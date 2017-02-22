Lords pass Brexit Bill unanimously

Parliament has now spoken. A large majority for Brexit in the Commons is now matched by a unanimous vote in the Lords.
The Supreme Court has succeeded in delaying the letter but not in stopping it. As I thought at the time of the discussions on the Supreme Court decision it is the view of Parliament we should send the letter. If it had not been Parliament would have said so and voted accordingly prior to the Court decision.
I expect the Lords to approve the Bill at third reading in a similar way. It would be odd indeed if they changed their minds after yesterdays important vote.
My suggestion is to get the Art. 50 notice in asap then step back quickly to keep out of the way of the implosion. Senior clerks in the EU appear to be in despair. Perhaps just keep the trade deal making department so that bi-lateral deals can be agreed quickly.
Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.
£300 per day to finance the most expensive care home in the world.
£300 tax free.
I think HMRC allows employers to pay subsistence of about £5 for a meal maximum tax free, and then only when away from the office on business, still we are all in it together as they keep lying to us.
It clears the air. Not even the Fallon/Sturgeon cabal can say that it has not been done correctly. No doubt they will wish to play with a second referendum, but now everyone has spoken. QED.
The real problems will come after the two years, and that will be quite close to an election.
If May and Hammond continue with their tax borrow and piss down the drain, interventionist, expensive energy, vanity project, gender pay reporting, workers on company boards, we will build further on EU employment regulations, central wage controls, tax increasing socialism the economy will not be such good shape by then either.
After watching the 2 day debate in the hol the conclusion I’ve come to as well as the hoc is that ministers and lords don’t want the power to get rid of them by the people, in that I mean ministers won’t be able to blame the eu for laws and interference, but that the buck stops at the elected persons door, so if we don’t like what they do we can get rid of them at a GE and they carn’t say “well it’s not me but Brussels my hands were tied” .
Then listening to them complaining about the rights of foreign nationals, sorry but you should concentrate on our people abroad or don’t they matter , and yes if you like they are bargaining chips , that’s not our making, and let Mrs May get on with the job of implementing article 50 asap.
“Unanimous” I’m gobsmacked! Didn’t Mandelson and Kinnock ………….. vote against it?
Reply No-one voted against it
They are biding their time, the problems will come in two years time.
I had listened to the early morning news this morning and was completely unaware of the result you mention.
It eventually got a 10 seconds airing on daytime BBC news, but not until 10 mins into the news programme and after they highlighted many more insignificant items of regional news.
During the 10 second burst it was finished with the rider that the Lords believe they can delay and stop Brexit at the committee stage.
Thus I cannot really comment other than to say, if they have passed it, then at least common sense has eventually prevailed.
What a disgrace the BBC is proving to be.
I listened to Radio 4 Today programme from 8.00 to 9.00 hoping to hear the outcome of the Lords’ vote. Unless I’m mistaken and my hearing has packed up, there wasn’t a single mention of it.
There was, however, a very interesting contribution from Stefan Mayer of the German CDU party who was clearly furious about the Juncker rant about our paying £50bn ‘divorce settlement’ as he very wisely recognises that a ‘no agreement’ exit will hit Germany (and others) far more than the UK. The Brussels Commissariat have completely lost the plot it seems to me.
What a disgrace the BBC always is. Wrong on every issue – the EU, the size of the state, the desire for more regulation of everything, the magic money tree agenda, climate alarmism “science” and expensive energy by design, open door unselective immigration, higher taxes everywhere, religious segregation in schools ……. do they ever get anything right?
Lots of dim lefty, innumerate art graduates with chips on their shoulders.
In retrospect, one is left wondering what did all these people opposing Brexit since 23 June think they would achieve, as distinct from what they wanted. They have said nothing new. they have had their opportunities several times over to make a case for Remain. They have failed. Up with which, how much more must we put (in the manner of WSC)?
We still have Branson, Blair, Kinnock et al plotting in the background and another court case on the single market, so it is not over yet.
Whose interests do they think they are serving?
Whose interests do they think they are serving? Well that is certainly very clear they have dedicated their lives to it.
What great news John. Such a relief. Let’s hope that future negotiations go well too. We are on our way and look forward to Article 50 being implemented in March.
Whatever is decided in the Lords is nothing but further time lost . The short sequence that I watched of the debate there yesterday did nothing to convince me that the function of the Lords was effective or necessary . It is a costly and complete waste of public funds . Un-elected bodies of any sort are no longer a feature of the public’s interest .
Yes but David Davis wants to keep the immigration flood gates open. Can you imagine how cheesed off every one will be if this happens?
Interesting comments from Lord Lamont who talked about how he was instrumental in joining the EU fed in the first place. He said that it is not us who have changed our minds , but the EU.
Well even as a young teenager I would not have joined. E Powell, Peter Shore and Tony Benn had far better arguments than Heath and Wilson.
But it’s gone to Committee Stage, when attempts will be made to amend it and hobble the government … as I saw several noble Lords say, just because the people voted to leave in a referendum that doesn’t mean the debate is over.
“doesn’t mean the debate is over”
I think you’ll find this is called democracy.
The 1975 EU referendum didn’t silence those who disagreed with its outcome. Why should anything be different this time around?
Reply I and others agreed that the UK wanted to stay in a common market, and we accepted the verdict of the people. When it became clear we were being forced into a monetary,economic and political union we naturally protested about that. This time we were told Leave means out of the EU and its single market, which is what we will deliver.
Good.
The Lords passing the Brexit bill unanimously is so irrelevant that it’s not being reported anywhere – as you well know they are keeping their power dry for a battle in 2 years time, they hope based on amendments they force through now.
Reply It is not irrelevant. In the light of the Supreme Court judgement we needed a Lords vote to approve the letter, which they gave yesterday and will doubtless give again on 3rd reading.
What vote ?
It has not even reached the committee stage.
Reply It was unanimously approved at second reading! That is the big vote on the principles of the legislation.
That may well be, but I’ve just read the numerous Lords Amendments scheduled to be debated at next weeks committee stage, and some of them are quite blatant and obvious attempts to keep us in the single market, have a second referendum and if they don’t like our exit strategy then withdrawing our ‘resignation’ letter.
Basically trying to keep us in the EU by any means possible.
It will be interesting to see how many get approved – what do you think Dr Redwood ?
Lords Amendments…….
https://www.publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/lbill/2016-2017/0103/17103-RL.pdf
Reply I would anticipate no more than two amendments might be approved, with a possibility none will pass. The Commons will then vote them out of the Bill again, as we did when we considered them the first time.