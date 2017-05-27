Spreading prosperity more widely in the UK

One of the central themes of the Conservative Manifesto is to promote growth and prosperity more widely around the UK. This is an aim I strongly support. This week the ONS brought out some figures to remind us just how much needs to be done to generate more income and wealth in large parts of our country. The ONS calculated tax revenue per head by region, and public expenditure per head by region.
The figures revealed that the UK’s single currency area is also an important transfer union, switching large sums collected in taxation from the richer areas to the lower income areas through higher levels of spending. London topped the lists for tax revenue per person, contributing £15,756 per head. The South East provided £12 449, and the East of England £10,833. At the other end of the revenue table was Wales at £7986 per person, the North East at £8200 and Northern Ireland at £8581.
On the expenditure side The South East was bottom at £10582 per head, with the East of England a close second at £10592. The highest spending per head was in Northern Ireland at £14018, and second Scotland at £13054. London at £12 686 was relatively high, but London still contributed the largest amount net to the rest of the country owing to its very high levels of tax contribution. Only three regions put in more revenue than they took out in spending, London, the South East and the East of England.
The Scottish figures in the past when they have been calculated have been the subject of some controversy, as you could either allocate most of the oil revenue to Scotland, or allocate it according to population on the grounds that it is a national resource for the UK. Last year, the year for these figures, it makes no difference how you do it as there was no North Sea revenue.
I draw several conclusions from this. The first is you do need large transfers of money in a currency union to make it work. The absence of these transfers in the Euro area lies behind the rolling Euro crisis we have seen in recent years as the zone struggles to find ways to send the surplus from the rich areas to the rest of the Union.
The second is the gap between London and the rest is high. We need to help bring the others up by adopting policies that promote more enterprise and new business in the lower income areas.
The third is transfers help balance things up, but they do not in themselves correct the longer term imbalances which stem from too little successful private sector business in the lower income areas. It is that issue which education, training, transport, planning and other policies need to address to encourage more businesses to expand their provision in the areas away from London.
Successful modern cities are particularly good at attracting or producing well educated and highly trained people, and linking them up with entrepreneurs. Cities like Oxford and Cambridge are showing the way outside London. This raises the average income which creates demand and jobs across the spectrum of economic activity.
Published and promoted by Fraser Mc Farland on behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1 XU
41 Comments
I too want policies that promote growth and prosperity more widely around the UK. The Tory manifesto (May’s socialist light immitation of Miliband’s tomb stone) is however largely anti-business, it indicates yet more tax increase, more state interventions, bonkers prices and income policies, more workers “rights”, fewer benefits and more expensive greencrap energy. It is hugely misguided.
We actually need less government, easy hire and fire, more freedoms, fewer planning laws, fewer building control regulations, far less red tape, functional banks, no gender equality reporting, lower taxes & some cheaper energy. The government is as usual the problem not the solution. May’s agenda is very foolish indeed but not quite as bad as Corbyn’s.
Corbyn yesterday in the aftermath of Manchester said of the police, the NHS and our security forces that they “never let us down”. He seems to think the state can run almost everything well, when all the evidence or history suggest they have trouble running anything efficiently at all. He would have dire state monopolies all over the place.
While there are indeed many excellent and diligent people working hard in these sectors they certainly do let us down and all the time. The government sector, in general, has an appalling record of waste, corruption, cover ups, neglect and gross incompetence. Thousands are killed by negligence, incompetence and delays from the NHS alone. What did he think about the Hillsborough disaster and the cover up, Rotherham, the war on a lie, or the Stafford hospital scandal, for example?
Two excellent pieces in the Telegraph today by Charles Moore and Allister Heath.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/26/suddenly-fear-conservatives-way-back-mrs-may/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/05/26/businesses-should-fear-corbyns-socialism-would-devastate-uks/
Prosperity eh? Perhaps the latest opinion poll forecasting a Conservative majority of TWO is due to Mrs May taking her core support for granted? Since 2010 the Conservatives have taken away my child benefit. While because I did those traditional conservative things like working hard at school and getting a good job, I do not qualify for the married persons tax allowance either. My other half is a senior doctor. Last night the hospital rang up saying could he come in for a 12 hour shift because they were under staffed for the weekend.(Anybody else noticed why Hunt is not trumpeting the “seven day” NHS during the campaign?) The answer was “no” because, after tax, he would have walked out with around £200 for his efforts. Until the Conservative Party is thoroughly purged of Cameronism its of no interest to the traditional conservative voter.
Until my child benefit is restored (or removed from everyone) I will not be voting Conservative.
I am deemed rich as I earn over £60K but households with two earners totaling £60K are deemed in need of this benefit when they do not even have to pay higher rate tax and so are already better of then me with two tax free allowances too.
If government spent less then it would not need to tax me so much and could investigate fairer ways of ensuring everyone pays their way.
Taxation by household is the fairest method of determining how much we should pay. We are all competing for the same overpriced, housing and resources and should have equal opportunity to keep our earnings.
I see it as pure arrogance from Mrs May that “traditional” Tory voters would vote for her rubbish manifesto come what “may”…
What are people telling Mr Redwood on the doorsteps of Wokingham?
Indeed. The Conservative Party is for lower taxes, sensible economic management freedom and UK based democracy or it is nothing. Under Heath, Major, Cameron and now T May is seemed/seems to aspire merely to the later.
Even under Thatcher it was far from perfect. There is a golden opportunity for them now, as there was for Cameron & Osborne. They made a fist of it due to their broken compass but can T May be turned? About half of Tory MP are fairly sound after all? Even if they nearly all voted for the bonkers climate change act, endless tax increases and the counterproductive wars.
In many ways I wish the South East and London would keep their riches for the most part to themselves. Oh I know many Londoners strangely like London, even love it. One can get used to anything I suppose.
The South East, parts of it, was wonderful fifty years ago. I remember it fondly. It’s hardly a decent place to live now of course. The north of England’s wealth intake from the south is in the form of roads and horrid cluttering housing. It used to be a Soviet thing…Russians used to remark “Why go visit another city in Russia? They all look the same.” It wasn’t exactly true there nor here but if you were blindfolded and landed in most locations in England now you would have to ask where you are and with many not understanding what you asked.
I find the north of England spaceful. Northern Powerhousesare a nasty threat of decivilisation that only a right Osborne would come up with.
We shall need to emigrate to Canada or USA for a bit of peace and quiet
Before you speak of spreading prosperity you need to look and think carefully about the way you run this site. It may be your own but contributors have a share in it to the extent that it is worthless without them. You can make all the noises you wish about size of response or libellous content, but you go much further than this, you operate like the Stasi, removing any comment that does not suit your narrative. In particular under Manchester Bombing my uncontentious contribution hung around un-moderated, got published after protest and then was eliminated. If that is not censorship I do not know what is. If all you wish to read is sycophantic blah then live the delusion.
All who comment here reach an audience they could never command on their own, and they do so in a context that, unlike many blogs, is kept pertinent, thoughtful and civilised. The labour of doing this falls on one man with much else to do, a self-imposed task for which I for one am very grateful.
No one but JR knows how much offensive, malicious, wearisome, twaddling, illiterate, libellous and hatefilled dross he has to read and reject to keep standards up. And valuable as many comments are here, I cannot possibly agree that this blog would be worthless without them.
Nor do I believe he is so touchy or censorious as to suppress opinions he does not share. He accepts comments that are brief, legal and decent. Contributors who ignore these elementary guidelines have only themselves to blame.
agricola
It hurts not to see your thoughts in print. It also hurts to write, sometimes.
I have seen all kinds of stuff published here in the Comments which JR could not possibly see as his own opinion.
Write a book ! You can self -publish for nothing on the internet as an e-book. Twitter allows you to do a stream of tweets in succession, amounting to a book, which anyone can see and print out. Bright ideas will be plagiarised however. If Charles Dickens were not dead I would take him to court for such of some of my own writings.
“Successful modern cities are particularly good at attracting or producing well educated and highly trained people, and linking them up with entrepreneurs.”
Most people do not live or work in Cities, most companies are not based in Cities, most companies do not have access to the City based people you speak of, when will you start talking of and for the JAM?
I think you will find most people do live and work in Cities.
Jerry
I entirely agree with you.
So the second highest spending per head was in Scotland at £13,054. Let us ask again how the SNP government affords the generous provisions on health and education etc. denied to the rest of the UK. And if there is no oil revenue, what exactly do the rest of us get for being joined to Scotland?
As for addressing the revenue gap between London and the rest, that gap could be cut at a stroke (to use an Edward Heath term) and would be by excluding Scotland on its exit from the Union.
The problem with London is it has become a no go area for ethnic Brits.
Either you are mega rich or on housing benefit.
People entering the country flock to London and expect to be housed and their kids educated something denied the rest of British people.
This is a reason London voted overwhelmingly for remaining.
After all turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.
It’s very common to hear resentment from the provinces about the South-east leeching off them and sucking away their prosperity, so the figures given in this post are of much interest, as are JR’s thoughts based on them.
There is a parallel in the heavy tax burden borne by the wealthy. The top 1% of taxpayers contribute over a quarter of the income tax, yet are subject to class hatred shamelessly whipped up to serve political ends and only too readily credited by the bottom 50%, who pay no income tax at all.
Redistribution, whether regional or personal, leaves recipients angry, demoralised and despairing. Worse, they are deterred from making proper efforts in their own interest, partly by a system which penalises them if they do but also by human nature itself, which will be slothful if it can and active only if it must. What’s that old cliché about giving a man a fish? Is redistribution really the best policy government can devise?
eeyore
“Fighting the rich” should be below us as a civilisation. Regulating the powerful is better if we cannot exist without blaming someone else for our plight. I myself am as poor as a church mouse after the Sunday collection. Do I blame anyone? No. It is all the fault of dark forces hidden in the walls and sometimes taking over the TV. It probably says so in the original Labour Manifesto but taken out as such ideas were deemed over the heads of the Labour electorate.
The Conservative Manifesto is an unmitigated disaster, the perpetrators have not learned from the rise of UKIP, who know what is populist. Your piece the other day about unknowns is relevant about Mrs. May, who most would have said was an unknown quantity as PM. Some of us writing here were very dubious about her credentials for the job, therefore not an unknown, and the rise of Corbyn is now a threat to us all. I note that you supported Andrea Leadsom.
Andrew Neil was doing the Conservative Party’s job last night in his interview with Corbyn, which was most disturbing. If he is elected Trident will go, if for no other reason than the money has gone. So Europe will be left with France’s nuclear “deterrent”, this does not reassure me one bit.
When the euphoria about a landslide victory was at its height my posted view was a 50 majority was more likely, that prospect would bring great relief to CP HQ now. We can only hope that happens, then May has to go. We are in the bizarre situation where either party leader if elected could face a vote of confidence.
@ A.Sedgwick,
Sadly, I think even you may be optimisic. The TREND of the Polls for the Conservatives (i.e. Poll Lead) is DOWN and SHARPLY SO. Don’t be surprised to see Polls showing Labour ahead just before Election Day. We are on course to LOSE Seats not gain them!
The Conservative Manifesto has been a complete Dog’s Breakfast. Theresa May should GO when the results come in showing a Hung Parliament is likely.
Get David Davis or John Redwood himself in charge of the Party with a no-nonsense proper Conservative approach should we lose this.
A.Sedgwick
I have not noticed a riproaring Tory Party Election Campaign even before the official pause in campaigning.Their national website is still incomplete regarding candidates cvs and photos. Even their regional and town websites are not functional. No indication an election is about to take place or even the name of a somebody who may stand for something or other. Have we noticed that TV is also lacking in Conservatives apart from Dominic Raab ( 2015 election 28,000 more votes than the one in second place ) and Iain Duncan Smith ( 8,000 more votes than his rival in 2015 )?
You would think MPs from marginals who are good on TV would be shoved onto TV by CP Central Office. There does not seem anyone at the helm of the Campaign
Good analysis in the telegraph of Corbyn’s ignorant and contemptible apologia for terrorism:-
Jeremy Corbyn thinks the real evil is Western intervention, not Isil – and Labour wants him in office
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/26/jeremy-corbyn-thinks-real-evil-western-intervention-not-isil/
It would help if there was clear information on how prosperity will be cultivated.
The Conservative manifesto is lengthy waffle of management speak – sorry but my eyes glazed over after the first page. UKIP’s manifesto was better. Labour seem bent on burdening business with more legislation and especially more tax.
Can we have an agenda for prosperity please, that encourages individuals to set up or expand business?
You should have read to the end of the Conservative manifesto because the sting is in the tail.
“Can we have an agenda for prosperity please, that encourages individuals to set up or expand business?”
No one ever explains where the fundamental energy to fuel this comes from – never thought about and what it means.
Good morning
So we don’t need Scotland then.
London has under attracted some of the best brightest who can command high salaries and pay to live in am expensive city.
The reason that other parts of the UK are not doing so is is due to the decline of manufacturing. This can best traced back to the decline in Empire and the loss of our own captive markets.
The problem is, what to the ? Well one this you do not do is make things worse. And by that make far too much regulation and energy too expensive. But clearly this government, or indeed any political parties, clearly do not understand this. Could this best because tge have never run a business or sat on a board ?
Mark: [The decline in manufacturing] can best traced back to the decline in Empire and the loss of our own captive markets.
So Red Robbo and Geoffrey Howe were just assisting an inevitable secular decline towards our de-industrialisation?
If your party was really serious, they could start by having the guts to scrap the skewed and unfair Barnett Formula but they haven’t and they won’t. Only UKIP have got the courage to end something which is so blatantly unfair to England. Even Joel Barnett, said it was unfit for purpose and only designed as a temporary measure some forty years ago but I guess Mrs. May and this Tory Government will carry on ignoring England and the rotten deal it gets financially, except when she’s after their votes of course. After all she doesn’t want to upset Scotland and the rest of this so called union does she?
And the rest of this Union does not vote for the Tories!
So where is the loyalty to the English voters who elect them?
The first is you do need large transfers of money in a currency union to make it work.
============
No.
Break up into regions. Each gets tax autonomy. Then what happens is that they have to cut the costs to supply the services.
That cost cutting then means that the area becomes attractive for investment.
Or the problem solves itself in a Detroit style way.
The problem still remains.
What to do with the 10 trillion pounds you owe for pensions and have hidden off the books?
All that money spent on cctv in Westminster and they turned it off to save money a year later. What sort of madness is this?
How unappealing do you have to be to lose to a party led by Mr Corbyn?
Who thought it would be good idea to come up with a manifesto promise nobody was expecting that unsettled the older generation and at the same time threatened the inheritance of the young.
Good policy but the ground was not prepared, it came as a surprise. And of course the U-turn promise of the possibility of a cap shot the claim of strong and stable to pieces.
Poor campaign so far
Coming from a North West town I have seen jobs in our area decimated by the pull factor of Cities. All my children have had to move away to find jobs. HS2, Crossrail and free travel for London pensioners have no benefit for us. Our airport has closed our rail link still hasn’t been electrified. We just can’t compete. Government jobs are being moved out of our area so how can you expect private companies to invest? Maybe less grandiose projects and more investment in towns and villages would be better.
Oxford and Cambridge are successful because they have world class universities.
I used to be a Conservative voter, but now vote UKIP.
Reasons:
Continual diversion of English money to Scotland.
Refusal to stop immigration, especially from Asia and Africa.
More and more taxes and tax compliction.
Refusal to speak out for England and refusal to set up an Engliosh Parliament.
I suspect that quite a few others feel the same way, so you might find it hard to acieve your desired landslide victory.
OK, you fickle conservatives. You’re scrabbling for the life-boats, when you should be supporting the captain! I predicted in a previous comment that this would happen. Those who underestimated the wily Corbyn were duped. Mrs May must be supported now, to see Brexit through. After that, let’s see where we go from there. Let’s hope people will rally to her on 8 June; but there are many short-sighted youngsters who will swallow Corbyn’s sweeteners. Our nation, now nearing the end of a long reign by a benign and godly monarch, is at a most dangerous cross-roads. This is not the time to be jumping ship!
Nice idea JR but I can’t see how a conservative government, that leaves everything to the private sector, then just hangs about waiting for it to produce some miracle. At the same time, you follow a fiscal policy that shrinks the private sector’s ability to expand its capacity, by denying it government contracts with central bank money.
You are effectively operating an EU style stability and growth pact, debt and deficits reduction program. It doesn’t work in the Euro area either.
The UKIP manifesto is independently fully costed and goes at the heart of what needs doing to help sort the country out.All it needs is for people to vote for them as they most certainly can’t do any worse than all the other parties have done since 1964.
Just think Nigel Farage leading the negotiations on Brexit.Who do you think would get all their own way?
“The second is the gap between London and the rest is high. We need to help bring the others up by adopting policies that promote more enterprise and new business in the lower income areas.”
I wonder why the free enterprise system is not automatically availing itself of cheap labour and virgin territory in the North and Scotland. From what I gather, the Mayor of London has to pull strings and use his contacts in business and the Cabinet to find enough land to site a lamp post. Harold Macmillan did not understand either, as he stated in his last speech…” In all my years I have never understood why I was not able to…”
When a conservative finds the answer he could very well be awarded the Nobel Prize of having one eye.
The politicians in general and sadly the Conservative party in particular have completely lost touch with what is going on in this country. They have no idea and nothing to offer the wealth creators or indeed the hard workers.
Where I live we have just passed the 100,000 businesses mark for the first time. 99.3% are micro and small businesses , it is they who are creating the jobs and the wealth, it is they who innovate and invent the future. However it is they who are continually attacked by the Conservative government at national, regional and local level.
You have ordered a “clampdown” by HMRC on small firms, the insane new IR35 ruling ( hitting the public sector even harder) Another workplace pension on top of ENI , a national living wage ( without calculating the cost of wage differentials), the apprentice levy, vastly increased business rates , quarterly tax reporting , maternity, paternity and every other form of leave, the raised insurance premium tax, the closure and sell off of municipal car parks. I have an office, in a largish town, with 12 employees, we have 1 car park space, no public transport and not allowed on street parking . Its a 5 year old industrial estate ( bonkers) .
What most people who dont run businesses fail to understand is that despite ALL this additional costs ( costs that could have gone on wages or more staff) we still have wages rising at 2.5% Imagine what wages could be if we didn’t have all these extra employment and regulatory costs to bare too. Also of course being in the South East our office, factory, shop and warehouse rents are the highest in the UK as well.
Meanwhile despite the huge amount of taxes we all pay, our technology infrastructure is 3rd world, our roads are riddled with highly dangerous potholes, our health provision is at breaking point and our education system is failing to produce anyone that is even vaguely work ready for a 21st century world. Oh and they can’t protect citizens from repeated mass murder .
But rejoice May and her merry band of idiots are offering us fox hunting and a dementia tax …… Doh
Theresa may could have made HUGE inroads into spreading prosperity more widely and appealing much more to C2DE Voters with a proper Manifesto. Even in these austere times halving Foreign Aid and promising NOT to give the EU a “Divorce Bill” would have helped the Conservatives to cost the following without bankrupting Britain:
1) Increase expenditure on the NHS by £10 billion a year.
2) Reduce the budget Deficit
3) Raise the income Tax-free Allowance to £15,000 by 2020.
And with the remaining proceeds of growth increasing tax revenues:
4) No more real-terms cuts to Public Services.
5) More Police to prevent crime and terrorism
6) Proper road and rail infrastructure investment.
But after the shambles of the last week it is now TOO LATE to demonstrate the Conservatives’ desire to help poorer families and regions of Britain: Labour have already succeeded in Considerable Measure to portray us as heartless to the elderly sick and to primary school children (i.e. “Theresa May the Lunch Snatcher”); the Tory Poll Lead continues to collapse at a terrifying rate into Hung Parliament territory…..
I’ve said it already, Theresa May should GO after the Election if the Tories fail to get more Seats. A special man from the 1922 Committee should have a quiet little word in her ear!