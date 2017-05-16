National election, local matters (for the Wokingham Borough part of the constituency)

The main issues that have dominated in Wokingham Borough in recent years are all related to one thing – the fast growth rate in new homes and in the numbers of people living in our community. Wokingham is a welcoming place to newcomers. Some growth is helpful to all. The problems occur if the growth is too sudden or too large.
It leads to strains on roads, public transport, NHS facilities, school places and other parts of our infrastructure.
The Council has difficult decisions to make about when and how to expand their local services. Put in school places too early, and the bills go up. Established schools lose pupils and money as the new schools open. Forest has lost pupil numbers thanks to the opening of the new Bohunt school.Leave it too late, and there are insufficient places. There is a scramble to find somewhere in the area, with longer travel times for pupils and a strain on school resources.
We are short of space on the roads, and up against limits on some public transport. I worked away to get a new station at Wokingham. Reading station has now been given much needed extra train capacity. Crossrail will soon provide a better service into central and east London. The Council is building the Shinfield, Arborfield and Winnersh by passes, and putting in two new link roads and a new railway bridge in Wokingham. The sooner this is done the better. The roadworks themselves compound difficulties, and current capacity is far below what is needed.
The government is promising some control over the pace of welcoming new migrants to the UK in future.I wish to work with the Council to come up with a fairer number of new homes the area can take to persuade the government we need a sustainable and realistic growth figure. The Council and MP in the next Parliament also need to make common cause and to put enough investment in so the developments improve the provision of transport and public service.
We need to keep enough green spaces and areas to absorb water run off, as too much development increases flood risk and removes too many countryside areas. We also wish to keep green spaces and gaps between settlements to keep the best of our local landscape.
One Comment
RG41
Absolutely correct John, but afraid your post today is about 20-25 years too late.
Wokingham for the most part is now an urban sprawl, and not the attractive Market Town it once was.
The arrogant local Council have absolutely failed to limit or exert any proper or real control over ongoing development, which has now swamped what was once an attractive place to live and work.
Yes I am fully aware that John Prescott made some big decisions, and overruled the Council on some development area’s, but since that date Wokingham Council have continued to allow massive growth, without making sure the infrastructure as a whole could cope.
The new road schemes you suggest may help a fraction, but they are far too little, and far too late to be of any serious use.
The new relief roads you speak of are housing development roads, which are simply too narrow, have too many tight curves or bends to be of much use at all and are certainly not suited to commercial traffic.
The Council should have made plans for the routes of much wider roads and new feeds onto the A329M and other major existing routes, and constructed them BEFORE development was approved, at least that would have saved us from some of the road chaos we have, and will have to have for many more years.
Wokingham is now joined up with Bracknell, Winnersh, Earley and Reading.
Many of our so called country parks are now surrounded by housing, and the small Car parks within them are getting ever more expensive to use.
Marlow and Henley should have been the examples to follow.
Yes they have also expanded, but to a lesser and much more sensible degree, and they still remain character Towns.
Wokingham Council as a whole have simply failed, and failed badly, some Councillors are now trying to do their best to rescue something out of the last two decades, but it all rather too late to make a big difference, the major damage has already been done.
Problem for the Town was that opposition politicians at the time were also clueless as to what was needed.