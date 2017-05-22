Why I am still optimistic about our future relationship with the EU

Those who fear no deal or a bad deal are too pessimistic.
They exaggerate the importance of government, treaties and rules. They underestimate the energy, good will and positive approach of most people on both sides of the Channel.
The first thing to grasp is the UK will not be on her own. Under WTO rules which govern the EU as well as us, the EU cannot do anything adverse to us that it does not also do to the USA, China, India and the other major countries of the world. Similarly, under international law, the EU cannot pick on UK people, evict our citizens from their homes on the continent, or impose special taxes and requirements on UK people and companies that it does not also apply to Americans, Chinese and all other non EU citizens and companies.
The second thing to grasp is many people and governments on the continent think it a good idea to get on with their neighbouring states, particularly where they sell lot of goods and services. Just in case they don’t, the Treaty they all drafted and signed makes them pursue good relations and trade with the neighbours. I alway find it odd that the people who most love the EU have such a low view of the way it will behave, expecting it to be petty, nasty and to seek to operate outside international law and outside the norms of civilised behaviour. I think many of them are better than that, and those who might fall short have self interest to push them to keep open their access to the UK.
The third thing to grasp is all those companies on the continent wanting to carry on selling us goods and services, all those individuals wanting to come to the UK to take skilled job or to study, will still be a pressure on the governments of the EU. Just as there are many people in the UK who value their ability to travel on the continent, to study there, or to trade there, so there are many people on the continent wanting the same access to the UK.
Of course the EU institution will try it on and ask for lots of money from us, as they will miss our large contributions. They also know there is no legal basis or political reason why we should pay them any special extra payment on leaving. They also know that in the end, after much huffing and puffing, they need a deal. We know we can get on fine under WTO terms, if they really do want to be difficult.
This is such a refreshingly good post John after the last couple of days. It helps me to realise I should stay positive about the situation.
Can you assure us that others in your party feel the same way? I certainly hope so. The only worry I have now is that the Conservatives will not get the majority they need.
We all want a successful Brexit and have done for years. It is the May manifesto which is putting it in jeopardy and not us. I was listening to Nicholas Soames saying that it was a ‘manifesto for the times’ and that he fully supported it. The fact is that he would vote for Chaiman Mao in a blue rinse wig if it could guarantee him and the Tory party five more years (in office ed) Arch remainer Green couldn’t resist saying that there was no turning back on the dire manifesto – more chance doubtless that a successful Brexit would be put at risk and his beloved EU would not be forsaken…..
zorro
Good morning
The EU is like no other. It does not answer to its parliament, the member countries or the citizens of the EU. Look at how Greece is treated. To the EU they must be punished. The Greek people voted to end austerity only to have even worse imposed on them by Brussels.
Any negotiations will not be about trade. They will be about how the UK will continue to work alongside the EU. An example of this is the border between the UK and Ireland. The sooner we discuss these arrangements the better.
Quite right, but led by and encouraged by Germany. Why does Germany get to make unilateral decisions on behalf of the EU, like mass immigration from Africa, and a larger say than any other country? Germany also allowed to prosper at the expense of Southern European countries. It is a rigged club.
The EU is not the biggest problem, the British political class is the biggest problem.
So true,when they lost the empire they had to create new (internal) colonies to administer to in the guise of socialism on order to keep the gravy train going.The boss class just became the bureaucrat class.
Let us not forget the much lauded Bloomberg speech by JR and others as the blueprint for negotiating with the EU by Weasel Cameron. He dropped al, the main points before discussion and came away with “thin gruel” as one Tory put it. Shamelessly he still claimed to have reformed the EU and tried to scare us, with leaflets paid by the taxpayer, to stay with his other dishonorable side kick chancellor.
Do not hold May’s speech with anything other than caution or contempt.
But the Conservative manifesto makes clear that the law regarding an exit payment is not the whole story, it says we will also make payments based on the “spirit” of UK’s “continuing partnership with the EU”. This gives May/Hammond scope to pay them anything they dream up.
Yes and it is a worry albeit that is a typical piece of political catch all BS so beloved of politicians, non specific, non measurable, but gives them the cover to justify whatever they do. Assuming TM wins, the make up of her new Cabinet will give us the first clues about the likely direction. My worry is the civil servants in the
Treasury, I cannot forget the ‘lies’ they concocted to support project fear and the Fireign Office and we saw how they thought and operated when we relatively recently heard from a senior diplomat albeit he ultimately went because he was too vocal. My guess is that there will be plenty left with the same view who will be stealthily working with their European counterparts to ensure we continue to be hooked one way or another. Europe does not seem to be discussing scenarios without our contribution. Maybe someone has ‘whispered in their ear’?
My thoughts entirely.Behind a façade of which Prince Potemkin would be proud we will continue to be marched in lockstep with the rest of the EU/West towards fulfilment of the great design.
Fake jobs,fake democracy,fake money,fake politicians,fake news,fake enemies all manipulated by a vast self-serving bureaucracy.
A bit like another fake utopia ….of blessed memory.
An important and very disturbing comment. We can be certain the words Roy Grainger highlights were not chosen idly, and that they will be noted in Europe.
Indeed, more waffle in the manifesto on potential payments down the train probably to ‘buy influence’ whilst selling the older generation down the drain. Well, we can all act in our own self interest then, and not have our estates plundered without a suitable insurance option!
zorro
Indeed the main fear is that the structure of the EU leadership and its members. The EU structures & politics are so dysfunctional & inept that they can rarely even act in the interests of their own members.
If we have to divert sales to supply home or other overseas markets (should the EU decide to cut off their nose to spite their face) so be it, we will be just fine.
Or at least we will be fine if the Tories, post the election, forget May’s childish, red Ed agenda. Forget her prices and income policies, her building on EU workers “rights”, and her attacks on the Gig economy, her expensive green crap and the likes.
All that is needed if to cut and simplify taxes, cut the reams of red tape that choke industry, go for cheap reliable energy, reduce the size of the largely inept state sector massively, cancel the bonkers grand projects and greencrap and give people real freedom of choice. Choice as to how they spend the money they have earned. Choice in health, education, business, housing, entertainment, tv channels, holiday indeed in everything the choose.
This rather than stealing it off them under threat of imprisonment and spending (mainly wasting) it for them. On, for example, second rate, virtual state monopolies such as the NHS and education.
Freedom of choice and get the state out of the damn way please. But can May be turned into a Tory? It seems rather unlikely. She is after all 60 and yet has gleaned so very little on how economies or business actually work.
She still thinks the state is the solution when in the UK it is very clearly the problem.
Re. Tezz turning into RedEd and his energy price cap. It is interesting that the team have said nothing about RedEd’s gag on OFGEM saying anything about the extra cost on bills caused by renewable subsidies, which are far higher than the so called rip- off tariffs which are to be capped. These subsidies will be double by 2020, as a huge expansion in offshore wind is underway, with the price agreed about 4-5 times that of gas without the carbon tax.
https://www.thegwpf.com/fixing-ofgem-the-uks-gas-and-electricity-regulator/
LL, simple do not vote for her. Tories will be forced to become a centre right party not mainstream left wing socialists.
Reply Do you want Mrs May or Mr Corbyn negotiating Brexit? That is the main question.
Any state that did 45 per cent of its trade with a bloc on the basis of agreed rules and long-established and trusted system for resolving disputes, which are far more wide-ranging than anything offered by the WTO, and then chose to throw away those prizes without any promise of anything in return would be widely regarded as having taken leave of its senses.
The world regards the UK as having taken leave of its senses.
No it doesn’t.
You weaken your case with your absurd last sentence, how on earth do you know that “the world” is unanimous in thinking we have taken leave of our senses ? For example, that “world” obviously mustn’t include the Republican party and their voters in USA, or Le Pen voters in France, or a significant number of Italians (as I know from personal experience), or Russian politicians, or a significant number of politicians and people in Australia and on and on. By “world” you simply mean “people who agree with me”.
The world may not realise that the balance of trade is not in our favour.
I guess that is “the world” according to Len Grinds.
Stay in the EU and become a region of the United States of EU Land, everything paid to and controlled by Brussels – Is that what you want?
Have you read the “Five Presidents” report?
Attn Mr Grinds–We clearly live on different worlds–Nothing in return?–You must be joking–Are not our contributions something, in fact quite a lot as rEU is fast coming to realise?–I suspect that you are not exactly pro US but be assured, as I know personally, that the main view there is that “They need you more than you need them”–Just think of the Joy of being free from their over-reactive, bureaucratic and just plain daft and unnecessary regulations. Then there is the return of our fishing.
You are assuming trade between Europe and the UK will stop which is plainly not going to happen.
Many nations trade successfully with Europe without being members of the single market.
But John Redwood says it is simple so it must be.
More Corbyn as Father Chistmas policies from Labour. This time on university fees. Angela Rayner saying that the average student leaves university with a debt of £44,000. Though actually only about half of this is actually likely to be paid back so half is a grant anyway.
More to the point most also leave university with fairly worthless degrees for the money too.
That could be a Corbyn “own goal”.
How many ex-students have outstanding loans that are not going to be written off by Labour?
How many ex-students have paid off their loans and will ask Labour “will you give me my money back?”
I would guess there are more going to ask those questions than voting students that will take advantage of this in the next Parliament…
An excellent summary
A good summary of why the EU’s threat to deprive London of euro clearing is an empty one :-
EU threat to move euro clearing away from London is a tool to whip Britain
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/05/20/eu-threat-move-euro-clearing-away-london-tool-whip-britain/?WT.mc_id=tmgliveapp_iosshare_An1ZLK9WjtMy
“Under WTO rules which govern the EU as well as us, the EU cannot do anything adverse to us that it does not also do to the USA, China, India and the other major countries of the world. ”
How can our media be balanced unless the interviewer tells Remoaners …immediately…that when they say the opposite they are in error?
” I alway find it odd that the people who most love the EU have such a low view of the way it will behave, expecting it to be petty, nasty and to seek to operate outside international law and outside the norms of civilised behaviour.”
It is because they truly despise and loathe foreigners.Etc ed
I do think that May took her eye of the ball during the critical period before negotiations start during which the EU was preparing with ‘negotiating mandate’. She likely was thinking of holding the election, but in not setting expectations with the EU she allowed them to not just “try it on” as you say, but domso repeatedly as they interpreted her silence as acceptance. The EU is a very inflexibly body and once the negotiating mandate has been agreed by them, it will be difficult for them to adjust. The end result is either that the UK will cave in to the increased demands (as the EU expect) or the talks will break up and we fall back to the best alternative to a negotiated agreement which is WTO most-favoured-nation trading rules. I have no problem with the latter, but May is still likely to favour the former and the UK price for that has risen because of her lack of ability to prepare for the negotiations (despite the incredibly long period she took at invoke Article 50).
One really has to conclude that UK politicians are extraordinarily bad negotiators. No businessman would long survive with the niavity and tardiness displayed by May.
I don’t know about their ability of ministers as negotiators but the government has let the UK mass media feed rubbish to the population without effective rebuttals.
Of course we have all the advantages of good relationships with the other countries of the EU whilst we remain a member. All that Mr Redwood seems to find objectionable is our financial contribution to the EU. Everything else is good. This is a very different attitude to his usual one of constant criticism.
Now, having told the EU that we are leaving, he expects all these advantages to continue without the payments and without any trouble in working out the details. It won’t happen like that. We are actually leaving and that means we are giving up all those advantages. If we want them back we have to negotiate them. That includes even basic things like rights of travel and residence, and there will be associated costs.
Mr Redwood is confident that we will re-negotiate all the advantages of being in the EU with a lower total payment. Maybe we will, but I suspect we will spend so much and lose so much in the course of doing so it will not be worthwhile, and even when we have re-negotiated we will find that our relationship is not so seamless as it is now. There will be inefficiencies that lower the productivity of our industries. In the end we will be paying more but in a different disguise. All countries that trade with one another have to support the infrastructure that is needed for trade, from the collection of customs duties, the inspection and enforcement of standards, to policing and legal structures. All these cost money.
Don’t be in any doubt that financially we will be worse off outside the EU, and we will be less influential. For some time we will be able to pretend that this is not so, but as time goes by it will become more and more obvious that we have made a bad mistake by leaving.
reply We will be better off and more influential globally when out
I have yet to be convinced what the advantages are too the UK being a member of the EU.
Untrammelled immigration, a7% tax on all our exports. Unable to deport criminals and educating EU students free of charge.
Our share of trade with the EU declines annually and the costs increase exponentially.
Please advise on any perceived advantage.
Don’t give me the old canard about travel as I did that in the 60,s without a problem.
With you there, IW.
“All that Mr Redwood seems to find objectionable is our financial contribution to the EU. Everything else is good … ”
I think you must have been reading a different article …
WTO rules say nothing about were a manufacture chooses to make their products, for example if a French car company might choose to build their recently acquired range of cars where or even if at all, why build cars outside of the EU when you can use spare manufacturing capacity inside the EU.
International law might well make UK ex-pats have to take out medical insurance in their adopted country, it might also force them to return home, perhaps with little but what they stand up in plus a (walk-on) suitcase, arriving back in Blighty to pick up on their UK lives, claiming their rights under the UK law as UK citizens who have paid their due taxes.
I do not fear Brexit, I fear that some, out of political principle, are creating an unfunded black-hole in the national finances that will dwarf the supposed black-hole that some accuse the Labour parties manifesto of creating.
Off topic, I see that the Tory Manifesto pledge of extra NHS funding has unrivalled, rather than extra funding (as implied) it turns out to be nothing more than moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic – not trying to patch the hole.
To think that the Tories have the nerve to accuse Labour of not ‘funding’ their manifesto….
One reason why Peugeot is more likely to close a UK Vauxhall plant than an equivalent in France is that it is easier to do it under UK law than under the repressive employment laws in France. Quality of manufacture comes second to that.
What “international law” will “force them (UK citizens) to return home”?
Trade will still go on but the prices will change and consequently the volume of trade. There will still be UK citizens who can afford to buy them BMWs and Mercs, tariff or no tariff.
If the TPP and TTIP go ahead, courtesy of another Trump reversal, along with the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA), that will likely spell the beginning of the end of the WTO. Mind you, a TTIP between the UK and Mr Trump, would be the fastest way to privatise the NHS, using the Investor State Dispute Settlement secret courts. 😉
No. I’m not a member of the Conservative Party. It’s £25 or £5 if you’re under 23 or £15 for a serving or former member of the armed forces.The catch is, YOU have to pay that to the Party. Not only do you give your all for free but they actually want you to pay THEM!!! It wouldn’t surprise me if they said they expect you to go pushing leaflets through doors for free too. They must think we’re all a set of dangos! 🙂
Personally, I think that the membership charge is too high at £25 per person (£50 for a couple). I believe that no one should have to pay too much to become a member of a political party. If, say, a couple were on limited means, and it was a choice between spending £50 on groceries or a utility bill, guess which one would win!
A member is not ‘expected’ to go out campaigning and delivering leaflets, but is often ‘requested’ to do so, and often urged to ‘Donate’ to Party Funds.
Ah, but they do! And leaflet posting is on the tasks required list.
And Theresa has now upset all the old folk. Ooops!
As Mrs May told us – this is my manifesto. A fact confirmed by unnamed ‘senior’ Tories who had no idea what was in it until it was published.
After last Thursday’s manifesto I wonder how many Conservative Party membership cards are being torn up? No doubt the party will put the non renewals down to “Churn”…
If I was daft enough to join a party with a socialist leader why would you join the Tories – you can have the real thing with Labour.
All political Parties do that, it’s called support!
The cost of defusing a big World War Two bomb in Birmingham last week should be deducted from the EU exit bill amassed in Brussels.
is the PM and her mostly pro Remain front bench aware of this??
“I always find it odd that the people who most love the EU have such a low view of the way it will behave, expecting it to be petty, nasty and to seek to operate outside international law and outside the norms of civilised behaviour.”
It is a bit strange that the so-called europhobes and xenophobes who want us out of the EU will often express a better opinion of our neighbours than many of the enthusiasts for the EU. I suppose one explanation could be that the latter believe that something like the EU is essential to provide a legal framework to keep some of the national governments under control, as otherwise they really will start another world war.
“I think many of them are better than that, and those who might fall short have self interest to push them to keep open their access to the UK.”
I have to admit that so far my belief in this has been rather weakened by the irrationality, in fact sheer stupidity, of some of the comments which have been made. However we seem to have reached a point whether the EU’s official negotiator Barnier is beginning to row back on some of the more idiotic statements which have been fed to the UK media.
You make good points and you make them well. There is a more fundamental point here. It concerns a strategy for leaving. And it concerns the strategic mistake Mrs May is making. That is in trying to tie together the negotiations for leaving with a new (set of) treaty negotiations. Because it gifts the EU too much complexity in which to wriggle, remembering that for the most part they will be playing to the UK gallery. All the guff about ongoing relationships can and should wait until the exit is complete. At which point we negotiate from a position of strength.
As you have said many times before, as far as trade is concerned they need us more than we need them!
An issue that concerns and annoys me is those erstwhile MPs and others who seem far more concerned about EU citizens living in this country than our citizens living in the EU. I would have thought their primary duty was looking after our citizens and ensuring that they will have no problems.
An uplifting post today, Mr R, thank you.
Let us hope our negotiators rise to your standard.
You might be surprised and find it is not your party that is doing the negotiation. Everyone I have spoken to, including me, is FURIOUS about the ‘Dementia Tax’
I’ll be voting Labour for the first time since 1974. Many I have spoken to are not going to vote.
What happened to ‘paying in all your life’ for health and social care. Why bother paying taxes if you end up having to pay for yourself if the risk of needing care is not shared?
‘They exaggerate the importance of government, treaties and rules’
Is this the closest Mr Redwood has ever come to mentioning a non-tariff barrier? Not sure whether to laugh or cry, because they really are very important. And all Mr Redwood continues to demonstrate is his immense comfortable blissful ignorance of them.
Reply I have run large exporting companies in the past and am well aware of the procedures for selling outside the EU, which work just fine.
OT
Oh dear, weak and wobbly May appears to be backtracking over ‘dementia tax’. Will May lose an unassailable lead?
Hmmm … the rapidity of the U-Turn on the (entirely uncosted) social care strategy in the manifesto makes me think the policy originated with Mr Hammond rather than Nick Timothy as everyone thinks. So now there is a cap on total payments from someone’s estate, but no mention of what that is, pathetic half-baked policy making on the hoof.