I am glad the Prime Minister has confirmed that the social care policy will be set out in more detail in a Green Paper with a proper consultation, as I assumed when I first wrote about it. That was why I decided to consult through this site on the changes. She has also made clear that there will be a cap on how much social care cost someone has to pay. This means there are now two ways the proposals are more generous than current policy. There could be a £100,000 higher cut off for anyone in a care home having to spend their own money on the fees, four times the current permitted capital sum. There could be a ceiling on how much care cost someone living in their own home has to pay, where there is none for someone with substantial savings today. The Prime Minister also confirmed that under the proposals no-one living in their own home would have to sell their home to pay the social care costs.
The PM’s social care initiative was d..b, not the idea itself (which is justified), but the timing.
She should remember that she has to win first and only then she get’s to decide on a policy. It is BREXIT d….y, hitting her most loyal constituency, especially 20 days before election day, is just not smart.
Theresa has about turned because of the strong reaction to her manifesto announcement . When she was challenged on this she waffled about . She has exposed a very weak side to her character and will have much to do if she is to restore it . The opinion polls showed a quick downturn from her previous position .
As far as I am concerned it is a contract between the state and the individual that individuals pay income tax, national insurance, VAT, council tax, car tax, duties on fuel, duties on tobacco and alcohol, stamp duty, tax on interest on savings etc. etc. and the state provides a National Health Service (INCLUDING care when you have a long term illness), education for our children, law and order services and so on.
Social care must come from general taxation or it is yet another incentive to loaf around all your life – never buy a house – never work harder and train yourself etc.
This U-Turn makes it impossible for the Tories to talk about anyone else being in a state of chaos.
We spend more than 20 thousand, million pounds on Foreign Aid and to the EU. Surely we could find just 2 billion to fund social care properly. And stop hedge funds buying care homes and building chains of them.
Well, following this rapid U turn it is hard to see how they will get away without putting a figure (or range) on this new cap. May does seem to be making rather a lot of entirely predictale and very avoidable political errors.
Of course when they do finally put a figure on this new “cap” Labour will then say it is “a huge tax subsidy for May’s rich Tory friends”.
Why on earth did May and the three(?) manifesto writers think it was a good idea to go into the election promising tax rises, more red tape, more expensive greencrap energy, more socialism and more benefit cuts?
We are still even now waiting for the £1M IHT threshold promise years ago to be kept, yet they have already introduced a second probate tax and plan this long term care one too. So no one expects her to keep her promises, hopefully she will not, as so many are so very misguided and left wing.
Still not good enough I am afraid.
Fundamentally like much of the rest of the tax and benefits system the wrong incentives are being put into the system.
I think the policy wonks who come up with this stuff really need to sit down with some real people in the real world like me.
“The purpose of government isn’t to make things better. It’s to stop things getting worse.” (Sir Humphrey Appleby).
Mrs May now needs no reminder of the proverbial paving of the road to hell. I hope she’ll put her beautiful social conscience back in its bag for the moment and get on with the real job. After all, the basics of the election – Brexit and Corbyn – haven’t changed, even though she has done her level best to make the latter look relatively competent. She still has my vote. And maybe we’ll hear a bit less of strong and stable from now on.
By the way, the screech of brakes and smell of tyre smoke are not all in my imagination, whatever JR says. See https://order-order.com/2017/05/22/hunt-on-care-cap-last-week-were-dropping-it/
The Okey Cokey Women
You put a left Policy In
A left Policy out
In Out In Out and shake it all about
You Totally Bemuse the Voter
wondering if she’s the Right one to vote for
And that’s what it’s all about.
Oh the Okey Cokey Women
Yeah, but firing up a scare story and labelling it “dementia tax” is far better for your election prospects than sticking to facts and figures…
Just voted … UKIP. May’s words to Juncker about basing Brexit on the cosmetic EU Justice and Home Affairs opt-out was decisive. Let’s see over the next 5 years if she is any more serious about Brexit than David Cameron when he promised to “rule nothing out” should his negotiations with Brussels come to nothing.
The p r would have been better if she had said that the Cons are guaranteeing that you will never have to give up your last 100k rather than concentrating on what the care charge will take. But absolutely possible to fit in a limit on charges and still guarantee you your 100K. How about the proposition that the state will pay the costs above the actuarial costs of the length of care need? Further if the average house is 200K then shout that the policy is saving half the house.
What a shambolic campaign disaster and home goal.
Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory aptly describes this absolutely unnecessary debacle.
I begin to wonder if as with fox hunting it is a deliberate attempt to lose the election.
All very well but it is still not very clear as to what she is proposing..too many ifs, could be’s and maybe’s implied..its not good enough..whatever is proposed has to be fair. What about we agree if we go into care to hand over 80 per cent of our pension and then on our death cede 20 per cent of our total estate..now some people might find yhat or a similar proposal to be more acceptsble..
Well at least it is now possibly half sensible, but why on earth did the manifesto simply not say in the first place.
“We plan to revise Social care and its costs in the next Parliament, but only after detailed analysis and extensive consultation”
Dilnot has made two proposals so far as I understand it, clearly neither seems acceptable if you plan yet more revision.
We all know Social Care and the NHS require more money, so why not simply raise the National Insurance contribution and ring fence it, so that the many pay for the unlucky few, which was the very basis on which it was originally founded.
We have now had 3 u turns in 3 months John
First the Probate Death tax, then the Self employed NI rise, Now Social Care plans.
All sensible decisions made in the end, but very worrying that they were even dreamt up in the first place.
I really hope the EU negotiations are better planned.
“I am glad the Prime Minister has confirmed that the social care policy will be set out in more detail in a Green Paper with a proper consultation”
Well that will be OK then, assuming that Mrs May has one of the weakest government majorities since the Labour government of 1978/9, otherwise the whole nine yards of the policy as set out in the manifesto will be voted through on the nod by dutiful Conservative MPs no doubt, just as the Poll tax was voted through. Oh and what would such a weak government do for Mrs May’s strong Brexit…
“That was why I decided to consult through this site on the changes.”
You did no such thing, or at least you have no choice about it, (published or not) you were being told what people were and still are thinking. What is more when has so many often vehemently disagreeing commentators been agreeing with each other?!
“This means there are now two ways the proposals are more generous than current policy.”
You still miss the real issue here, States theft of dead peoples wealth even though these people have paid all due taxes etc over a life time of work, and those who will be affected first are those who have paid the most into what appears to have been a state run Ponzi scheme since the post war settlement. As I said before, if the state really can not afford to pay out on peoples National Insurance policies then it can not afford to cut taxes.
Last sentence.
They won’t, but their offspring will.
Despite my MP being the very, very worthy and heroic London Bridge resuscitator ( who will get in anyway)
I will be throwing my vote away on someone else as a (pointless ) protest at the gross ineptitude of recent events.
May I suggest that it would have been better to state that there would be a cap on care costs which of course wasn’t in the manifesto and was explicitly rebutted by the health secretary. What a joke/cock u/manifesto of chaos (delete as appropriate). Are we supposed to believe that T May will carry any weight with such inane stupidities and ridiculous elephant traps in negotiations with Europe – Breakfast means Breakfast, red, white and blue and all true. She, as expected, is being roasted alive (quite rightly) by Andrew Neil!
zorro
RG40 1UY
John, just for clarity, will the deferred payment be subject to interest charges while the other spouse remains in the couple’s matrimonial home?
Sorry but looks a shambles. Either you have changed therefore have u turned under pressure or you haven’t u turned and nothing has changed. In any event not much difference between selling the house whilst still alive and the Local Government taking a lien and selling after death. In any event it is another inheritance tax.
Incidentally on the same day that Theresa May was saying we would be stronger out of the EU when when during the campaign she specifically stated we would be more secure within the Union. That was about a year ago. So which is it? Certainly another U turn.
I have to ask the question ” What did previous Governments actually do about this situation”?
It is both sickening and laughable that both Labour and LibDems, when in government, were happy to allow councils to take the homes of the poor people taken into long-term care.
They did nothing to address this dire situation whereby those who had saved to buy their own homes were force to sacrifice them, when those who did nothing but take from the State were spared any such inconvenience.
Whatever happened to rewarding those who worked hard to get where they were?
And why are these same parties claiming “Horror” that the situation has been rightly addressed in such a fair manner? For they did NOTHING.
Providing for State funded residential home care is a new State benefit brought on by increased longevity.
Some want it paid for our of increase National Insurance by those in work. I get their thinking, NI bands are between just under £6k up to £45k so it would be paid for proportionately by those on lower wages and loaded on the young. Saving the value of a home that these young ones struggle to afford. Lets spend it all today and leave the next generation to pick up the bill.
This goes to the heart of what it is to be Conservative. Be independent, fund your own life style, small state, no barriers to opportunity but provide a basic safety net for those that fall off that hill.
It seems greed had entered here. I wonder whether some of our new Conservatives are ex social welfare Labour supporters who wrongly thought that because the value of their house massively increased they became Conservatives. They want to keep the value of their house, they want the young to pay for their care, they want big welfare state and don’t want to fund their own lifestyle.
John
Rubbish. Telling that that has been posted.
House price inflation is irrelevant. Even if the house was the same price as when bought.It’s the house we want going to our children.
Whatever the PM confirmed in your final sentence the house would have to be sold on death to pay off the social care costs minus £100,000. This is a totally unfair hike in Inheritance Tax for the progeny of those unfortunate enough to have suffered a disease that was not treatable in hospital. It penalises those who have led a responsible financial life while putting no burden on the irresponsible and profligate. There are now a list of diseases you cannot afford to get because they have to be supported at home or in a care home. This is not a NHS free at the point of need. It would be fair to ask what you have been doing with all the NI contributions you have collected since it’s introduction. I see it as a result of incompetent financial management by successive governments and the civil service.
Using the equity from the family home is not the objection. Paying over the odds for care is – if it is to subsidise others in the same care.
By all means, get tough and realistic. When are the consequences of refusing to work going to be felt by those who refuse to work ?
All they have to do
Is start telling the truth.
Farage Pm, Davis ok, Pritti Patel seems ok, Redwood directing operation with his feet up in the background. Rees Mogg, ditch the little boy haircut and languid manner and get fighting.
Nadine for welfare
” London nurses quit NHS in droves to become um’s personal carers and to get richer ! ”
Daily Mail headline 2018
*Mum’s* not ‘um’s’
We all know you know which way is up. Whoever rejected Dinot and produced the ludicrous Dementia tax clearly hasn’t got a clue.
And worse, May is exposed as not being any smarter than anyone else who got into Oxford to read Geography, certainly a joke degree at the time she did it.
Some grown ups need to sort her out and fast, because this total cock-up shows that this crowd must be believing their own publicity, and everything they want to run with needs seriously sanity checking by some people with the intellectual horsepower to at least grasp the issues involved. Can you give us some confidence such people (All Souls level brains in other words) are getting in the room to restrain these clowns?
Mrs May just about survived Andrew Neil, but could have done without this shambles. I have taken the liberty of replying to her latest email appealing for my support and requesting her to consult colleagues as well as private advisers before announcing policy in future. I also hope she will keep the cap flexible and not be browbeaten into agreeing £70k in time for the election, thereby loading another huge open ended liability on future taxpayers. As ever, doing the right thing for long term economic strength is much harder than dishing out unlimited fruit from the magic money tree (= the “top 5%” or “corporations”) as Labour’s comical spokespersons are proposing.