“Why is the Bank of England so mesmerised by Brexit?”

The latest report from the MPC of the Bank is as muddled as ever. They record that their February forecast was too optimistic on growth, too pessimistic on unemployment, and got inflation wrong. This time they have boosted their ideas of Uk growth next year and the year after to more realistic levels, but taken 0.1% off this year after big upwards revisions last time.
They keep referring to inflation going up thanks to lower sterling, and trying to find a Brexit related explanation to other changes. It’s as if they forget we are in an active global economy with many linkages to the world. They did not ask themselves why UK inflation has gone up about the same as German and a bit less than the US. They forgot that dollar oil price rises underlay much of the US inflation, just as it underlay inflation in other countries that had not had a fall in their domestic currencies. They seemed to fail to make the link between weaker first quarter growth in the Uk and also considerably weaker first quarter growth in the US where the currency has been strong and in most of the Euro area.
Weak first quarters on both sides of the Atlantic owed much to a mild winter hitting energy output and demand. Higher inflation in most places was related to the oil price and general commodities. This quarter oil and commodity prices have fallen, the pound has risen and in the UK the weather has been colder for the time of year. All this points to another change of direction for inflation and output.They asked if weak UK cars sales in April means weak consumer confidence. Surely it is instead the response to large rises in VED in the budget which may reduce sales for more than one month, just as Buy to Let taxes are still hitting the second hand homes market.
It looks as if there will continue to be a synchronised recovery in the main economies. It is difficult to see much sterling effect on prices given the way UK inflation has moved as in other expanding economies with stronger currencies. It is also difficult to see why Brexit should have the impact on the Banks forecasts, as they helpfully assume a smooth Brexit as their base case.
I do agree with their decision to put up their output forecasts for the next two years, and their upward revision to employment.
20 Comments
I agree fully. But why is Carney still there after his appaling attempte to trick voters in the Brexit Referendum and his dreadful record in general.
Booker today sensibly points out that even if Theresa May’s “cap” on energy saves £1.4 billion a year (which it clearly will not anyway) then this will be dwarfed by the additional £7.4 billion a year due to be added to our bills under the Climate Change Act.
Why is this never even discussed, certainly not by Greg Clark?
Lifelogic,
Read the Matt Ridley article at the Spectator
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2017/05/wind-turbines-are-neither-clean-nor-green-and-they-provide-zero-global-energy/
@LL; “But why is [the BoE Governor] still there after his appaling attempte to trick voters in the Brexit Referendum”
More crystal ball gazing by fundamentalist Brexiteers. We have yet to find out who was correct about the effects of Brexit, after all we have not had Brexit yet, all we know for sure at this juncture is that right or wrong, good or bad, we all (well those who actually live in either England, Wales, Scotland or NI…) now have to live with those effects what ever they are and only a fool would not plan for the worst, even ore so out of political stubbornest.
All these regular estimated future calculations from all sorts of organisations, not just here, but from around the World, seem to be fraught with so many caveats I do wonder how useful they really are.
If they rely upon the weather, consumer/business confidence, many governments ever changing financial policies, population movement, perhaps even the actions of terrorist groups, old computer programme models, how accurate do we really expect them to turn out, when human nature in itself is complex enough. ?
Governments change, budgets change (even when a government is stable), forecasting the weather week -week seems difficult enough to get right, let alone all of the other factors.
Who included the last banking crash into any forecast !
Surely it is time we gave up all this into the future crystal ball gazing on which many policies are formed and based, for our own financial health and sanity.
Weather (Lorenz) and the economy (Mandelbrot) are chaotic systems.
Another excellent perspective, thank you.
It seems that major institutions such as the BoE continue to be blinded by two factors. Their Remain beliefs are still so entrenched they can’t see past them. Even if they could, they are personally too invested in the doom and gloom they predicted before the Referendum and they’re trying to salvage their reputations in any way they can.
Your forecasting record in the lead up to the Referendum and since, has been more reliable than a great many institutions.
Best wishes, the Brexit Facts4EU.Org Team
http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
Interesting, so the BofE is trying to save face or are still hoping for a certain political outcome?
Good morning
It always good to remind ourselves that our kind host has a good reason to talk things up. But as someone who is more in tune to what is going on on the ground, like many here I am sure, there is a definite slowdown in the economy. The reasons are many and have been mentioned already, but economic activity is definitely cooling.
One thing of concern is that the governments tax take might well be down which will most certainly lead to higher taxes and more borrowing. As this government is clearly not a conservative one I do not expect cuts. After all it will need the money to upgrade and secure the NHS IT system .
Of topic
May I congratulate Andy Burnham on becoming the Mayor of Manchester. Another unwanted layer of government that me like our kind host does not want. Apparently he wants to get rid of homelessness. I have a slogan name for it, call it the Manchester Care Path.
Whoever said that failure never goes unrewarded.
Yes. Why are petrol prices still comparatively low? Surely the effect of Brexit on sterling should have pushed the price up by 15% or so?
I spilt a cup of tea this morning but still search for a Brexit related reason. Should I call Mr Carney?
Much talk in the Labour party of preventing Theresa May turning into a Lady Thatcher two and of Labour “holding her to account”. Have they thrown in the towel already?
If we could stop her being a misguided, high tax, market distorting, gender pay reporting and endlessly interfering Theresa Milliband it would be a good start.
Anyway even Lady Thacher also failed to cut the state down to a sensible size, intervened far too much, taxed and wasted far too much, joined the bonkers ERM (against the sensible advice of Sir Alan Walters) and allowed far, far too much power to be handed to the anti-democratic EU.
The Bank needs a change of personnel, particularly at the top. As a key player in project fear mr Carney’s utterances and actions appear too much to be driven by proving himself right
The short answer is that the Bank is run by a politician.
Experts are predisposed to believe they are better at making decisions than the millions of producers and consumers on whose behalf they are deciding. History tells us that the opposite is the truth. Only when millions of people interact to voice their demands and work together to satisfy those demands even though they may never have met are the right choices made. Experts are like a stopped clock they are bound to be right sometimes and they can make educated guesses based on historic data. However those guesses are just that and to treat them other than that which experts demand that we do is presumptuous.
The BoE demands that we accept their pontifications as sacred because their experts are omniscient. After all are they not guardians of our financial well being. Except they are not their experts second guessing the populace as part of the machine that plans and controls our economy get it wrong far often than not.
It’s not just Carney at fault . The composition and role of the MPC is at the bottom of the forecasts – they have been stooges to the slightest whim and , in the run up to the Referendum , to the Treasury . It is supposed to be an independent body capable of reading the messages and keeping inflation under control ; it has failed .
Such a Committee charged with a responsibility that has such a far reaching effect on the public , should be drawn from a wide source of backgrounds , it should not be limited to a group of Bankers . Economists in particular only draw their assumptions from an array of detail that in itself is always questionable ; it would be far better to link in those individuals who are at the front end of industry and commerce ; they are in a much better position to know what is likely to happen to prices and incomes .
The BoE by its own admission was completely wrong about the immediate aftermath of the Referendum vote. That should have been the last time for some years we heard from it.
You could not be so wrong, be so important, be so central and expect to have had a job at the end of June 2016 unless you needed a further month to clear out your office desk.
For all sometimes unfair criticism levelled at Mr Osborne, he fell on his sword. By contrast our present Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, cannot seem to get his Truth-Teller out of his scabbard.
Probably the Bank’s human fears of loss after Brexit need to express caution as a form of control. Spreading fear seems to put others in a state of dependence. Even if the bank’s experts pretend to have no fears, they would be afraid to express optimism for fear of being proved wrong in the future. So pessimism inspires the fear that leads to more “justified” controls. After all, it’s all about power and influence, not public service. Ultimately, their plans for the future are hidden and need to be protected.
Is it true that Theresa May’s battle bus is the one used by the Remain campaign used last year and the Tories have blocked pro Brexit candidates from selection lists while Remainer Tories are being given safe seats?
#Worried
“Why is the Bank of England so mesmerised by Brexit?”
Much the same reason Ms Lagarde of the IMF when challenged that her dire prognostication on the result of the Referendum in the event seemed totally wrong replied “Well, we’ll see what happens in the future” . It is failure to admit incorrectness like an obsessional gambler betting good money after bad on a “Sure thing!”
Admitting you got something wrong, even a major thing, is essential for a person of high intellect and position. Take myself, I thought Mr Corbyn a man full of wit,in the event I was only half right.
That’s exactly what I thought ! 1st quarter growth same as last year, no need to downgrade at all ….Brexit Bias from Carney ….AGAIN !!
Let’s not forget Carney & Co.’s unneccesary cut in interest rates last year. It was a “”look at me aren’t I great at saving the Uk economy”” gesture. The response to a weakening currency and increasing inflation is not to cut interest rates. The man is an overpaid waste of space who our new PM should have sent packing. He has got little right. Hopefully, with a new mandate she will feel emboldened to terminate him with immediate effect because he isn’t doing a good job!