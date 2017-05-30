Enterprise for everyone

Time was when your late or cancelled train, your high energy bill, your rationed water or your delayed phone line was the direct result of nationalised industries. Privatisation especially when it involved competition offered more choice, better quality and lower prices. After privatisation electricity and gas prices fell in the early years of the policy. Water was available all summer without hosepipe bans. The long post war decline in rail travel ended and passenger numbers and journeys started to increase. Competition in phones meant instead access to telephony for those who wanted it, rather than a long delay for the state company to put a line in or requiring you to have a line shared with the neighbours.
Today when things go wrong or prices go up in several of these areas it is the result of actions by privatised companies as the public see it. This is not always true. The bulk of rail assets are nationalised, with public ownership of all track, signals and stations. So often if there is a delay or cancellation it is owing to signal failures, overhead track power systems, or physical problems with track and points. It is true Southern Rail has let commuters down and that is a private company. The granting of near monopoly rights for train services is not ideal, but the franchise can be taken back, or the operator may lose it for poor performance when it comes up for rebidding.Energy prices may also be the result of EU renewables and energy policy, not the result of a company trying to up its margins.
Today people have issues with some large private sector companies. The popular enthusiasm for new social media, new mobile phones and modern computing is obvious from the fast growth rates of these businesses. There is also some disquiet about the power and governance of some large corporations. Large banks have been hauled before courts and Regulators for misdeeds. Various companies have been accused of paying too little tax in various countries. Some companies have not been sufficiently customer friendly, have been too keen to push up prices or keep out competitors.
The new challenge is to provide a legal and regulatory framework for more enterprise, more choice and more competition. There is also the problem of some international and EU governmental interventions in policy which make energy dearer or prevent banks lending, or impede new transport investment. Going back to nationalisation which added monopoly to a lack of innovation is not the answer. Today we need more enterprise for all, to take advantage of the fast moving technologies for growth and improvement.
You reap what you sow. Politicians on all side have used Banks and other large PLCs as whipping boys to divert attention from their own failings. Therefore you should not be surprised that many people have a very cynical view of them. The fact that they employ vaste swathes of people and actually contribute a lot of tax, thus creating the wealth we rely on, is lost in a sea of recrimination. The fact is that they operate within the framework set out by the Government and International Law. The problem you have is that either people are too young to remember the bad days of nationalisation or people are so jaundiced that a kind if Stockholm syndrome kicks in. TM was weak on TV again last night which sums up the Tory campaign. Frankly I and many other people do not care what happened with the IRA 30 years ago, however abhorrent, it is history. Get on to the WIFM. What’s in it for me and what’s in it with the Labour Party is vast debt and high taxes. Unless Lyndon Crosby knows something we don’t or has something up his sleeve for the last week, you will hand Corbyn success even if he loses. He should be buried out of site. The fact that he is resurgent tells all.
I find it rather gauling that they criticise a man for what he said and done years ago yet, never mention the fact that just recently TM stood at the despatch box praising a senior dead IRA commander,.
Reply For turning to a peace process, rather different from praising those who use violence when using it.
People want lower taxes, better services, better pensions, a competitive economy, jobs, cheap non green crap energy, less red tape and less government. They deserve these things. We pay far too much tax already and the services are dire. There is loads of fat that could be cut.
The Tory manifesto, May and Hammond, for some idiotic reason promised the reverse. Why? Are they trying to lose this sitting duck election?
The largest problems for competitive enterprise in the UK are:- the size of the state sector (about 23% of employees, many of whom have the express job of actually inconveniencing the private sector at every turn).
This plus the constant interference by the state sector everwhere and the unfair competition from the state sector, the expensive energy religion, the daft employment laws, the endless red tape, the restrictive planning laws, the high and very complex taxation laws, the dreadful virtual state monopolies in health care system and education systems, a banking system that is uncompetitive and clearly failing its customers ……
You have got to be joking! Lets just look at the state of play with the banks since 2007/8. Their balance sheets and exposure to derivatives are bigger than they were ten years ago. They have continued to rip off the retail/small business customers with PPI, “identity theft” insurance, loan swops etc. While judging from the fines they receive they do not seem to be much bothered about the anti money laundering regs either. One of them continues to need to be propped with guarantees from the taxpayer, until somebody in the Treasury realises its terminally ill and should be broken up. They may pay a lot of tax and provide a lot of jobs (and that number has diminished rapidly over the past ten years too). However I think the public do not need politicians to engender a sense of distrust when dealing with these people. Incidentally how many top bankers have suffered for their misdemeanours, instead of having their fines from the regulators dumped on their share/bond holders?
Remember the public backs genuine people rather than people with a particular agenda. Look at the unpopularity of Clegg, merely because day after day he comes on the radio to spin a line about the EU which is then proved wrong. He’s a reasonably intelligent guy but is neck deep in the party and vested interest of staying in the EU.
May is seen as pushing a line of Brexit when she was in favour of staying in; of letting families keep their homes when infact she is in favour of high IHT and NI going into a black hole of foreign aid and vanity projects rather than being used for care.
Corbyn is seen as being wrong on many counts- of having faults but being genuine, and the public like that.
This week, I was stranded in Abu Dhabi when BA let my wife and me down.
I since learn that BA has been taken over and that it is now a vast conglomerate which has asset stripped the IT and outsourced it to India, putting all the devoted, experienced and vital staff on the dole.
The CEO? Well, he is not responsible, everything in the garden is lovely and he has massively increased his own salary.
While driving through Abu Dhabi with a Mexican, I was told that in Abu Dhabi the money goes into the buildings and the people, not into the pockets of the people who run the country. “That is why”, the Mexican said, “my country is poor.”
Shame it doesn’t always happen here!
This is an unacceptable slur on India.
A very naive Mexican. The vast amount of money in Abu Dhabi goes to the ruling families who dispense their largesse as they see fit. Behind the facade of beautiful buildings there is an underclass which services the feudal system.
Even the Gulf States have privatised their utility companies and airlines. I have been reading the demands of Brussels regarding open ended free movement of EU citizens after we leave. I really hope Mrs May has the guts to walk away from this Franco German stitch up.
whilst I agree with much that is said I once again ask, what about all those subsidise we are paying for renewables and STOR ? The reason energy prices are too high is not just because of a EU , but because parliament gold plated the legislation and the Tory party refuses to amend it. That is why you went for price caps, you want certain members of the Tory party to continue to profit from us.
There is something rotten at the core of our government and politics and leaving the EU is not going to change things .
A nationalised industry is a monopoly industry. You buy from the State (itself a monopoly) or you don’t buy at all.
The State already spends £37 of every £100 earned in Britain. When Mr Corbyn is in Downing Street and has nationalised everything he thinks would be better run by him, he will control nearly £50 of every £100. He will be more powerful than Henry VIII.
This is a man who for 34 years was not trusted by those who knew him best so much as to buy the paperclips, and whose management experience does not extend beyond his allotment. Two years ago he was (not taken seriously ed). Now he’s nearly a Man of Destiny. You couldn’t make it up.
You buy from the State (itself a monopoly) or you don’t buy at all.
A small correction. There’s a subsidy. You’re buying it anyway, for someone else, even if you don’t use it.
Absolutely right. A pity jeremy paxman didn’t ask Corbyn anything along these lines. Nationalisation was a disaster in the UK in every industry where it was implemented.
Nationalisation always is a disaster and always will be. Once nationalised they are never give a damn about their customer, but are run in the interests of their senior workers, the unions, bureaucrats and politicians. Especially if they are, like the NHS & schools, free at the point of delivery (or often non delivery).
Water companies have noticeably different weather to everyone else in the UK. While we get soaked, the reservoirs are potential deserts. The methods, techniques and pipes are superior to what they were. Obviously an invisable alien spaceship sucking our water away.
Telecommunications Ha! Tell me about it…if you are not “breaking-up” or in one company’s language when TV fails regularly ” No signal” or “…Starting….” I have never paid so much on a regular basis to receive the technologically advanced “No signal”. It all comes through things called fibre optics you know. Isn’t Science wonderful!
More choice and more competition is indeed the answer. But in health care and education the state forces a virtual state monopoly through taxation and “free” at the point of use. The Conservative seem to have no to desire to address this. Start by removing the fiscal distortions here and get real competition here, instead of these dire, state monopolies.
The government should be a referee in these areas not a dire, state monopoly provider of services. They also provide unfair competition in housing. Gove even called for VAT on private school fees like Corbyn.
Mr Corbyn last night before any normal and randomly selected British voters pulled say off any two streets in the UK would have been booed off the stage on several counts and he would perhaps have needed a police escort away to keep him safe. ( Ireland, Falkland Islands etc )
You do not attempt to make a joke and think you are going to get away with it when you are reminded you do not like HM The Queen. The more important you are, the more important the venue, then that would not be laughed at even if you were amongst British people who had their reservations about Royalty.
What a shame that no party in the UK actually believes in free enterprise. Every single politician believes in state management of the economy- socialism in fact. The difference is merely in degree. Labour apparently want hard core state socialism of the kind that has ruined every country that has ever tried it, preferably overseen by Brussels. The Conservative party want a softer kind of central planning whilst pretending they really are free marketeers. All the others want some version of the same thing. Not one single candidate for political office in the UK actually believes in the free market yet, amazingly, many people can’t see the choices they are given are only minor ones. If voting actually changed much it wouldn’t be allowed by our owners.
May/Hammond are certainly against free markets and want higher taxes. They even wants a “prices and incomes” policy, worker forced onto company boards, to kill the gig economy, to enforce gender pay reporting and even to build on EU workers “rights”.
No other option though.
JR on the road to Damascus?
The railways increased passenger numbers for one reason: the cities became overcrowded. It is certainly not through popularity.
I recall trains being long and being affordable. They may have been ramshackle but without the BR stock still in service and going strong today (HSTs, Sprinters, locos) the railways would be in big trouble.
These engines are proof that BR knew what it was doing but government was running the network down financially.
Crowding at peak times is also proof that the population boom was unforseen.
Mass immigration and low interest rates have also made homes unaffordable in cities so more people are forced to travel further to work.
JR seems to believe it was all down to the privatisation of the train operators (which are heavily regulated and run on state run tracks).
Please explain JR??
Reply The change from decline to growth occurred shortly after privatisation and was much celebrated by Mr John Prescott amongst others.
Corbyn’s renationalisation policy is nothing more than a gift – payback – for his Marxist comrades in Unite and the other big unions that are at the heart the movement that got him elected.
You can imagine the outcome of nationalising the train operating companies : expensive new trains overmanned with staff that new technology has rendered unnecessary and lower fares subsidised with vast sums paid by the rest of us who don’t ever use them.
A bit like the 100% of families who will have to pay for HS2 while the line will only ever be used by 5% of them.
Corbyn’s Nationalised Train Operating Companies will be equivalent to paying for a several more HS2s !
Well I’d say the barriers to enterprise here are as follows:
1 Property costs including business rates
2 Availability of good skilled people
3 Social costs in the early days of employing staff
4 The tax system is tilted that if you succeed, you pay tax through the nose, if you fail you lose anyway with no recompense or write-backs.
That being said, the internet and better communications with no input from government gives far better access to markets than 30 years ago.
I see British Airways under its greater name International Consolidated Airlines Group
( ticker= IAG.L in the UK )is over 3% down on the stock market today.
The Labour Party “thinkers” are trying to figure how they can blame this on Brexit.The LibDems will have already blamed it on Brexit and will fill in the reason when they can think of one. The SNP no doubt blame it on Westminster and Elizabeth I.
If there are problems with nationalised companies, then they can be corrected. If private companies take over , then we have lost the national power and if they don’t like what GB has to offer then they can go overseas. When will GB learn that inefficiency doesn’t mean we need to throw away. The throw away nation has brought us 8into the mess we are experiencing now. especially in the NHS the biggest employer. We threw away all our own staff including managers and spivs were put into operation. Management is about solutions, not throw away your own and invite disaster in ! We need to admit that we are changing into a global economy and trading follows, but that doesn’t have to be at the expense of ourselves. We are not a melt down race. Keep up with the times.
“If there are problems with nationalised companies, then they can be corrected.”
Well in theory they could, but as these are run mainly for the management, unions, bureaucrats and politicians – not the public or customers – the problems never are addressed in practice. As history shows clearly.
Look at the dire NHS for example.
I made the mistake of watching the Paxman/Corbyn/May programme hoping I would witness the complete destruction of Corbyn ; I was disappointed . Corbyn maintained his posture as the extreme leftie and stuck to his guns when constantly challenged . Theresa did not impress and displayed a distinct lack of those characteristic leadership qualities expected of her – no wonder she chose not to take part in a face off with the other competitors.
I am now worried that the Conservatives will not get the margin of control desired in the HoC post election results . The Conservative leadership team is not strong enough and too liberal in outlook . No one in their right mind would vote for Labour but they have stuck to traditional left policies and not attempted to woo voters with “rightish” conditions . Sooner – hopefully than later , the Conservatives will re-appoint leaders who are Conservative and be able to show that we are a country of low taxation and welcome business .
So why not allow people to opt out of the state pension? The nationalised ponzi?
Ah yes, that 10 trillion pound pension debt mountain run up by politicians and hidden off the books.
You’re going to force people to fund that nationalization failure.
You should have done an audit in 2010 and published the number. You still could.
What you have to do is split the accruals before and after 2010.
Less government involvement in our lives and economic activity contrary to popular opinion will bring us the level of prosperity, security, social justices and protect our civil liberties that we seek but continues to elude us. In fact they are rapidly disappearing in direct proportion to the growth of government activity. By calling for more government and socialising of our society and economy we are in fact demanding the tried and failed political and economic systems that abound in the world that we perceive as either totally failed states or impoverished authoritarian communist/socialist autocracies.
Why the West reputably a well advanced, educated, tolerant and democratic civilisation has decided to turn it’s back on a political and economic system that has served it well in favour of one that has been proven to be destructive is a mystery. However we are and undoubtedly we are going to have to pay the heavy price that comes with it.
The railways as a nationalised entity were disastrous in many ways, but they were kicked while they were down by a government favouring road haulage. As I’ve mentioned before, currently foreign governments have fingers in many of the railway (and energy etc) franchise pies and, consequently, profits are being taken out of the country. Funny how this outflow is unmentioned by people, while funds going to the EU is regarded as terrible.
I hope Mrs May has not inadvertently become complacent about what appeals to various categories of voter, forgetting demography. Nationalisation sounds convincing to younger voters with no experience of it. It would also be good to hear stronger rebuffs to generalisations about higher corporate taxes bringing more income (and less inequality, as Mr Corbyn implied during the TV ‘debate’).
How can we have genuine competition when companies are sharing the same network?
