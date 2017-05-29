Why more nationalisation is a bad idea

I was asked to explain why I do not favour nationalising the railways, the Post Office, the water industry and the energy utilities yesterday on the radio.It was a trip down Memory Lane to the arguments of the last century, when Labour made the case for continued or more nationalisation despite all the evidence of the damage their policies did.
Nationalisation was the best way to lose more employees their jobs, to charge customers more, and to sting the taxpayer to pay the losses. The coal industry lost most of its workers when nationalised. The workforce of 704,000 of the newly nationalised industry in the late 1940s had fallen to as few as 235,000 by the time of the election of the Margaret Thatcher government. Despite all the closures of mines and sackings, the losses mounted to be paid by taxpayers.
The railways under public ownership experienced continuous decline. In 1950 they employed 606,000 staff and had 19,471 miles of operating track. By 1976 then under a Labour government staff numbers had more than halved to 244,000 and route miles had fallen to 11,189. The market share of the railways halved, and the number of stations fell by two thirds. The nationalised steel industry too, under Labour and Conservative governments, spent most of its time discussing how to curb the losses by cutting back on capacity and jobs.
Labour say they wish to renationalise the railways. The truth is the main cost and the main assets of the railway are already nationalised. The tracks, signals and stations are owned by Network Rail, itself wholly owned by taxpayers and financed by the Treasury. Many of the delays which affect rail services are the result of signalling failures or other Network Rail caused events. It is Network Rail’s job to expand capacity by improving signalling so more trains per hour can run on the railway.
I was asked why we did not buy shares in water companies whilst keeping in place current private sector management so we participate in the profits. I replied that we have other more important priorities for public sending. In the past government ownership of industries has not brought dividends and profits overall, but losses and the need for more subsidised capital.
The main way to improve service quality and bring down prices of utilities is to increase competition. That is what we need to do in some cases, as there is clearly room for improvement. What we do not want to do is to go back to a world where customers, employees and taxpayers all get a bad deal, which was the typical experience of our nationalised industries.
Labour’s big nationalisation programme has not been costed and is unaffordable. From past experience it would lead to worse service and huge bills for taxpayers.
10 Comments
Yes, I remember it all too well John. Strikes in abundance and services cut off. Labour under the control of the unions. There has to be a better way of improving services without the threat of continuous strikes and look attractive to investors. What has been going on at Southern rail recently is unacceptable. The biggest problem with the energy market is that it hasn’t been able to operate a free market. Renewables have been costly and the costs have been borne solely by the consumers. Energy bills are going to go up regardless of the costs of fossil fuels which have been coming down recently and all because of wind farms, biofuels, biomass and solar and the subsidies we all have to pay.
A trip down Memory Lane indeed, and not a happy one. Another argument JR might have used is that in a nationalised industry the employer is government, which has bottomless pockets and no stomach for a scrap. The result, as we found in the 1970s, is strikes, capitulations, chaos, national bankruptcy and humiliation.
Under Mr Corbyn things could be yet worse. Government and unions would make common cause to plunder the real enemy, the taxpayer. Even that that wouldn’t buy peace. The strikes and humiliations would continue just the same.
In the past JR has rather downplayed Mr Corbyn. He has known him in Parliament for decades, where he was one of the harmless eccentrics. As he draws near to power, though, he looks anything but harmless. He is not like other Labour leaders. A Corbyn government would not be like previous Labour governments.
You are totally right on nationalisation. No argument.
And the Labour want to make Diane Abbott Home Secretary, Lady Nugent Foreign Secretary, John McDonnell national treasurer and Tom Watson adviser! I do not think so.
According to a recent survey, some 68 percent of people questioned believe that Theresa May should reveal her Brexit strategy more clearly before polling day on 8 June.
I am a conservative voter – always have been like my Dad and Grandfather before me.
I am not prepared to give Mrs May carte blanche to reinvent the wheel over Brexit though.
But they know what went wrong last time. This time they’ll get it right, cross my heart and hope to die, would I lie to you, etc… 🙂
It will be an even worse idea with Corbyn and his revolutionaries.
The Labour (Marxist wing of the party) will form the government and the unions (Marxist wings) will run the organisations for the principal benefit of the employees. There will be a return of the ‘closed shop’.
There will be purges of moderates, ‘the counter revolutionaries’ as they will be defined by the leadership.
The slogan from will be ;
‘We are the Masters now!’
This is all true, but it’s difficult as a Conservative voter to get that enthusiastic about Mrs May’s approach when she plans to continue to waste £100bn + on the 2 great white (green?) elephants of HS2 and Hinkley Point, is planning energy price controls (instead of addressing the green taxes and subsidies which are the real controllable variable in energy costs), plans to load more silly, pettifogging regulation on business and doesn’t seem to see a need for radical tax simplication and reduction to spur investment and enterprise. The sensible social care policy proposed was a move in the right direction, but that has now been abandoned in a strong and stable panic.
Still I suppose it’s not my vote being courted, it certainly isn’t going elsewhere. it would be inconceivable for anyone rational to vote for Corbyn, Farron and the LibDems are useless, and the UKIP / Green lunatic fringe beyond a joke. Mrs May is very fortunate in her opponents! Longer term though, to make any success of Brexit, there needs to be a change of direction in the Conservative Party.
Good morning
Leaving aside the arguments for or against nationalisation I would like to point out that the UK taxpayer is subsidising private industry such as energy and the railway companies. We also nationalised bad banks
Tje taxpayer has been the sop and it has been government that has facilitated that
Another area of government largesse is im the creation of quangos. I here Mrs. May wants to create a Terrorism Czar. So when it comes to another security failure out PM and MP’s are once again firewalled from responsibility.
Please do not complain about length of comments, you often cover a flurry of topics, length is needed to reply.
Two points that you have not mentioned regarding the railways, both of which were instigated by Tory governments, the 1955 modernisation Plan, and the Beeching Reviews (commonly known as the Beeching axe) of the early 1960s, so quite why you appear to be criticising the loss of employment and loss of track miles etc. that went along with both of those policies I’m not quite sure, as they would have happened had the Conservatives won in 1964 – indeed had Douglas-Home been returned we might have lost an even greater number of route miles due to the second far more devastating report from Dr Beeching.
Another point that you do not mention in your article, central to your dislike of renationalisation, is that your entry into national politics was as an advisor (to Mrs Thatcher) specialising in denationalisation, thus you are hardly going to admit to being fundamentally wrong even if it was fundamentally crystal clear that an industry worked better in public ownership.
“The nationalised steel industry too, under Labour and Conservative governments, spent most of its time discussing how to curb the losses by cutting back on capacity and jobs.”
Much as the privatised industry has been doing since privatisation then…
Turning to the water industry, you say “The main way to improve service quality and bring down prices of utilities is to increase competition.”, can you explain just how that can be brought about when even a national grid of the nations non-purified water appears problematic, hence one area of the country can be suffering floods and another have a water shortage. How could someone in the South East of England buy purified water from the North West for delivery through the existing pipes in their street?
“Labour’s big nationalisation programme has not been costed and is unaffordable.”
There is no cost in renationalising the railways, even more so if the polices is carried out over a period of years as franchises come up for renewal or review etc and you know this very well. But on the issue of manifestos that have not been costed, when will the Tory party publish their manifesto costings? Stop throwing stones whilst your party lives in a glass house Mr Redwood!…
Agree totally but you haven’t said why nationalisation doesn’t work, (political interference?) this is almost just a history lesson. Equally the cliche about competition in the utilities. Actually there is masses cerainly in gas and electricity where I switch at least every two years. What I have never heard from politicians is how? High barriers to entry, wholesale prices the same for everyone. So any improvements are only at the margin. You might explain how your policy of price capping, roundly condemned when it came from the other side will improve competition. If your argument is that history shows that nationalisation doesn’t work why don’t you acknowledge the same is true of price controls?
Actually the Labour pitch is very seductive. For a one off capital outlay, they buy all future dividends. Your Party needs to explain why this won’t work. Your difficulty is that this will mean explaining that the problem is politicians, using that argument to persuade us to elect another set of ermm…………. politicians!!
Off topic, but topical:
I have just witnessed the unedifying spectacle of Clegg attempting to garner votes for the Lib Dems from the dead of Manchester! He was saying that Brexit could (always ‘could’!) mean that the UK will be cut off from the EU Crime and Security Database!
I attach a clip from an article by Alasdair Mcleod, which I suggest gives the true state of security matters post Brexit:
“The EU is also likely to be side-lined in security matters. The US and UK work closely together on intelligence, with GCHQ by far the most important listening post in Europe. While cooperation on terrorism between Britain and the EU member states is unlikely to be compromised by Brexit, there is little doubt that in NATO-related intelligence generally, the Americans will work increasingly with the UK, and less so with Germany, France, Italy and the rest”.