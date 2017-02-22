UK growth accelerated in the fourth quarter of last year

The fourth quarter saw UK growth speed up to 0.7% for the three months. The quarterly pattern last year according to the ONS was 0.2% in Q1, 0.6% in each of Quarters 2 and 3, and 0.7% in Q4. The ONS says this amounts to 1.8% growth for the year as a whole, though the four quarters as reported gives you a figure of 2.1%. What is clear from these figures is the economy grew faster after the Brexit vote than before by a decent margin, the opposite of the official and expert forecasts at the time.
As the ONS rightly said “In the fourth quarter the UK experienced the strongest arte of growth among European groupings and G7 countries”. Let’s hope the Treasury adjust their forecasts for our economy in the Budget statement, as their recent forecasts have been far too low.
So over just one year UK GDP has risen by 2.1%, while according to Michel Barnier in 2012, on page 13 here:
http://ec.europa.eu/internal_market/publications/docs/20years/achievements-web_en.pdf
““20 years of the European Single Market”
“The collective GDP of the EU member states in 2008 was 2.13% higher than it would have been if the Single Market had not been launched in 1992.”
While a German report suggests that the benefit to the UK has been well below that EU average, at about 1.0% added to per capita GDP.
There has be no positive benefit of being chained to the sclerotic, over taxed, over expensive, green crap promoting, CAP & Common Fishing Policy pushing, diesel pushing, hugely over regulated & over protected EU & non selective immigration pushing EU. Why on earth would there be? There has been massive negative impact which will take time to undo, the soon we start the better.
Alas Theresa May want to keep all the EU employment red tape “and build on it” and seems to want even more government, more taxation, more regulation, more intervention, endless government waste and even central wage controls.
What a misguided, socialist buffoon she appears to be. Surely at her age it is time to grow up and get real or to join Corbyn. When have such policies ever worked to benefit an economy?
Just the negative impact of the ERM was massive, and we did not even get an apology from the appalling John Major, he did not even learn anything for it!
Laughable growth rates. China grows over triple that in a “bad year”. But they have massive state bank lending (govt deficit spending by any other name since they just roll it over), while we have austerity.
Reply China has a smaller state debt as a proportion of GDP than the UK. It is a much poorer country per head, so it can grow faster to catch up with advanced country levels of output and income.