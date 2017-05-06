The world recovery will be fine

There are many fears and alarms expressed about the state of various economies around the world. The curious thing is in recent years none of these has come true. The world economy has continued to grow at a modest pace, with contributions from all the advanced countries led by the US and UK growth rates. China too has kept a steady growth of over 6% going, with many critics claiming it is about to end. This year we may also get some turnround in Brazil and less of a drag from the oil and commodity based economies which suffered in recent past years from low oil and commodity prices.
The background with the Euro area continuing to create extra money and buying up sovereign bonds, Japan doing the same, and the persistence of ultra low interest rates outside the USA, is favourable for more growth. It is true there has been an uptick in US, UK and Euro area inflation this year. This owes much to the higher oil price, aided by some Chinese price rises on exported goods to reflect the higher input prices they are paying for energy and raw materials. This may well abate later this year, as oil and commodity prices have been weaker recently. Higher inflation has not so far impeded reasonable growth in consumer spending in all these affected areas.
Mr Trump’s new found ability to get a Healthcare reform through the House of Representatives means he may be able to get through some reflation as well. He still has to get the Healthcare Bill through the Senate, who may wish to amend it and cause difficulties. Getting some kind of healthcare reform through is an important first step prior to tax cuts which will be easier to achieve if healthcare reform delivers some expenditure savings. Serious tax cuts in the USA would power more growth, which would benefit the rest of us as well.
Promoted by Fraser McFarland on behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
7 Comments
The squeeze will surely eventually come when interest rates start to rise and thus really affect those with large personal borrowings, who will then have much less disposable income to spend.
For the past 8 years people have been living with historically low false interest rates.
On Question Time the other night someone asked a sensible question about why the NHS was so damn inefficient, incompetent and bady run. Well this is what government do to almost everything they run. You have paid your taxes already so you get what you are given or not given.
Davis went on about how fewer people went privately now than under Blair. This doubless as the current government tax you four times if you dare to. Once for others, once in taxes on your premium, once for yourself then 12% IPT on top of your insurance just for good measure. The exact opposite of what a Tory government should be encouraging – competition, self reliance and more choice of healths (and education etc.) provision. Daft socialists baffoons everywhere.
Good morning.
There is a slow down occurring. It is imperceptible to those who do not possess a keen eye.
The fact tbat supermarket giants are struggling against smaller low cost rivals is an indication that people are beginning to feel the pinch. Car sales are down and houses are not selling as fast as last year.
Perhaps another reason the Government is holding an early GE is because it too sees a slow down in the economy.
Good Morning,
Is it not painfully obvious to everyone by now, that talking to anyone in the EU bureaucracy is time wasted, and that the only person to talk to is the empress Mrs. Merkel?
The EU’s only intent is to extort cash but the nations of Europe still want to trade. Lets not waste time on the former but concentrate on the nations of Europe.
Still less what do May, Hammond and the bureaucrats know of the competitive challenges facing any specific or specialised industry. Businesses that they have never even visited? They cannot even organise efficient roads, defence procurement, education, the NHS, HMRC or even just basic rubbish collections – as we can all see nearly everyday.
I am glad to hear a note of cautious optimism in your latest post, Mr Redwood, but I must sound a note of disquiet. Whilst Mr Trump is busily reining in health spending, we hear from Mr Fraser Nelson that Mrs May plans £130 billion in tax rises and £175 billion of extra borrowing. As one who has consistently supported the Tory party for the sake of low taxes and a small state, I cannot describe the revulsion I would feel from a Tory administration which reneged on these principles – and although I cannot be certain of this, I think I speak for many. Democracy should not be about a choice between varieties of socialism; nor should the political triumph of Mrs Thatcher from beyond the grave – Brexit – be snarled up by the reactionary economics of Mr Heath in the form of Mrs May.
Really?
I’ve been telling you that you are going to take an axe to the the state’s pensions because you have run up a 10 trillion pound pension debt.
You have
The prediction was that you would cut services to try and keep the ponzi going for longer.
You have.
The prediction was that you would also cut spending on services.
You have.