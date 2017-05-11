Some reality breaks out in the EU

It was good to hear Mr Juncker say the EU had made a mistake in briefing in the way they did about the Downing Street dinner. Just as it makes sense for the UK to be friendly and positive in its offer and dealings with the EU as we prepare to leave, so it makes sense for the EU to be the same. We, after all, are an important market for their exports, a valued partner in many collaborations, an important part of their defence and security alliance, and a frequent ally or coalition partner in international matters. We are happy for that to remain true in the future but expect reciprocal good will.
There is a clear need for strong and stable leadership in the UK to represent our interests. The UK needs to explain patiently and firmly that we will be taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders. We also need to make clear that we are making a generous offer of continuity over trade, defence, security and many other joint ventures and common workings across a wide range of areas. There are technical matters to be settled over market access, transport rights, the rights of citizens living in each other’s territories and the rest that need not be difficult to resolve if there is good will on both sides. I see no lack of good will on the UK side. That is why Mr Juncker’s recalibration of the EU response is welcome.
It is never a good idea to try to punish your main customer. I still expect reality and commonsense to break out in due course in the EU over the UK departure, as it has done over the commentary on a dinner.
Meanwhile I see the Evening Standard on line gives prominence to the fear that university research will be damaged by Brexit. Have they not heard Ministers stating clearly talented and well qualified people will be free to come to the UK. This will include faculty members, with an open door for foreign students to undertake courses at our universities.
On the ground Universities are already suffering, ask anyone who works in them, this relentless nonsense must stop . Many of us on the remain side, grass roots Progressive Alliance , E UNity et al feel; we are not only fighting for tolerant Western values , but for the enlightenment itself , for the very idea that TRUTH MATTERS . Here is some truth.
The EU has been crystal clear on two matters form the start.
1 The UK must suffer
2 They are just as happy to walk away as we are
Only one outcome is possible – bad news for the UK
It has been John Redwood`s claim for many months that WTO was workable option and it is not . We have no walk away option they do .
Do the maths as our American chums would say.
My son is doing a PhD at Manchester University. He’s been there for nearly 6 years in total. He says Manchester Uni is not suffering.
Newmania: “On the ground Universities are already suffering, ask anyone who works in them ..”
One of the worst things the Tories did, turn every technical college and polytechnic into a University.
We’ve got too many institutions pretending to be Universities.
“The EU has been crystal clear on two matters form the start.
1 The UK must suffer”
You do your case no favours at all by writing patent falsehoods like this. Neither the EU negotiator nor any national leader has said any such thing.
Elightenment. Where are the EU accounts ?
I don’t know where your comment is coming from ; in the 25 years of my voluntary tutoring I never saw ant sign of restriction on spending , foreign students , staff or research . By the time I “exited” – 18 months ago , the present and the future was bright .
Have you done yours? If so, let’s see it! The case on tariffs has already been made available as you well know. So, instead of engaging in meaningless platitudes – show me the money! 😉
Many nations trade happily with Europe without being members of the single market.
Yet you claim this will be a disaster for the UK
This does not seem a logical argument to me.
Thank you for posting the above for I have been chuckling all morning over what Newmania has written. The seethe is strong in this one I think.
It is a bit worrying though I suppose if the EU’s values are such that it apparently actively wishes that an exiting member “must suffer”. I am even more thankful that the UK is being liberated from the Evil Empire.
Lol. What utter rot from start to finish. Even the final reference is wrong.
Americans would say “Do the math”.
Why is WTO workable for our trade partners that we have no FTA with then?
Are you really claiming that if the EU walked away then it would not suffer?
Actually,they would say “do the math”.
Well, whatever you say as a naysayer, is now completely irrelevant. Brexit is done and we are moving on to a positive future….perhaps you have some Remainer friends you can spin your recusant yarns to?
Lib Dems give clear election manifesto pledge for *soft* Brexit. The electorate reject it and vote Tory. The Tories have their full Brexit mandate, therefore.
Thank you, Lib Dems.
The clearer you are the better.
Since when has it been an Enlightenment value that other countries must be made to suffer? Remoaners are beginnng to see that the EU is a vindicative organisation that crushed Greece, bankrupted Ireland and wants to do its worst to the UK. The next step is to yourself why we would ever make sense for the Uk to become a “fax democracy” in which those vindicative politicians continue to have the power to make the supreme law in this country now matter how you or I vote in the future. Liberal democracy (nothing to do with the party of that name) is an Enlightment value and it requires self-government.
You say:- “I still expect reality and commonsense to break out in due course in the EU over the UK departure, as it has done over the commentary on a dinner.” – Let us hope so, not that it ever has over most EU policies such as CAP, fishing, energy, recycling, environmental policies, the common import tariffs, employment regulations and the likes.
The idea that university research will be damaged by leaving the EU is absurd. Universities can cooperate rather more easily without all the EU red tape. Also the UK will be richer and better able to fund them. Even more so if May can be forced to abandon her childish, damaging and essentially socialist, economic agenda. As Allister Heath sensibly points out today in the Telegraph.
Are there even any good Universities in the rest of the EU?
Just as when the British ruling/political class accepted that socialism was inevitable and adapted it to serve their interests,then so with Brexit.I am expecting very few changes;in most aspects we will continue to march(or rather be marched) in lockstep with the rest of the west (subject to Trump not destroying the concept).
You need to listen to the PM. She has made it very clear that foreign students will be included in the cap on migration. She is pulling up the drawbridge, as Britain turns its back on the world
As around 50% of students overstay their visas they should be included
Student visas are a prime route for non EU migration according to migration watch. As for university funding it’s not from the EU it’s recycled UK taxpayers money.
Foreign students have always been included in immigration figures which I understand is the international convention. As for pulling up the drawbridge, nothing could be further from the truth as we cease to be members of the protectionist EU and extend our trade throughout the world.
Attn Grinds–What you need to understand is that even if you were right about the ‘turning its back’ bit, which you are not, the EU is not, as you somehow seem to think, “the world”, very very far from it.
Explain what is so unreasonable about a points system. Other advanced countries have them.
I do not think it matter much if students are included or not. This as most leave after their courses finish so they net off with the new students arriving.
Only those who stay on are thus counted anyway.
Nonsense, that is the international measure for net migration elsewhere too, and has been whilst in the EU also, so your ‘pulling up the drawbridge’ is waffle.
Since there appears to be a large number of people who came on student visas over the past 10 years or so who have stayed on illegally, if only some of these do what they are supposed to and return home we will see a substantial increase in emigration, so cutting the net immigration figure. Indeed, if those students currently studying actually did depart if they fail to get permission to stay on afterwards we would see a big increase in emigration, improving the figures.
As Dominic Grieve stated on the Daily Politics this week, it is the international norm to include foreign students in migration numbers. So not in fact pulling up the drawbridge.
Nonsense!
Given who the editor is that is hardly a surprise as you could only expect the same inattention to detail that he exhibited in his previous job. However there is still no reason to vote Conservative. As there is no serious effort being made to stop deficit spending or reduce immigration to “the tens of thousands”. Though as the plentiful supply of money and labour are the cornerstones of the neo lib economic agenda we should expect nothing else.
Dear Rita–It is a question of alternatives
It seems the Corbyn is doing his best to help May’s landslide victory with his insane manifesto. One that would crash the economy again in very short order. Such a shame that May’s economic agenda is almost as mad as Labour’s. How can one win a place at Oxford (admittedly only for Geography) then observe Heath, Thatcher, Major, Blair, Brown and Cameron’s governments, yet still have learned nothing about how the economy works? Less government and lower taxes are the solution dear not more.
After the victory Theresa should remember that she only won by being the least bad option and by changing he views (perhaps we shall see) on the EU. Let us hope there will be sufficient sound Tories (with real backbones) elected to control her daft interventionist, big state, high tax socialism and stop her from caving in on Brexit as I fully expect her to.
It is quite refreshing,though,to have such a radical and different agenda (as passionately expressed by Paul Mason on the BBC this morning),even if it is suicidal in the short to medium term.People should be more concerned that these ideas appear to be gaining traction with younger voters.
“People should be more concerned that these ideas appear to be gaining traction with younger voters.”
They’re not – only the ones that the BBC dig up.
My kids are 21 and 18, and most of my colleagues range between 18 and 30 so I have a fair handle on the current thinking among that age group. They don’t wish harm to others, but they still retain the human instinct to protect oneself and one’s family and friends….in spite of alleged EU-sponsored indoctrination. They have their own minds, and their political thinking is as wide-ranging and diverse as ours was/is…..don’t believe all you see on the BBC!
Suicidal in the short, medium and long term. Alas also being copied by lefty May.
I believe Junker said the briefing to a German newspaper was a mistake …. in a briefing he gave to a German newspaper. Odd that, say, Italian or French newspapers never get a look in when Junker is pontificating about Brexit. I wonder why that is.
As has been stated many times before, the EU is not affected by trade, only by the threat of breakup. If they feel that this could lead to the unravelling of the EU then they will act in their own interests and not of the other 27 countries of the EU.
Dear Mark–Sob!!–You talk as if the EU were a country (with your “other”)
To those wedded to the concept of EVER CLOSER UNION and all that it means, it is !
These people care nothing for nations states, only the one they are trying to create where they are in full control.
The suspicion is that the size of the divorce bill we agree to (Not £100 bln) will trump such concerns
Another successful piece of indoctrination by the MSM. We’re not getting divorced, we’re leaving a supranational trading organisation which has morphed itself into a political entity without the full and democratically approved consent of its members.
Another daft policy that the EU continues with is “renewables”.
Unreliable renewables are neither green nor clean –
as MATT RIDLEY sensibly puts it in the Spectator today. Let us hope Greg Clark is listening but I rather doubt it, he always strikes me as yet another Libdim in the wrong party.
Wind and Solar PV unreliables actually supply less than 1% of world energy demand and do it very expensively indeed in most places.
The Conservative manifesto is supposed to contain another daft energy policy – a requirement for all consumers to pay for the cost of a price insurance cap that will be expensive to hedge. It will therefore lead to price rises, not price falls on average, as the insurers (mainly banks) will make a profit – the insurance has to be paid for. As the GWPF point out, the only way to cut energy costs is to end the investment in expensive energy in replacement for cheap supply. Household bills already contain £9bn of green subsidies (OBR budget figure) – over £500 per bill paying household, and that is scheduled to rise to £14.3bn by 2020, in addition to the £11bn being wasted on the unsmart meters.
Far too many people speculating on the so called difficulties of us leaving the EU, including all the other UK Political Parties.
Anyone would think we had not survived the previous 1000 years before the EU was even invented.
How do all of the other Developed Countries in the rest of the World, who are not in the EU still manage to survive ?.
Quite.
And why are so many countries within the EU struggling?
Amazing how few people want to talk about Greece.
John, I hope the Conservatives win a huge landslide on June 8th, but I cannot be the only one who is getting heartily sick of hearing and reading the “strong and stable leadership” soundbite every time a Tory candidate appears in the media.
Soundbites to me smack of Blair and Campbell and sound totally false and demeaning. Please have a word. Thankyou.
Dear Mick–Thank Heaven for small mercies: at least they have dropped the “hard” from “hard-working families”
Perhaps (given May’s economic agenda) it should be changed to “strong, stable, interventionist, ever larger and economically illiterate government”?
@MickN; Indeed, I had to turn the sound down last week when Mrs May kept saying “Me and my team” in every other sentence during a televised campaign event – at least Obama’s election chant of “Yes we can!” actually held a meaning…
Agreed – it’s getting silly now; I don’t know what the direction is to party members who are giving interviews, but the mickey is being well and truly taken. Save the slogan for the posters and the handouts and start talking about policies and ideas please.
I believe it is universally known Politicians don’t do detail. Soundbites are their mantra…..politically safe, usually unaccountable and a slightly gooey center!
If I hear “strong and stable” one more time I’ll scream!
It has quickly joined “…values”, “…for all”, “…for the many, not the few”, and “…hard working families…” as one of the most vacuous, meaningless, irritating soundbites in politics, and surely must turn away more people than it reassures.
That aside, all the best, and I hope to see you on the green benches again soon.
The whole punishment narrative from Brussels is getting rather boring.
It’s time we took the lead and set out our vision post Brexit.
I see no need to drag the process out for 2 years only to have the EP veto any agreement.
We should offer them continuity from 1st January with a small payment from the aid budget to cover outstanding commitments and stop all further payments.
Letting Brussels lead for the next 2 years will severely hack off the UK voters.
As I understand it the final deal not only has to be ratified in the EP but individually by all the national parliaments, so the chance of that happening is zero I’d say.
The point is we don’t do a deal, we tell them we do not intend to put tariffs on EU goods, working EU people will continue to stay under UK law minus in work or family benefits and reserve the right to reciprocate on any EU action.
Nothing for the EP or 27 to approve.
Any negative consequences ly to the EU.
Dear Ian–We must hope that the Government means what it says, wins a huge majority and the very next day takes steps to start walking away
I agree with you. I diskile Varoufakis but he has pointed out that there wont be any negotiations with the EU – it will be what they want or else. I have also read an article by a Lawyer well versed in treaty law that the UK has no need to go through any of this, but can simply leave.
Article 50 is the only case where the EU is required to negotiate with a member state according to TEU. Varoufakis should read the Treaties. Otherwise, the EU only negotiates with third parties.
I see Canada is worried about the free trade deal with the EU. Italy wishes Canadian durum wheat, the stuff of pasta, annual sales C$248 million, to have country of origin labelling to save its own pasta industry.
The trade deal isn’t ratified yet but one can see all kinds of problems arising as Italians and other actors finally wake up to the fact that “Hey! we’ve got our own country, we tripped over it yesterday!”
Will the EU be labelling their British imports “Fee-fi-fo-fum we smell English durum”?
Dear Prigger–This stuff about FTA’s is getting ridiculous and I wish I understood it better: in particular in the early days of (real) Free Trade, for example after the Repeal of the Corn Laws, whom did we have to sign an FTA with??
Always have in mind that no deal is better than a a bad deal and that come hell or high water we are leaving the EU.
Chinese takeaways, common sense, and outbreaks of measles, will of course be on the EU menu, since depleted fish stocks will no longer have free movement.
Potential political clowns will continue to populate universities. Jokes, tongue twisters and Freudian slips should be deported.
Tact and diplomacy never did seem to go hand in glove with Brussels . Our method of approach in dealing with controversial matters was to keep a cool head and to present a point of view that clearly understood the other side . Brussels – certainly as represented by Juncker , is like a testosterone charged teenager . Of course Brussels is scared to death of being wrecked – economically and philosophically , and does not know which way to turn for the best .
Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier is addressing the Dublin Parliament as I type. He is speaking not in Irish nor his native French. That in itself should provide him with an insight. The future isn’t Orange or Green or even Blue with dainty yellow stars on it but red, red as the English rose. He should accommodate himself to it, but not here.Though many of his countrymenn choose the UK as opposed to even French enclaves in Canada and France’s most remarkable achievement Mali.
Will you confirm that there will be a manifesto commitment to scrap the Renewable Obligation Certificate scheme for existing renewable energy onshore solar parks and onshore windfarms? Will you confirm that the planned post-election review of renewable energy policy will scrap the existing FITS scheme for householders who installed solar panels on their roofs pre-2014, to compensate the big six foreign owned energy companies for the loss of revenue in the light of the Right Hon Theresa May’s announced cap on their energy prices?
PROJECT FEAR JUST COLLAPSED.
Barnier just said this (see BBC News website)
Mr Barnier said the EU wants the negotiations with the UK to succeed.
“We will need to negotiate a ‘bold and ambitious’, but fair, free-trade agreement,” he said.