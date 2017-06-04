The brutal attack in London

I have awoken to the news of the dreadful attack in London. I will observe the Conservative decision to suspend campaigning.
I send my condolences to those who have lost relatives and friends, and wish all who are injured a speedy recovery.
The earlier post this morning was written yesterday and posted on a time trigger.
Wonderful news, that behind the cordon of troops and armed police, our Politicians are safe. Our prayers are with you all.
Here we go again; a limp-wristed response. Suspend campaigning. I said last time ‘what if?’
What if there are others? What if there is another attack, or two?
What if there is one on the morning of the 8th June?
Will the election be called off? Leadership by snowflakes.
Awful events. We have already seen the knee jerk calls to delay the election in effect meaning that these people’s attempts to interfere with democracy, will be successful. This cannot be allowed to happen.
It was indeed another appalling attack. I too send condolences to those who have lost relatives and friends, and wish all who are injured a speedy recovery.
We should however not suspend anything, we should carry on as normal. Other than increasing our intelligence efforts to route this evil perversion of religion out that is. Hopefully before any more incidents.
The terrorists want us to suspend our normal activities and doing so must encourage them further. The blanket media coverage also surely makes the terrorists feel, in their warped minds, that they are achieving something.
I feel desperately sorry for those caught up in this, but is anyone really surprised? This could happen anywhere, at any time now. It will be said ‘ we are not afraid’. Well, I am afraid for my relative who lives and works in London. I am also very angry, and I believe the Politicians of all stripes have a lot to answer for!
God bless victims, family and London.
Police, emergency services and Londoners: amazing.
Thoughts and prayers with the families and loved ones of those involved.
Time to rethink the policy we have at the moment with regards to terrorist suspects methinks.
Whilst you may be able to keep a handful of suspected terrorists under surveillance, it is impossible to do so when those numbers are in the thousands.
Given it takes about 20 people to keep track on one person 24 hours a day, when you have 3,500 suspects (a figure quoted by many who say they are in the know) that is 70,000 people needed which is the current size of the UK army.
I hear some people on the news are suggesting that the General Election should be suspended, in my view that would be a catastrophic mistake, because then those who threaten us would be shown to be winning.