Health and social care

For many years and under many governments the UK has puzzled over the relationship between social care and the NHS. All governments would like a seamless transition from the one to the other for patients who need both. All have looked at whether some administrative or management reform would make all the difference. No-one so far has come up with a perfect solution.
Some now say the answer is to put social care under the control of the NHS. Others say the local NHS in each area needs to work more closely alongside the Council’s social service department. There are concerns that the boundaries do not work well, with some Councils not moving quickly enough to provide social care placing greater strains on hospitals with elderly patients.
It is tempting to think we could reorganise to remove any boundaries between different public bodies providing services. Then maybe the unified budgets would lead to more optimal outcomes for both patient and taxpayer. However, it is difficult to see how you can avoid a boundary. If you put social care into the NHS you just shift the boundary to the one with Council provided care homes and sheltered housing. If you transferred local NHS control to Councils you would find it much more difficult to get benefits from national NHS policies, purchasing power and hospital planning. There would be a bigger tension between national and local NHS, with all the money coming from the national level.
As someone who has thought a lot about this problem as a former government adviser and someone helping with past Manifestoes there is no easy answer. I conclude it is best to start from what we have, and build in incentives and requirements for good conduct by both the NHS and local social care.What we want is a wide range of provision, with choice and capacity available for each different and often difficult case.
Someone in social care needs access to a good GP and or to a hospital Consultant for a worrying condition. Admission to hospital when needed is not normally a problem. Decent supervision of an elderly person should enable better management of any medical condition without emergencies or alarms in many cases.
Discharging an elderly person from hospital requires appraisal of their needs and prompt and helpful action by social services, housing and other relevant departments. This is where local accountability and Councillor supervision should wish to shine.
Surely one of the problems John is that we have differing policies in the various NHS Trusts, and different policies in many Local Councils.
Thus we have a post code lottery for many types of treatment and conditions.
From my experiences with my Mother who passed away some 10 years ago after a series of devastating strokes.
Immediate Hospital treatment was poor, as she was expected to die, she didn’t, but was left with so very many incapacities she was absolutely bed ridden and could do nothing for herself, and thus needed 24 hour care for 5 years.
She spent 10 months in Hospital whilst I argued over Continuing Care with her Medical team and Social Services, I had to contest four medical assessments before eventually and reluctantly, those at a higher level agreed that she was entitled to Continuing Care.
Her last 5 years were spent in an excellent care home here in Wokingham, she passed away aged 96 after having led a totally independent life for 90 years.
From the questions being asked of me in the initial stages, it seemed they were more interested in if she owned her own home, than the best treatment, well being, and care for her.
I could go on at length about financial barriers, responsibilities and lack of joined up thinking which I had to overcome for someone who was absolutely vulnerable at the time, and who at no stage could have made sensible decisions for themselves at the time.
So fortunate I had Power of Attorney in place and could fight for her on her behalf.
Until recently I still had all of my correspondence on file, which measured 125mm (5 ins) thick.
From what I hear, it is now worse, so we really do need a sensible and grown up cross Party discussion and agreement about our Hospital and Care system.
Are we expecting too much of the government? At the end of the day, looking after people who cannot cope ought to be the responsibility, not of the government, but of the family. I admit that neighbours are pretty remote nowadays in many places, but they ought to assist too, I should have thought. On the whole the state gives very little love and affection: what it is very good at is bean counting, ticking boxes and paying a lot of people a lot of money to supervise the whole thing.
I think shifting social care to the NHS is the way to go, nothing is ever going to be perfect, the problem we face at the moment is that all the time local council controlled social care is being limited (deigned might be a better word) local authorities are not spending the money on social care whilst the NHS and society has the added costs of bed-blocking – might as well give responsibility to the NHS along with a proportion of the funding that LA get from the tax payer.
As for the NHS more generally, much cost saving could be achieved by wholesale changes to the middle and upper management levels, sorry but the internal market and Trusts have been an utter failure – blame them both on EU regulation or what ever if the government needs to save face, just scrap them, go back to what actually worked, what actually put the patient first.