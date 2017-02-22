UK public finances are OK

The latest figures for public spending, tax revenue and borrowing published yesterday showed more progress in reducing the running deficit. Total state borrowing adjusted for the bonds the Bank of England has bought in remains at a moderate level, around 65% of GDP.
The main reason new borrowing is reducing is the continued good growth in tax receipts. In the period April 2016 to January 2017 tax revenues were 5% higher than in the same period of the previous financial year. This reflects the continued growth of the UK economy. Self assessment income tax receipts and corporation tax receipts showed especially strong growth based on improved business activity and investment prospects.
This increase in tax allowed an increase of 2% in public spending and a reduction in the rate of new borrowing. In the financial year to date central government current spending is up by 1.4% and local government current spending up by 10.2%. Central government net investment rose by 6%. (ONS official figures). There are some areas where it may be necessary to spend more.
It is still a good idea to spend money wisely. Ending our EU contributions is an obvious improvement to make. There are issues with poor value for money in parts of the overseas aid budget. There are more opportunities to help people into work, to cut the benefit bill by substituting earnings from work. There are many efficiency improvements to be made in areas like railway spending, which is running at high levels.
The government also needs to be careful over tax rates. Taxing income may be a necessity, but it is not wise to tax working and investing too heavily as it can do considerable economic damage and prove self defeating. The budget is an ideal time to review current rates and ask which taxes should be lower in order to raise more revenue as and when economic growth delivers more cash.
17 Comments
No-one outside Mr Redwoods Office For Budgetary Irresponsibility is yet suggesting that, in Mugabe style, we simply print money and pretend we didn`t . In fact, since Brexit, our forecast debt summit of around 80% of GDP has been upped to 90% by the OBR (going with the old counting method).
The Conservative Manifesto of 2010 pledged “a credible plan to eliminate the bulk of the structural deficit over a Parliament”.(…stop laughing ! …) George Osborne was only able to halve it (measured as a proportion of GDP). The I F S believes that Hammond will also fall short having ditched Osbourne’s plan. The tax burden, meanwhile is due to reach its highest level for 30 years and the engineered consumer boom is now ending . This paying back debt ..its not optional you know !
In the real world you will see what you have already seen .Stealthy tax rises business rates, IPT et al as well as cuts shoved down the line to Councils quangos and anyone else to take the blame. Numerous Hospital closers are, for example, already scheduled to close
When National Debt was 38% in 2005, Mr Redwood was horrified! He had ever so many bold plans cuts in mind for curtailing the outrageous burden placed on the future and the present. Perhaps he had been brainwashed by the European Union (they are to blame for austerity you know …)
Laugh … though your heart is breaking….. laugh….
We are still reading about massive waste in areas such as procurement especially defence and the NHS, billions are being talked about, the Civil Service has too many layers of management etc. In the 21st century this is nonsense. The government should have a minister at cabinet level from a business background to sort this and I suspect, firstly, get rid of the vested interests that are part of this problem.
I hope the much-criticised overseas aid budget will run to generous famine relief in South Sudan. It is, we are told, the first famine in the world for six years.
Older readers will remember when there seemed always to be a famine somewhere in the world. I suspect this is the first time in the whole of human history that six years have passed without one. If so, it is astonishing, and a genuine triumph for capitalism, globalisation, science and humanity.
Tax more, spend more.
The LibLabCon way.
An axe could be taken to much government spending.
It is illuminating that receipts are up 5% but we are still borrowing. Where does it stop, why must HM Government be so pervasive?
Okay we are keeping our noses above water, but only just. If I had a two trillion overdraft my bank manager would be in intensive care by now. The key will be how we handle the transit from pre Brexit to post Brexit. Plan for the worst scenario and hope for the best. Having said that I would not change a thing in terms of returning to being a sovereign nation.
Reply We don’t have a £2 tn overdraft! We have a £1.2tn well funded debt at low interest rates.
Yes, a ZIRP policy that is stealing from savers to finance Brussels and Overseas Aid.
Inflation is rising and by any measure interest rates should be rising but the government wants to steal all our savings to continue paying in work benefits to foreigners and wasting money on HS2 and the like.
JR, do not be ridiculous. What is the deficit if it is not a type of overdraft, namely spending more than you earn? The debt is £1.6 trillion and rising! Moreover, this was promised as the Tory Govt central theme to the alleged economic plan to balance the structural deficit by May 2015. The promise has now been abandoned. At least be fair and balanced in recognising the massive broken promise that your party held up to get elected on. Your reply even tries to conflate deficit and debt. We already had the lies from Cameron and Osborne in trying to change the goal posts that its slight reduction was related to GDP when this was never mentioned in the original promise. Think about your other blogs of fake news and confidence in politicians when replying like this.
Reply I never confuse debt and deficit. We have a sensible level of state debt, with a good average duration.
Good morning.
So, we have another ‘Chancer’ of the Exchequer who has never heard of the, Laffer Curve.
If the EU really is in a position to extort £50bn from UK taxpayers as a fee for leaving, then it is presumably best for the government to say now that there will be no negotiation, we will leave right away and go to WTO rules. Then leave, and it will be up to the EU as to whether to impose tariffs etc and make the next move.
If there is any validity to this claim we are entitled to ask why it wasn’t raised during the referendum campaign – Project Fear would surely have latched onto it. The fact that it wasn’t shows it is a try-on.
It would have been a double-edged sword.
It’s not a fee for leaving, it’s part of the cost of having joined in the first place.
Surely the test question must be: “Could we have avoided paying this money if we had voted to stay in the EU?” And the answer is “No”, because we would be paying it anyway over the coming years, and much much more besides in perpetuity.
Reply There is no need to pay an exit fee! Why are people so gloomy just because the Commission would like us to?
Funny how so called Austerity is shown up now to be increased spending !
So we have a failure of policy to eliminate the deficit quickly enough, The Government are spending more than ever, but we have an austerity policy imposed upon us which is highlighted by cuts.
No wonder people are confused.
Perhaps the Government should get its message across in a rather clearer manner.
Very sensible views in your blog today John . Hammond does have a bit of leeway now in his budget so I hope he won’t make a mess of it . There are priorities to be met and the state of the NHS shows that diverting things like overseas aid would be a good thing to do . I have always been a believer in lowering business taxes ; revenues have always increased whenever this approach was adopted.
Good tax receipts .. I know what you mean .. I heard yesterday that any new money to be spent on the NHS will go towards reducing the deficit .. Is this true ? I may offer to run a ward or wards myself using charity money ?! I have done almost the same before.
Receipts from income tax, CGT and corporation tax up, though the rates are down. Receipts from stamp duty dramatically down following Osborne’s huge hike in rates. Can there be any leftists out there who still deny the Laffer Curve?!