More money for schools and social care

As one who has lobbied for more cash for local schools and social care, I was pleased to see both in the Conservative Manifesto.
The document confirms the government will press ahead with fairer funding, giving larger increases for schools with the smallest per pupil sums today. It also offers an additional 4000 million pounds over the next Parliament to the schools budget, so the gap can be narrowed without cutting the budgets of the better funded.
It also proposes more money for social care, paid for in part from removing the winter fuel allowance from better off pensioners.
Both increases will be welcome in West Berkshire and Wokingham Council areas, as the budgets are currently tight.
19 Comments
More money for social care ?
Yes perhaps, but millions excluded from claiming it, because the value of their house excludes them.
Millions are perhaps so called property rich, but still cash poor.
Sorry John but I am angry, very, very angry after hearing this absolute Social Care betrayal in your Party’s manifesto.
What are the figures for dementia across the rest of the World, are we higher or lower than the average?.
The best way to get more money into education (or health) is to encourage more people to provide for themselves with vouchers from government or tax breaks that can be used (and topped up) at any school the parents choose. Freedom of choice, competition, lower taxes and letting people spend their own money how they choose.
Alas we have the state monopoly enthusiast, socialist lightish, Chairman May. Better than Corbyn but not by that much. James Delingpole was exactly right about T May on This Week last night. Hopefully her socialism can be kept in check post the election (or perhaps – hopefully – she is just joking and is not really another interventionist, price and income controls, Heathite, economic illiterate who has leaned nothing from history).
“It also proposes more money for social care, paid for in part from removing the winter fuel allowance from better off pensioners.”
Yes, the poor but proud will now get cold or worse, whilst the rich will have (the value of) their homes stolen by HMG even though all taxes etc were paid.
Just so that the top 1% don’t need to pay a pittance more, relative to their wealth, more tax – enough to turn rightful thinking people socialist.
#anyonebutMay or so Mrs May seem to want, she has lost my vote.
Administratively and politically inept and a rerun of project fear e.g. why not remove winter fuel allowance and increase pension credit, similarly 75+ free BBC tax but then that should go in total and so much for walking away from a bad deal into the greater world trade opportunities. Anyone for breakfast?
From the Telegraph today:-
Theresa May has set out her vision of conservatism to challenge “the cult of selfish individualism” and not to allow free markets to operate “untrammelled”. She said conservatives must move on from the “caricature” of Thatcherite conservatism.
Back to her misguided Heathism I assume. I suppose she wants a dire virtual state monopoly in education, the NHS & perhaps even social care and rented housing. It won’t work dear, it never has, it is not working now. How do you get to sixty, join the Tories and yet not even see this? Thatcher did not go nearly far enough in cutting the state back to a sensible size and made huge mistake on the EU and the ERM.
It is the State Sector that is untrammelled in these areas, and this is a disaster, particularly for health & education. Time to grow up dear.
what exactly defines ‘better off pensioners’?
Are those who have private pensions going to be targeted regardless of how little the amount is or is there going to be a cut off point and how much is this going to cost to implement? I am becoming more frustrated by the Conservative policies by the day.
I’ve just seen Tim Farron on TV claiming that the Tory government would turf a surviving husband or wife out of the family home on the death of their spouse who had been suffering from dementia and so had needed prolonged and expensive social care.
He must know that this would not be the government’s intention and is very unlikely to happen – it’s difficult to see Parliament passing the necessary legislation without provision for payment of the social care costs to be deferred until after the second death – but that’s irrelevant to the likes of Farron, and especially to the twitterati, and I would advise that Tory spokesmen should rebut this as soon as possible.
It depends what is meant by better off pensioners. Many pensioners are already working hours to make ends meet .
The Deputy Labour Party Leader John MacDonnell is unsuitably outraged on TV today about the Winter Fuel Allowance. Why he is suddenly fighting for the rich is one mystery. But the greater enigma is why he is suddenly a Global Warming Denier. You could have grown bananas this winter in his constituency of Hayes and Harlington.
There is not “More money for social care” overall, just more wealthy pensioners being forced to pay more for their own social care so the government can spend our taxes on social care for less wealthy pensioner. Overall total spending on social care across all pensioners won’t change.
The balance of manufacturers reporting improved export sales rose to 26 per cent, up from 16 per cent at the end of 2016, according to the survey by the British Chambers of Commerce
http://www.cityam.com/264986/british-exporters-bounce-back-sterling-sweet-spot-takes
Better off pensioners will be those who negotiated fixed annuities in the 70s/80s before government decided they were a cash cow. The fuel allowance of £200 t0£300 PA will not pay for one week in a care home. You need to start thinking outside the box to solve this growing problem. I am pleased for the schools of West Berkshire if their burden gets eased, but they still only get about half what it costs for a good education in a public day school.
…….from removing the winter fuel allowance from better off pensioners……..
Is that better off than the average earned income, the benefit cap, the minimum wage, the living wage, or perhaps the current pension which is around £8000 p.a., which compared to the foregoing is almost a pittance.
Or perhaps it is the Gordon Brown approach which is to try and get everybody on the government’s payroll through claimed-for benefits so that they continue to vote for them. That worked out well didn’t it!
This has missed the chance to address the inequities created by those boroughs which receive over funding because immigrants speak poor English. The four hundred million should be given to the mainstream budget not used to continue over funding inner city London boroughs.
Shameful
John, Most of what May spoke of yesterday – schools, NHS, housing, social care are devolved so she was only speaking about England when introducing the death tax and yet she did not say the word ENGLAND once but she did say the word Britain many times?
To add to the insult, although a great proportion of what any UK Government does nowadays only affects England, there is still no Conservative manifesto for England despite there being one for Scotland and Wales.
How much longer do you think the three anti-English parties are going to get away with this deliberate omittance of the word England and deliberate conflation of the UK/England?
So do we rapidly do equity release to reduce our home values down to 100k. Then spend the inheritance?
Bob
John,
I’m less than impressed by the removal of Winter Fuel allowance from nearly all pensioners. The phrase ‘better-off’ which you use in not defined – so what is it exactly please?
Since Pensioners vote and are more inclined to be Brexit supporting, it seems odd that May wishes to get them to return to UKIP. There are many millions of pensioners and the total sums involved are small in comparison with the frittered-away Overseas budget, so I find it hard to credit that May has fallen into the elephant trap of taking their vote for granted. This trap has ruined the Labour Party who took its supporters for granted. So is May trying to snatch defeat from the Jaws of victory??
All the pensioners I’ve spoken too have cooled on May as a result of this move – this is ominous.
I am deeply saddened by the fact that in my lifetime there will never be another Conservative government in my country. Mrs May will no doubt get her landslide despite taking core conservative voters for granted. She would do well to mark the words of Blairs advisors when they told him not to worry about labour’s core supporters as they had no where else to go. That worked out well didn’t it.