Manchester bombing

I send my condolences to the families of those who died in the explosion, and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. This is reported as a senseless and cruel act of terrorism, attacking families just having a good time on a special evening of entertainment. Such evil violence wrecks the lives of those caught by it.

I have delayed the publication of the piece I had written for this morning and will not be campaigning in the election today.

Published and promoted by Fraser Mc Farland on behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG 40 1 XU