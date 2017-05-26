This election and Brexit

I have spoken to various Remain voters so far during this election. Many say to me they accept the result of the vote and just want the government to get on and do the best deal they can. Some tell me they voted Remain because they did worry about the possible economic consequences, and they are now relieved to see the bad predictions of recession this winter and collapse of confidence did not come true.
A few have told me they still cannot accept the decision and still fear there will be bad economic results in due course. They seem to think when we leave there will be all sorts of new barriers and restrictions imposed which will get in the way of normal travel, trade and collaboration across the Channel. They have perhaps been Lib Dem voters in the past and are often particularly concerned about academic and student links, research and cultural exchanges.
Let me try to reassure. The UK government has made very clear it wants a UK open to talent and university collaboration. The UK is not planning closed borders, making it more difficult for people to come here to courses in UK universities. We will still welcome tourists,visitor performers, people with good qualifications, entrepreneurs wanting to invest. The government will be generous with visas for talented and qualified people wanting to come to the UK to be faculty members, just as we are today with academics coming from the USA and other non EU countries. It will also want to see a continuation of the many musical, artistic and cultural links and exchanges that take place with EU and non EU countries today.
Nor do I expect the rest of the EU to want to stop EU citizens travelling to the UK or undertaking university work here. Under international law the EU would not be able to block people and ideas to and from the UK, nor can I imagine they would want to. There are no restrictions the EU could place just on the UK – they would have to be common restrictions against the rest of the world. I do not think the EU wants to cut itself off.
The UK has several world class leading universities and many other good ones. Their interests will be upheld by the government. More importantly, as the UK and the EU both pride themselves on a belief in freedom and on a pluralistic society, universities,individual students and academics will remain free to travel, study, work and collaborate in each other’s countries as they see fit. I want to live in a free society. Such a society does not stop free institutions doing as they wish, and allows them under the law to pursue their aims and development. Some people think government is more important and more powerful than it is, and have a very dim view of how the EU will seek to behave.
Mrs May/Hammond (and even M Gove) do not pride themselves on a belief in freedom and on a pluralistic society. Hammond has just upped IPT to 12% on private medical cover so you have to pay four times over to go privately. Gove even wants VAT on private school fees to make them pay four times. Thus killing of lots of private schools (and it would cost not raise anything anyway).
These people want dire state monopolies certainly in Heath and Education and probably in rented housing. Take it of leave it mate we have your money already so put up with it or get lost. They want higher taxes and lower more means tested benefits and want to kill the Gig Economy. They want an even more bloated and inept state sector. They want people to have little or no freedom to choose at all.
So T May (with the help of her lefty manifesto team – Godfrey, Freeman and Ben Gummer it seems) have managed to get her poll lead down to 5% in a YouGov poll. Quite an achievement with Corbyn and Sturgeon as the opponents, and this with the constituency boundaries still helping Labour too. Largely due to her appalling, socialist, we will tax you even more, grab your house off you, hit your pensions, rob tenants and landlords, take your fuel allowance, regulate even more, have more religious schools, strangle your company with red tape, restore fox hunting, have a prices and incomes policy and push even more expensive, job destroying green crap down your throats.
How can these “bright” dopes misjudge the public mood so? The UK is hugely over taxed already plus the government delivers very dire, rationed and delayed services in the main. We need lower taxes and better services, there is so much fat that could be cut out. No proper vision of lower taxes, free trade, less red tape and a sound economy – just more taxes, more pain, more bossing about and more rationed services.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-poll-yougov-latest-jeremy-corbyn-tory-points-slashed-theresa-may-party-surge-a7756421.html
JR can you not get someone sensible to explain to them how out of touch she and her team are and how the economy actually works to her?
So you think the reason support for the Labour party has surged from 25% to 38% is because Theresa May is too left wing?
I’m sorry to have to break this to you but there is a large swathe of people who believe the rich should be taxed more, think that the railways and National Grid should be nationalised and think that no student should pay tuition fees.
Corbyn’s policies are barmy but they are resonating with huge numbers of people. Over 800,000 people registered to vote in just 2 days before Monday’s deadline.
The Conservatives need to put people’s minds at rest about Care and Pensions issues – stressing that they realise there are complex factors involved which needed to be fully explained. They need to remind people that the Brexit negotiations begin just 11 days after the election and the May and her team are fully prepared (Corbyn cant’s possibly be). They also need to demolish some of the Labour economic manifesto policies.
The Tories are still polling at 43% which isn’t that much down on their peak. Labour, though, are picking up all the “Don’t know” floaters
I think TM,s plan is working. Produce an openly socialist manifesto as a ploy to lose the election.
Why settle for second best when you can have Corbyn.
No doubt Brexit will be sidelined as nothing must interfere with the globalist juggernaut.
I fear we have been duped by plans to steal the maximum. houses and repeal fox hunting.
Distractions to annoy real Tories.
Mr Redwood serves up deceitful nonsense here. It is not that the EU would wish to impose restrictions on the UK. It is that the UK, by choosing Brexit, converts itself into a third country, and promptly loses all the benefits of EU membership. That means customs controls at Calais, it means phytosanitary checks at Boulogne, it means no guaranteed access to the markets of our most important trading partners, it means no place in the Single European Sky, it means no say in key decisions on migration, security and climate change taken by the EU but affecting all of Europe. The restrictions here are those that the UK itself accepts by pursuing this uncosted, untested Brexit based on fantasies
It also loses all the disadvantages of EU membership.
Customs controls at Calais are nothing to do with the EU -the Touquet agreement is bilateral between France and the UK.
Phytosanitary checks were far more reliable when the UK carried them out itself.
You’re confusing “access to” with “membership of”. If no other countries had access to the Single Market, how would the EU’s economy grow? Not that it seems to be growing much anyway in comparison to the UK’s economy.
So no planes can fly through the SYS? I must remind the pilots next time I get on an Emirates plane!!
If we are out of the EU the EU’s migration policy and decision making on security and climate change are none of our business – we will have our own policies on those matters. And if we’re not in Schengen how does that affect us?
Better being a ‘third’ country than a region within a bloated corrupt undemocratic EU controlled by individuals who couldn’t run a whelk stall.
You forgot to mention that the third world country is a vital export market for the EU and so the EU better change if we want to let them continue.
Len
Having read your post anyone would believe that the EU sold and purchased absolutely nothing at all from outside of the EU designated Boundaries/borders.
That people from the EU do not visit other non EU countries around the World, and people from Outside do not visit or work within the EU.
Pray tell me is it only millions of African migrants who are allowed in to the EU who also happen to have no paperwork at all !
Norway is not an EU member state and so it is a “third country” as far as the EU is concerned; that is why for example Barnier will say:
http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-norway-barnier-idUKKBN1591TO
“We will take into account the interests of third countries closely associated with the EU, such as Norway and other EEA countries, Iceland and Liechtenstein”
And the Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein will say of those EFTA countries:
https://euobserver.com/nordic/137936
“We are not ordinary third countries, but the EU’s closest partners and friends”
Well, the UK also seeks to be among the EU’s closest partners and friends, albeit with a different, UK specific, bespoke, treaty arrangement.
And of course Norway also has a long land border with Sweden, which border is the EU’s external border for the single market and the customs union.
So how many of those disasters have befallen Norway?
I’m well aware that certain people who obsessively want us to stay in the EEA are propagating a myth that those three EFTA member states of the EEA are not “third countries” as far as the EU is concerned, and so they automatically escape some of the legal and practical complications which are associated but that status of “third country”, but is not what the EU says and it is not what they say either.
I’m also well aware that other people simply repeat the myth without bothering to think for themselves whether or not it is true.
For years We were held captive in an organisation that was heading in a direction that was never discussed by Edward heath and put to the electorate in the 70s, at the first opportunity we freed ourselves from the ever increasing oppressive EUSSR.
Len Grinds
Yes we are doomed. We cannot manage. We cannot survive. What is to become of us? You and I must head for the lovely coasts of Romania or Bulgaria and rent a council house, or, go live aside those wonderful wild flower meadows of Latvia and move into an abandoned house in one of their ghost-town abandoned villages or towns. We can always fly back here if we are ill and be seen by a Latvian, Bulgarian or Romanian doctor, have one of their nurses stick a thermometer in our mouth, or just stay there in EU freedom and die like aman.
The best thing I have found to cheer people up about our Brexit prospects is Dan Hannan’s book – Why Vote Leave. He is right on nearly everything – we will be far better off out. Even under the daft high tax, interventionist May. Hopefully she can be U-turned, she seem to do a lot of it but still needs more to get her off her Miliband agenda.
The more I see of Andy Burnham, the more unpleasant and dangerous his views and worthless platitudes seem to be.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/jun/09/andy-burnham-calls-for-toxic-prevent-strategy-to-be-scrapped
So what is his solution?
I read an interesting article by the chief economist of one of my investment companies (one of UK’s biggest) – his firm conclusion was that Brexit would be bring a positive boost to the economy and GDP by getting outside the customs union with its massive tariffs and artificially inflated prices. I don’t remember him saying anything like that before the vote, at the very least it seems the groupthink conclusions of economists seems to be being challenged at last. He’s discounting the idea of Corbyn being elected of course, which based on today’s polls may not be wise – May not much good at campaigning is she.
Good morning
It is not a deal we seek but a new relationship. Such a relationship needs to address the fundamental questions of what happens once we become a non-member of the EU. It is these arrangements that we must addresses.
Of course other EU countries will want to continue trade and travel as before but, it is how we interact with the EU itself which will be key.
This winter?! What about winter 2019/20 and so on, when will you stop peddling the myth that Brexit has already occurred! But then of course, when all else fails, divide and conquer.
I bet you have been speaking to a lot of Remain voters in your neck of the woods, one of the most pro Remain areas in the country, but of course the one thing they fear more than Brexit is Mr Corbyn cycling up Downing Street (perhaps alongside the leader of the LDs).
“There are no restrictions the EU could place just on the UK – they would have to be common restrictions against the rest of the world. I do not think the EU wants to cut itself off.”
Indeed but then nor can the UK, except that some of the more vocal europhobes want to do just that.
“Such a society does not stop free institutions doing as they wish, and allows them under the law to pursue their aims and development.”
But there lies the rub in all this smoke and mirrors electioneering, “under the law”. Mrs May’s manifesto says “We will, therefore, continue to bear down on immigration from outside the European Union.”, but under the international law you cite, once Brexit occurs, EU students will be no different to international students, the UK will have to treat EU27 students the same as RotW students!
I also note that Mrs May wants a £450 ‘NHS’ surcharge to these levied upon international students (which, as I said, EU students will be after Brexit) but will this charge be repaid should the student find lawful employment to supplement their student living costs whilst here and thus pay UK tax or will these students be banned from doing any work? What about medical students who will most likely train within the NHS, thus helping to staff the NHS for which they have been charged a levy…
If, under the international law you keep citing Mr Redwood, the EU can not treat the UK any different to the RotW, and, quid pro quo, the UK can not treat the EU differently to the RotW how can there be anything but a hard border between the UK and Eire, and won’t that also mean NI? Are you not simply and simplistically cherry picking what best suits your Brexit arguments?
What concerns me is politicians using phrases like “best deal”. We voted to leave the EU, this is what we should do within whatever agreements legally apply (and we read reports from Martin Howe / Lawyers for Britain that this is minimal). Agreements to do with UK citizens in EU and vice versa, Irish border, Gibraltar and Cyprus will need to be clarified, but these and best deals are separate to leaving – I would be fearful of the UK signing up to any early document (trap?) offered by Barnier et al, to create obligations that do not exist now. Leave the EU as we voted, within whatever agreements do actually apply.
My parents and grandparents travelled extensively in Europe before there was any question of the EU and I have even visited many of the Iron Curtain countries before the wall came down albeit with visas, so this travel question is a myth. However I think it was your then education minister Nicky Morgan who specifically said, in another Project Fear piece of dissembling, that students travel across Europe would be at risk, this to an audience of young people who had not had the experience to know better. I have heard first hand that the vote to leave was viewed with utter dismay and I am still hearing this is a massive negative. HMG needs to do a massive hearts and minds job to win back the 18s to 25s who are a vital part of our community.
@Nig 1; Indeed but people are not worrying about de facto travel but the ease of such travel, someone with a valid UK passport can decide this morning to drive to Greece, by tonight they will have packed, bought a night passage via rail or ferry and go, after Brexit they might well need to apply for visas, thus need to plan well in advance.
Because the 18-25 group has a load of rubbish fed into them at school/collge/university.
This country needs to be weaned off cheap immigrant labour and GDP growth driven by increasing population.
Barista visa? How skilled do you need to be to make a cup of coffee using a machine? Fruit picking? Develop a machine.
Business finds a way. It adapted to cheap recyclable labour which drove our living standards down. It will adapt to not having an endless supply of cheap labour.
The government’s access to work scheme makes it attractive to make adjustments and employ the disabled (thus reducing the employment gap). There is plenty of labour already in this country. Adjustments and training are all that is required. It will cost us less in the long term.
@NS; “This country needs to be weaned off cheap immigrant labour and GDP growth driven by increasing population.”
We would also need to be weaned off cheap, mostly, imported goods…
Good to see JR is still confident of Brexit at all, with Mr Corbyn now just five points behind in the polls.
One of the first things a Corbyn government will do is change the rules to make sure it can’t be removed. Seasoned infiltrators all, they’ll start with party funding regulations and move on from there. It’s their duty to the people to make sure the evil Tories can never wreck everything again.
Next it will borrow half a billion pounds and treat us all to a big party. We’ve seen that before. We’ve also cleaned up the empties and vomit before.
Will Mr Corbyn negotiate a good Brexit deal for Britain? I guess we’ll get the same sort of deal we’d have got had he been negotiating with the IRA, and the same we’ll get when he sits down to talk with Isis. A man who believes in running Britain’s foreign policy so as not to offend Muslim suicide bombers is “strong and stable” in a way we are not yet used to.
@eeyore; “with Mr Corbyn now just five points behind in the polls…”
…any smear will do, it seems. 🙁
Yesterdays story. EU spends £1.6 billion on universities in Britain.
No it doesn’t. The UK taxpayers stump up the cash to be alocated as the EU sees fit.
This nonesense should be shouted from the rooftops especially to LimpDumbs who see Brussels as a philanthropy project funded from space.
It’s good to see immigration falling although the figures are largely guesswork as we don’t count them in and count them out. I think ASDA has a more accurate idea.
@Ian Wragg; Then the Tory government has not increased funding to schools, the NHS, the MOD etc (to record levels) either, the tax payer has…. The Tory party should thus stop lying!
A concern I have is the shortage of staff that may ensue for the less-regarded jobs that are nevertheless essential in our society.
I have worked in social care with some amazing people from other countries (EU and non-EU), who fled some appalling situations, arrived here with nothing but absolutely excelled in difficult jobs that, frankly, many British people view with disdain. Social care would collapse without these immigrants, but their lack of formal qualifications would make them unwelcome according to some of the respondents on this blog.
David L
I thought all Political Parties were going to allow selected (controlled) immigration to continue.
Thus where there is a need, which cannot be filled with UK labour, then recruitment will be allowed from outside.
Thus It should be an encouragement to up skill our own workforce before we look abroad.
Seems sensible enough.
JR, I don’t know if in your general remarks regarding an openness to talented people coming to the UK you were including sportsmen and women and sport’s coaches? With sport being such an extremely popular passion and pastime here, it would have been fitting to have given sport a particular mention. Sport’s fans would have been reassured by this, given the many players and coaches now working in the UK – football, rugby, rowing, athletics and the occasional cricketer.
John
Doubtless you would also have spoken to many about the Social Care house and wealth robbery plan.
The Conservative Manifesto has simply been a disaster.
But that’s what tends to happen when you rely upon taking advice from pet advisors, instead of taking advice from back bench MP’s, who are not in the Westminster/Downing street bubble.
It is suggested not even Cabinet Members were aware of the contents until it was published !
Will that manifesto be the largest ever own goal in political history ?
When the election was announced I thought the best strategy for the Tories was one of two: Say as little as possible about anything or make it about Brexit and only Brexit.
Three things were clear from her early days in office: all her non-Brexit domestic initiatives fell well short of what UK needs to become a self-governing sovereign nation once again; secondly, she does not take her cabinet colleagues into her confidence; third, she lacks the clear insight and boldness essential to taking swift, decisive action to achieve a good Brexit and to rebuild the country.
She now shows herself to be not ‘strong and stable’ but stubborn and rigid. Being brittle, she is liable to sudden fracture, aka U-turns and hissy fits (calling an election).