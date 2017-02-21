The future of the High Street

The changes to rates has once again highlighted the rapid changes on UK High Streets. Large centres with numerous coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques and the main multiples are usually trading successfully. The Metro Centre, Oxford Street, Bicester Village, Meadowhall and the other well established shopping centres are flourishing. People want a good range of shops, good brands, and the capacity to make a half day or a day of it with stops for food and drink. Big new shopping centres like Westfield are still being added, with the redevelopment of Birmingham Bullring and other leading City retail destinations.
In contrast many of the smaller High Streets are suffering from the attack of internet shopping offering keener prices, and destination shopping offering more choice. Many a small butcher, baker, fishmonger and green grocer has given up the struggle to compete with the volumes, prices and freshness of the leading supermarkets. In their turn the large supermarkets are under strong competitive pressure from the discounters, who target a narrower range of popular products so they can use their dominant volume in these items to command great prices from suppliers.
The advent of new or expanded and revamped destination shopping centres, and more space for the main discounters has intensified the bricks and mortar shopping competition. The large food retailers have added to the complexity of their tasks by opening a range of local smaller stores, seeking to tap into the narrow range essentials that many people buy daily or several times a week at a convenience store near their homes.
The changes to rate valuations seek to mirror the changing fortunes, but some think they throw up anomalies. The aim is to reduce or remove business rates from small independents, to cut the tax on those many shopping centres with falling revenues or weaker margins, whilst boosting the tax on the successful destination shopping areas. We will find out how successful this has been in the debate that has been unleashed by the new rating schedules.
For the last year we have had a manufactured consumer boom of the sort one used to get pre-election. This was designed to disguise the Brexit dip until after article 50 (Carney cancelled normalising interest rates and the government dropped Osbourne’s plans for retrenchment .)
We are at end of the line for borrowing. Investment confidence has never recovered and as we see form Vauxhall, real economic blows are starting to land .We are now not only facing cuts but taxes are growing fast .Business rates and a big Council tax rise are part of this Brexit picture
The structural deficit was going to be tough to correct anyway but with Brexit poisoning growth, and economic planning used for short term political ends, it is much worse.
This is what centrist Andrew Rawnsley had to say …..
…..senior Tory confided his anxiety that public disorder could break out in the next 24 months, …….More and deeper spending cuts …..rising taxes. ….crunch on living standards……..I now think it not at all unreasonable to worry that there will be blood on the streets.
What will the guilty men say ?
PS Excuse me for intruding into your fantasy world
Reply What unpleasant nonsense. Growth up, investment up, jobs up. The UK has moderate state borrowing levels and no need to retrench. Austerity is the EU’s model
Of course, the EU is just perfect. Not a disaster zone at all.
Record numbers of Eurozone refugees are stampeding to these shores before the drawbridge is lifted because of what exactly ???
The GM / Peugeot deal has nothing to do with Brexit. If Vauxhall is a competitive car producer it will survive if not it will go. It is clear there are some on the Remain side who will ignore any good news (eg the continued growth and investment in complete contradiction of the predictions of Project Fear) but attribute any business closure or cost cutting, or any negative economic indicator in future to Brexit. Probably all crimes in future will be blamed on Brexit, maybe bad weather also?
Newmania, your mania about the EU makes you appear like some sad figure who chunters away a load of nonsense.
“What will the guilty men say ?”
Well you’ve just spoken, Newmania and you seem to be in complete denial about your part in Brexit.
Your type kept rubbing the ‘oiks’ noses in uncontrolled immigration and forgot to take their vote away *before* you started insulting them.
There were always going to be consequences in a democratic country and you were alerted of it by me and my type over many years.
Interesting how Remain is turning into a kind of religion, marked by incapacity to engage with reality, aggressive fundamentalism, conspiracy theorising, unshakeable affectations of moral and intellectual superiority and gleeful predictions of eternal damnation for the wicked.
Anyone who’s been stuck in a room with a fundamentalist fanatic will know you can’t argue with such people. Just head for the door.
Growth up, investment up, jobs up as you say. This is despite the essentially socialist lefty drivel that May and Hammond have been pushing.
Their agenda of ever more state, compulsory workers on company boards, gender pay reporting, no cuts in red tape, no move to cheap energy, endless waste on vanity projects and almost everywhere, an NHS rationing incompetently, still higher taxes all over the place and centrally dictated wage controls is hugely harmful.
Stamp duty (turnover taxes) at up to 15% is idiotic and they are still ratting on Osborne’s IHT promise, it is still 40% of everything over just £325K, (in the USA you get over $10M for a couple before tax).
This plus dysfunctional banks that pay a fraction of a % in interest to depositors (if that – negative in real terms) and yet still seem totally unable to lend on sensible margins and terms to sound borrowers, with good plans and strong security.
Oh for some competent “the state is the problem not the solution”, lower taxes & more deregulation Conservatives instead of these dithering, wet, pathetic socialists in charge.
The rates issue illustrates what happens whenever there is a tax or spending change – however justified it is the cacophony of protest from the minority who lose out drowns out the majority who quietly welcome the change. Either rates need to be adjusted to reflect values or we need to get rid of business rates and raise the tax from some other source.
The State and Councils are doing their damnedest to kill off our high streets . When going to get some supplies the question I am confronted with, do I go to the local super store and get free parking, or go into town and pay for my parking , with the chance of not have the appropriate change. When you financially charge people to use the town don’t be surprised to find they don’t go there.
Sorry John I do not agree that the smaller shops in the High street have been offered a boost by the revaluations.
Indeed the opposite seems to be happening if the reports are correct, smaller businesses rates are going up ,whilst the larger outlets and internet warehouses are getting a small reduction, yes some smaller businesses have been taken out of the equation all together, but how small do you have to be for this to apply.
Small family Bed and Breakfast businesses are saying their rates are increasing by huge amounts for goodness sake.
The real problem with high streets is the lack of sensible parking, and the high charges on parking when you can find it.
Wokingham are now charging for parking 24 hours a day in the Towns Car Parks, so you now have to pay to park to collect a takeaway, or when going out for a meal or a drink in Town in the evening, utter madness.
Contrary to many myths, many small business owners just manage to get by financially, they do not make a fortune, more unescapable added cost my just be the final straw that sees them give up.
Reply There are measures to help small businesses with rates
Surely it must be possible to come up with a rating system that is connected to an ability to pay rather than a one size fits all valuation percentage? Can a system not be devised which is related to the square footage occupied and the number of employees a business has in order to protect small businesses on the high street?
Small high street shops are not cash cows. They are usually small self-owned businesses, which make little money. However, they often occupy prime, expensive locations and hence can be required to pay heavily under a business rating scheme. Out of town sheds are oversupplied and so their relative values are falling.
We all need vibrant town centres. It is part of the Government’s policy as set out in the National Planning Policy Framework to encourage and support core town centres. A successful town centre depends on thriving shop frontages. Ironically, the more successful a town centre is the high the property prices. Empty shops/charity shops are a sign of a failing town centre. What is more, such town centres are not attractive places to be and drive people to the large out of town shopping centres, e.g. The Metro Centre, Bicester Village and Meadowhall. These large shopping temples may be very customer friendly, but they hollow out the adjacent town centre and can kill it. Business rates should reflect the success and size of the large out of centre shopping temples and the marginality of the town centre shops. A property tax is probably ill-suited to this.
Car parking in the smaller towns – and other locations , is also a major factor in the decline of local shops . The increase in population has caused congestion of all sorts ; things can only be improved from a review from the very top .
The same approach applies to business taxes ; the problem will not go away by pushing things on to LGAs where the talent level leaves much to be desired .
HM Treasury receives more than enough revenue to cover the cost of social care, the problem is that the government chooses to squander the money and give it away overseas.
In the meantime, small businesses in the UK are being forced into liquidation due the to burden of red tape, rising property values and excessive taxation.
Meanwhile the arrival of unprecedented numbers of immigrants, some of whom lack the means to support themselves is placing more pressure on welfare and social services.
The government needs to get a grip on this before it results in a meltdown of public services (or is that the plan?).
Watched the channel 4 Dispatches on Brexit & your shrinking shop, talk about bias or what they totally made a scare tactic program, somebody should tell them that we are leaving no matter what, and that it’s the company’s jumping on the bandwagon of remoaners to make more money out of it, and make Brexit to blame for all the ills, well I’m not stupid and I know the price of stuff and if I think I’m getting fleeced then I don’t get it, there are alternatives, eventually the supermarkets will get the picture if not they can go under, but don’t take us for FOOLS
In France thousands of small shops survive that would have no chance in the UK. This is because of a combination of low rents and no business rates. In Germany you can rent a shop by the month without signing a long lease.
Very high rents and the insistence by landlords that the owner of a new business signing a long lease combined with business rates that take no account of profitability are largely responsible for the failure of small shops in the UK.
One of the biggest mistakes by the UK competition authority was the decision that the major supermarkets operation of small, local shops as well as their huge supermarkets was not anti-competitive. It very clearly was – it’s obvious that no small shopkeeper can possibly compete with the buying power of Sainsbury or Tesco.
Business rates are an anachronism as is Council Tax. Margaret Thatcher was absolutely right to try and introduce her Community Charge scheme based on number of adults living in the home. Her mistake was trialing it in Scotland where she was deeply unpopular. Had she introduced it first in the South of England, we would probably not now be stuck with the Council Tax scheme.
Perhaps property taxes on small businesses should be based on a combination of the number of staff employed, perhaps in combination with some element of turnover and/or profit based on Inland revenue tax returns ? Or better still, abandoned altogether.
What about looking closer to home? Woodley precinct in JR’s constituency: an unqualified success? Only two owners for the 25+ shops (and apartments above shops), rents going up by (much) more than RPI these last five years, a number of local or “regional” independent shops (fabric, bookstore, hunting/fishing/sporting shops) closing and replaced by yet another charity shop (6 presently) or coffee shops (another 6 presently).
Would you consider that a thriving trading community? I don’t think so.
The only mainly successful things in the precinct are the twice-monthly (previously called European) markets.
Reply Woodley is not in my constituency. How many times do I need to remind people my constituency is not the same as Wokingham Borough Council area. I have some parts from West Berkshire and some from Wokingham. Wokingham Borough also has wards in Bracknell, Reading East and Maidenhead constituencies.
You didn’t mention parking! This is one of the big killers that the Councils mess up on all the time with smaller local shopping centres. A combination of wanting to top up their own pension pots with parking fees and fines and poor quality planners at local councils who choose their primary towns and the others can sink without a trace with charity shops and lack of council spending on attractive displays, not one box of flowers, litter all over town, poorly maintained spaces all around the shopping centre, falling down infrastructure, no offices being built central to give the shops a clientele, poor mixed use spaces. Why shop there when half an hours drive away the outlet mall beckons with free parking and a half days enjoyable stroll around with atmosphere and planting and clean free car parks!! Some people go just for the exercise because frankly our local town centres are rotting.
I’ve seen supermarkets set up new lines, kill off their local independent retailer who made a good living out of that product for decades be it a florist, or tv shop, now those shops stand empty or are charity shops and the supermarket cuts the line right down to the limited most profitable poor selection and the old shoppers have to move on to other larger shopping centres that give them the variety they seek.
The first question is usually – where can you park your car?
Traditional High Streets were not built with car-owning customers in mind, and unless the local council sorts out adequate parking close to the High Street of course shoppers will tend to take their custom to other outlets where parking is not such a hassle.
Its interesting that you champion the corporate out of town shopping centres. We have a two-tier system operating. The suburbs and shires have dying high streets with empty shops, but with large corporate supermarkets and shopping centres, where access by car is essential.
Whereas, Inner London and various middle-class enclaves have thriving markets and independent shops. They also have severe restrictions on cars and pollution. Restaurants are aplenty and even the pubs are surviving.
Guess, where the political/media elite all reside? Indeed, they are neighbours with the executives of the corporates that prosper on the proletariat in their traffic-clogged shopping centres. The elite reject the lifestyle that they encourage on the people.
Successive Govt’s have created this two-tier system, with a tax and legislative system that favours corporates over independents.
RG40
I do question whether these shopping centres are what people want or what they are given, thus taking any real choice away. If there are ONLY out of town shopping centres, then people will have to use them.
Local authorities have priced smaller, independent retailers out of the high street: Look at our own High Street here in Wokingham. (I accept it is currently being pulled down, but I am talking say last year.) It is full of the larger eatery chains and a few charity shops. Most of the smaller independent businesses have gone, even Book Ends have shut down this weekend after Twenty Five years trading.
It is ONLY the larger chains which can afford the leases and rates on the high street properties.
You are right that the large supermarkets offer low cost variety in fresh(ish) products whether in season or not but, so much of it is produced overseas and lacks flavour. I fear that the vast majority of people have forgotten what real, fresh veg tastes like.
May I also add that, for a traditional market town, Wokingham’s Market leaves much to be desired!
I would like to see a more balanced High Street with fewer large chains of coffee shops and fast food outlets and more smaller, artisan food suppliers. Wokingham is an affluent area and embraces the food festival and I would suggest, is ripe for establishing a great set of smaller specialist food shops. Let’s not be like Bracknell, Basingstoke, Oxford and every other town centre, let’s be a bit different and attract those who want good food products where the taste and quality is more important than getting it for next to nothing.
Reply There is retail space available if you or someone else wants to set up such a shop. The market also provides a range of local and specialist food.
Off-topic, regarding this:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/20/europe-wants-britain-pay-billions-eu-schemes-2023/
“Europe wants Britain to pay billions into EU schemes up until 2023”
one can complain because the EU shows its mistrust of the UK government by demanding that it clears all net liabilities with a lump sum before we leave, or alternatively one can complain that because it is agreed that the money will be paid in easy instalments as it falls due over coming years we will still be paying in long after we have left the EU.
Personally I would not necessarily be concerned if we were still paying in small annual sums eighty years after we had left the EU – that being the kind of timescale involved in an agreement that the UK would contribute gradually diminishing sums towards the pensions of the current EU employees, until they and their spouses had died, rather than paying a single lump sum when we leave. Of course it would be a matter for actuarial analysis, on whatever assumptions, which would be the better deal for us.
Reply There is no need to pay them anything!
The High Street is a dead concept.
Time to get real and accept that many people shop at out of town centres and get the rest of their purchases online (or vice versa) and that ain’t never gonna change.
My town centre is full of druggies and dossers, the on street parking is minimal.
I have lost count of the times I have been told “We don’t have it in stock but we can order it for you.”
Which is why I can’t remember the last time I shopped there.
Far better to let the High Street wither on the vine and convert all those empty retail premises into residential properties.
“The changes to rates has once again highlighted the rapid changes on UK High Streets.”
A misleading sentence John as the rate increases only apply to businesses in England just as the hike we are all about to see in our already exorbitant council tax bills will only apply to England. Of course these matters are devolved for the devolved nations to decide these matters for themselves. No so England. As usual the UK Government will decide what’s best for England (not). And as always, it’s discriminatory measures against England and it’s determination to see it as nothing but a cash cow, create a very unlevel playing field between the four parts of this disUK.
How much longer do you think UK Governments, this Tory one included, can get away with treating England in this arrogant manner? Your Government like the Labour one before it is treating England with contempt. Hopefully the English will soon rise up and treat the anti-English Con/Lab/Lib parties with equal contempt.
What would happen if Business Rates were to be completely abolished. Just askin’.
Currently in New York, despite all the traffic here the air seems rather cleaner than London. Far fewer diesel vehicles and cleaner buses and trucks I suspect are the reason.
The pushing of diesel, for carbon “pollution” and religious “climate alarmism” reasons was surely another damaging mistake by the EU “experts”. I do not suppose all these trendy wood burning, “renewable” biofuel stoves help very much either.
The opening up of smaller stores by big supermarkets was not to make shopping convenient. Paying a manager and staff, insuring them and paying a pension eventually is hardly profitable when an owner/manager and his family have all on to make a living.. It did undermine others too from making a living in the immediate area, even pubs.
Soon the only shops will be those that compliment a leisure activity. For all our other consumer needs that will be provided at the touch of buttons as we use the internet to source goods and services and have them delivered to our homes. Considering the cost and time savings it is inevitable. Supermarkets and High street shops will disappear to be replaced with housing. The new rate valuations are going to hasten that in areas where the valuations have increased. For the enhanced use of resources and for the convenience that it bestows on consumers then this shopping revolution can only be regarded as very welcome addition to our well being.
Every innovative advance has it’s detractors who make woeful predictions which are not often true and even when they are are negligible compared to the benefits. Only so when innovation is market driven not so when it is driven by governments as inevitably when it is it is does more harm than good. A lesson lefties should heed when they decry the capitalist system and want it replaced with a state run system.
We buy most things apart from perishable food items on line. For those things we need to buy in a shop (and where we live that includes the daily newspaper) I find that car access and ability to park has become everything. We live a mile outside a village that has a Post Office/newsagent and a Co-op self service store. However parking in the village has become more and more difficult – what recession? one has to ask oneself – and recently the filling station on the main road has opened a Spar store. I am not alone in using it more and more. So even on a small local scale the high street’s days seem numbered.