White Paper on the future of Europe (sic- they mean EU)

The EU this week issued a White Paper on its future. As many of us argued before the referendum, and as the EU’s 5 Presidents Report argued, the Commission sees the future of the EU as one of far more integration. This new White Paper complements the 5 Presidents Report which I explained at the time of its first publication, and goes beyond it. The Paper starts by reciting favourably the Spinelli/Rossi vision of a united Europe in their “Il Manifesto di Ventotene” published at the end of the 2nd World War.
As the authors of the White Paper say, “The Lisbon Treaty and the decade long debate that preceded it, has opened a new chapter of European integration that still holds unfulfilled potential.”
It is true that this latest White Paper does contain five possible pathways forward for the EU, including one which envisages less integration than they currently enjoy. The Paper also makes clear that the Commission thinks that a bad option. They seem to strongly favour the fifth option, the one that entails “doing more together across all policy areas”. The President of the Commission in his foreword urges the EU to be radical and to opt for much more integration.
Option 2 is the only option that allows less EU control. It is based on doing nothing but the single market, fairly widely defined. The Paper raises the possibility of more border controls and some limitations on freedom of movement under this scenario which they dislike.
Option 1, the carrying on option, envisages slower and piecemeal progress to more integration, highlighting possible advances on more integrated border and asylum policies, more EU defence and some stronger controls over the Euro and economic policy. Again, this is not a favoured proposal.
Option 3, coalitions of the willing to drive ahead much more integration in various areas, and Option 4, doing less more efficiently by targeting areas like counter terrorism for more common action, are also not preferred. Option 4 does not seem to involve scrapping areas of competence in any meaningful way and still entails more integration in selected areas.
The proposal the EU wants its members to sign up to is Option 5, “Doing more together across all policy areas”. They envisage the EU having just one seat on each international body, with a common foreign policy on all main issues. They will make defence a priority for more integration. They will lead the global fight against climate change, and have the largest world overseas aid budget. They will turn the European Stability Mechanism into the European Monetary Fund and get it to raise money to finance investment programmes. The Euro area will need more controls and a fiscal stability function, entailing more EU involvement in taxation and doubtless more “own resource” EU tax revenue.
I welcome their launch of this important debate. The 60th birthday of the EU is a fitting moment for its remaining members to take stock and ask themselves what next. The document reminds us just how central the Euro is to the whole project, and how much more they need to do to back their currency and tackle the high unemployment they have in many parts of its area. The UK being out will make it easier for them to use their institution in the way many of them wish to. A successful single currency needs a powerful central government with tax raising powers to stand behind it. As the 5 Presidents Report made clear, a single currency needs a Euro Treasury.
14 Comments
Indeed, the EU bureaucrats just career ahead on the same, one size fits all Brussels knows best agenda. The agenda that Cameron & the remainiacs assured us was dead. This to try to win the referendum.
Rather like John Major and his dire “group think” supporters, when he took the UK economy over the cliff with the entirely predictable disaster of the ERM. This when he was trying to force the UK into the EURO – rather than claiming to have kept us out with his opt out.
Even after that fiasco the daft Tory MPs kept him clinging to office to bury the Tory party for three plus terms. Leaving the EU to suffer the dire counter productive war on a lie Blair and Brown.
The UK role is surely to leave, deregulate, lower taxes, reduce the size of government, go for free trade, selective immigration and fully abandon the damaging, anti-scientific climate alarmist, expensive energy religion.
Such an agenda would clearly result in a far stronger UK economy and the UK would become a beacon to indicate the route for others. Alas we still have the big state (ex?) remainers, May and Hammond in charge. Can they be turned round by the few sound Tory MPs left?
John Major in his absurd speech the other day said:-
“But – to those who wish to see us adapt to a deregulated, low-tax enterprise economy – it (a clean break with the EU) is an attractive option, and wholly consistent with their philosophy.
However, it has worrying implications for public services such as the NHS – and for the vulnerable who, I’m delighted to say, the Government has pledged to help …. and I know how personally committed the Prime Minister is to this.”
What can be more worrying than the current dire NHS. It cannot even feed and water patients let alone treat them efficiently. Let us hope he is wrong on May and she can be brought to see the light that the state is nearly always the problem and not the solution.
Did those who voted remain understand all of these possibilities before they voted to remain to keep us in the EU.
I did not hear a word about this at the time, and the 5 Presidents report which was available, was never mentioned by any remain politicians.
Much comment about levers not knowing the future at the time, hardly a word about the remain future.
Oops leavers.
A very good summary Dr Redwood, thank you.
May we draw your readers’ attentions to three pieces which we’ve produced about the EU27’s White Paper in the last 24 hours? In the latest one this morning, we show how the EU’s document lays claim to their being the top donor of international aid.
We would also just point out the title of the document: “White Paper on the Future of Europe”. This title may come as some surprise to the 20+ european countries which are not part of the EU.
Regards, the Brexit Facts4EU.Org Team
http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
Most see the future of the EU as far more integrated. This is the public perception. It will be great to see a stronger Europe being led by the new multiculture brought by immigrants and refugees . The genetic lines will only be strengthened by the fusion of many races. The demarcation lines between different nations broken down and the most dominant religions taking over.
The single currency will allow the EU to realise that they are one huge nation and the differences sought by those clinging on to their national identity will be broken down. It is not important that they are Germans, French , Baltic etcetera. It will not matter whether they are Roman Catholic , Muslims , or other Protestant denominations for all will serve one purpose the glory of Brussels ;their centre of amalgamation .
With this oneness will come on the one hand the strengthening of Europe and on the other hand, the melting down of identity to reform this new identity where the most influential by numbers will dominate. Hitler tried to do it by force , but the collective culture will do it by peace , influence by wealth and numbers.
Good morning.
I bet like many here thought, “Boy, that’s gonna be short !” 🙂
Typical Socialist clap-trap ! How can you fight Mother Nature and naturally occurring events ? And I bet all those Greeks, Spaniards, Portuguese, Irish, French and Italians’, to name but a few would really welcome all that money being spent elsewhere rather at home. Just like we do – NOT !!!!!
How about an addendum to their plan – Option 6 ? Close the whole sorry thing down and let every country just work through the Council of Europe instead..
Nah ! Sounds too much like common sense. It will never catch on. 😉
Have a nice day all.
Good Morning,
It is indeed time the EU had a long hard look at itself. The main issues that it needs to address, and it does not appear to see these are:
1) Demonstrably democratic institutions with impeachable transparency,
2) Creative and effective financial solutions that provide value for money,
3) Solutions to critical social issues that require a multinational effort.
The EU system does non of these things, moreover it appears to be an expensive club run by and for minor political leaders from around Europe. Who in fact speaks for the EU?
The paper does not do much more than describe some aspects of a range of possible alternatives for the EU in the coming years. It’s hardly surprising that the EU Commission favours greater integration within the EU, since that makes their job easier and more influential, but it is not their decision to make. That will be decided in the Council. The rising forces of nationalism are likely to limit integration in the near future.
What I find most depressing about the document is that the UK has already been written off. Hopefully that is just the Commission’s view and at least some EU nations will want a closer relationship.
Of course only option 5 is being considered
The rest is just waffle.
What is Letwin up to telling the interviewer on Radio 4 that it may cost us more annually after we leave the EU.
Why are we blessed with such idiots.
God help us If he’s the quality of negotiators
Why should we be surprised at this document ?
The Brussels answer to everything has always been “More Europe” and that will never change. However much voters protest, Euro-fanatics like Verhofstadt, Juncker and Schulz are hell-bent on creating their vision of a United States of Europe.
The only way to stop them will be for another major country to leave. That’s the reason (the only reason) why I’m hoping that Marine LePen will win the French Presidential election. If she pulls France out of the Euro the whole edifice will crumble and will almost certainly revert to just a trading block without a political dimension.
What they will do with all those buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg ?
Can there be any doubt that when the single currency is no more, everyone will breath a collective sigh of relief ?
As you say JR, Option 5 is the “federal” solution. The model will have to be more like the USA than Germany. The USA has diminished the role of the states to the equivalent of UK counties.
Turning the European Stability Mechanism into the European Monetary Fund (EMF) will be a waste of time. The EU is trying to make the latter more like an EU “federal” Treasury. I assume the EMF will become the monopoly Euro currency issuer, taking over from the ECB which took the job on when Draghi arrived. It appears that it will issue non-tradable Bonds to raise cash, even though as a sovereign currency issuer it has no need to do so. The monopoly currency issuer has to be the final currency redeemer, in the form of taxation, that’s how fiat currencies work.
The only solution is to get rid of the Euro currency. Member states go back to issuing their own currencies and controlling their own fiscal money creation and redemption (spending and taxing). The current system of Euro member states spending Bonds at market interest rates, instead of their own currencies, was always (in MMT terms), a daft idea that has and is still, doing much economic damage, in a toxic combination with IMF / World Bank neo-liberal austerity.
“A successful single currency needs a powerful central government with tax raising powers to stand behind it. ”
And powers to redistribute those taxes to poorer regions in the wider EU as it becomes a superstate. Away from cities such as London, if we remain in the EU and lose further control.
The “we know best brigade” forget this.
Off topic
The on-going argument of EU nationals having their rights here after we leave.
We have thousands of people here who have literally come here to sponge and be a burden on our taxes and services. Any argument on their so-called “rights” should include OUR rights to get rid of them. We can deal with non EU nationals doing the same after we leave.