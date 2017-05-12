Better Schools

There is general agreement in Wokingham and West Berkshire that our local schools need some more money. Just before Parliament was dissolved for the election, the government published proposals for fairer funding. The idea is to narrow the gap between the best financed and the worst financed schools by changing the formula for financing them.
I look forward to the government’s response to the consultation, as there could be improvements to the formula they proposed. I argued the case for more cash in the last Parliament.
It will be important in the new Parliament to find additional money for education in the years ahead to benefit all state schools. We want good provision for teachers and for all the support staff and buildings it takes to provide a good education. This can come from the proceeds of growth, as tax revenues rise with a growing economy. The best tax collector is growth and success. Often the worst tax collector is higher tax rates, which may curb growth and lead to loss of revenue if ill judged.
I will take the argument to Parliament if elected to find more money overall for schools, and to offer a better share to the lowly funded areas like Wokingham and West Berkshire.
22 Comments
Good morning
Is this need for more spending on schools have something to do with an increase in population ?
I think it is time that those who use this service should be asked to pay a little more to it.
That’s already the case. Parents in some state schools in the West Country are now “encouraged” to pay £5-10 per term for “additional” activities or documents.
Funnily enough the West Country is not that full of “immigrants”.
The state should give vouchers or tax breaks to enable more people to send their children to private schools. Then the state schools would have fewer people to educate and far more money per pupil. But doubtless the current lefty leadership of the Conservative rather likes to keep the virtual state monopoly of education (with about 93% state educated). This is maintained not because state schools are better or more efficient (very far from it) but because if you go privately you have to pay three times. Once for other people’s children, then the tax & NI on the income you earn for the fees and then the fees themselves. If the socialist, Boris stabbing, Gove had his way there would even be £20% VAT on top.
Do we really need any state schools at all? Just vouchers or tax breaks, freedom and parental choice?
The same with the NHS except that here there already is the 12% Insurance Premium tax on top so you do already pay 4 times. Doubless why NHS waiting times for hips, knees etc. are shooting up. Offer people on the list a part payment voucher or tax break too. This to shorten the waiting time for them and other, save money & develop some real competition in the market.
What is this daft system but hugely unfair competition to the rather more efficient and better run private sector schools and private medical services? It is hugely misguided. Why does the Competition Authority never look at the blatently unfair competition by the state sector?
Corbyn’s idiotic, politics of envy, suggestions – to put VAT on private school fees to pay for free shcool meals for all – clearly would not work either. Rather like all his other economically illiterate, magic money tree, pretend I am Father Christmas proposals.
This proposal would raise no net money at all quite the reverse. The private sector in education would contract significantly and far more children would be forced to use state schooling. These extra costs would more than wipe out any VAT receipts. Furthermore, the people paying the VAT would have less to spend on other things reducing the tax take further. Many having sent their children to the state schools would then choose to work fewer hours. This as they no longer have to pay school fees, thus resulting in yet further tax/NI take reductions to the state.
Why are so many politicians so damn stupid, or is it just blatently dishonest (in their attempts to buy the votes of the envious & gullible)?
Schools in inner city areas have been over funded for years to the detriment of other areas.
Right on teachers in these inner cities have convinced themselves they are doing good while picking up salaries inflated by this over funding. Of course their results are improved.
Let these do gooding teachers earn the median teacher wage and pay their own increased pension contributions. Then the only funding issue within education will be the number of immigrants subsidised as they speak poor English. (Although on a par grammatically with many locals).
I cannot understand how supposed intelligent people employed by the Government cannot figure out the costs and benefits of a new school funding system compared to the old, when there are so many known factors.
Children do not go to school from birth (nursery perhaps) so you have at least 4 years of birth rate figures to know the pupil requirement in advance for Infants schools.
Likewise you have years of advance knowledge of how many will attend Junior and Secondary Schools
The only unknown factor is immigration, both arriving and leaving.
Was it really a surprise to Government that so many Schools have now found themselves underfunded or below need, if so, then I am afraid too many in charge are utterly incompetent and should be sent on a refresher course for mathematics.
In 2009/10, the UK was spending 5.8% of GDP on Education, last year it was 4.5%. In REAL (inflation adjusted) terms, public expenditure has stood still at £754 billion since 2009/10. Hence, Total Managed Expenditure (TME) is slated to drop to 37% of GDP by 2019/20, from 45.2%.
Perhaps it is a sign of the decline in basic education that so many on the political left do not understand that it is mathematically impossible to increase all areas of public spending as a %age of GDP indefinitely.
Money is one thing that schools need . Their efficiency and success is also very much dependent on the training and skills of the teaching staff .
Agreed Bert
The varying skills of state sector teachers is astonishing 🙁
I wonder what help the private sector can give. Tesco’s issue small discs where the customer decides out of a choice of three who to contribute money to . Could this extend to other places, or even ask the customer direct for extra funding putting money into a prepared place for schools. We need charity at home. This would of course not be a long term solution but could be invested to make a top up fund locally.
I don’t understand why there wasn’t more money for schools in England, we were told that was why tuition fees were being put up from £3290 to a massive £9000 for English teens, those graduates affected are now out of University and hopefully many repaying their loans when their Higher education used to be free as it still is in Scotland; Wales and N Ireland still gets mean-tested grants set against fees they don’t pay, so the government is taking a 9% graduate tax from English grads that didn’t used to exist.
There would be a £7bn pupil premium we were told. Now Corbyn is pledging to remove University tuition fees what happens to all the children on a lifetime graduate tax of 9% on loans the majority of them can never hope to repay because of massive interest rate hikes, will they get their loans written off or will it just be the generation born in 1990 to 2000 that get hit because if so that’s going to go down like a bag of sick. Corbyn also needs to be asked what will happen to refill the £7bn hole left by students not paying their own tuition fees for the pupil premium for English schools, Corbyn knows the rich relocate it’s the middle that will be paying or the UK will sink in debt and more borrowing and that’s an awful lot of people.
I see Cameron has stated that a large Conservative majority is necessary to ensure a soft Brexit and to overrule Eurosceptic MPs, which presumably includes you.
Reply A decent majority means being able to get through the necessary legislation and having a mandate to limit the Lords efforts to get in the way of the popular will.
Clearly Remain are maneuvering to read a Conservative majority as a clamouring for ‘soft’ Brexit.
What is needed is:
A) A set of manifesto proposals from the Conservatives indicating ‘full’ Brexit wth strict immigration and a preparedness to walk away from a bad EU deal. (Though then Remain/Miller will then move on to quibbling about the definition of a ‘bad’ EU deal.)
B) A set of manifesto proposals from the Lib Dems indicating that they offer ‘soft’ Brexit.
The People then have a clear choice and when the Conservatives win by a landslide no-one can deny the mandate.
Useful idiots, these Lib Dems and their supporters.
Let’s not get side tracked too much with Labour – they’re out of it. The Lib Dems are the threat now. They have become the Remainer’s UKIP option.
Brexit isn’t just about leaving the EU btw. It will make us freer to deal with chav parents who make schools unmanageable and costly.
A dunk in cold Arctic water will reinvigorate our country and do it the world of good.
Whatever.
The system we have had up until now – of soft soaping our own people while importing replacements – is utter madness and the national debt proves it.
BTW – I cannot believe that we are re-running the referendum but that is what this election is now.
I think Cameron still wants to avoid an extreme Brexit, that is to say one which would involve Britain leaving the EU. Like some others he’d be happier with a Nexit.
I hope you are right and that we aren’t being taken for fools.
Just a small matter in the overall costs of schools, but how much does it cost to buy all these “use once” books where the children write their answers in the books instead of a separate sheet of paper? In my days, most of our text books had the names of quite a few previous users written in them and we rarely saw new ones.
The printers and publishers must be doing nicely out of it compared with the past!
If we really want to have better schools we have to address the mindset that appears to shackle a greater part of the teaching body – mediocrity. I have no research to back up what follows, but I have heard first hand too often that when pupils express a desire to do something difficult, they are discouraged lest they fail and are damaged by that failure. Pupils are discouraged from applying to Oxbridge because they might not succeed. They are discouraged from applying to join a profession – children from this school don’t do that. If teachers don’t encourage and assist pupils to strive to be the best that they can be, even if that does mean that they will fall short, we will never progress beyond mediocrity. If you don’t try, you will never succeed.
Why have previously published comments in the “Some reality breaks out in the EU” debate disappeared or had their status reverted back to “Awaiting moderation” over night, and before any wise cracks from the likes of Eddiie the wonder troll, I’m talking about other peoples comments as well as my own.
#websiteproblems?
or
#censorship?
Reply No idea. Not something I did
Maybe if we can improve state schools they would produce well educated economists who could enter politics and change the current system, in which governments of either flavour actively sell critical infrastructure assets to foreigners for hard currency to keep the trade deficits down. The resulting stupendous sums that leave the country in the form of dividends, profits etc distort the forex markets and impoverish all of us. This problem now extends to ex-council housing, which due to right-to-buy legislation now means that our social housing stock is owned by gigantic USA pension funds and not the people that Mrs Thatcher wanted to help!
Off-topic, I hope that the Conservative election manifesto will take into account the recent developments regarding the future position of EU citizens who were already settled in this country when we voted to leave the EU.
In particular I saw this yesterday:
https://euobserver.com/uk-referendum/137869
“Brexit-affected citizens want special deal on rights”
“EU citizens and British expats caught up in Brexit limbo are in the European Parliament on Thursday (11 May), asking MEPs to help ring-fence their rights as the UK leaves the union.
They want the EU to secure a separate agreement on guaranteeing all existing rights of EU citizens to make sure they are safe even if there was no deal on the conditions of the UK’s exit, a scenario which many describe as a “nightmare”.”
Well, Theresa May tried to get separate bilateral agreements with the governments of other EU member states, but she was rebuffed because Germany in particular wanted it to form part of the Article 50 negotiations with the EU as a whole, and now:
“… citizens fear that since both sides say that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”, they face a gruelling period of uncertainty throughout the two-year-long negotiations.”
Arguably a few months delay before formalising bilateral agreements on their position would not have been too bad, but that has already been stretched out to ten months, with the prospect of the period of uncertainty now being extended for another two years.
The UK government cannot force the other governments into expediting a standalone agreement, which is what these blameless people need, but it still could take the kind of unilateral action demanded by the Commons last July 6th:
https://inews.co.uk/essentials/news/politics/boris-johnson-andy-burnham-eu-nationals-commons-motion/
“Boris Johnson sides with Labour to condemn Government over status of EU nationals”
Condemnation shared by the great majority of Leave voters as well as Remain voters, then and probably even more now. And realistically even without any reciprocal agreement we are not going to embark on mass deportations, are we?
In my view this is an opportunity to:
a) Correct the original error and commit to doing the right thing; while
b) Saving face for changing policy, it being the EU which has decided that this matter will be covered by its principle that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”; and also
c) Reclaim the moral highground in the eyes of the world.