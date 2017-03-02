Shop prices down again, disposable income up

Yesterday the BRC published its latest shop prices index. Over the last year prices are down by 1%. This is a smaller fall than recent figures, but shows there is still fierce competition on the High Street and on the internet, with the overall balance of prices under good control.
Asda also published its latest disposable income tracker. This showed disposable income up by 3.5% over the last year. All this has happened at a time when oil prices have risen sharply, with a big effect on domestic fuel and vehicle fuel. Fuels are up 17% over the last year, and are the main force behind the rises in the CPI and the RPI.
I was expecting further rises in inflation as the rise in world commodity prices flows through, and as we get further rises in electricity, services with a large wage component, and the usual local and national government increases in fees and charges. So far UK inflation has been running in parallel to German and US inflation, which have also risen rapidly from a very low base mainly owing to fuel prices.
Lots of forecasters are still refusing to look at the figures that are coming out. Many still say there will be a sharp rise in prices from lower sterling, which they wrongly think has mainly occurred after the referendum vote instead of before. This they think will then remove all real growth in incomes and weaken the economy. They are overdoing the gloom.
The property valuers have some explaining to do. They have been warning of immediate post referendum declines in City offices. Yesterday British Land announced it has sold the Cheesegrater, a large modern well let City office block, for £1.15bn, which is 25% above the September 2016 valuation! The yield is only 3.4% on the good rents signed up. Will we have some apologies over all that red ink they spilled last summer?
The fall in sterling tracked the likelihood of Brexit and was caused by Brexit . The line you have concocted is not a lie but ” It will do until a lie comes along “. As an importing country, a fall in the international estimate of our prospects is inflationary. Simple.
The consumer demand surge we have experienced as a consequences of cancelling the promised 2% rise in interest rates and allowing government borrowing to grow will be paid for after article 50
The performance of an economy within the EU subjected to a political misuse of economic levers will raise expectations unrealistically and increase the anger when the truth is known.
All bad . Bad idea . Stupid people .
Reply Completely wrong. There is no such correlation.
Well the bank of England lowering interest rates and T May’s I am interventionist, big state, dim socialist who believes in the climate alarmist religion, workers on company boards, gender pay drivel (and daft tax wasting projects like HS2 and Hinkley C) did not help the pound nor confidence very much.
She still has time to come (or be brought) to reality though by the sane wing of the party.
Let us hope Hammond finally grows up and gets real in his budget next week.
Either you are of really bad faith or you do not know how to calculate a correlation. Please take the monthly (or better weekly) value of sterling over, say, the last ten years, and time series of various other predictors. Take now the Brexit vote as a step function happening on 23 June 2016. Run your Excel program on all these configurations, compare the correlation in terms of correlation coefficient and percentage of the variance explained, publish the results, and comment thereafter.
I will be waiting breathlessly.
It is so easy to answer “Completely wrong” based on one’s bias.
“The fall in sterling tracked the likelihood of Brexit and was caused by Brexit”
Wrong again, see the three charts on page 23 here:
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-7865#fullreport
The pound peaked against the dollar in the summer of 2014 but continued to rise against the euro for another year or so, and the sterling trade weighted index peaked about a year later in 2015; in other words these downwards trend started long before the EU referendum, in fact long before it was even certain that there would be an EU referendum.
Coincidence then …
In the euro we’d have had no control over interest rates. Continued EU membership would have meant membership of the single currency sooner than later.
In mentioning the *cancellation* of interest rate rises you’re bringing attention to the benefit of being spared ever closer union.
I was interested in one comment made by Sir John Major in his recent speech: he said a move to a radical enterprise economy is incompatible with a welfare state (at least one like ours), and that there is no public support for such a move. Both these statements are probably true. but Brexit should move the Country in a more free market / small govt direction as people realise the inexorable logic of the need to be globally competitive. It will no longer be good enough to say we have among the lowest taxes or lightest regulation in the EU – that won’t be the relevant comparison once the comfort blanket of EU membership is removed!
Surely therefore the long term prospects for the U.K. Will be determined by whether this and future governments pursue good economic policies which promote an enterprise economy and keep the UK competitive. If we look around the EU it is the infantilised electorates of the Eurozone with their increasingly powerless Parliaments which elect the kind of left-populist governments which lead to high unemployment, low growth, high tax, intervention etc. (Greece, portugal, Italy etc).
Here is a link to a currency chart Sterling vs Euro for the past two years:- http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=EUR&view=2Y
John Redwood is correct.
Good morning.
So is our kind host predicting an end to, boom and bust ?
There will certainly be a good period of growth if May & Hammond move to a sane smaller state, lower taxes, cheap energy & far less red tape agenda.
Noticed how many people the supermarket’s think live in this country? And compared and contrasted with what the government thinks?
Not that illegal immigration is out of control or anything.
Most price rises are due to the government.
Our council tax increases by 5% to a whopping £180 per month wiping out all pension increases.
Together with a fuel bill of £100 per month there isn’t much disposable income.
Our savings nestegg is being eroded at a frightening rate due to interest rate policy.
Good that I can still work at 72.
You have my sympathy Ian, you shouldn’t have to work at 72 in order to enjoy a decent quality of life, but in the years to come, it could be the norm for everyone. And those fuel bills are higher than they might be, were we to have a half-decent energy policy.
Tad
Ian Wragg
Yes, it makes me laugh when they highlight how many pensioners are still working. They seem to say they are all doing it for companionship and because they want to. Have they ever thought that some of them might HAVE to?? More and more people will have to work beyond their retirement age because of low pensions and a high cost of living.
“Growth in family spending power continues to slow, whilst debt is on the rise Families had £205 of discretionary income in January, £7 more than the same time last year But Asda Income Tracker reveals Household debt has grown by nearly 10% a year over the last 5 years. The cost of living increased again in January 17, which contributed to the slowdown in disposable income growth Fuel prices were up nearly 17% year on year, as inflation increased to 1.8%.
The latest Asda Income Tracker revealed that in January, families had £205 of disposable income available each week, up 3.5% from the same period last year. Whilst the data shows that family spending power remained up year on year, growth slowed again in January to £7 per week more than the same period in 2016. This is the slowest rate of growth reported since August 2014. ”
PS. It’s about a society on its way down. And as it falls,it keeps telling itself: “So far so good… So far so good… So far so good.” It’s not how you fall that matters. It’s how you land.
In keeping with its culinary theme, the Cheesegrater is to be renamed the Chinese Takeaway.
So now it’s official. The unelected HoL the most expensive home for has beens actually prefers to uphold the rights of foreigners rather than British citizens.
A good recruitment ploy for UKIP. Mrs May should watch her back. Any sliding and she’s in trouble.
Dream on, with FPTP and the high moral level of your top people?
They’d already been told that May had tried to get a quick agreement on this and most of the EU governments were willing to do that but it had been vetoed by Merkel. The House should have expressed its indignation about this, but instead speaker after unpatriotic speaker tried to lay the blame on May rather than Merkel. Presumably the same thing will happen during the course of the negotiations, a majority of the Lords will be batting for the other side. Clearly the government will have to be very careful about who receives any confidential information.
Dear Ian–Lord Tebbit spot on as usual–And in any event I cannot begin to understand the “bargaining chip” comments. It is hardly bargaining to say that we are very willing to do something and will do so as soon as you do. Do the Lords then believe that the Government doesn’t think as I just said and that instead it plans to throw the issue in to the real negotiation to come? Are they mad? I mean of course not just the troublemakers in the Lords but also the EU geniuses inflexibly over-egging the trigger business in to where it does not belong.
So why does May not abandon the unscientific renewable/alarmist agenda and all the damaging subsidies to cut energy prices. Also to set a sensible lower tax, smaller state, far less red tape agenda, pro fracking agenda, anti vanity projects agenda which would strengthen the pound and cut oil prices in sterling terms?
So far Theresa (Milliband) May has indicated and actually done the complete opposite. Time for her and Hammond to grow up, recognise how the world works, cut taxes and get real.
Gender pay reporting, workers on company boards, quarterly reporting to HMRC, absurdly high taxes, HS2, Hinckley, the “renewable” grants, biofuels, endless red tape ….. are all hugely damaging to the real economy. They kill the goose that lays the golden eggs and generate yet more parasitic jobs. They destroy and export real jobs and kill productivity. Is this what she and Hammond want?
Well, just you wait until Article 50 is triggered …
Or, maybe, until we actually leave the EU …
OK, so before the referendum the forecast was for an immediate collapse into recession if we voted to leave, and that hasn’t happened, but that was just a slight timing error …
These people will NEVER give up talking down their country.
Too right Denis!
Recently, I accepted a request sent out by the Bruges Group to those on their mailing list, to contact and lobby members of the House of Lords using the Bruges Groups’ own standard e-mail. The intention was to get their lordships either to keep the faith, or to change their minds and come to their senses.
I wrote to maybe a hundred in all, in the hope some would get back to me, and I could really get the dialogue going thereafter with my own personally constructed e-mail and challenge any entrenched attitudes where there was a difference of opinion.
Not everyone responded, and that was pretty much to be expected, but some were amenable to a frank discussion. I had a good exchange with Don Foster for instance, and whilst we don’t agree, it was an interesting exercise and I can at least respect him. But some of the arguments from the rest just beggar belief! I do not exaggerate, it is almost as if they would wish the country to commit suicide than to leave their cherished EU!
They would pull Britain down and undermine it in any way they possibly could if they don’t get their way. Where the hell does that mind-set come from?
I shall have further discussions later today!
Tad
Off topic
Lord Tebbit, another Cabinet minister under Thatcher, insisted peers should put the interests of Britons above those of ‘foreigners’.
To boos from Labour and Lib Dem peers, he said: ‘It seems to me that the first duty of this Parliament of the United Kingdom is to care for the interests of the citizens of this kingdom.
‘If we are to be concerned about anybody’s rights after Brexit, to live anywhere on this continent of Europe, it should be our concern for the rights of British people to live freely and peacefully in those other parts.
‘Somehow or other today we seem to be thinking of nothing but the rights of foreigners.’
Dismissing criticism of his comments, he said: ‘People of nationalities of other countries within the Union are foreigners.’
He added: ‘Why is everybody here today so excited about an amendment that looks after the foreigners and not the British?’
How true he speaks, after watching the debate I’m even more convinced that the House of Lords should be shut down and replaced with a elected house, then along with the House of Commons we can have in power people who have the British people interests first
The National Living Wage (over 25’s) and NMW pushed up the lowest wages by 6% and will go up 6% again this April, this is impacting on differentials so how people are claiming real time wages aren’t rising I don’t know unless hours are being cut, something politicians of all colours have been asking for – more work-life balance.
I don’t know what is going on in my local area with regard to Supermarkets, our primary town has gone from one major low-end supermarket and one high-end supermarket and a couple of small stores to now having, two major high-end supermarkets an expansion at the bottom to create four low-end large supermarkets plus other minor players without an equivalent population increase. Traffic there is appalling and I don’t go for that reason and the most convenient parking has been made short-term so you can’t park up and browse the town so that will kill off the rest of the independents. How much extra food waste is going to be created from this poor planning if the goods don’t get purchased because of oversupply.
Then the second town that is developing large amounts of lower-cost family homes, giving us thousands of more residents has two low-end supermarkets to choose from! There was a new store planned but instead, the planners gave the land for more houses, causing more congestion on the local roads because the shopping infrastructure isn’t local. For the first time in 25 years I’ve seen big advertising boards for shops in the local shopping centre because it’s emptying as its rotting away and footfall is dropping whilst the shop rents and rates are still very high.
Looks like the big increases are all about providing power, something you do not have much chance to do anything about.
Yes you can shop around, but if you are on the cheapest tariff already you simply have to pay up.
I await to see how many taxes will rise in next weeks Budget.
Alan
I turn it off.
No DDs apart from fuel and c.Tax.
The latter’s the one you can’t get round.
Off-topic, I only dipped into yesterday’s Lords debate, but I happened to hear a splendid contribution from the Conservative peer Lord Blencathra, at Column 848:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/lords/2017-03-01/debates/EE9DF3A9-2E05-4568-8CF8-A61F11172391/EuropeanUnion(NotificationOfWithdrawal)Bill
“When I was supporting Vote Leave, I, like many others, took the view that we should make a grand unilateral gesture to state that we would grant residence rights and other rights to all EU citizens living in the UK. I thought that for two reasons: first, because it was a nice, decent thing to do, but also because I reckoned that we would get an immediate response from our EU partners, who would reciprocate and confirm that all Brits living in the EU would get similar rights. I thought that we could get this simple issue off the table before the tough and contentious talking began. I was utterly wrong—not for the first time, of course.
The best outcome to get security and certainty for both EU and British citizens would have been a reciprocal agreement immediately after the referendum. That is exactly what my right honourable friend the Prime Minister tried to do – and I was surprised and indeed shocked that the EU rejected her approaches and has apparently refused to talk about reciprocal residency rights until we have triggered Article 50.”
And who was behind this?
“… the Prime Minister raised this with some EU leaders. However, I understand that, although 20 states were happy to agree reciprocal arrangements immediately, Angela Merkel and Donald Tusk refused to do so until we had triggered Article 50. So this venerable institution, the EU, lauded by many in this House as a bastion of decency, and Angela Merkel, are the ones who have given us harsh treatment and been intransigent; they are the ones who are not on the moral high ground.”
Our government needs to intensify its worldwide propaganda efforts to counter those of the EU, and Germany in particular. Of course these foreign powers are being actively assisted by our own Fifth Column, who will always blame May and never blame Merkel.
The Treaty of Rome gave free movement for Workers not Shirkers, coming to this Country and taking a bit of scrap to get a receipt to prove you are self employed should not be enough to receive any kind of Benefit now or in the future.
Whatever the politicians say if the EU start to mess around with UK citizens living in Europe without a fully reciprocal deal, then I worry about EU citizens living and getting top up benefits here as all deals will be off with the British public and no amount of Lords grandstanding will stop the trouble they brew up.
The government should not allow this HoL amendment to stand. If it did it would simply put in play the fate of UK citizens living in the other 27 countries. Those ill disposed towards the UK could easily use them to blackmail the UK government into paying large sums to retain their entitlement to continue living there after Brexit. It would only take one country, or the Commission or the EU Parliament, to stall proceedings on this issue – either at the start or at the end of the negotiations. My suspicious mind believes this is the real reason behind the amendment. It is yet another attempt to put a spanner in the works.
It’s time the death penalty was restored for treason. These has beens pontificating at vast taxpayer expense should be abolished immediately and replaced by an elected chamber maximum 100.
Absolutely, as my most recent experiences have demonstrated!
Tad
Will we have some apologies over all that red ink they spilled last summer?
Hell will freeze over first!
Sold to the Chinese. Mr Redwood will be delighted, more inward investment but then I wonder how much of the £1.5bn will find it’s way here anyway?
The result is of course that the income from it will leave the England he claims to speak for but doesn’t, being a UK MP.
Whose nation is it Mr Redwood when most of our businesses and large swathes of our land and property is owned by foreigners? What does national sovereignty mean? Foreign interests have a massive economic hold over us at present backed often by foreign governments, which gets worse every year.
Leaving the EU is all well and good but leaving won’t change that aspect. It would be good to think that then we could look forward to a campaign to protect and expand and grow new UK owned brands internationally. That is, a reversal of present policy.
I’m am looking forward to the day when he will explain why most of our competitor nations of the world look to invest overseas to increase their income, and frequently here, and why with his views do we do exactly the opposite. Why is he so keen to sell everything we’ve got which means of course a long term drain on our wealth?
Reply Silly misplaced attack. I am the one arguing that we take the balance of payments seriously and cut the deficit on it so we do not have to sell so many assets abroad! Lets start by cancelling all those payments to the EU which are a part of the problem.
Why does England still have to be broken into EUSSR Regions by the PM John?, I do not recall having a referendum to allow this to happen
“Lets start by cancelling all those payments to the EU which are a part of the problem”
And trading with the EU on WTO terms instead of the current free trade (single market) terms which since we have a whopping trade deficit with the EU of £100bn/year shows that it is not working to our benefit.
To reply – lets also start cutting the trade deficit by becoming far more competitive with cheap energy, far less government, far less red tape, sensible employment laws, far fewer parasitic unproductive jobs and the likes.
Alas May clearly has the opposite ideas.
We have been openly and willingly selling assets for decades and it has not made blindest difference except that now there is a very large annual drain of overseas remittances which itself rrquires more assets to be sold. We have had the for sale sign up for so long government and MPs think it is a beneficial way of life, and concentrated on that instead of building and protecting our own industries. Just about every decent start-up which looks like having a long term future is sold off. Why are we not stopping that? And does your answer suggest that every nation with a defecit sells their assets with same vigour and for so long as we do?
Something to relativise today’s post, the FT item “How wages fell in the UK while the economy grew” based on the OECD’s 2007-2015 Annual real wages compound growth rate. As somebody almost said, “these are statistics, lies and damned lies”.
The good times will not be with us forever as we have not yet worked out how to have growth that does not become excessive so overheats then collapses. Always the collapse is blamed on an imperfect market which is really only scapegoating as the root cause is due to outside interference that compromises the markets normal operation. Government is the biggest villain as through it’s agencies, policies and practices it often introduces unnatural forces into markets with disastrous results. QE for example is providing excessive funding for some assets so overpricing them which when corrected either by design or accident the price will collapse.
Governments are inherently always a destabilising force on markets. The more so as they grow in size and number. Because they have an insatiable appetite to manipulate and spend all in the name of good intentions. The inevitable result being that markets eventually are taken away from the consumer and producers and become absorbed and administered by government. The socialist command economy is born and as they are then now inefficient the only way government can retain it’s monopoly on them is to use force.
Post Brexit.
I do not know if non-EU nations will piggy-back on UK companies and US companies with offshoots in the UK to gain access to a more protectionist US market under Trump. Whether certain EU nation states will try to piggy-back on us too as Trump is suspicious of the EU economics. Life is full of uncertainty. For the EU
LibDems
– Elected MPs = 9
– Unelected Lords = 102
Discount retailers are welcome to the consumer. Though established large-scale stores have ongoing pension and locally negotiated employment responsibilities.
We are all now ever more aware that a retailer financing proper private pensions is desirable. Perhaps “competition” in food retailing is a short-term consumer benefit at the expense of solid massive High Street names
Precision has never been claimed by Crystal Ball soothsayers. Evolutionist gradualism appears to have stopped before anyone of technological advancement could fact-check. So, economic experts bathe in self-viewed heavenly bequeathed light of unique Prediction-ness.
They have repeatedly not read their scripture properly…they always make horrible errors. They should go contemplate on a mountain top or in a cave. I may work for them.
shop prices are not down by any means ,,,food prices are going up,petrol is up ,council tax about to explode along with insurance but of vourse not included in CPI how conveinient
as for incomes savings interest continues to plummet so if anyone thinks 2.5% on my lousy £70 pw state pension is going to touch the price hikes forget it
pensioners reliant on savings income have seen their lives totally savaged by B of E and they are insulted all down the line by Mark Carney and Gertjan Vliehe who somehow works out that pensioners have benefited from low interest rates because their house value has increased
Where can i take bricks out and spend them please and since only downsizing from a 1 bed flat is to a tent please tell me how i have benefited
The income for savers has been decimated by financial repression and blatant robbery