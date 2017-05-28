Real incomes and taxes

There has been a squeeze on real incomes in most of the advanced world this year. Inflation has risen to higher levels in The USA and Spain than in the Uk and almost the same as the UK in Germany. The two main causes have been the higher oil price affecting motor fuels and domestic energy, and rises in Chinese export prices as the Chinese reflect higher commodity prices and increasing Chinese wages. Wages in the west have struggled to keep pace with prices, so real incomes have been squeezed. The good news is it looks as if we have seen the worst of the commodity price rises. Many forecasters expect real wages to be rising again in these western economies including the Uk next year.
The big collapse in incomes during the credit crash of 2008-9 followed by a slow recovery has left many people feeling squeezed. The government in the UK needs to do more to accelerate real wage and spending power growth. Only the Conservative Manifesto promises to take more people out of Income Tax altogether, by lifting the tax threshold to £12500, benefitting all Income tax payers. It also promises to raise the 40% tax threshold to £50,000 as £40,000 is too low an income to have to face such a high rate. Lower taxes on Income will help boost family spending power. They will also stimulate the economy to generate more jobs and incomes.
The government has also promised to do more to promote apprenticeships, technical training and higher educational standards. The main way to a better paid workforce is to have a more productive better equipped workforce with the skills and training that command higher wages. I want to help build such a world. The alternative government on offer would tax success and hard work, drive people abroad by triggering a brain drain, and put taxes up to try to meet some of the huge public sector bills they wish to incur.They might start by only taxing the rich more, but once they had taxed them into doing less or leaving, they would have to tax everyone else more.
Prosperity, not austerity is what we need. The deficit has been brought to down to sensible levels. Some tax cuts and reasonable spending increases for health and education will help boost the growth rate and bring in more revenue.
You say “Only the Conservative Manifesto promises to take more people out of Income Tax altogether, by lifting the tax threshold to £12,500, benefitting all Income tax payers.”
It does not benefit those who earn over £100K as their allowance has been stolen away by Osborne, as has child benefit for people on over £50K. Also, before their U turn, Tories were trying to increase NI hugely. This “income tax” is paid below this threshold. If the Tories really cut and simplified the tax system they would actually raise more revenue. They are a party of ever higher taxation pretending not to be. No one trust them to cut taxes. To do so you need to cut out the endless government waste, the vanity projects, the green crap. the bloated state sector and all the things it should not even be doing.
The pressure on wages is not helped by May’s open door immigration policy supplying more cheap labour or the compulsory pension scheme which forces many employers to give pay rises at pension contribution so cannot pay them as salary. The minimum wage legislation also harms them as does the misguided apprenticeship scheme. Just get the government out of the damn way please.
Interesting too to hear on More or Less radio 4 how people clearly seems to be profiting from insider dealing on leaks of official government economic statistics. Will any action be taken or is it just another fringe benefit for some?
You say – “They might start by only taxing the rich more, but once they had taxed them into doing less or leaving, they would have to tax everyone else more.”
If you tax the rich they have less to pay their staff, their builders, gardeners, child carers, cleaners, drivers, to invest in their companies or they just leave or work less. A tax on the rich is a tax on all and harms the economy hugely.
Starting from the current (absurdly over taxed and over regulated) UK position tax increase would raise less tax not more anyway. It also creates more essentially non productive and parasitic jobs in tax collection, bureaucracy, tax consultancy, legal advices and the likes. This also harms the economy too making it uncompetitive.
The way to tax the rich is to get more of them them to pay for their own schooling, health care, dentistry and the likes using sensible tax breaks. The complete opposite of the governments current misguided direction. Hammond has just upped insurance premium tax (including medical cover) and Gove (like Labour) wants VAT on private school fees (which would clearly raise nothing net as so many would then have to move to state schools).
The government’s attacks on the Gig economy are hugely misguided too. Why do so few in the government understand basic economics and how best for the UK to compete in the world?
Where are the John James Cowperthwaites of today?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_James_Cowperthwaite
“… and put taxes up to try to meet some of the huge public sector bills they wish to incur.? JR you must think the average voter has the attention span of a goldfish. Enquiring minds might like to do a bit of googling and see how much the taxpayer is likely going to have cough up for Mrs May’s follies i.e. HS2 and Hinckley Point. Why have the Oxbridge double first SpAds not pointed out that output is likely to increase, if you diverted the money away from one project to get people to Brum twenty minutes more quickly and instead looked at the effect of improving other multiple regional lines instead? The Bath to Bristol and Leeds to Halifax runs come to mind here.