and best practice, and so they should. So why is it that the EU not been replicated by other countries wanting big ‘single markets’?
Just a thought.