Labour goes for the full Corbyn

Labour’s Manifesto was even more socialist than the leaked version. Nationalised water companies were added to the purchase list, alongside a nationalised Post Office, new nationalised regional banks, regional public sector energy companies, the gradual renationalisation of the Grid and nationalised train companies. This large programme of changing ownership is not costed.
The Manifesto aims to raise £48.6bn in tax and to spend it on other items. Companies would face a big tax hike on their profits, new taxes on highly paid employees, taxes on buying assets and derivatives. The better off would face a 45% tax charge at £80,000 a year and a 50% tax charge at £123,000. Public debt would be likely to go up much more rapidly than under current government plans to pay for investment, nationalisation, and any shortfall in revenues.
The problem with the arithmetic is it assumes very rich people and companies will stay and pay. It assumes rich people with flexibility will still work and invest as hard, and that companies will still build up more profitable business in the UK when other countries offer them a lower tax background to expand. Given the strong growth in corporation tax receipts seen in recent years in the UK as the rate has been lowered, it is dubious to think there would be further major growth in revenues if the rate were raised so much. Given the good growth in the amount paid, and the increase in the proportion of income tax paid by the better off with a reduction in the top rate from 50% to 45%, it is again questionable that Labour’s plan would work on Income tax either.
There are even bigger numbers on capital account. A £25bn a year investment programme is specified, though much of this is projects already underway out of budgets already secured. Presumably on top of that is the wish to set up a National Investment Bank which in turn would be able to lend £250bn for suitable projects. The taxpayer would be standing behind the bank and the projects if they miscarried.
Labour say they “accept the referendum result” and say they will get on with legislating to get the UK out of the EU. They wish, however, to negotiate their way back into the customs union and many other features of the current EU scheme. They would guarantee the rights of all EU citizens in the UK before the EU made a similar reassurance for UK citizens living in the rest of the EU. They are silent in the Manifesto over UK payments to the EU, though elsewhere they have implied they think the UK does have to pay some bills the EU dreams up that have no legal base in the Treaties. None of this makes for a strong negotiating position designed to give both the UK and the rest of the EU a good Brexit. It is in the interests of both sides that we have a good future relationship. The UK being firm as well as friendly is crucial to delivering such an outcome.
Whilst I strongly disagree with Old Labour (see what I did there) at least they are being honest.
I of course expect them to support BREXIT how else are they going to be allowed to renationalise.
As for Capital Spending it is good to read that the government has done the sums before Ms. Abbott.
But Labour going all Communist has allowed the Tories to adopt more Socialist policies and as such chose to ignore much work that needs to be done, like fixing the financial roof before it starts to rain again.
@Mark B; Why can’t the Tories do two things at the same time, both build social cohesion for the good of the country and fix the financial roof?
Agreed, but:
Problem is that no political party has a clue about real social cohesion, because it means different things to different people, why not just have policies which are flexible enough for people to sort this out for themselves instead of politicians trying to force their views of what is correct for all sorts of people, with their social engineering idea’s and policies.
They are doing that very thing
People are cohesive under Mrs May as you will see from the election result
This will translate into Social Cohesion, Mrs May will provide Direction
The Financial Fix will take time probably beyond 2022
It is a leftist myth that building social cohesion requires high taxes, endless regulation and intervention and state ownership of industry. Switzerland is a very socially cohesive society. Thats because it has an effective direct democracy, a low key central government, low taxes and sound public finances. We should try the same.
Sometimes you are a man after my own political heart.
Small government. Low tax. Direct democracy.
I seriously consider becoming a Swiss citizen not that long ago.
How on earth did someone with a brain as innumerate and irrational as Diane Abbott’s ever win a place at Cambridge? Albeit History at Newham. Let us hope that May’s potty interventionist, socialism, her prices and income policy and her augmenting the damaging red tape and employment laws will all be forgotten after the election. Or that she will be forced out.
She does however rather sound as though she is daft enough to actually believe in it and that it would work. It is not that it “sounds unconservative” as she puts it. It is that it just will not work and will cause huge damage to the economy and productivity.
One of their spokespeople said that the costs of purchasing these assets (assuming, probably wrongly, that they would not steal them) would not add to the deficit. This as it was a capital purchase and they were acquiring assets that were worth the price paid. Except of course that once the government (and business geniouses like Corbyne, Mc Donnell, Gardiner, Long Bailey, Diane Abbot, E Thornbury and the likes get hold of them they will be valueless in no time at all. They cannot after all even run their own party or even trot out any sensible numbers on anything.
reply You still need to borrow the money to buy these assets
I suppose Labour know already they will never have to deliver any of this anyway. So they are happy to say any magicmoney tree nonsense they like just to win some votes from the gullible and envious. Endless bank holidays for all, minimum pay at say £1000 an hour, free council houses for everyone, jobs for life, a brilliant and free NHS, free university places, all private landlords to be shot, free gread sex and drugs for all, free food, cheap water, cheap trains, cheap green energy, free internet for all…… vote for us, vote Father Christmas.
And do not worry about the costs, it will be all paid for by about 15,000 rich people who will will rob.
Except these 15,000 will already have left the UK.
Lifelogic ..you continue to be a drama queen , exaggerating , slagging off people left, right and centre. Do you ever think that you credibility is being damaged by your insults?
Reply to reply – Well, they could QE to fund the purchase (not in any way recommending it of course!)
Anyway, what do you think of Theresa Heath’s policies 😉?
Even worse than Heath, worse than red Ed perhaps even – if she does actually do them post the election.
Dear Both–If it’s as easy (It isn’t) as just netting out liabilities against assets one just ends up with a balance sheet that says Net Assets = Net Worth, which is not terribly meaningful or helpful when assessing Debt levels and Gearing–but apparently this is OK if the amount borrowed is large enough.
This election has uncovered a secret of British politics: Labour need not win elections for socialism to triumph. All they have to do is lurch so far to the left that the Tories are sucked in behind them to fill the vacuum.
Becoming Labour-lite to cosy up to Cs and Ds at election time may be good politics. It is emphatically not good statesmanship.
As for Labour’s “fully costed” manifesto, the fact that nationalisation costs are not included proves that expropriation not compensation will be their policy. Anyone with money in a pension fund is being asked to vote for his or her own robbery. Incredibly, millions will.
When Parliament reconvenes and the rump of decent Labour MPs finally abandon their catastrophic leadership to form Old Labour (or whatever they’ll call themselves), I hope HMG will help them with transfer of the Short money and other aspects of official Opposition.
If the Labour Party does spilt, expect one hell of a political civil war not far from that of Germany in the 1920’s, when Socialists battled National Socialists for the same voter base.
Insane though their manifesto may be it will appeal to that part of the electorate that likes something for nothing. Even if it could work, and I doubt it because I cannot think of anywhere where it does now or has done historically, the labour party does not have the talent to make it work.
Having said that, most of which it wishes to nationalise does not currently work in the interests of the vast majority of our citizens. For the supposed fifth largest economy in the World our infrastructure is appalling. You name it, most of our services are third world. When I was travelling the World on business it really hit home on arrival in the UK and it has not improved. So I would say to the next Conservative government that in the five years you have you had better get a grip on our infrastructure before people begin to believe that the idiot Labour manifesto could work. Letting them anywhere near power would be the kiss of death to the UK.
It was the Tories in coalition with the Lib Dems that enshrined the 0.7% foreign aid donation into law, and it was also the Tories that broke their promise on the “bonfire of the quangos”, they would sooner charge £10,000 a year for university courses than cut back on overly generous sinecures for their crony buddies in the Environment Agency, Equal Opportunities Commission, the Carbon Trust etc. etc.
agricola , Your posts are always sensible , well expressed and generally echo my own views . I also like the fact that you limit your replies to one a day .
A measured summary of an absurd programme to implement policies which have always and everywhere been a disaster when they have been implemented in the past. The UK in the 1970s is one example, countries such as Venezuela and Cuba are examples today. The Soviet Union and its satellites are more extreme examples of the catastrophe of socialism when fully implemented. It is clear Labour will lose this election but it’s important they lose big – this is likely to be the last time we see a quasi-Marxist sect with serious theoretical chance of office in the UK. The people must send a message of rejection to the Marxists/ socialists. Post Brexit there should be widespread acceptance of the need for the UK to be competitive and to attract entrepreneurs and investors, which will make a socialist programme like this inconceivable.
It would be useful to see a graph or table of the increases in revenues brought about by reducing Corporation Tax over the years.
Can anyone provide this?
I don’t suppose that HMRC or the Treasury would be able to provide such information?
Probably too complicated for them.
#ChocolateTeapots
P7 of the doc on this link gives the cash receipts:-
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/609972/Mar17_Receipts_NS_Bulletin_Final.pdf
The Soviet Union for most of it’s history was neither communist nor socialist,it was Stalinist(-isms are rarely precisely formed which is probably the point of them).State ownership by itself does not equate to communism.As the really good historians of the period (like Sheila Fitzpatrick or Robert Conquest) write,there was in effect another revolution(a counter revolution) c1928 after Stalin(who apparently struggled to understand the theories of Marx and Hegel)took over from Lenin and most of the true underlying ideology was binned and the old politburo shot.
I think the people behind the Corbyn project are quite clever-they are purging the party of “bourgeois thinking”,purifying it and getting it ready for a forthcoming crisis in capitalism (which,who knows,may be coming given many of the structural problems of the west have not been tackled).Whether true socialism/communism would be any more implementable in their hands than Lenin’s is another matter but you should be worried that young people are getting enthused about it.Lenin’s theories on monopoly capital ring true to me.Capitalism in it’s current perverted form needs reform.
“but you should be worried that young people are getting enthused about it”
Yes, until they leave home and reality smacks them in the face! And I wonder which young people we are speaking about here….certainly not young people that are studying for productive degrees, such as Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Pharmaceuticals, Chemistry, Information Technology, etc etc.
Yes I’m sure you are absolutely right but how many are doing the non-productive degrees which produce the more left-inclined?The technical director of Dyson only the other day was bemoaning the number of Psychology graduates compared to those in Engineering.
“Stalin(who apparently struggled to understand the theories of Marx and Hegel). ”
Moscow never published much of Stalin’s works say in the 1960s. The People’s Republic of China concentrated on Stalin’s “Foundations of Leninism”…a small booklet in 1966.. I read ALL of his books, many of them published way back and loaned to me courtesy of an old ( even then ) British communist . Stalin was a tyrant but extremely intelligent . One volume/ book completely devoted to linguistics. I’m afraid online versions are tiny in comparison to the original work. Things get vaporized, gone into memory holes. Actually, many of his English versions were destroyed by British communists themselves as they feared a successful Nazi invasion and didn’t want evidence on their bookshelves of their political views.Later they just disapproved of his books and him.
Conclusion: Stalin did NOT “struggle to understand the theories of Marx and Hegel.” He did realise he was at the helm of a Soviet Union where Socialism had utterly failed bringing hunger beyond their wildest nighmares. Like many politicians in absolute power I guess, for no-one knows, he concluded ORDER however barbaric was preferable to total chaos that Socialism had brought. There was no political force or movement which could have successfully filled a vacuum he and his horrid regime would have left behind them….at the time.
The old Russian “joke” : “Why are scientists better than Marxist-Lenisists? Because scientists experiment on animals first”
I agree with most of what you say.Stalin was very intelligent in many respects (and a voracious reader)but Robert Conquest “Stalin Breaker of Nations” would disagree with you on his understanding of the theory-he claims Stalin’s major theoretical work was mostly the work of his secretary who was subsequently shot to hide the fact.
Come on Richard, the parties are a polyarchy- diffent cheeks of the same arse. JR and all leavers knew the EU governed our country and was only managed by the party in power to show a sham democracy. The politicos lied and misled the public by claiming the EU laws were only a fraction of our laws to demonstrate a limited influence, when in truth EU directives and regulation were enacted by quangos and public authorities as law. The ministers knowing lying saying they implemented this and that as if it was their idea when they were doing what they were told by the EU.
And the Tories are taking over as the new labour party
We look like having a choice between a far left and centre left government. Not a good choice really.
Don’t you mean no choice?
@Ian Wragg
And two thirds of the Tories are also Remainers, especially Cameron’s all female shortlisters.
Labour won the elections when the Tory party gave up its centre right position. Labour AKA communism, Libs/greens middle left and Tories New Labour. In May’s fixation to shift the party left she is and has adopted many of Milbonad’s policies and as she stated in parliament to Miliband would build on them!
The Tories have done nothing to shift the public sector and judiciary back towards the middle let alone centre right. All selection procedures to enlist and promote people of the left aided by MSM. Let us not forget the snoopers charter, curtail freedom of speech and writing, state police equality babble to prevent talking about the shift to a neutral gender, no marriage, non Christian society, writing concern forms from what children say in class! Despite rejecting mayors and the regionalization of England to make it a federal U.K., the Tory govt continues ignore the public.
I have seen and had my career ruined by privatisation . I have seen companies steal parts of Britain’s utilities and take them out of the country. I have seen companies run by those who will not employ home grown British workers. I welcome Nationalisation to keep my County British. Over taxation though, to those wanting to employ and grow is not the answer. We have seen companies who have been forced to go offshore ;we do not want to lose any more.
JR, you are misleading us by this blog. You have commented in contrast in the past when this was not part of an opposition manifesto. We recently saw how worthless manifesto and promises are by the Tory party. Let us add iron cast guarantees to make it sound more binding. Hammond saying there is a black hole when recently acting in stark contrast to your manifesto! He has no credibility.
The railway is still heavily subsidized and treated as nationalized is it not? The only difference I see the badge of the company running it on behalf of the state! Banks were bailed out if they belonged to the state were they not? Any substantive changes to prevent a recurrence? Why are interest rates still so low and the govt making loan to funds available so banks do not need to increase interest rates? Is this not state intervention? Energy companies operating in the U.K. owned by foreign state powers are they not? Is this not part of the intertwined EU energy policy to bind us all together? I am at a loss to understand why these companies are given back to us in full and cut out the rich fat cats who have added little to service.
“Let us add iron cast guarantees to make it sound more binding.” Manifesto promises are not legally enforceable (Wheeler v Office of the Prime Minister 2008).
We were told we could buy Lloyds shares John, then it was put on hold, now its been sold to Who?
IMO that was a silly idea floated by GO as it would have meant selling at lower price than we got from the institutions, the treasury have banked a £900m profit now they are completely sold, not at all a bad result.
Why are you and the other parties still using EUSSR regional Boundaries, England has never had a vote to this end, remember when they divided the Arab World with lines in the sand with the Sykes Pecot Treaty one hundred Years ago, that worked look at the Harmony.
You can add to your arithmetic those many people who will look at the return they might get out of their effort and investment, in Corbyn world they will calculate it’s not worth it because of the tax burden.
They might indeed calculate the best way to prosper is on the black economy, leaving the government not just with a hole in their tax take but the added cost to HMRC and the police to detect the evasion.
Can a Tory government please consider reducing employer’s NI to encourage firms to hire?
The political landscape of the UK now appears to consist of the extreme left (Labour) the far left (SNP, Plaid Cymru, Greens and Lib Dems) and the centre left (Conservative). UKIP has remained unashamedly to the right of all other named parties but has lost its voice since the departure of Nigel Farage. How dispiriting for the electorate!
Incidentally is any party prepared to abolish the BBC licence fee and save us all £147-50 per annum? It is nothing more than a state sponsored organ for left wing propaganda. My question is (of course) rhetorical in the current political climate.
JR: “new nationalised regional banks, regional public sector energy companies”
Not much between Tory and Labour there then. Your government has been supporting the regional bank RBS to the tune of £6bn (last year).
And now Teresa May is going to guarantee workers rights – what rights?
How will you ensure that these rights don’t make our economy more uncompetitive?
It’s worth pointing out that Macron the new French president intends to reform the sclerotic French economy, while I don’t think he will. It would be ironic if Macron makes France more competitive that the UK.
He immediately showed who is boss by visiting Ms Merkel on day 2.
He will have to get her approval before he implements anything.
It would be nice to know what bones she will now feed the French peoples.
I will be voting Conservative, without any great enthusiasm though, the first time since 2005.
If the choice was Corbyn or staying in the EU, without hesitation I would choose the latter and I am a Leaver of the first order and critic of the EU for decades.
Mrs. May’s choice to Remain is hard to reconcile, in my view she is wrong about Grammar Schools, Hinckley C, HS2, 0.7% Overseas Aid, several cabinet ministers and no doubt other points to be confirmed. There is a view that she is a talker.
I hope I am wrong but as Napoleon’s much quoted ” give me lucky generals”, she has been lucky with no credible alternative for PM after the Cameron/Osborne fiasco, Nigel Farage creating the opportunity and the unbelievably dreadful Corbyn.
And very, very lucky as Home Secretary. Especially given her record.
Would Royal Mail be renationalized at the prevailing market price (now 428 pence per share) or at the gross undervalue (330 pence per share) set on initial sale by Dr. Cable when Business Secretary or at the 455 pence reached on the first day of trading or some other figure?
Several of Corbyn’s nationalisation plans seem to violate EU rules, the rail one for instance. Yet Corbyn says he will stay inside the Single Market and thus the EU would insist on those rules being enforced. Hypothetical, I know.
Even McClusky is no longer pretending that Labour can win the election. Voters tend to distance themselves from losers, preferring to be associated with winners, so I suspect that Labour are heading for meltdown. With this manifesto they deserve it
McClusky’s measure of “success” at 200 seats is looking optimistic
Even such a comprehensive defeat for socialism won’t finish them off, though. The zealots will still say they would have won if only the policies were more left wing when any sane person has seen ample evidence over the years that England, where elections are won and lost, is small “C” conservative in outlook.
When Mrs May is returned to office she will get on with Brexit. There is little she can do with the NI economy but I would rerally like her to step in and get to grips with the Scottish and Welsh economies, both of which are a considerable drag on England with their huge deficits.
Scottish voters in particular need to have a few economic home truths explained to them over the heads of Sturgeon and her ragbag pinko army. There is every reason for Mrs May to step in and hold Sturgeon to account for the SNP’s abject failures over the last ten years to properly manage the Scottish economy, their NHS and education.
If Scots decide to leave the UK in 2020 -2022, fair enough, but England really can’t wait another five years before doing something to reduce the Scottish deficit which remains at £15bn a year.
Eliminating that would be enough to cover Corbyn’s black hole !
I have no problem with a number of utilities (like water, power and transport) which provide and are the essential and necessities of life being Nationalised, if they were then run efficiently.
Problem is, past history shows that when Nationalised they become inefficient, become a political football (just look at the NHS) lack proper investment for the future, and thus become a huge drain on the tax payer.
Can you imagine Mr Corbyn and his ilk running anything efficiently, and on anywhere near a commercial basis ?
The Labour Manifesto all sounds good and rosy, and no doubt will buy Labour a number of votes (especially University Students) but I am afraid it is more taxation, more borrowing and piss down the drain economics, from a Party which has failed the financial test every single time it has been in power.
Time to get out the NO MONEY LEFT note again !!!!
When has a Government, any Government, ever created any real and long lasting proper jobs by borrowing £ Billions.
At a time when we have the highest number of people in work, with unemployment falling, and with the economy running reasonably, would we want to risk upsetting this very fine balance, by introducing huge tax and financial changes and more borrowing.
We need to get a good deal with the EU or be prepared to walk away.
Mr Corbyn it seems is not prepared to do that, but wants to retain the Customs Union and the so called Single Market, which is not a single market at all, as it contains many other aspects and controls other than trade.
Thus we will not become independent, but will still be under EU control, and will still be paying vast sums to the EU.
That is reason enough not to vote for his Party.
The fact that Labour under Mr Corby’s leadership appears to becoming more and more influenced by ex communist party members with his recent appointments, is in my opinion another.
Another fallacy of Labours plans is the proposal that “bosses” should not earn more than 20 times the pay of their lowest paid workers. As most companies employ someone on the minimum wage, at present this means the maximum pay would be just over £300K pa for the bosses.
Even if they increase income tax on the high earners’ this won’t produce a huge income for the state; it could even be less than at present with no £1M salaries to tax. Thus they would have to tax the capital of the rich, and, unlike income, once it’s gone, it’s gone!
Tories are not getting involved in debates with Labour. Good. There can be serious and legitimate differences of opinion in politics.Labour does not have an adult view.
The Labour manifesto is a handbook on how to destroy the economy and make us an unhappy country
@Kenneth; The left (will) say much the same about the Tory manifesto, no doubt…
I note from various comments on this thread that my growing suspicions of Mrs May are widely shared. I might well have to vote Conservative, simply to play my part in preventing a Labour government; but I have never supported the Tories with greater disquiet, reluctance or – to be frank – disgust. We hear of policies designed to force firms to pay their employees to look after their “elderly relatives”! Is this reasonable? Is it fair? How many small concerns will be able to cope with such extravagant demands? I have done some such “looking after” myself, and never sought to take time off work for it, still less to charge my employers. When I vote for a party of the nation and the free market that is what I expect to see in government, should it win a majority. If Mrs May and her tiny, eccentric gang of greenhorn ideologues try to betray the founding, abiding principles of the right, I shall immediately withdraw my support and campaign for her dismissal. It has happened to better women than her!
Largely but not entirely off-topic, here is an interesting and quite important article:
https://euobserver.com/nordic/137936
“EU satellite states could be part of Brexit deal”
The “satellite states” being Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway, the three EFTA countries which are also part of the EEA – Switzerland being the fourth EFTA state, but not in the EEA after the Swiss people voted against joining it back in 1992. Note that any one of the four EFTA states could veto the UK being allowed to join EFTA, and any one of the three which are in the EEA could veto the UK being allowed to stay in the EEA.
Says the Foreign Minister of Lichtenstein:
“We are not ordinary third countries, but the EU’s closest partners and friends”
So, yes, as repeatedly pointed out here these three EEA states are “third countries” for the EU, albeit not “ordinary” members of that category comprising the 160-odd countries which are not in the EU; they do not avoid being “third countries” by EEA membership, and no more would the UK avoid becoming a “third country” by staying in the EEA.
“The UK has not yet triggered a clause in the EEA treaty, notifying the EU that it intends to leave the EEA.
If it neglects this formal obligation, the clause will likely be triggered by the EU, said Dag Werno Hotler, deputy secretary general of EFTA.
“The agreement is only available to EU and EFTA members,” he said.
Frick and Bakke Jensen said they were “open-minded” about the UK re-joining EFTA, an organisation it helped to found in the 1960s.
“But the initiative would have to come from the UK. For the moment, the question is not on the table,” the ministers said.”
And nor should it be put on the table, because EFTA now is not the same EFTA that the UK helped to found in the 1960’s, and:
“Our relationship with the EU is a dynamic relationship. When EU changes its laws and agreement we do the same. We are working on this every day”
Including all the EU law on freedom of movement of persons.
The Labour manifesto is a sure way to lose votes ; it is nothing but a Communist inspired joke . Some of its proposals are realistic and appealing – there is much wastage in the operation of the National Grid and the regionalisation of railway services is confusing and unnecessary .
Equally there are many faults in some of the indications coming from the Conservatives ; worker representation on the Boards of listed companies is a march back to the past – it failed to win support then and it will have the same effect now . Also , if the Government persists with its stupid property stamp duties and the tax level on probate ; it will drive the sector into further decline and lose them much support . Theresa ought not to be pulled into the centre ground ; her predecessor made this mistake and look what it cost him . I know she wants to pull votes from Labour ; she should leave it all to Corbyn .
When the Tories win the election, they should address the poverty in education.The Berlin wall came down in 1989. The fact that Socialism,even in its British corrupted and compromised theoretical form, should still be worthy of a discussion says education and indeed our media have failed our country. I have met graduates of Economics from UK universities who do worthwhile aand hard work in call centres answering routine calls from the public. But the private and indeed the State sector cannot further use their educational accomplishment. It is not these individuals would not be up to it. That they could not hack it. Their courses, universities, and tutors, have simply failed them. Failed our country.
It’s likely that socialism and every other ism will continue to be discussed until the year dot!And why not?
Labour will appeal to the non-home owning young. Some of which have two polling cards (university.)
Who is checking for fraud ? The registration numbers are different.
The Labour manifesto was undoubtedly written by idealistic adolescent 5th formers whose experience and knowledge are woefully inadequate for the task. So it will be very attractive to many because they are not up to the task of understanding how damaging implementing such policies will be. Added to which they are being offered boundless free largess that they will happily accept is being extracted from those who they envy because they are wealthier than they.
Well at least their envy will be satisfied as the wealthy will have decamped from our shores and be basking in much sunnier tax regime climes in foreign lands. The naivety and total economic and financial ignorance implicit in the proposals contained in their manifesto are astounding. Pointing to very low maturity and intellectual capacity of those who wrote it and those who will vote Labour because of it.
Labour offering another socialist cuckoo land!…….
…..Labour’s extremely naive vision: “A Labour Government with an absurdly over-optimistic fantasy, an unrealistic idealistic state, wholly incompetent financial understanding, where everything is paid for by the “nice” rich and “moralistic” Corporations!” You could not make this stuff up….oh Jeremy Corbyn just did…belly laugh!
Labour’s puerile attempt to spoil the Tories general election party! Pathetic!
Labour’s Long-Bailey has been saying that the.cost of acquisition will be neutral as they would be buying profitable businesses and thus payback would be quick.
Then on The Daily Politics we had Gardiner seeming to say in relation to the National Grid that they would aim to destroy the value of the asset by regulation and then pick it up cheap.
As for the railways they let the franchises run out implying no cost but where will they get the rolling stock from. Are they going to destroy they leasing companies?
The labour party under Corbyn is going nowhere, absolutely nowhere, worse still we are heading for a one party government now with no political opposition worth talking about..mrs may will be a virtual dictator at the end of all of this and we still have no idea on the direction shes going to follow in the wake of the brexit talks…all we currently hear is- brexit means brexit and we’re going to make a success of it- but how? The only redeeming factor in all of this is.. that i believe we would be very much worse off under corbyn- no doubt..jeez,, what a wimp? What a loser?
There are alot of knowingly false arguments and positions being put forward by Labour MPs. They are having to, more than usual, just keep talking…anything…to duck direct questions about the worthless economics of the Labour Manifesto. Rebecca Long-Bailey,Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is excellent at fast false argument streaming and does not use her remarkable expertise and intelligence to deliberately stumble in questioning against journalists who by and large know about as little about genuine economics as herself. She should not be voted to any position in a British Parliament via any other Party than the SNP who welcome such talent.
It is a link to today’s Daily Politics, which showed a clip of Clegg at the Oxford Union before the Referendum. In his speech, he arrogantly assumes a ‘remain’ victory, and goes on to say that after the vote there would still be ‘die hard leavers’ who would never accept the result, and would go on fighting for years just like the Japanese soldiers on remote islands, who hadn’t been told the war had ended. This caused much merriment at the time – who is laughing now?
Clip begins 10 mins 30 secs in for a minute.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08r87bz/daily-politics-17052017