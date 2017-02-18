“how the world is changing”

The advent of Mr Trump on the world diplomatic scene is making some big changes.
Mr Trump has in many ways a very conventional US view of the world . He sees his main allies as the UK in Europe, Japan in the Far East, and Israel in the Middle East. He tells Israel he wants them to reach a settlement with the Palestinians, but he no longer insists on what that settlement might look like. He warns China on trade,and is friendly towards Taiwan. He condemns the harsh words and warlike gestures of North Korea. He is keen to tackle the persistent large trade surpluses run by China and Germany, which he sees as disrupting the world economy and fair commerce. He wants a world of bilateral relations between nations, rather than complex diplomacy between jostling regional power blocs. The US has traditionally been suspicious of international bodies taking too much power, and has often found itself in disagreement with the liberal consensus that tends to dominate in those institutions.
The biggest change he is proposing in US foreign policy is the reappraisal of the strength and helpfulness of the EU. Where Mr Obama saw the EU as a benign force, and looked to Mrs Merkel to be his best ally in return for his support for the supranational body, Mr Trump is concerned. He sees the dangers of an inadequately resourced European defence activity that weakens NATO further but still expects US military capacity to be the guarantor of the peace. He is concerned about the low level of the Euro allowing Germany to build a colossal export surplus. He sees how the current level of EU integration is creating a force against it in rising independence movements around the continent. He is doubtless not impressed that the IMF has run up large bills lending to the weaker member states of the Eurozone, when the zone overall is rich enough to be able to handle its own financing.
Surely a bigger defense problem in the short term is most of the British submarines have faults stopping them putting to sea, and their trident missiles tend to misfire?
“The biggest change [Trump] is proposing in US foreign policy is the reappraisal of the strength and helpfulness of the EU.”
Really?! Surely it is his policy ideas with regards to so called (man made) Climate Change, this is going to have far wider foreign policy repercussions than any ‘local’ issues he might have with USA-EU, or indeed USA-China relations.
People treat Mr Trump as a ridiculous idiot.
Me, I do not.
Conservative in every way, yes. Decisive. Yes. Good with politicians. Yes. Back to the palmy 1950s, probably.
Last gasp of the European supremacy in the USA before the Afro Americans, Asians and Hispanics take over? Could be.
One thing is for sure – we are light years away from the Founding Fathers and the Pilgrim Fathers!
“He sees the dangers of an inadequately resourced European defence activity that weakens NATO”.
A European defence force?
Where in all this, does a British defence force fit?
Are we planning to retain one, or are we going to be part of this European force even after leaving the EU?
Mr R,
In line with what you have written, plus the vote for Brexit, rising nationalist sentiment in Europe, etc, I would suggest your blog’s title is contradictory. All these things indicate that the world isn’t changing at all; these things perhaps indicate that some people have tried to change it over the past 20 years but people want it to stay as it is.
I’m not sure you need to commentate on Trump for our benefit – the BBC is a whisker away from reporting his bowel movements.
Good morning.
The Long march through the institutions that has been the favoured method of those from the Frankfurt School of Marxism of subverting democracy and imposing world Communism.
In my view the biggest change that President Trump is making is the one with regards to the MSM. No longer are they the bearers of the ‘truth’. They are at long last being called out and, whilst President Trumps press conferences may not be to everyones taste, you can tell that he is destroying them and he is using them to do it.
He is calling them liars and bringers of ‘Fake News’. He is humiliating them and belittling them. He is using people’s natural suspicion of the media to render it impotent. They are being trashed and, they only way out is to actually do their jobs and report the news unbiasedly.
This Presidency is turning out not to be, Trump vs The Establishment but, The People and the People’s President vs The Establishment. And when you have the people behind you, history shows you always win 🙂
Interesting that Mr Redwood recognises that the Eurozone is rich enough to deal with its problems. Usually he gives the impression that he believes it to be an economic failure.
The puzzle to me is where does all the German money go? It doesn’t seem to go to the German workers.I know a lot goes into the banks to keep them solvent, but surely not all of it? If Germany spent more in the Eurozone then the economies of Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal would recover more quickly.
There is much to commend in President Trump’s Foreign Policy objectives, most evident in his straight talking to China and NATO members.
Given China’s vast trade surpluses with the West I see no reason why the US and its allies around the South China Seas should put up with having to go along with the fiction of the “One China” policy or China’s bullying and aggressive tactics in taking over disputed islands and creating new ones in order to take over vast swathes of International Waters.
Similarly, the ludicrous situation where the US spends 4% of its GDP on defence, a lot of it defending Europe, while immensely rich countries like Germany have been cynically taking advantage by spending no more than 1%.
The US has allowed this situation to go on for so long only because the average American taxpayer takes no interest in Foreign Affairs. Merkel loved having Obama in the White House because he did more or less nothing and was a soft touch.
The whingeing coming from Berlin and Paris is a pleasure to see.
The decision to sell GM Europe to Peugeot seems very strange. They have better design and build excellent strong cars here and after Brexit would have a foot in each camp with zero tariffs but parts available in both areas, while the UK will have tariff- free access to the US.
Peugeot and Citroen will be able to close down competition and foist their weird cars on Germans, while the UK will buy Japanese and Korean instead. Maybe Pres Trump will have a word with them.
As well as Mr Trump having a different view of the World, the World has become a very different place in the past couple of decades as you outline.
Those who attack the US President have perhaps not yet caught up with the facts that you outline.
Trump was elected because of the failures of past Presidents, because he held different views, because he proposed different solutions, but above all because the present system was failing millions of Americans.
I do not know if he will be successful or not, but certainly he will be different.
The media do not like him because he challenges them, because they are now themselves being exposed and put in the spotlight.
For all our sakes I wish him well, but be under no illusion, he will put America first because that is his job and what he has been elected to do.
Lets see if a hard nosed commercial businessman can cut through the political crap and fudge that causes delay, inefficiency and frustration to many.
I have to say I rather like the way he is challenging the media instead of giving the usually mealy mouthed politically correct answers, which actually mean and contain absolutely nothing of substance.
If today’s blog really sums up Trump’s view of the world and the basis of the USA’s relationships ; then I fully support his objectives . I consider his blunt no nonsense approach to be a breath of fresh air and a proper smack on the rear to the establishment .For too long bureaucratic systems have decided for us ; they are costly , unwieldy and out of touch with the people . Those countries that have built up huge surpluses have done so at the expense of others ; it is time they were brought into line and face reality as it really exists . The Euro has done this for Germany and at the same time wrecked a unity of principle .
Typically people like Blair who have exploited their own position and damaged the lives of so many , now believe they can re-emerge and tell everyone what is right . His statement yesterday – as Boris pointed out , is an insult to the electorate ; he believes his judgement is superior to the majority and he is right to go public with his views . Personally I would etc ed
The recently publicised German trade surplus coupled with the ongoing Greek debt crisis highlights the supreme hypocrisy of the EU, its federal aspirations and the Euro. German Governments have luxuriated in the Euro against what would have been an increasing value DM. Writing of hypocrisy one of its arch exponents was much in evidence yesterday, especially on the anti Brexit Broadcasting Corporation. His airtime was very noticeably greater than his adversaries.
At his core, which one has to admit at times is well concealed, Mr Trump is no fool. As you say the basis of most of his foreign policy is not that different to what has gone before and the changed stance on the EU is a refreshing recognition of reality. What the liberal intelligentsia would consider the negatives, and probably a good many of the less liberal might be expected to take the same view, are the often politically incorrect rhetoric, and the reactions which often seem to come from the gut rather than the brain.
The thing I find most interesting about the new President is that conventional wisdom would have said that these two supposed disadvantages would have prevented his election; actually it seems they may very well have caused it.
I am loving the way he handles the hostile press. Did you see his put down of the BBC during the week. This is what we like about Trump and Farage. We don’t always agree with everything they say, but their ability to tell it as they see it instead of spinning everything is very refreshing.
The more I see of Germany the more I see parallels with the 1930’s.
The difference being this time instead of military aggression, we have an economically powerful Germany riding on the back of a cheap Euro.
Nothing is going to stand in the way of German dominance of Europe with its vast military/industrial complex.
It is quite happy to bankrupt the rest of the EU them in its own image. the only problem is of course Perfidious Albion spoiling the pitch again and those pesky east Europeans who don’t want to be ruled from Berlin again.
Trump I think understands this and without using diplomatic niceties tells it how it is.
I fear we are in for some turbulent times and much of it caused by the EU and Euro.
Yes, the world is seismically changing. I hope Mr Trump, who is only a man after all, and needs balanced encouragement like everyone else, somehow gets to read what you have written. It is good to see the BBC get a mauling, but the liberal establishment will try to push him (and Brexiteers) to extremes, which they can then misrepresent. The left is seething. They are looking for a leader to emerge to champion their cause, but I don’t think Tony Blair will cut it – probably a dangerous outsider we have yet to see come on the scene. America and Britain are in the throes of an ideological civil war, with external enemies waiting to wade in. So outside comment such as yours today is very welcome, and probably hard to come by from this side of the Atlantic.
Basically, Trump wants Washington DC to be the centre of the planet. All other countries would be controlled by bilateral “spokes” umbilically attached to the US “hub”.
Control of all commerce; communications and weapons systems would be routed via the Washington / Pentagon hub. The US Dollar would replace all other currencies and only issued by the US Treasury to currency using spoke nations, with approved budgets.
All supranational entities would be closed down except those that were already owned and operated by the US and its transnational corporations. The IMF; World Bank; WTO etc,.)
It will be compulsory for all citizens to watch re-runs of the film “Dr Strangelove” once a week.
I, for one, fully agree with what Trump wants to do. He may not express himself in the nice smooth diplomatic manner of his predecessors, but he says what he needs to say with no uncertainty, unlike so many politicians who hedge every statement that they make with so many ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ that they are meaningless. Certainly if I had been a US citizen, I would have voted for him.
His attacks on the media are, I believe, fully justified. Certainly what he says about the BBC rings true as it is extremely rare for them ever to give a balanced presentation of the facts on most issues. Indirectly, large sections of the media, like the BBC, are the basic cause of much of the “fake news” as they force people to look elsewhere for unbiased news, which, unfortunately is often just as biased as the BBC but in other ways.
I’ve just listened to the VP, Mike Pence, speaking in Munich to a conference where he reiterated all that Trump has said about defence, essentially that all members of NATO should be paying their way towards the alliance and not relying on the US.
I suspect that most of us in this country would also like to disentangle the country from all the various international organisations which spend their time trying to tell us what to do. Indeed for all the good that the UN does these days, many might hope that Trump withdraws US funding for this organisation which is now nothing much more than a platform for the world’s dictators.
I wish Trump well.
How strange it is to read a grownup, intelligent assessment of all this instead of the pathetic leftwing comedy that passes for news and comment today.
Quite so !!
My word Mr Redwood, you have hit the nail squarely on the head today.
I seem to remember that the UK was placed on the hook for billions of pounds of EU bridging loans for some of the failing Eurozone members. We were told at the time that this would prove to be a sound investment. How’s it looking now?
Reply I think it was repaid
Why did the UK allow our European neighbours not to pay their fair share, 2% of GDP, in the defence pot? Why for example are Ireland allowed to opt out when the Northern Irish have to pay 2% to put a defence cloak around their island, how can Germany get away with it, isn’t it true that the extra 1% we pay of our GDP would work out around £700 million per week for us to spend on other priorities.
I think this is a question for Blair and the Kinnocks and Mandelson, Prescott and the other UK commissioners being paid to look out for the UK interests in Europe for the past few decades. They have given an advantage over these decades why? I’m not suggesting we pay less in the future I’m suggesting they pay more and there’s one thing we can thank Trump for it’s shining a light on yet another EU inequality.
Indeed John, an objective by us may come to those conclusions, but what about the BBC? I am afraid that the rabid BBC reporting from Washington is beyond the pale…. Especially from Mr Sopel (and Ms Kuennsberg when given a travel pass)…. I have not seen such histrionics in a long time although Trump has him sussed out. The other day on Wednesday, he was fulminating thst Trump’s WH was a mess/chaos with ‘no work being done’ because he hadn’t made a security announcement on Tuesday!! Is it too much to ask that the BBC gets a grip. It is playing very badly in main town USA 🇺🇸. Sopel had the cheek to say he was from the ‘free, fair, and impartial BBC’ with a clear sense of irony. Free? – licence enforcement empowered – Fair? – To whom? – Impartial? – Ha ha ha…..
zorro
Trump is the result of many ordinary people not liking the political direction currently being taken and how those who have the power over us are herding us down that political path. Those many who are not ardent supporters of the socialist progressive religion are indignant at being coerced into changing their lives to fit the new social order as laid down by the progressive elite. Trump is a manifestation of a desire to return to earlier trusted traditions and values as they like the new ones not at all.
So battle has commenced for the hearts and minds of the populace. On the one side are the progressive left who feign hurt at any slight on their integrity and the veracity of their cause and will fight by all means necessary to maintain their dominance. On the other are ordinary people who see the socialist progressive religion for what it is. A religion full of Utopian promises that are predicated on embracing new cultural, economic and social orders that evidence suggest will not be in the least Utopian. In fact just a recipe for moral, cultural and economic decay.
“Mr Trump has in many ways a very conventional US view of the world ”
JR you’ve got it in one!
The last concern is particularly telling. If the EU is serious about ever closer union it will have to agree to make Germany poorer by transferring some of its budget surplus, aka money, to the poorer members like Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Put up or shut up. Time has run out. The experiment has had more than enough time. It is now time to make a judgment: is it a success or not? if yes, then by what measure? All measures beyond free trade at least within its membership seem to me to point to failure.
And arming this elite undemocratic supreme government is an act of extreme folly. It cannot lay any claim to benevolent intent unless A) it demonstrates that it is prepared to distribute its wealth more generously and to do so without forcing Greeks to live by German ways and mores, and b) drops its imperial ambitions of territorial expansion.
If the EU were to do these two things, Blair might even get his wish for Britain to vote to stay or rejoin in a second referendum. On the other hand, if it did, Blair would no longer favour Britain’s membership.
I fear you are being too generous to President Trump. His recent solo press conference showed his inability to answer any question which did not praise him and he was in full campaign mode. He was repetitively offensive to the journalists, as well as judges, and his conceit was on a level with his ignorance.
He makes “policy” on the hoof, then retracts it or also has contradictory policies. His tearing up of the need for a two state solution to the Palestine problem indicates a total lack of understanding, as does his two/one China policy. His Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has an impossible job.
Having lost his Secretary of State for Security the desired replacement very sensibly refused the post.
He boasted in his campaign that he “had a secret absolutely foolproof plan to defeat Isis”. He hadn’t. He has now given the Department of defence 30 days to produce such a plan.
His views on everything have been thought through as carefully as would a pub bore. It would be laughable were it not so worrying.
The reason he doing a lot on foreign policy is because that the one of the only things he full control over, nearly everything else has to go through congress and that takes years, anyway the betting on trump lasting 4 years is low according to the bookies, they reckon he will be gone by 2019 at the latest, never seen betting on a president before on how long he will last, the liberals and lefties are throwing everything they have got at him, as you can see from this is that it the liberals and lefties way or no way, the same as hear.
Like the pension changes coming in april, don’t have myself, never believed in them, something about 4000 pound limit, john can tell you all about it in a blog one day maybe a round about april.
Ukip leader look a bit like trump at the moment, attacked by establishment media on all sides and he thinks a few tears will help out, he surly does not know his vote base, they are looking for a strong leader not a cry baby, only liberal uses that technique.
Judging by statements made by Mr Trump’s appointees at the UN, this weekend’s security conference and elsewhere(which seem to be at variance with what Mr Trump has said),it is not at all clear what US policy going forward is actually going to look like and whether he is actually “in power”.
Mr Trump is clearly not a globalist; in the past he has questioned the role of both NATO and the UN. Certainly, he has no time for regional based trade deals that enable poorer countries to take the jobs of their erstwhile more prosperous partners.
However, Mr Trump faces many problems at home, quite apart from not having completed his cabinet appointments successfully. He inherits a foreign policy apparatus that is interventionist and confrontational. When Mr Trump questioned the role of the NATO, it can only have been because he questions whether Western policy in response to the collapse of the Bolshevik Empire, the most evil and brutal, ever to have existed, has been appropriate or beneficial. He may also note that the deracinated cosmopolitans who make all the noise, and that, in particular, hate Putin also hate him; that they are opposed in principle to the existance of nations and their indigenous peoples.
How will Mr Trump’s Presidency be seen in retrospect? Will he able to change the direction of US foreign policy towards a more peaceful world with fewer migrant flows, or will he be bamboozled into foreign adventures through weakness at home and poor advice?
It may be changing ,but I feel that the idiots are still in charge of the asylum when I read about the proposals on business rates. Business rates are based I believe on the perceived value of the property. I would maintain that the property and the business in them are totally unrelated entities apart from location. If rates are increased or decreased then it should be between local government and the property owner. If you wish to tax the business owner it should be based on their accounts profitable or otherwise and not related to the property they are in.
That the whole system is in need of a re-think goes without saying. That the present proposal goes against everything the conservative party is supposed to stand for is unarguable. Do something before it gets out of hand.
We should join with the USA to make sure all countries contribute to NATO at the same rate even if this means some countries reducing their contributions. I would suggest reducing them by 10% each year until parity is reached.
John, you haven’t mentioned Trump’s favourable view of Putin and Russia, which could sideline Europe (including the UK). How do you see that developing?
“how the world is changing”
Indeed it is Mr. Redwood.
What is needed more than ever is a UK Government which is willing to recognize the rather obvious, that, the old ways are not the way to renewal and ensuring a propersous future for any administration let alone one as strapped as we are in the UK.
“Big government”: is no longer affordable.
It is way past time the Tories admitted the reality that, statism and paying for a welfare system which is past broken, with lashing out on a vast and bloated public sector, loading taxes onto business and people is not the policy which can bring about economic success. The “£” took another hiding on yesterdays ‘consumer boom’ that wasn’t but really does Britain still require to be an economy just based on building up credit fueled debt?
Britain, needs to retrench forthwith to come to awareness in the sober light of day and be kicked into focusing on what its priorities should be. Also to come to terms with these facts; we can no longer be the destination of choice for the world who want to resettle and neither can we be their free at the point of access credit card.
Less government, low taxes, closed borders, out of the EU – that’s what needs to change for Britain if it requires to be a future sovereign and successful economy.