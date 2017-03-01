UK Airspace Policy Consultation

In light of the problems with aircraft noise and nights flights in the constituency I have lobbied Ministers, Heathrow and the National Air Traffic Services (NATS). Please find below the letter I have written to Department of Transport in response to their consultation on night flights.
I would also strongly encourage residents to contribute to the consultation which ends on 25 May. The link is available here: http://bit.ly/2m7iTnc.
5 Comments
Your second to last paragraph is extremely naive. A friend of mine is recently retired from air traffic control at Heathrow and lives your way. I will spare you the comments. Mind you, you probably know more than the Minister does. Forget Heathrow and build Boris Island (BI). Post Brexit, it will be a long time before BI’s capacity will be used up.
The Heathrow 3 degree ILS Glide Slope, will put aircraft about 6,500 feet above Wokingham; one and a quarter miles up!. Did you ask if a 3.5 degree glide slope was possible? The cowboys at London City Airport are reported to be using 5.5 degrees but their planes are smaller. http://www.heathrow.com/noise/heathrow-operations/arrival-flight-paths
Ouch, you’re tough! Not everybody can know about this type of intricacies. However, one could expect such a letter to be written after consulting with the experts (Vade retro Satanas, garlic and crucifix, quick). Unfortunately in this day and age, it might not be the way to go, thanks to luminaries like Michael Gove.
Although a higher glideslope angle would increase an aircraft’s elevation wrt lateral distance, you may find the natural inclination for pilots would be to lower the drag devices (flaps and landing gear) earlier, or to a higher degree (more flaps) to control the higher rate of decent. This would partially undo any benefits of having a higher slope, while the minimum decent height would also be affected (become higher), with the result that there could be more missed approaches and diversions from LHR in poor weather for some aircraft. That being said, a smaller angle above 3° than the one you propose may have benefits without the compromising response from pilots, as would Mr. Redwood’s proposal to insist on CDA and LDAs, in the vernacular (continuous descent and low drag approaches respectively).
The British people have been too tolerant and trusting of Government to look after their interests. In Osaka, the protests were so overwhelming against a new runway , they gave up on the idea, realised how stupid it was trying to cite an airport near a city, and built one off shore.
Off Topic but it needs to be said:
The time to close down the other house in Westminster has arrived.
The vote tonight is just a posturing to show that ultimately it is they the unelected members of an institution that has long outlived its usefulness have the real control of this country.