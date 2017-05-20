Who should pay for care?

There are three possible answers to who should pay for an individual’s care. The individual themselves may have the money to do so. The individual’s family may have the money and the capacity to provide the care. The state – in other words the rest of us – could do so.
By common political consensus in the UK we take a differing view on who should pay for a child’s care, and who should pay for an elderly person.
All mainstream parties and most people agree that as a child cannot work and does not usually have any money of their own, the parents should normally provide. We expect mother and father, or mother or father, to offer food, shelter and clothing, and to look after the child when not at school. Both parents are expected to contribute financially where they can. The state steps in if the parental income is insufficient, offering help with money and housing. The state also has powers in extreme cases of poor parental behaviour towards the child to remove the child and find surrogate parents willing to look after the child.
In the case of elderly people more emphasis has been placed on the elderly person themselves contributing financially to their care and maintenance where they have substantial savings. No party has proposed making children responsible for their elderly relatives,nor would that be an acceptable proposal, though in practice many families do provide answers to the care needs of their elderly members. The state provides all healthcare free, and provides free places in care homes for those who need them and have little by way of assets or income. There has also been an issue over differing treatment of an elderly person who chooses to stay living in their own home, and those who move into care homes, vacating their old property. There are issues over what constitutes free healthcare, and what is normal living cost.
The contentious question revolves around how much capital an elderly person should be able to pass on after death, and how much should be used up during their later years on paying for their living costs and care.I am interested to hear your thoughts on the right balance over who pays for what. In the next post I will talk more about the various options.
There is moral hazard here. If society will give me a good thing for nothing, why should I pay for it myself?
A few weeks ago JR amusingly drew attention to a Mr Feckless. How would he behave? He would cash in his assets, eat, drink and be merry, before he dies hand a good chunk of cash to his laughing and cynical heirs, and leave the taxpayer to pay for his care in old age.
Mr Prudent, on the other hand, who values his integrity, deplores sponging off others and husbands his assets, would find himself stripped of all but a fraction of his estate. His pauperised heirs would curse their loopy old papa and call his prudence nothing less than folly and madness.
When government, possibly for the best of motives (but possibly not), seeks to redraw the eternal moral parameters of society, it must not be surprised when people take it at its word.
The system just encourages Mr Responsible and Mr Sensible to become Mr Feckless so many do.
The Conservatives’ proposal seems to be heading in the right direction – it is reasonable enough that people pay for their own care if they can. There is no reason the state should subsidise people in order they can hand on an inheritance. Equally there is no reason for the state to protect an inheritance in the form of a house rather than any other assets.
Dilnot came up with a sensible proposal- that the government should provide an insurance against long term care, which would share the risk for all, not just the unlucky. Then the amount payable by the individual could be restricted to a lower amount. The May proposals would wipe out most of the family estate for most voters in Conservative heartlands. Another blunder to be reversed somehow. Strong and what was it? U turn U turn ….
For the next ten years we are stuck with the system we have. My instruction to government is to get on with fracking shale gas, create a fund, ring fenced from government, built from the tax take and invest it. Use the investment managers who are most successful in the private sector on three year secondments. Do not let civil servants anywhere near it, their track record at running anything is dreadful.
After ten years start using the income, not the capital, to pay for the care of the elderly. It is one of life’s lotteries as to who may need care. Their property and the inheritance of their children should not be forfeit.
Go talk to the Norwegians and find out what they have done and learn from any mistakes they may have made, but get on with it. The main distraction for the next two years is Brexit, but this does not mean that everything else is on hold. My long piece yesterday broached this subject. Do not think it was a criticism of our host who I see as a real conservative. His exclusion from senior office confirms his credentials, even if I do not always agree with him.
It seem to me that most people should provide for themselves (and most do not any need long term care anyway). A few do however need many years or care and some sort of insurance here or government cap might make sense. Robots and automation will have to reduce the costs of long term care too.
The proposal of the government will just encourage people to reduce their assets and dump these costs onto other tax payers. Once again the responsible will pick up the bill for the feckless. The feckless will will grow and the system will fail.
I do not believe in the kind of feral society in which there is no State support at all for people suffering from misfortune of any kind.
However, we have to learn that ‘other people’ cannot be expected to totally pay, via constant increases in taxation, for what is foreseeable.
Most of us will grow old, and get the diseases and malfunctions of old age. Modern medicine will – at huge expense – postpone our death from cancer and stroke and Alzheimers, but in significant numbers expensive social care will then be needed.
If MY home must not be sold to defray expenses because I wish my children to inherit it, YOU and your children must pay for my care. That is unjust.
ps. There is no perfect system that will be just and fair to everyone involved, and we should stop pretending there is.
“No party has proposed making children responsible for their elderly relatives,nor would that be an acceptable proposal, ”
but to a considerable extent that is what reclaiming an elderly person’s care costs from their estate does, assuming the children are the beneficiaries. However, if you take seriously the idea that our society’s rules and laws are based on Christian principles, the rules are enforcing the commandment ‘Honour thy father and thy mother that your days may be long’ (and enjoyed in comfort from inherited wealth?). But then, if the children can’t afford the care, or there are none, Acts ch 2 applies, and today the state steps in to ensure that “the believers … sold their possessions and goods and distributed them to all, as any had need.”
EEyore has retold a parable – in the form of the prodigal father, who has not repented.
Where does Mr Feckless get this wad of cash for his heirs, after eating, drinking and being merry?
It’s a complicated world, needing more thought.
Perhaps a solution is to make a family’s real property (land and buildings owned for the purpose of living therein) an automatic transfer on death to children after the spouse, and levy inheritance tax on all the rest, exempting the home like charitable bequests. The children might have to sell to ensure a fair distribution among themselves, or one of them occupy and pay rent into a family trust?
They, not the state, could decide that.
The Conservatives should ditch all remainer MPs and the hidden hand remainer bigwigs in the shadows. Stop being so cowardly politically correct in their speech and actions and invite Nige to be their next leader ( without the rest of UKIP )
All will be well then. (Appreciate JR doesn’t seem terribly keen on Nige, but I can’t see why)
Mrs May now proposes that the state gets paid twice for providing care…once through NI, then again if one has assets. Naturally she doesn’t propose any reduction in NI or Inheritance Tax so that the individual may accumulate the wealth to look after themselves in later life….