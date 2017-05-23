Manchester bombing

By johnredwood | Published: May 23, 2017

I send my condolences to the families of those who died in the explosion, and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. This is reported as a senseless and cruel act of terrorism, attacking families just having a good time on a special evening of entertainment. Such evil violence wrecks the lives of those caught by it.
I have delayed the publication of the piece I had written for this morning and will not be campaigning in the election today.

