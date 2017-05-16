This election is about the kind of country we want to be.

The UK General election is both about who should lead our country for the next five years, and what kind of a country we want to create. It is an unusually important election, because the UK has great opportunities now it is leaving the EU. We need to leave in a way which brings more people together in our country. That requires reassurance to all that we are leaving the EU, not Europe. None of us want to damage our economy. We are not out to undermine the many friendly and positive collaborations and friendships UK people and companies share with the continent. We do not wish to turn inward. More than ever the UK needs strong and stable leadership, to negotiate a decent future relationship with other EU member states. I want to see an outward looking, optimistic UK, engaged in the wider world and a pioneer of freer trade on a global basis.
As the official Brexit campaign argued, the UK will not use our departure to undermine the employee protections embedded in EU law. The Conservative leadership has stressed that all existing minimum standards and protections will be transferred into UK law. As governments of all persuasions have in the past, so a future Conservative government wishes to go further than the EU standards. As the Labour party also supports this approach that should be one fear of Brexit removed.
So far there has been no downturn as forecast by some in the Remain campaign who thought the act of voting for Brexit, or the sending of the letter, would bring on an early recession. There is no need for there to be so once we do leave, either. An important task for the new government will be to extend and improve the economic recovery. So far since the banking crash and slump of 2008-9, we have seen good job creation and moderate growth. Setting the right tax rates, allowing sensible levels of public spending to improve the NHS, schools and other crucial services, and creating a climate friendly to investment and enterprise is central to building on what has been achieved since 2010.
There is no such thing as hard or soft Brexit. Remaining a member of the single market is not on offer. Being in the customs Union would prevent us having better arrangements with the rest of the world. It is mightily in the interests of the other member states to have a free trade agreement with the UK, so that may well happen. If it does not in time for our exit, we will be able to trade with them under WTO rules as we do with the rest of the world at the moment.
As we come out we need to legislate for a new UK fishing policy kinder to both our fish and our fishermen. We need to set up a new system of agricultural support, that is sensitive to the UK rural landscape and helps promote more domestic food production. We can get rid of EU taxes we do not like.
I think in a few years time we will have more and better friendly contacts and partnerships with people and companies on the continent. Just as staying out the Euro allowed the City to be Europe’s major fund raising market, so being out of the EU will not impede more trade, investment, academic and cultural exchange. Our future relations will rest of the good will and commonsense of people on both sides of the Channel, not on the sometimes unhelpful words of a few EU officials.
Published and promoted by Fraser Mc Farland on behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
18 Comments
Good morning
If we are to have a strong and stable government then we are going to need a PM that does not dither.
I think Chairman May lost it when she signed us up to one of the two biggest White Elephant projects, Hinckley Point. Expensive energy for all.
I have to say, given past form on certain Tory governments and the Chancellors sneaky tax rises I am not looking forward to the next 5 years.
I understand the perceived need for soft centrist language and the occasional silly interventionist policy like energy price caps and workers on the boards (or “having a say” – what on Earth does that mean?!) in order to hoover up votes of Labour supporters. But let’s be realistic about the need for the UK to play hard to compete post Brexit. Italy has just announced new tax incentives to treat carried interest as a gain at 26% to attract private equity and other asset management business. We need to sharpen our pencils also. The top rates of income tax, IHT, stamp duty in the U.K. Are all uncompetitive and need to change. The huge non-Dom charge is an own goal. The Conservative manifesto needs to be drafted to allow scope to implement radical free enterprise policies post Brexit. They might not have wide public support now, but the need for them will be obvious in a couple of years. We should not be tied down to statist dirigsme by fatuous election promises.
Now reporting of pay by gender and ethnicity, we can’t afford much more of this! Meanwhile the ‘gig’ economy is to be hampered by new regulations proposed by Labour’s Matthew Taylor at the behest of Mrs May. He seems a decent enough sort but does not appear ever to have worked in a private business let alone in an entrepreneurial environment. This all smacks of complacency. Let’s hope these silly new commitments are so loosely drafted they don’t actually have to be implemented.
Good relations with the EU after Brexit will come down to the money. If they don’t get a divorce settlement they’ll be sullen, peevish and obstructive. If they have to make a payment they’ll be livid.
Talking of which, some papers report this morning that Mr Corbyn thinks Britain must pay a divorce settlement. Does he actually want to win this election at all?
I want to see a far richer country, one with a much smaller state sector. One with far less red tape, far cheaper non green crap energy, far lower taxes, simpler taxes and real freedoms to choose. One where government admits that that things are far better for everyone if the government only does the few things that government have to do, and generally keeps out of the way.
We have a choice between a bankrupt, basket case economy under a magic money tree Corbyn dog (waged by the tail by the Sturgeon). Or a softish socialist government in the Miliband mode under Chairman May.
Let us hope that post the election her big state, top down socialist approach and her ex(?) remain instincts can be kept in check by the sensible wing of the Tories. Or she is rapidly replaced with a real Tory.
We nead a country where the state does not have dire virtual monopolies in heath, education, wage control, price controls and much else. One where the state does not stangle businesses and individuals with high taxes and red tape at every turn. One where most people do real and productive jobs and where we have far fewer parasitic jobs, rent seeking and croney capitalism. One with far fewer lawyers, bureaucrats, tax collectors, tax & HR advisors and the likes and far more engineers, business people, builders and the likes.
One where people do not have 40% of their (already heavily over taxed assets) taken off them when they try to pass it on to their relatives. One where the incentives on people are to be responsible and not to be feckless and live off the backs of others.
Agree with much of what you say John, but the problem is Governments of all colours over the past years have imposed more and more tax on the people, not by the simple raising of income tax rates, but by a host of complicated stealth taxes.
Likewise in our politicians quest to socially engineer the population into a form which they believe we should have, we now have a complicated range of in work, out of work, social care, and range of benefits which few understand and which often fail the truly needy.
Instead of trying to come up with basic but simple programmes which work well and are efficient, the complicated micro management control systems they have tried to introduce have become too expensive, too complicated and have failed the very people they were supposed to help.
John Major said we should get back to basics, but ever since then government has interfered more in our lives than ever before, and usually failed at every turn, whilst taking more and more money from the very public it is supposed to serve.
We do not trade with the rest of the world on WTO terms at the moment.
One is tempted to ask if this is your personal message to the voters of Wokingham. I hope it is a reflection of what our negotiators and the cabinet as a whole think because it is relevant to all electors. There will come a point when we have to get down to specifics such as exactly how we intend to be kinder to our fish and fishermen. This will be the creation of a new export oriented industry whereas farming is well established and will only require fine tuning.
I do not want to hear or read the words “strong and stable” again during this election campaign.
One where people choose how to spend their own money on the things they want, rather than having governments spend and waste it for them on things they did not want.
Two things dominate our relationship with the EU . Firstly – as the most densely populated country in Europe , we have to have 100% tight control over who comes here and the consequent right to stay ; the EU want the present situation to continue and state ” it is not negotiable “. Secondly is the dominance of Germany ; Germany has achieved what 2 World Wars were unable to get – European control . With us in the EU Germany was able to extend its influence over us , with Brexit it cannot . Germany will seek other means of influence .
Other countries in Europe are as sensitive as us about the need for a continuing relationship – Denmark , Holland , Norway , Hungary and Poland in particular . Each have suffered at the hands of Germany and they needed us to stabilise their position . It is this aspect that is more likely to be at the root of EU downfall rather than the economic discrepancy with the Southern country members and the economic differences that exist .
The key is now what happens between us and the USA . We can build on the past and the sooner we create a trade deal with them the better . Once this has been established Germany has more reason to toe the line . The Euro will lose its place and be forced out of existence .
Davis has already said he wants to see powers coming back from Brussels repatriated to Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London, in other words the Scots Government, the Welsh & NI Assemblies and the UK Government. So Scottish fishing rights will probably end up being decided by the Scots Parliament but English fishing rights will still be decided by the UK Parliament made up of MPs from across the whole UK including Scottish ones.
Hmmmm, from their discriminatory actions against England so far by this anti-English Tory Government which continues to deny the very existence of England despite relying on it for most it’s support, we all know how that will end don’t we? Yet ANOTHER rotten deal for England no doubt!!
Reply The government has also made clear we will need a UK wide fishing and agricultural policy to replace the EU one.
The election is primarily about the kind of a country we want to create.
That said, it is imperative to remember that the Lib Dems would return us to the EU by the front door, and Labour would return us by the back door. So, the matter of leader is settled by default.
But take nothing for granted! Before voting, stiffen the sinews, envisage being returned to ‘Jurassic Park’ where individuality is an anathema. Where mad bureaucrats and demented politicians have a project to clone dinosaur procedures, institutions, and life itself! – All imprisoned behind a gigantic tariff walls of the Customs Union.
Vote to go forth and embrace the World!
The latest newsletter from an investment company I use has a really upbeat report on prospects post-EU. It stresses the possibilities for wider trade and welcomes the loss of many EU restrictions. This message contrasts wildly with the pessimism expressed in the same organ pre-referendum. Now, it may be that they consider talking-up the situation is better for their own business, or maybe it is the truth. Whatever, the cynic in me thinks nothing is ever as dire or as wonderful as the proponents of either course claim (e.g. Daily Express weather stories). Should the economy falter over the next few years the scapegoats will be named and doubtless castigated on this site and others.
As a constituent of yours, John, I would like to express my appreciation of the work you put into this Diary day after day. I don’t always agree with your views but you put them succinctly and readably. I sometimes look at other MP’s blogs and find them quite wanting in comparison.
Reply Thank you. I think there does need to be a continuous conversation so I know what more of you think and you can see how my thoughts are developing.
Some people still think that we can pick and choose when it comes to our future trading pattern with individual EU European countries but that is far from the reality. The EU at the moment feels hurt and disappointed with UK over brexit that the remaining 27 will close ranks and have no choice but to take their lead from Germany France and the EU Commission itself. There will be no side agreements with individual countries outside of anything that is agreed with Michel Bernier and his team- as all other avenues are closed off- So in effect it seems that we are heading for a place outside of the Customs Union- as far as the EU is concerned we will become a third country- so we should start to make the necessary plans for along those lines now- I don’t see it any other way
In fact I cannot see how we can possibly even get agreement for exiting the EU, here I’m talking about the money demanded for past commitments made and of course about migration, EU and UK citizens living all over the place. Very likely its going to be a train crash!- Its all just a sorry mess!
“As we come out we need to legislate for a new UK fishing policy kinder to both our fish and our fishermen.”
I take it that this means a Conservative government will be taking back ownership and control of all our fishing waters, including close inshore fishing.
Does Theresa May and will the majority of Conservative MPs post the general election see Brexit in those terms? I have my doubts despite the fact that what you are stating is eminently sensible. However considering the EU’s intransigent stance on negotiating and the fact it harbours considerable ill will toward the UK it is not achievable. As I believe Theresa May and many Conservative MPs out of fear, lack of knowledge and understanding will succumb to EU bullying and not follow your path to Brexit.