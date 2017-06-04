The Conservative secret tax plan

There is a well buried secret in the Conservative Manifesto. It says the government will raise the Income Tax threshold to £12,500 by 2020, and will increase the threshold before you pay 40% higher rate tax to £50,000 by 2020.
I don’t understand why we do not hear more about this. The Manifesto explains why it wants to bring tax down. It sets out a vision of a “Strong economy built on sound public finances, low taxes, better regulation and free trade deals with markets around the world”. This vision is exactly the one most of you write in to demand, apart from the few who write in every day to condemn whatever I have said.
As we saw yesterday, setting a lower tax rate can bring in more revenue. It certainly has with Corporation Tax. Cutting the top rate of Income Tax from 50% to 45% increased the money taken from the better off. Mr Brown when Labour’s Chancellor always thought you got most from the rich at 40% and who is to say he was wrong.
The government would be well advised to review the more discretionary taxes with a view to setting rates that bring in more revenue. Taxes on capital are regularly avoided by most people because they are transaction related. Many people refuse to sell their shares or their property because to do so would incur a tax charge.
We have seen how many fewer transactions there are in the property market after Mr Osborne’s big increase in Stamp duties. It is true revenue from SDLT edged up £0.7bn in the first year after the hikes, but it is also true that transaction volume plunged. A lower rate would be very likely to bring in more revenue, and would do less damage. Currently many people are stuck in property too big or too small for their up to date requirements, but do not wish to incur the high charge of moving.
Capital Gains Tax revenue is stuck around £9bn, a small sum given the large accumulated wealth of the country as a whole in shares and property. Asset markets have gone up a lot in recent years so there are plenty of gains to be taken. The truth is many portfolio investors tell their managers not to take gains above the tax free allowance. Many people who own a second home will not sell it when they cease to use it much, as they have no wish to share 28% of their gains with the Treasury. They hold on thinking the family might want it, visiting it when it is no longer what they really want to do. It would be better if they did sell and the home was used by someone who needs it.
What matters is overall government spending (which is mainly wasted) relative to GDP. This needs cutting significantly. It can only be done by cutting out all the endless government waste, lowering and simplifying taxes, attracting and retaining the wealthy, cutting red tape, encouraging investment and going for cheap reliable energy.
Grow the tax base, encourage people not to use the NHS or state schools, encourage those who can to provide for themselves. Low simpler taxes give more revenue not less. Some damn vision is needed from these daft Red Tories.
An increase in inheritance tax thresholds is badly needed. At the moment governments are shamelessly stripping assets from the elderly.
Future changes all have caveats. They only apply to married couples with children.
The furore over social cap floor/cap was unnecessary. Upping the floor is a good idea and perhaps should be higher and as much as £250k, but with no cap and a totally unrestricted IHT allowance to £1m, sort of promised in 2007. Equally higher net worth should not be protected by trusts, farm ownership etc but be subject to a flat rate with no exceptions.
‘At the moment governments are shamelessly stripping assets from the elderly’
– as far as i understand it, it only strips them of their assets when they’re dead. So it doesn’t affect them, but their family.
This country has a huge national debt. The young have huge financial pressures. And dementia is a massive burden on the country’s finances. The government has to do something radical at least until we return to more ‘normal’ economic times. What else do you suggest the government do?
Who earns the money ?
In a Command Economy like the former Soviet Union the state owned everything and managed everything. There was no need for save, invest or build something because the state would just take it.
Slowly but surely we are moving in this direction. In order for the state to keep its promises it has to take from those that have in order to give those that have not. But sooner rather than later people begin to push back and they do it in a variety of ways.
When it comes to big government, more is definitely less.
Yes, excellent policies. Shout them from the rooftops. I’m all in favour of plans to cut taxes and “leave the people’s money to fructify in the pockets of the people” (Gladstone).
That is one reason I deplore tax-fixing deals between governments which seek to set up oppressive monopolies denying people and businesses choice in the market-place of regimes to live under.
To deny choice is to deny dignity. If you value freedom you’ll be a tax-cutter. So no fructifying with Mr Corbyn!
(I am aware of the damnable outrage at London Bridge. It should not stop the nation’s great business this time. That really would be giving in.)
Indeed it would be a huge advantage if they cut the absurdly high Stamp Duty (up to 15%) and CGT. Allowing properties to change hands without such absurd mugging of people. The 28% CGT is not even indexed against inflation anymore – it is far too high a rate.
The government raise less tax not more by having rates so high. They also damage the housing market, reduce supply of properties and harm the economy in the process. Though rather less than Labour’s “we will just steal your property off you or halve it in value by giving part of its value to your tenants” – Their lets steal of landlords proposals and their garden tax insanity.
Absolutely right. All these rates need to come down to inventivise investment and growth and to raise more revenues. Corbyn had had it extraordinarily easy in interviews with his ridiculous claim that an incremental £50bn pa could be raised from only the top 5% and ‘corporations’. Quite why the Conservatives aren’t pointing out these issues more is a mystery.
Every homeowner in the county is now in peril from Corbyn’s planned property and garden tax. People need to wake up and look at what’s happening in Venezuela to see what’s in store for the UK if the conservatives are not re-elected.
Stamp duty should be adjusted so that home owners trading down in the market pay little or no tax to encourage them to free up large properties.
‘As we saw yesterday, setting a lower tax rate can bring in more revenue’
Sweden pays considerably higher tax (60% highest rate) than in UK.
Sweden has higher GDP per capita than UK by a fair bit (about 7% if memory serves me right)
Sweden’s national debt is way, way lower (at least half) than the UK’s.
OECD judged Sweden’s healthcare best in world in 2010 with only 600,ooo Swedes taking up health insurance.
BTW, I’m in favour of lowest taxes possible. But at same time, I want to look at other countries to see what they’re doing right, and in Sweden (and other countries) there’s a sense of patriotism / public duty in which people are more happy to pay for good public services than in other countries. This isn’t socialism (socialism imposes). This is just people loving their country more, at least when it comes to public services. So taxation is ultimately about cultural/sociological factors not economic ones. At least when we look objectively at Sweden as opposed to look at this purely ideologically.
‘as opposed to look at this purely ideologically’ – apologies, didn’t mean to say that, and i don’t think that either
Yes, when domestic property prices have risen due to proximate land value, and people hold and do not sell property that they other wise would it does show that the tax system supports/encourages a market failure. This is where the (perhaps only) reasonable Labour policy of a Land Value Tax would take effect (I realise that the calculation of land value needs to be better done than a finger in the air estimate). All parties need to move on from just discussing tax levels to a fuller discussion of purpose and structure.
I agree with your comments John, and I think we all recognise what has been promised, the problem is all the small print and the constant increasing of taxes on more and more elements of the economy, a particular trait over the last 25 years by Governments of all colours.
So called stealth taxes appear now in every single Budget.
The fact that my personal allowance will go up by £1,000 in the next 5 years was simply dwarfed by the simple few paragraphs about Social care and the fact that I will now be excluded from any help at all until I get down to £100,000, when a 3 bed semi in Wokingham is valued at £500,000.
Labours calls for a wealth tax will just put many pensioners who are so called property rich and cash poor into massive debt.