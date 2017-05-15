The pound’s value

There is a lot of disinformation about rises and falls in the pound. Some would have you believe we had a stable and strong pound prior to the Brexit vote, and then it fell. The truth is somewhat different.
The crucial cross rate is the Euro rate, given the volume of imports we take from the EU. Sterling fell a lot during the banking crash of the last decade. On 3rd January 2009 it fell as low as Euro 1.04. It rallied in the next decade, typically trading around Euro 1.20 in the period 2010-2014. It hit a low of Euro 1.16 in February and August 2013.
By June 14 2016, just before the vote, it was around Euro 1.25, having been higher in previous months. Today it is at Euro 1.18, just 5% down on the June pre vote low. At today’s level, after rallying in recent weeks, it is around its average earlier this decade.
Your not up too speed John, anything negative is because of Brexit and anything positive is despite Brexit.
Fast food is never cheap in that you can cook the same yourself cheaper but not necessarily fast. So, where are our dieticians, nutritionists, NHSers stating the rise in the price of food has increased the nation’s health and led to a massive reduction in obesity and diabetes levels?
Or, is it with the case of smoking cigarettes, a dramatic fall in cigarette smoking did not lead to a decrease but an actual increase in smoking related diseases because “Detection rates have greatly improved” Have detection rates miraculously improved in spotting big people?
Or, do we hear a lot of walliness from our media and experts?
Dear Tall–Why do the French like to eat snails? Because they don’t like fast food (with apologies)
No one is trying to deign that the FX markets were stable, or that the GBP was strong before last June, all anyone is saying is that the GBP fell shapely after the referendum result, that is a FACT. The USD is actually far more important to the UK in many respects even if we do not import much from the USA.
“The crucial cross rate is the Euro rate, given the volume of imports we take from the EU.”
Best tell that to those companies that are having to absorb or pass on higher costs from importing from the Far East, the USA or where the USD is the trading currency of choice. At the beginning of June 2016 the GBP was at 1.48 USD, by June 20th it had fallen to around 1.32 USD, at the beginning of May 2017 the GBP has been on a roller-coaster ride and is at around 1.29 USD. Stop obsessing about the Euro all the time!
Reply IN the last couple of years the dollar has been strong against all other major currencies.
Why is a “strong” pound good anyway ? Germany have done very nicely by having an (artificially) weak currency.
If the brexit talks go well enough we can expect an increase in the value of the pound, however if the talks go badly and by say, late autumn 2018, we have no agreement in place, and with no other trading options open to us then i’m afraid the pound could weaken greatly. While historical perspective has to be respected.. past performance is not a guarantee of the future outcome..
Look no further than who benefits from movement of Sterling against the Euro. Individuals have I believe been prosecuted for deliberately manipulating exchange rates, presumable to benefit the businesses they worked for and their own bonuses. It has also been suggested that government via the BoE have also indulged in manipulation because it suits their political narrative. All of which will be unprovable. It only requires the governor of the BoE to express an opinion and Sterling moves accordingly. It happened only last week. His opinions are historically suspect, but merely expressing them can have an effect. Check out who benefits.
One thing for sure is that it will never remain static because movement is the essential ingredient of profit. In the real world when you take into account the level of lending that will never get repaid, the Greeks owe the ECB around Euros 220 Bn., and the very shaky state of their banks, Deutsche Bank are exposed to $46 Trillion in derivatives, it is the Euro that is greatly overvalued. It will hoover about at it’s present level for some time yet. The crunch will come when the Euro falls apart for political and financial reasons within the EU.
Not doing that badly given the big government, high tax, borrow & waste, misguided, interventionist approach of Hammond and May. Still is would certainly fall a lot if it looked at all likely that a Corbyn dog, wagged by the tail by Nikola Sturgeon might be elected.
If we had the Euro, especially in the course of Brexit, we would be in a proper pickle wouldn’t we. The fact our currency exchange rate shows mobility is a plus. 9th june should show a swift upward movement and a lowering of the FTSE 100 for a little while. The almost immediate disintegration of HM Opposition will show a further increase in the Pound. A nervous move by competitors within the SNP to challenge Mr Sturgeon will strenghen the Pound further. Post General Election ,the SNP will lose its cockiness for a positive Independence vote and will spell doom for their individual political careers if the seemingly neverending dream of independence is dented; yet, some dolt still goes for another independence vote.