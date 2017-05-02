Manufacturing PMI speeds up

The worriers about UK prospects often like to highlight the opinion p0lls of economic facts, the PMI figures giving an indication of how orders and confidence is trending in business.
Today’s figures show an acceleration in manufacturing orders and output prospects , with the Index surging to 57.4 where anything over 50 means growth. There is also a slowing of input price inflation. This is not surprising given the levelling off in oil prices and the fall in some other raw materials. China has also stopped raising her prices in recent week after a period of substantial rises in manufactured goods costs.
This is all positive for the second quarter output figures in due course.
a) Cumulative increase in UK GDP from the referendum up to the end of March:
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/gdp-growth#
0.5% + 0.7% + 0.3% = 1.5%.
b) Clegg’s supposed “Brexit squeeze” during 2017:
http://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/companies/market_reports/177143/election-live-households-face-a-500-brexit-squeeze-this-year-says-nick-clegg
£500 off average household disposable income of £35,300 = 1.4%.
Light bulbs (of the old type [1]) always glow brighter just before the filament blows…
Who knows what will happen at actual Brexit and beyond, that is what the “worriers” talk about, not the ‘phoney’ Brexit period we are in at the moment. For what anyone knows PMI could be up because companies want to get their projects complete or at an advance stage before 29 March 2019 for long term projects or are simply making hay whilst the sun is still shining. PMI is a measure of activity, not the reasons for such activity.
Brexit is going to happen, bar a pollsters absolute nightmare of an election night, it doesn’t need to be resold day in day out. What politicians need to do now is to plan for both the best and worst outcomes – that way Brexit will be a success.
[1] post Brexit, can we have our old style Tungsten filament bulbs back please, for many, perhaps most, that would be a positive Brexit outcome!
Don’t you want to go to LED and save the planet? !!!!
Oh Dear
Its yet another terrible blow for the remainers
Aside from cross-party and UK-EU argumentative grandstanding, the international financial world has already decided, by their actions and inactions, it believes we and the EU will come to an understanding and soon.
One can see it on the currency markets and the lack of distraught high tones of speech from business leaders across the Atlantic.
“Uncertainty” is definitely not there. The Labour and LibDem wolf packs have lost. Their outbursts, even before purdah begins is hystertical, without naming names.
What to believe? Its hard to know- we have a general election coming at the very same time as we are squaring off for the brexit talks.. and just like economics.. we can have lies damn lies and statistics or we can have information misinformation and disinformation and plain old black ops!.. it seems to me that at this time it is all just fake news anyway and depends upon whether we are prepared to believe in 350 on the side of a bus or not.